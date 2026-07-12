Princess Kate wore gingham Temperley London to Prince William’s polo match

Last week, Carole Middleton attended Wimbledon two days in a row. I wrote about her second Wimbledon appearance of the fortnight, and in that same post, I also noted that Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter(batch) were in attendance. I praised the hell out of Sophie’s stunning black-and-white gingham dress by Temperley London. I said it was the best dress I’ve ever seen on Sophie. It suited her figure, the cut on the skirt was so good and it was just a really eye-catching print. Well, guess who wore the same dress just a few days later? Our fair Waity, the Princess of Wales. Who wore it better?? (Sophie.)
Princess Kate wore this Temperley London dress for her husband’s charity polo match on Friday. She paired the dress with Camilla Elphick heels, Ralph Lauren sunglasses and jewelry by Sezane. She looked fine, honestly, and I probably would have been more complimentary of her look if I hadn’t just seen it on Sophie Hunter, with Sophie styling it better too.
I remember when Prince William swore off polo after Harry exited out of the UK, and reportedly William even sold Harry’s polo ponies. But then Harry started playing polo in California and suddenly William was back to playing polo too. Polo is MINE! Allegedly, this raised over £1 million for charity (according to Kensington Palace). It mostly seemed like one big skit so photographers could get some carefully staged snaps of William and Kate briefly embracing, kissing each other on the cheek with all of the warmth of business associates, and then Kate reminding William that he needed to hold her hand for the finale of the photo-op.
Many are pointing out that the Derangers who screamed about Duchess Meghan’s attendance at Harry’s various charity polo matches don’t seem to be bringing the same energy towards Kate. Kate stood on stage for the trophy presentation too, she “inserted herself” in photos too, she tried to do everything Meghan did, which all of those people hated when it was Meghan. Weird!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales watches as the Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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10/07/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince of Wales taking part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.,Image: 1115734900, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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10/07/2026. Windsor, UK. Catherine, Princess of Wales, looks on as The Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.,Image: 1115750054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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10/07/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince of Wales taking part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.,Image: 1115962919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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10/07/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince of Wales taking part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club, Windsor.,Image: 1115962933, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales, who was on the winning team, as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club Windsor
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
She keeps getting tactile with scooter. He does not look thrilled.She’s grinning and looking at cameras.
I’m pretty sure someone is telling her to act more like Meghan with the PDF. Scooter is not into it.
It would work if it wasn’t so obvious that she’s putting on an act. Overly touchy and that smile is not a natural one.
The first photo is actually nice. A genuine smile from her and he smiles back. Maybe they came to a new understanding?
The dress is nice, the shoes are not. Sophie Hunter wore it better.
The kiss on the cheek is super awkward. Holding hands for the camera? Check. Touching his back (better than his a**)? Check. Festive glances? Check.
The silence about her presenting the trophy and standing in the middle between the players is deafening. The photo is a 1 to 1 copy of Meghan’s, except the missing outrage. And no Sophie trying to to cozy up.
They donate 1 million every year, seems to be a fixed amount (same 1 million Harry used to get for Sentabale). Good for the charities. At least William did something useful for an afternoon.
Ahhh Kate still.treated like a after thought, l.saw a clip.of de hug etc and he literally turned on his heels and left her standing, now she did look embarrassed, she just keeps trying and trying 20 years on, how low must your self respect be at this stage of de game, l find both quite icky together, ….. God if this was my daughter l would be heart broken for her
De shoes Kates,.l like de dress but those beige shoes , as my friends say bin em.asap
I went and tagged Kaiser on twitter because I reckognized it from an earlier post. Does Kate and/or her staff read Celebitchy?!
Still copykating. Then people started pointing out that she probably had the dress already ok then why choose to wear it days later?
Maybe she doesn’t read it personally but it is obvious that some Kensington palace staffer does. Probably a buckingham palace staffer too.
Why doesn’t she sit and chat with another wife there to cheer her polo playing husband? She looks so lonely here stuck watching on her own? Is that her choice to preen alone or does not do casual chitchat or gulp, have any even casual friends in her life to hang out with ?
And her new bestie Harriet was there – Peter Phillip’s wife.
But Kate still sat on her own
Peter Phillips and his new wife, Harriet, were there. I thought that Harriet was supposed to be Kate’s new BFF but there are not photos of them together or of William, Kate, and the happy couple.
All we’ve really heard from the royal PR about Harriet is about how she’s supposedly “taking her cues” and “learning” from Kate. That’s hardly a friendship, that’s Kate expecting a minion that will do follow her and never compete.
Woe betide Harriet if she does any kind of charity work, especially if she ends up being competent at it.
@Jay – Wasn’t Harriet an NHS nurse? I imagine she’s rather inclined in her new role to take on projects that keep her engaged and utilize her skills.
Yup, she is! I don’t know if she’ll stay in her current nursing job or not, but she’s actually a “commoner” who has put her skills and education into a useful role and probably knows how to engage with normal people.
I have not heard her speak, but if she’s even decently competent and can say a few words at a hospital fundraiser or a cancer charity, she’ll be putting a target on her back.
All of this to say, the “Kate is excited to finally have a sister-in-law she can talk to” storyline was of course less about offering friendship or support and more trying to attach herself to the new pretty blonde nurse. She tried and failed this with Meghan – remember she was going to offer Meghan her “fashion contacts” and show her the ropes for public appearances? 😂
Also, why not bring their kids? They brought them to a polo matches when they were much younger. Their entire vibe is just so weird. And when they’re together it always comes across like a work event.
As for why she didn’t sit with anyone, I have a feeling that she hasn’t encouraged nor cultivated relationships with anyone that couldn’t be used for perpetuating the appearance of a happy family in years. I can’t see her finding Peter or Harriet important or worthwhile enough to make an effort with.
LOL “Well Harold and That Woman won’t show their kids so we won’t show ours! There!” haha, I really think that might be their mindset and no one cares. (Though I do expect the kids to make an appearance with their parents soon)
It really stood out to me how sad and alone she looks in that seated picture (and standing by herself). Maybe this is push back on the narrative that she didn’t do the three peaks solo? See, she can be Billy no mates!
That’s a lot of hair to be wearing in the current heatwave (which has not been letting up until well after dark).
The dress may be one of the better things she’s worn but I agree the comparison with Sophie is not good for Kate.
Love how her husband is so far from her in the trophy photo.
Harry really got them moving this week didn’t he?
As far as I am concerned, Willie and Kate are king and queen of their pond while Harry and Meghan are king and queen of the world. There are simply no comparison no matter how hard haters try change this reality.
When the Sussex are in town, the working royals should take a break to limit comparison because they hardly come on top even in the UK.
A lot of times with the copying it’s not as obvious to me until I see the comparison photos. But sometimes it’s so blatant, so ridiculous that it literally takes me aback. The copied Christopher John Rogers dress at the piano, and this photo are two instances for me where I thought oh my gosh how can anyone deny it?!!
It doesn’t even make me upset, it’s just so pathetic. How could you do stuff like this and not just be incredibly embarrassed at yourself, and your life? Just totally not understanding that people find a connection and photos go viral because it’s original and authentic, you can have all of the same components but if you’re purposefully going for that effect it’s obvious.
They look at popular photos or viral videos from Harry and Meghan, say oh they’re going to be out and about this week, so let’s literally copy the exact same popular thing they did because it’s going to have the same impact? How can you be so bereft of original ideas that you do this for years and years and years? I feel so much secondhand embarrassment.
Maybe it’s simply because they and their staff are just lazy and completely unimaginative.
I didn’t like Sophie’s white pumps with that dress, but I don’t like Kate’s beige slingbacks, either. Otherwise, Kate looks fine.
The dress needs a cute black sandal. They both missed on that one.
Exactly, but I guess we’re not supposed to see The Royal Toes.
I’d go with lipstick red, or silver. I love a metallic shoe for daytime.
We only see the royal toes when she wears strappy sandals to visit concentration camps.
@Becks1 with toenails painted red.
Also didnt she wear a black outfit to a childrens hospital but then bright pink to a 9/11 memorial?
One of the reason many in uk used to support monarchy is their family drama and being dysfunctional as relatable to many people like hey look they are like us . But with William and Kate they are obsessed with perfect family image is what backfiring on them, it’s also one of the reason where many genz is able to relate to sussex because in this day and age where many people have stained relationship with their family. Wales is getting apathy which is way more dangerous than hatred.
This is @Chenni, totally agree. 100%. When Charles and Diana really hit the skids, there was sympathy for both of them, as they seemed — at the time — like good people just mismatched. But as the story unfolded, it became clear there was more support for Diana because she owned her own story, she was honest and vulnerable, a lot like Harry. Charles did what William does — he tries to puff himself up and it’s phony AF.
Oh puh-lease! When was the last time Kate went to a polo match?? Stood on stage with her husband? Held his hand in public? Hugged him?? This was all for show and we all know why!
And if I’m not mistaken, they arrived separately so, yes it was all for show.
Cosplaying the Sussex’s is very creepy and those photos leave no doubt exactly who they were copying.. I bet she had a cream colored dress chosen originally maybe she did read the praise for this dress and changed choices to not look so obvious,but make no mistake this is the photo recreation of past photos taken of the Sussex’s at polo matches mainly the Sentebale ones so this is Willy’s big “got ya” also not just Waity’s.
Exactly. He can barely stand to be in her presence and she desperately has her hands on him whenever there’s a camera around. He looks like he’s standing at least two feet away from her in that photo and definitely not reaching out to show any PDA. It’s pathetic really.
This is exactly how my aunt and uncle looked at Thanksgiving after she found out he was having an affair.
Meghan wore an identical gingham top in 2016
I saw the photos and for once more kate tried to imitate Meghan’s hair by putting it in one side!
I saw a photo of Kate with her hair back, it looked like she had a bob cut and it was very flattering.
It must be damn exhausting keeping up appearances like this. Pretending that you and your husband have a good marriage that he actually likes you while preening for the cameras. What makes it worse is that everybody within the institution and in those circles know the truth. It’s crazy to choose such a lonely and loveless existence.
Royal shoulders on display !!!
ESCANDALO.
I think it’s a cute dress, appropriate for both the weather and the occasion.
I can’t say she looks bad in it.
I have to agree. She looks event and weather appropriate there.
It’s a cute dress! She’s swimming in it, and that scraggly wig looks hot as hell, but it’s a refreshing change from the Laura Ashley prairie buttons situation we usually see.
My biggest question is why KP decided to have her sit alone in what appears to be a folding chair in front of a parking lot to watch the match? And why? Were the other players’ families simply not there? Surely she wasn’t the sole spectator? That simply wouldn’t make sense. I feel like there must be some bleachers or something for the rest of the players’ families ( it is a charity match, after all, right?) all cheering, chatting, and enjoying the game… and then there’s Kate, looking like an almost-retired teacher attending their very last pep rally.
KP is on a photoshoot with our girl, Cathy. Polo is just the backdrop. Other people watching would take away from Cathy’s portrait. Polo crowds are pretty snooty. Cathy is not a comfortable person in her own skin. It shows too much.
It’d be too obvious to have her posing in front of polo spectating crowd. THAT would get on TikTok and other SMs making it harder for BP to control the narrative. Cathy is supposedly a natural and being stared at while she’s being told how to pose would freeze her to jagged bits. Not to mention how unnatural anything lovey dovey with these two is natural.
But she doesn’t want to be seen with the plebs when the camera is on her unless she’s working. We have to remember that this is a woman with few known friends and thinks that her title marks her as more special than anyone else.
Isn’t this event considered work so why were William and Kate holding hands? Where’s the outrage? The dress was nice but the accessories were all wrong, especially the shoes.
omg I was wondering why that dress looked so familiar. Kate has so many dresses – she could have just worn something different.
I think it looks nice on her but am surprised she wore something that showcases how incredibly thin her arms and collarbone are.
The PDA was….awkward. They looked like friends or acquaintances meeting with the whole double cheek kiss. Even a single cheek kiss might have looked more genuine IMO. And then after that he walked away to the other people standing there, she awkwardly tried to grab his ass again, and then he walked away and she was just standing by herself like three years ago.
If they just didn’t try to force it, it would be much better IMO. But instead they got headlines about “rare display of PDA!!!” and then you watch the clips and its……yikes. not PDA.
Also she looks so isolated there by herself. No one was willing to talk to her – not an event organizer, not a friend, not Harriet Phillips, no one?
ITA about the forced PDA. There’s objectively nothing wrong with a couple not being demonstratively affectionate in the way Harry and Meghan are. My husband and I are just not touchy-feely people in general, and PDA makes me in particular rather uncomfortable, so the most you’re likely to see between us in public is hand-holding and maybe a quick kiss. Sometimes respecting each others’ boundaries is an expression of love too, you know?
In this instance, William and Kate are clearly trying to copy the Sussexes, but usually when we see their “rare PDA”, I honestly think Kate is TRYING to annoy/embarrass her husband. Like, that’s where their relationship is at: actively antagonizing each other in public (remember him rejecting her coffee?). There’s no way she doesn’t know that he f–king HATES it when she grabs his ass or whatever.
Absolutely! The “forced” nature of the contact is what makes it so awkward. There are plenty of couples that aren’t touchy-feely but you still get the sense that they have a connection. These two don’t even try to make eye contact! They’re just going through the motions like trying to recreate a dance step you’ve seen on paper but don’t understand.
If I showed my husband that photo of Keen with the trophy and the four polo players and asked “Which one of these guys is she married to?” I think he’d guess wrong.
William looks like he’s getting a root canal whenever his wife gets anywhere close to him.
It’s obvious that after Harry and Meghan left in 2020 that KP staff told William and Kate that they needed to be more affectionate in public. Part of the press and royalist outrage toward Harry and Meghan’s PDA was due to William and Kate’s lack of affection in public.
There is a video of William blowing her off just like what happened in 2023. The whole interaction with the air kisses is just weird because that is how acquaintances greet each other in those circles. And once it was done William bolted off quickly leaving Kate there.
As for Kate sitting on her own well at what point does a 44 year old woman not reap the consequences of what she has sown? I can’t feel bad for someone who to this day has refused to correct a fake story leading her sister in law to suicidal ideation while pregnant and a later miscarriage. If she has no friends she did this herself.
The hand holding is odd, I can’t remember them ever holding hands in public before. I remember when Meg was eviscerated for holding hands with Harry. Also, Kate’s styling here is a copy of something Meg wore better in the past. I saw the photos on Reddit.
WanK just keep wanting ’like for like’ photos of H&M moments. There are several holding hands after the polo game pictures of the Sussexes. Kate always wants a ‘polo kiss’ like Meghan or even Diana had, but William never accommodates her.
The full photo spread show how it’s Kate who was reaching out to grab his hand for the photos. William agreed to it for a bit but he’s not even looking at her.
It’s all for show.
Wimbledon yesterday was weird because she went to the women’s finals alone? No Pippa? No Charlotte no George no husband? The image of her here alone and remote hidden behind dark sunglasses is sad. Doesn’t she do even surface chit chat with other women unless it is a royal event? Does she prefer the company of men to women? Are other women just a nuisance, a threat and completion? She seems only relaxed around her birth family and yet there was a photo of her hugging two schoolgirl chums? Has she chosen to be ” exclusive” and remote or has given up.the pleasure of friendship out of fear that they would know too much and sell her out to the tabs. Or she’s self sufficient and likes a family circle but isn’t something who would ever have a big friendship circle whoever she married. I am not an extrovert by any means but I have friends from childhood, university, career, church, hobbies and societies. I am chatty and approachable and would never attend any event (okay never been to Polo match in.my life) and not make any attempt to mix and mingle.
It’s a hella cute dress, but I will never again wear kitten heels. I survived the 80s with no major damage to my arches, thank you very much.
Bare arms! The monarchy almost collapsed when Meghan did it!
I’d feel sorry for her — sitting alone, so thirsty for her husband’s affection — if she wasn’t such a mean girl.
She’s made her bed.
All that ass-grabby PDA!! Bet Pegs was revolted.
Does this mean Kate has a crush on Benedict Cumbersnatch?
She has no friends, as we all know. Nobody is grand enough for her. And if they were, William has probably, well… you know…
That first picture of the couple looks nice and genuine…then you watch the video and can see that it’s fake. She looks better and the dress is fresh and modern. Like the white Me+Em dress she wore to this same event several years ago. I wish she would lean more into this look. And upgrade her shoes. Black sandals would have been to much better.
I think the dress is a lovely design (although I don’t understand the need for adult women’s dresses to that wimpy tie at the back) and Kate looks quite fine in it, looking less emaciated than usual. Was there some photo-shopping going on? I think Kate likes pictures of her alone, sitting in splendid isolation, the queen bee, so to speak. She doesn’t want other people in a photo shot to distract from her.
Pumps with a gingham dress? I despair. This would be the outfit to yank those espadrilles out. I have a cute yellow pair that would be really cute.
Agree totally about the shoes. A pop or color or something in a sandal or espadrille, but this chick wears pumps with everything. That dates her more than anything to me, far worse than the buttons.