Princess Kate wore gingham Temperley London to Prince William’s polo match

Last week, Carole Middleton attended Wimbledon two days in a row. I wrote about her second Wimbledon appearance of the fortnight, and in that same post, I also noted that Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter(batch) were in attendance. I praised the hell out of Sophie’s stunning black-and-white gingham dress by Temperley London. I said it was the best dress I’ve ever seen on Sophie. It suited her figure, the cut on the skirt was so good and it was just a really eye-catching print. Well, guess who wore the same dress just a few days later? Our fair Waity, the Princess of Wales. Who wore it better?? (Sophie.)

Princess Kate wore this Temperley London dress for her husband’s charity polo match on Friday. She paired the dress with Camilla Elphick heels, Ralph Lauren sunglasses and jewelry by Sezane. She looked fine, honestly, and I probably would have been more complimentary of her look if I hadn’t just seen it on Sophie Hunter, with Sophie styling it better too.

I remember when Prince William swore off polo after Harry exited out of the UK, and reportedly William even sold Harry’s polo ponies. But then Harry started playing polo in California and suddenly William was back to playing polo too. Polo is MINE! Allegedly, this raised over £1 million for charity (according to Kensington Palace). It mostly seemed like one big skit so photographers could get some carefully staged snaps of William and Kate briefly embracing, kissing each other on the cheek with all of the warmth of business associates, and then Kate reminding William that he needed to hold her hand for the finale of the photo-op.

Many are pointing out that the Derangers who screamed about Duchess Meghan’s attendance at Harry’s various charity polo matches don’t seem to be bringing the same energy towards Kate. Kate stood on stage for the trophy presentation too, she “inserted herself” in photos too, she tried to do everything Meghan did, which all of those people hated when it was Meghan. Weird!

Raising money for some incredible charities at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor 🐎 pic.twitter.com/iVqwMhB45q — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2026