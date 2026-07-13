TMZ: Kristi Noem & her cross-dressing husband Bryon are calling it quits

March 2026 was a terrible month for Kristi Noem. Noem was unceremoniously dumped from her position as DHS secretary for the Trump administration after fourteen months of lies, infidelities, kidnappings and nonstop fiascos. Then, just weeks after she was fired, the Daily Mail printed photos of Kristi’s husband Bryon. As it turned out, while Kristi was running around, killing dogs, having affairs and kidnapping people, Bryon was sitting at home, chatting up fetish models and posting photos of himself cross-dressing. Well, months later, it looks like the Noem marriage is over.

Kristi Noem and her longtime husband Bryon are calling it quits, according to her mother … just months after claims surfaced about him cross-dressing and wearing fake boobs. Kristi’s mom, Corinne Arnold, spoke to the Daily Mail at her home, which borders the estate where Kristi and Bryon lived and raised kids … and she told the outlet it’s been a difficult road for the pair — but the writing has been on the wall for a while now. You may remember … in March, a few weeks after Kristi was removed from her position as the Department of Homeland Security head, the Daily Mail published a story in which they said Bryon snapped photos of himself wearing oversized fake boobs and chatted with adult performers in the “bimbofication” fetish scene … focusing on their massive fake breasts. The report claimed Bryon told people he wanted “huge, huge ridiculous boobs.” Kristi’s team later released a statement which read, “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.” Bryon and Kristi married back in 1992. They share three children and four grandchildren.

[From TMZ]

Something I remember about that moment was that the Noems’ South Dakota neighbors took HIS side. Like, he was or is more popular in their local community, and most of their neighbors felt sorry for him. Anyway, it’s not any kind of surprise that their marriage could not handle the stress of everything that went down. It’s all so tacky too, like everything in MAGAville. Just tawdry and low-class, like a trailer park soap opera.

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