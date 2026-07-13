“Jennifer Lopez & Tom Hiddleston sat next to each other at Wimbledon” links

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Jennifer Lopez & Tom Hiddleston were two of the many celebrities who attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final. People are talking about J.Lo’s big hat too. [Just Jared]
Meghan McCain: What if the Mitch McConnell story is about me?? [Pajiba]
Kathy Griffin is dating a 22-year-old? Yikes. [OMG Blog]
Britney Spears is still having problems. [Socialite Life]
Updates on the new season of Summer House. [LaineyGossip]
The back half of Chloe Sevigny’s career is fascinating. [Go Fug Yourself]
All of Cardi B’s PFW looks. [RCFA]
Ice-T is in every new episode of Law & Order: SVU. [Seriously OMG]
The viral pink cake controversy. [Starcasm]
Okay, so I didn’t know Love Island was something you could “win”? [Hollywood Life]
Those “smart glasses” freak me out completely. [Buzzfeed]

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30 Responses to ““Jennifer Lopez & Tom Hiddleston sat next to each other at Wimbledon” links”

  1. harriet says:
    July 13, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    I love that hat. Want one.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      July 13, 2026 at 1:32 pm

      I love it too and I love that she was respectful regarding the height of her hat so that people behind her could see. Also, I’d like to see her and Hiddlesticks in a comedy together.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    July 13, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    I thought JLo looked fantastic; that’s one of her best looks in a while. I appreciate that she hasn’t gone the GLP-1 route of so many other celebrities. Her body looks amazing.

    Reply
    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      July 13, 2026 at 1:20 pm

      Agreed. Her PFW looks and this have been such a welcome respite from the trauma of the news. I’ll keep informed and it can’t be 24/7 for anyone. Hope you’re well @Becks1, your posts are a welcome respite too. I admit to having some favorite posters.

      Reply
  3. KC2 says:
    July 13, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Very on brand. I appreciate how much she loves fashion and deep dives into being the stylish celeb. Very old school of her.

    Reply
  4. therese says:
    July 13, 2026 at 12:48 pm

    JLo looks great, and so does Tom Hiddleston. Poor Britney. I see she had been let off light for her dui. Don’t know if that was a good thing. There is a podcaster that says he knows what her drug of choice is, which is Adderall, and that it messes with your head and she needs to get off of it. She is still young and she can still do it.

    Reply
    • S says:
      July 13, 2026 at 1:34 pm

      Britney and I are 4 days apart in age. I got sober at 42. I have some pretty serious trauma that I’ve had to work through too. She absolutely can do it if she really wants it.

      Reply
    • Meredith says:
      July 13, 2026 at 4:30 pm

      Adderall is a medication that helps people with the disability of ADHD function. Calling it a drug of choice like it’s illegal meth cooked in a garage is disrespectful and misleading.

      Reply
      • Luane says:
        July 13, 2026 at 5:47 pm

        Alcohol is the drug of choice of many. Whether sanctioned by the government or not, any abused substance can lead to ruin. There’s nothing disrespectful or misleading about saying it out loud.

      • Juju says:
        July 13, 2026 at 7:45 pm

        Meredith, I think she wrote about abusing Adderall in her book. Just like many meds, it can be helpful for those who medically need it but can also be abused for recreational purposes and I believe even Britney admitted she has done this. They found pills on her when she was arrested but I don’t know if it was disclosed. as to what kind

  5. B says:
    July 13, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    RE: The “cake controversy,” I think the bakery did a great job and the customer sounds like such a pain (and looking for something free. I bet she does that often). I live in San Diego and thanks to her I’m going to try that bakery the next time I need a nice cake!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 13, 2026 at 1:03 pm

      I thought the cake was kind of ugly but I also thought it looked like the pic the customer provided (and there’s no accounting for taste sometimes lol.) It seemed clear that she went in determined to find an issue and that she wasn’t going to pay for it no matter what.

      Reply
  6. Thinking says:
    July 13, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Jlo looks very good, even in more conservative attire (which I think of as unusual for pop stars and movie stars who
    like to be more risque). Katy Perry should take notes 🤣

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    July 13, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    JLo looks so good in that top and the giant hat! Her makeup is perfection, too.

    Reply
  8. Anne Keane says:
    July 13, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    Hate the hat. Love the Hiddles.

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    July 13, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Wimbledon really knows how to group their celebs together for a photo op. We get yet again a pic of Andrew Garfield’s majestic hair.

    Chloe Sévigny has had an amazing career. She could have been just a 90s it girl but she’s been in a lot of great projects and continues to work consistently

    Reply
  10. paintergal says:
    July 13, 2026 at 2:44 pm

    Nothing worse than paying for tickets and being blinded by someones giant hat. So bloody inconsiderate.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      July 13, 2026 at 3:17 pm

      She doesn’t look like she’s blocking anyone’s view.

      I assume she’s wearing it due to the heat. I’m shocked no one else is wearing a hat.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        July 13, 2026 at 3:28 pm

        I dont think she’s blocking anyone’s view and no one minds. She’s not being rude at all. But while it’s a great hat it’s just not a tennis hat for me (also no one is wearing a hat because the heat has definitely subsided a bit).

      • Alice says:
        July 13, 2026 at 10:58 pm

        It’s against the dress code at Wimbledon. That’s why no one is wearing a hat.

  11. Beverley says:
    July 13, 2026 at 4:25 pm

    JLo looks refreshed, relaxed, and resplendent! Hiddleston isn’t too bad either. 😍 Love JLo’s hat and entire vibe.

    CardiB is a fashion diva and is never boring. IMHO, she looks better in each of these outfits than the runway models.

    Reply
    • CatGotMyTongue says:
      July 13, 2026 at 10:09 pm

      Cardi looked amazing in everything but the polo dress. Her figure combined with the white cuffs makes her come off like a diner waitress. Taking in the sleeves/cuffs a bit might have helped. I would have tried to talk her out of that one.

      She’s flawless in all the others!

      She does look better than the model in the red. Her curves really work for her in it, and the style keeps her boobs from spilling out of the top. Her bouffant looks much better than the puffball hat from the runway.

      She’s perfect for the Indian temple statue look (which btw is an impressive technical achievement for the designer). The dye-sub printing is amazing. I would like to see it in motion. She looks amazing here.

      My only thing with the cobalt blue one is that I personally think the model’s darker skin tone works better with the deep blue. I’m not a big fan of see through dresses so I might be biased here. This comes off to me as a showgirl beach coverup. I love the cobalt, I just think the bodysuit under totally sheer dress is tired. It’s an improvement over the granny panties that Marchesa sent KStew (and others) out in a few years ago… but not by much.

      Cardi always brings it! She would be so much fun to dress. Does anyone remember her bandana dress? By Natasha Zinko. Perfection and so clever.

      Jaded old fashion queen checking in!

      Reply
      • Beverley says:
        July 14, 2026 at 12:54 am

        @CatGotMyTongue, I like your analysis. You may be an old, jaded fashion queen, but you ain’t wrong. Lol

  12. M says:
    July 13, 2026 at 4:41 pm

    Did she get some face work done recently? Because that does not look like JLo at all.

    Reply
  13. Jolie B. says:
    July 13, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    Tom is looking perfect in his Ralph Lauren suit

    Reply
  14. Lau says:
    July 13, 2026 at 7:45 pm

    The DM article about JLo and Hiddleston sitting next to each other gave me the weirdest vibes. It was written as if they were trying to turn it into a thing. Weird as hell.

    Reply

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