Princess Kate wore a green Emilia Wickstead to the Wimbledon men’s final

This is the second slam in a row where I completely lost interest in men’s tennis about one week into the fortnight. Men’s tennis really is in the depths of hell right now, especially with Carlos Alcaraz out for months with a wrist injury, and a credibly-accused domestic abuser making two slam finals in a row (and winning one of them). Jannik Sinner, a man who flunked two doping tests and served a half-assed suspension just last year, ended up winning his second Wimbledon title yesterday. I don’t care for Sinner whatsoever, but I’ll always root for him against Alexander Zverev (Sinner has now beaten Zverev ten times in a row).
True to form, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the men’s final and they brought their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Even People Magazine has started asking where Prince Louis is and why he’s not allowed to watch tennis too. Kate did announce that Louis dreams of being a ball boy. Sure. As I said this weekend, it’s odd that William and the kids make a point of only attending the men’s final, especially when the men’s finalists are so problematic (in different ways). I think Charlotte and George probably would have loved this year’s women’s final, and it’s completely odd to me that Kate went solo for the women’s final. It’s also funny to see how Charlotte and George are not Sinner fans whatsoever. They’re ride-or-die for Alcaraz. They’ve been bummed two years in a row to meet Sinner in the Royal Box.
As for Kate’s look on Sunday… it’s a pretty odd choice for Wimbledon, in my opinion. This is a moss green Emilia Wickstead with a “caped” sleeve. Notably, Kate was copykeening two of you-know-who’s previous looks with one dress. Meghan wore a similar shade of olive green (a Ralph Lauren look) to Louis’s christening in 2018, and Meghan also wore a caped, green Emilia Wickstead ensemble for the Commonwealth service in 2020.
Royals arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales meeting semi-finalist Arthur Fery as she arrives on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Arthur Fery
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales waves to the crowd as she arrives on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
George did not look that happy. Especially as he and the family arrived. Keen needs to lose the wigs and get a serious haircut
Interesting you say that, @Tessa, I didn’t watch the footage (I never do) but this AM George’s face was on the cover of one of the major papers sitting on the news rack when I went to my local post office. I forget if it was the Telegraph (most likely) or the Times, but, I had an instant shiver of dread on his behalf. My son is nearly two years older, and he would have been mortified and bewildered to see his own face on the front page of a daily national newspaper. Kate is treating her son the same way she was treated by her mother, and it’s a generational kink in the fabric. Really. Charles used his children this way too, to boost his own image. When they were with Diana — for a point of contrast — it was a very different vibe, like, they were a family, just three of them, or at least they were trying to be. But it was genuine, not image management.
It is a little weird given that he’s 8 years old now. And even if he isn’t the hugest tennis fan, there’s a lot of stuff that you attend even if you’re not that interested because it’s a family day. The weird part though is that they don’t seem to take him to a lot of things.
You’ve seen George out with them solo, or together as parents, you’ve seen Charlotte out with them solo or George and Charlotte together with them. Has there ever been an instance where they singularly or together as parents have just taken Louis somewhere? And he’s been to other events, and they have no problem with using him every Trooping as the cheeky mascot, so why does he only get to come to a few things a year?
It’s funny about her dress though, because I saw it and thought oh that’s cute. So I should have known in that moment that it was a Meghan dupe.
This feels so messed up to me. Why on earth would Kate mention that Louis would like to be a ball boy — yet not bring him to an event where he could have had an opportunity to meet and interact with the ball girls and ball boys, and maybe even have a delightful, fun moment practicing his ball boy skills? I’m not saying that he should have been brought to the event with his older brother and sister, but since he wasn’t included, it seems callous to make a comment that suggests that he might have truly enjoyed attending an event that he was left out of. Gosh I hope that Louis was doing something really fun instead.
When my kids were young, I had a calm one and a wild one, but both would “fail” in certain situations. We criticize the media for framing Louis as the naughty one, like they did with Harry, and I think it is wise of his parents to not set up those situations when they don’t need him there. A wild child is absolutely better suited to be a ball boy than an audience member.
I agree with your last bit — if not your soubriquet. How nice it would have been, at least from my perspective, if the Prince and Princess of Wales had arranged for Louis and a nanny to enjoy an active, fun visit with a few of the ball boys and girls. Instead of talking about his “dreams”, Kate could have mentioned this special treat, focused on Louis’s supposed interests. Heck, the older kids might have enjoyed something like this as part of their outing too.
Louis often ‘steals’ the scene from the rest of them. They probably don’t want another ‘cheeky Louis’ media moment and for Louis’ sake that is probably a good thing.
I suspect WanK don’t want a lot of comparison over the children’s facial features either.
The first look blue (and it’s Gabriela Hearst – a M frequented brand) , the second look red (and it matches the peplum of Meghan’s OdlR jacket – and it’s Roland Mouret – another M frequented brand) the third look a caped green Emilia Wickstead (what M wore on the last day of the freedom tour – all for the week Meghan was in town. The level of “trolling” is insane for this one sided competition. Copy but tweaking so there’s just enough plausible deniability. All after her husband threw a hissy fit behind doors to make sure to attempt to silence her. Again.
Wow…I didn’t make the blue, red and green connection to M’s farewell outfits. Good catch! That’s one sick puppy.
OMG! I didn’t notice it till you said it! And in the same order!
Yeah she has serious issues. Completely obsessed. It’s too bad she never copies the character, kindness, or work ethic of Meghan or Diana, like she tries to do with their style
😮😮😮
I agree that the olive green is similar to the one Meghan wore to Louis’ christening, but Kate was wearing Emilia Wickstead for ages before Meghan came on the scene. Same with Roland Mouret.
She wore a blue suit on Monday, red dress on Saturday and a green one with a CAPE on Sunday, her last appearance for summer. I haven’t thought it but it’s certainly deliberate, no matter who the designer of the dress is. There are some serious issues with that. She knew that meghan would be in England for invictus and that was her way of “revenge ” ? Meghan lives rent free to her mind.
@becks1 yes with EW. But with RM, it was seen in 2011, and then 2012 and then 2016. And then in 2018, with a neckline matching M’s Black Halo dress and then after that, only after 2020
(And even the heels – Ralph Lauren ‘Celia’ – are also a copy. (M owns them in olive and brown suede)
If M is in the U.K. next year for Invictus, we can only imagine the amount of f*ckery we’ll be seeing from the Tweedles
@L It’s time to put K on the fixated persons list.
@FirstComment oh I think the colors are weirdly deliberate (like how many people besides Sussex fans remember that Meghan wore those colors in that particular order in March 2020? They may remember some of the pictures from that weekend but I doubt most people outside of Sussex supporters remember that Meghan wore blue-red-green. So who is Kate trying to appeal to here? or is just trolling?)
But the actual designers? Nah. Those are pretty standard Kate designers, even Roland Mouret. Its not like Meghan wears RM and only RM when she goes out in public. the RM designs actually suit Kate pretty well and I think she should lean into RM more than she does, to be honest.
I push back on this because i’ve noticed a lot of times people who didn’t follow Kate pre-Meghan assume that EVERYTHING she does is a copy of Meghan. For example once on here someone insisted that Kate was copying Meghan because she was wearing Jimmy Choos, when Kate has worn Jimmy Choos for her entire marriage.
Kate does enough copying and SWFing of Meghan as it is without us overexaggerating it. There’s just no need to do so lol.
Kate made sure to rewear things in late 2018 and early 2019 when Meghan was pregnant and obviously needed to wear new clothes for her changing size. So Kate is definitely someone who can troll. And while the designers, outside of Mouret, are ones she’s gone to before Meghan, I do not put it past her to copy the colour scheme. She has been like this for years and not just Meghan. If we wonder what Kate does all day it is knowing who has worn what and when. She’s tracked down Diana’s looks to exactitude and since Meghan has been seen in public for a while, we know she can track her too. Natasha archer only confirmed what we already knew. Meghan’s style is tracked by Kate.
This is NUTS. I actually would love this dress in another colour and on someone not so skeletal – but why on earth would she wear a green caped dress when it’s so iconic to Meaghan.
Kate has proven time and again that she’s trying to erase Meghan’s impact. (At least in fashion, she can’t do the work to copy Meghan’s work ethic).
That dress she wore for Eurovision which had the same one shoulder design and colour scheme months after Meghan wore it at the NASCP awards is just a mental illness. Some examples are more obvious than others, but there remains an obsession with Meghan that hasn’t abated.
I thought Meaghan’s blue ‘between raindrops’ goodbye dress was from Victoria Beckham.
I like the dress and the color looks good on her. With this and the polo match outfit, Kate is making an effort. Louis doesn’t have the discipline or probably desire to sit three hours and I understand him not being there. Happy Monday!!!
I like this dress too. The color, fit, and fabric. I think this is three in a row and yes, it’s amazing how much they are suddenly seen whenever Harry and Meghan have big events.
I’m superficial and only pay attention to the outfits. But not close enough to remember who wore what first or best. As for the number of public appearances, if it gives us more fashion to critique I’m all for it.
ITA, she must finally have gotten a new stylist who understands how to dress her extremely slim figure. All three of the recent looks are much more flattering in fit and color for her, and more modern than her preferred buttony coat dresses. Now she just needs to do something to update her hair. Also love seeking Charlotte finally getting to dress her age instead of like a Victorian child.
Cosign. Someone with an eye is dressing K, choosing outfits that flatter rather than fight her figure. With luck, she will take the complements to heart, build her self-esteem, and become a better person. Hatefulness is pathetic, and she is wasting away.
Side note: I would have gone with a forest or emerald green.
Yes! Definitely an improvement, if they can straighten out her accessory issues the only sticking point left will be the wiglets.
“Side note: I would have gone with a forest or emerald green.”
Co-sign, the darker hues are better for her.
Sadly I think the hair is permanent. Someone else mentioned that in one pic it looked like she had a bob and it was flattering. If Kate avoids the repetition of coat dresses and experiments with bolder colors she might actually develop her own style.
I love green but it can be hard to wear and I think the dress really washes her out. Paired with the dowdy length of the skirt, and I think this one is a miss. Her hair is also weighing everything down. How she can look like a dowdy matron and a preteen at the same time is truly a skill.
I like this dress on Kate! The colour is good for her and it suits her. So 3 dresses in a row…
Neither Kate’s nor Charlotte’s dress looks summery at all. The fabrics are so heavy!
It’s true but Kate (or her mother) chooses this kind of heavy fabric to hide her real size. It was the same with the red one the day before. I can’t see the fabric of Charlotte’s dress but it seems more light.
Neither does George’s suit with the dark socks and suede loafers. Not sure how they all didn’t roast alive.
Copy-Keen strikes again. Meghan’s green cape dress was the first thing I thought of. Keen is also wearing a bracelet that looks like the one Meghan has that belonged to Diana. Copying all around except Kate just never manages to get anything right. The beige shoes look too small and are so boring and out of place for the dress and event.
Also, just to add – meeting Arthur Fery wheb you didn’t attend any of his matches – including his last one – and neither did they attend the match of the British guy who actually won a final – but sure something something “the best of British”
Camilla was in attendance Arthur Fery won his quarterfinal match. I thought it was rude for them to make him come to Wimbledon after he lost the semifinal to meet Kate.
The plan was for everyone to be matchy matchy in blue I guess, but she came in in green because she wanted to rebel and more likely standout beside her family. The dress is good, but the color is atrocious on her. and the shoes… her shoe game has always been the worst.
If they were worried about Louis sitting in the sun for hours Kate could have brought him for the women’s final and also brought the nanny to help her. As for the outfit, it’s fine. I’m not sure it was appropriate for Wimbledon and the colour reminded me of Meghan’s Ralph Lauren outfit. I remember the royalists were upset when she wore it because it wasn’t a pastel colour and it didn’t match the Middleton women’s outfits. Crazy.
Louis is the spare to the spare and not important for the institution. That is the only reason I can see as the prince and princess were ‘working’. When I see how bored or not interested the heir to the heir and his spare are, I can only hope that the prince and the princess put their children well-being first like any loving parents, but they don’t seem to know how.
I feel bad for these competitors, who win a grand slam and then have to make small talk with two tweens/teenagers.
We had some discussion re: hats yesterday and I wanted to point out that it seems hats were provided for all the royal box – there was a shot of Kate and Charlotte leaving mid match and you could see a row of seats with a hat on each one. And then George and Charlotte wore the hats later. So it turns out hats are not banned in the royal box, just not allowed for the Black American duchess.
Hats were never banned from the royal box. Even the year Meghan took her hat, there were people in the royal box wearing those Wimbledon branded hats.
I found out that a exemption had been made for the ladies this Wimbledon because of the excessively hot weather this year. No exemptions for the men.
that’s interesting because I definitely saw men wearing hats in pictures from yesterday. Maybe they just didnt care (in the royal box specifically.)
@AmyBee right, like I said, it was just a rule for Meghan that the tabloids screeched about.
Another day. Another tennis game. Another dress. Same long as hell hair. Okay.
The olive green dress has lovely although I feel hot just looking at it. I think it would be a perfect dress for a fall event. Kate looks good in it, and in the shot from the back, she seems to have acquired a butt somewhere along the way unless it was photo-shopped in or built-in padding. They’re starting to make Louis like the fifth wheel. A tennis game is pretty long for a child to watch if they have no interest in the sport, but I think eight is the age when the older two children began going to Wimbledon?
Pippa’s wedding butt was pulled out of the Middleton closet. I thought the same when she wore the gingham dress to polo.
Agreed about the colour – in the first picture it looks like a brighter green, but if it’s olive it’s the wrong colour for the season.
I have seen reference to George first attending in 2022. So he was 8 turning 9.
In any case I find it offensive that only “royal children” can attend and no others. The winning tennis players shouldn’t have to deal with small talk with children after such a major accomplishment.
Kate is making the finals, especially the men’s finals about herself and she entirely misses the point of being a patron. Neither the Duchess of Kent or the Duke of Kent were behaving like this.
(There was even a time where the Duchess of Kent was refused permission to bring a 12 year old who had recently experienced bereavement to sit with her as a guest in the royal box. Only royal children were allowed. )
White and marine blue dress for the girl, white polo, and marine blue shorts (or cotton pants) for the boy, pared with white sneakers for both, would’ve been perfect.
Poor kids.
When William was a child he was known as “The Basher” and he was known for throwing ferocious tantrums to get his way. Only the nannies could instil a measure of discipline because his parents were so lax, although Diana did at times publicly chastise him. It would appear that Louis has inherited some of those traits from William and they are keeping him hidden (except for Trooping and the odd Easter appearance) so as to keep the comparisons to William at the same age at bay.
It’s weird though, how the child who they claim wants to become a ball boy is the one who does NOT get to accompany them to Wimbledon.
Someone must have mentioned how weird it was for newspapers to centre Kate with the women’s trophy in their photographs, so this time, they managed to find photographs of Sinner holding the trophy.
All of the papers seem to be in on the plan to sideline William and focus on Kate, because they continue to cut him out of photographs even when he is standing right beside his family. 😀 Making sure William doesn’t ditch his wife? It’s the “inevitable” play from the girlfriend years all over again.
One recent publication referred to her I believe as the Royal Family’s superstar. I guess that’s what they are going for.
Not body shaming but looking at Kate’s figure in the pictures makes me sad and scared. The silence around what seems to be an eating disorder is troubling. I hope this is not serving as a role model for Charlotte.
Did anyone else find it cringy that the RU in his speech on court afterwards cited the Royal Box and their HRH’s for special praise as their presence spurred him on!? Maybe he feels a kinship with basher Will for various reasons, if you catch my drift?
Constantly leaving your other child at home while the rest of you go on family outings is cruel. They are hiding him, but why? As for her dress, I hate the color and the visible seams, and the shoes and bag don’t go. It’s a Fall outfit in the middle of Summer.
But where are the tights on Waity and Charlotte? Protocol!
It’s not a terrible dress design, but I personally think this olive green is both too dull and too warm-toned for Kate. It’s also oddly formal for watching a tennis match. Not her worst, certainly, but if she was going for impact to try and catch the British press’s fickle attention? This ain’t gonna do it.
While I can’t stand either of them, I will cut them slack in bringing Louis. My son would not have been able to sit through anything that long at 8. He just didn’t have the attention span and he had a constant need to move.
Kate looks skeletal, even with all of that extra fabric.
Girl needs help.
So Meghan wore a green dress in 2018 and 2020? Kate waited a long time to copy-keen.
I don’t understand why she’s wearing cocktail dresses to Wimbledon this year.
It is really odd. The dresses are heavy and drab and have nothing to do with summer or a sporting event. I guess she wanted to stand out and this was the only thing she or her people could come up with.
Just another outfit designed to give her boobs and bulk, because she has neither. The colour also does nothing for her, sorry. And yes, she needs a haircut
He didn’t know the temperature? I mean the Prince of Wales. That’s not the question you ask. How hot was it out there? What a dunce like question. I’m embarrassed for him
William wasn’t too enthused to be there. At one point he and George took off and stayed in the suite.
Why they didn’t have linen suits I have no idea.
The thing I always find most interesting about these family outing photos is that you can tell William genuinely likes being around George and Char. Not too many people can say that.