Princess Kate wore a green Emilia Wickstead to the Wimbledon men’s final

This is the second slam in a row where I completely lost interest in men’s tennis about one week into the fortnight. Men’s tennis really is in the depths of hell right now, especially with Carlos Alcaraz out for months with a wrist injury, and a credibly-accused domestic abuser making two slam finals in a row (and winning one of them). Jannik Sinner, a man who flunked two doping tests and served a half-assed suspension just last year, ended up winning his second Wimbledon title yesterday. I don’t care for Sinner whatsoever, but I’ll always root for him against Alexander Zverev (Sinner has now beaten Zverev ten times in a row).

True to form, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the men’s final and they brought their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Even People Magazine has started asking where Prince Louis is and why he’s not allowed to watch tennis too. Kate did announce that Louis dreams of being a ball boy. Sure. As I said this weekend, it’s odd that William and the kids make a point of only attending the men’s final, especially when the men’s finalists are so problematic (in different ways). I think Charlotte and George probably would have loved this year’s women’s final, and it’s completely odd to me that Kate went solo for the women’s final. It’s also funny to see how Charlotte and George are not Sinner fans whatsoever. They’re ride-or-die for Alcaraz. They’ve been bummed two years in a row to meet Sinner in the Royal Box.

As for Kate’s look on Sunday… it’s a pretty odd choice for Wimbledon, in my opinion. This is a moss green Emilia Wickstead with a “caped” sleeve. Notably, Kate was copykeening two of you-know-who’s previous looks with one dress. Meghan wore a similar shade of olive green (a Ralph Lauren look) to Louis’s christening in 2018, and Meghan also wore a caped, green Emilia Wickstead ensemble for the Commonwealth service in 2020.