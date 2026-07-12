Princess Kate wore red Roland Mouret for the Wimbledon women’s final

The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final solo on Saturday. It truly drives me crazy to see the lack of “royal support” for women’s sports and female athletes, especially from Prince William in particular. It also bugs me that Prince George and Princess Charlotte never go to the women’s final! I get that the kids are mega-fans of Carlos Alcaraz (Charlotte especially), but Carlos has been out with a wrist injury for months, and this would have been a perfect moment for Charlotte and George to come out for the women’s final! Alas, they did not accompany Kate. Neither did Pippa Middleton or Carole Middleton.

Kate wore a rich red Roland Mouret dress for the women’s final. Even with that fakakta peplum, it still highlights Kate’s very slender figure. She paired it with Rossi pumps, a Tusting purse and G. Collins & Sons jewelry. At some point in the past year, she got a big bump in her wardrobe budget. Before the final, Kate spent time with various players, former players and Wimbledon staff before the final. She chatted with Mansour Bahrami and women’s doubles finalists Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Later today (probably in a few hours), Kate will arrive at the Wimbledon men’s singles final, and I imagine Prince William, George and Charlotte will all be in attendance. Here’s why that sucks: the men’s final is between Jannik Sinner, the world #1 who served a doping suspension just last year, and the world #2, Alexander Zverev, who has been credibly accused of violently abusing two of his intimate partners. One of his partners actually filed charges and he ended up taking the German equivalent of a plea deal and he paid a fine. Men’s tennis is in the depths of hell right now and I hate that William and Kate are basically promoting it, and even using their kids to promote it.