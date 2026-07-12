Princess Kate wore red Roland Mouret for the Wimbledon women’s final

The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon women’s singles final solo on Saturday. It truly drives me crazy to see the lack of “royal support” for women’s sports and female athletes, especially from Prince William in particular. It also bugs me that Prince George and Princess Charlotte never go to the women’s final! I get that the kids are mega-fans of Carlos Alcaraz (Charlotte especially), but Carlos has been out with a wrist injury for months, and this would have been a perfect moment for Charlotte and George to come out for the women’s final! Alas, they did not accompany Kate. Neither did Pippa Middleton or Carole Middleton.
Kate wore a rich red Roland Mouret dress for the women’s final. Even with that fakakta peplum, it still highlights Kate’s very slender figure. She paired it with Rossi pumps, a Tusting purse and G. Collins & Sons jewelry. At some point in the past year, she got a big bump in her wardrobe budget. Before the final, Kate spent time with various players, former players and Wimbledon staff before the final. She chatted with Mansour Bahrami and women’s doubles finalists Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski.
Later today (probably in a few hours), Kate will arrive at the Wimbledon men’s singles final, and I imagine Prince William, George and Charlotte will all be in attendance. Here’s why that sucks: the men’s final is between Jannik Sinner, the world #1 who served a doping suspension just last year, and the world #2, Alexander Zverev, who has been credibly accused of violently abusing two of his intimate partners. One of his partners actually filed charges and he ended up taking the German equivalent of a plea deal and he paid a fine. Men’s tennis is in the depths of hell right now and I hate that William and Kate are basically promoting it, and even using their kids to promote it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Princess of Wales speaking with Ladies’ Doubles Finalists Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani on day thirteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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11/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, during the Ladies’ Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1115962923, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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11/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, during the Ladies’ Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1115962944, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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11/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. Pictured: Monsour Bahrami. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, during the LadiesŐ Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1115962954, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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11/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, during the Ladies’ Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1115962962, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales on day thirteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales on day thirteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales on day thirteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The men’s final sounds like a charming introduction to real life for Charlotte and George. Funnily enough she seems more worried about Harry than she does about the male players.
She always looks good in red and I like this one on her but I wouldn’t wear it on a hot day..as far as her thin frame is concerned, I noticed that many photographers photoshop her legs and arms and there’s a difference between them…that tells me that everyone in KP is aware of the problem as well as the discussions of possible ED and they have given orders to hide it.
It was inappropriate for the event and obviously worn to seek attention
The ED is particularly evident when she’s pictured alongside normal, healthy people. Often I am surprised to see her described in the comments as being “athletic” and “muscular” which is highly inaccurate – look at her in comparison to the athletes she’s pictured with here for example.
Yes. In the photo of her shaking hands she looks skeletal. Her arms are like textbook anatomy of how bone and muscle look.
While ED is a possibility, and I am not here to defend Keen but my guess is she was put in early menopause after her mysterious abdominal surgery. Menopause causes rapid muscle loss in skinny women and it is difficult to gain back even with lifting weights. I’ve seen women I know go through this.
Peplum is the right silhouette for her frame but red looks off season. Pairing red with rubies is a bad choice as she needs some contrast. I think she is not wearing hair extensions today as the hair looks normal, well in need of a haircut but normal.
She looked like this in 2023 before the supposed surgery. They also photoshop the fuzz on her forearms which again is relating to an advanced eating disorder.
Lots of women on the hormones for early menopause end up gaining weight not losing it.
Red look at me dress. And open mouth grin. She makes it all about her. The duchess of Kent never went on like that.
You’re right. But she had to wear bright red after the news about her father-in-law meeting his American daughter-in-law and the redheaded grandchildren.
What galls me is that the few newspapers which put her on the front page had her holding the big saucer trophy as though SHE were the one who had been competing and had won the prize. I think only one had a glimpse of the actual winner? “Look at me” indeed.
In the days of the Duchess of Kent, there were always photographs of the actual competitors on the front pages the day after the match, even if they also included photographs of the duchess.
And why is she touching that man (or pretending to for the photographs)? It’s clearly not spontaneous or reciprocated, because he’s got his hands clasped in front of him. Can you imagine the reaction if HE had reached out to her the way she is doing to him? The cynic in me believes that she has been coached by her PR team to reach out and touch or pretend to touch people of colour after they saw the regular comments about her recoiling from them (and her being outed as one of the royal racists, of course).
I remember one of the losers getting a hug from the Duchess of Kent. It was a lovely moment.
What’s even more baffling is the fact that she received for a third year in a row a standing ovation…I’ve read it but I couldn’t believe it…what for? I guess the propaganda is successful.
Having watched tennis since the days of Agassi and Sampras, it is so obvious how kate has ruined Wimbledon with her narcissism. The trophy presentation used to barely cover the Duchess of Kent and later the Duke of Kent. But Kate is a narcissist and the presentations focus way more on than the actual athletes.
Let’s start with the positive: great color for her, she actually looks healthier and more rested than she has in a long while, she looks happier (sans Willie), her hair is off her face.
Changes that’d be fabulous on her: CUT THE FAKAKTAH HAIR! There’s a pic from yesterday’s Polo game where she’s turning her head, and for a moment I thought she *finally* cut it to a chin length bob, and it looked GREAT! Now, if she’d only do it! She’d look chic and modern, even wearing that tablecloth!
With the red outfit, yes, she looks way too thin. The peplum seems to try and give her V shaped body a hint of hips. What would also help that a *lot* is taking the hem up to the middle of her knee, or just below. And wouldn’t it look insane with a pair of zebra striped pumps?? Or a purple shoe to match the ribbon she has to wear? Girl hasn’t ANY shoe game! What a waste of a big budget lol
agree with all of this. also adding that rubies with red dress is too matchy. a contrasting color shoe would have elevated this whole look. zebra/blue/purple shes so bland
My problem are the lengths. The ankle length is aging, gives me “handmaids tale” look. That deep red is an autumn color. That dress is way too formal for a tennis match!
My god, Meghan got it right years ago when she went there. Casual. It’s a sports event.
Also, the need for attention is giving mental issues; Just not normal. Where’s your husband, where’s a friend to go with you, where are your children?
Will and Kate aren’t interesting enough to think of bringing the family for the women’s final and Kate going solo to the men’s. It would literally never even occur to them or their team.
Time to trim hair. According to her fans scooter likes it that way. I doubt that’s true
I like it better off her face.
lol no he doesn’t! That’s the excuse the use for Camilla’s hair, that Charles likes it because it is has stayed the same since they met. William has called Kate’s hair a nightmare and complained about it to the public, making them late, etc. on numerous occasions. The way her fans make things up about them is so disturbing.
Not bringing William and the children ensures Katie gets all the headlines to herself and doesn’t need to share the spotlight. Either that or it’s William’s weekend with the children.
This colour suits Kate but the dress is too long. I’m just glad she’s wearing her style and nobody else’s. She also wore a panama hat but I still remember Meghan being criticised for just carrying her hat to the royal box.
I thought there’s a rule about not wearing hats in the royal box, so no one’s view is obstructed?
That’s what we were told at the time. But since the Kate’s been wearing these big hats in the royal box with no outrage from the press or royalists.
I think that is the protocol and it makes sense, but Meghan didn’t wear her hat either, she just carried it (and I think that rule is only for the royal box, so when sitting elsewhere people wear hats.)
It’s a great dress but too heavy for the weather.
My bf commented that the red was annoying as it stood out so much (although she wasn’t the only one).
I wish she’d brought the kids, what started as an ok but not wildly exciting match took a MAJOR swing in the second set and was so much fun (for the audience) from then on. I may have cried a bit when Noskova was hugging her dad.
I won’t be watching the men’s final this year. I’ve made a point of staying away from known domestic abusers this year and while I want Sinner to win of the two I don’t want him there either. That doping ban was a joke.
@SarahCS I also shed a tear when the winner lovingly acknowledged her dad in the stand and her mother in heaven. I thought of my own parents now dead, to whom I owe so much. I was so naive growing up because I thought everyone benefited from loving and protective and nurturing parents. Not everyone is that fortunate and that is very sad to contemplate. I was incensed by Charles being praised by the rags for his harmful failures as both a father and grandfather this week.
Between this and the black-and-white dress, it appears Kate has put on a few pounds. Maybe they encouraged her to do so for stamina on the hike she did. It’s only a few pounds, but it does take her from emaciated-looking to still very, very thin, but not alarmingly so. She looked nice in both outfits.
I’m afraid that is more photoshop than real pounds. In some photos her arms look differently in shape..however she’s toned enough as everyone can see from the photos to the polo match
A lot of it is photoshop – its why she looks so different in the face from appearance to appearance, and in the gingham dress I think the pattern helps to add some visual pounds. Here its a heavier material so similar effect.
The photos are massively photoshopped. There are photos where her sternum and ribcage are visible in the V section of the dress that have been removed for the photos that are being spread.
Her forearms are also just basically skin over tendons too. Again those photos get altered or just not used by the major media outlets.
Between this and the black-and-white dress, it appears Kate has put on a few pounds. Maybe they encouraged her to do so for stamina on the hike she did. It’s only a few pounds, but it does take her from emaciated-looking to still very, very thin, but not alarmingly so. Just think what another five pounds would do. But she looked nice in both outfits.
Sorry for the duplicate. I don’t know how that happened.
Stop dragging Sinner! The doping agencies officially stated that it was accidental contamination and didn’t give him any advantages.
Zverev’s case however, had compelling evidence and was due to go to trial until he reached a settlement with his ex.
It was the second similar allegation against him.
It is deeply problematic but sadly sports superstars seem to get away with a lot of violence towards women.
Not just in the sports world but everywhere men get away with violence towards women every single day…
I agree, but with athletes what makes it worse is that they stay role models and somehow the victims end up pilloried.
Look at Connor McGregor? Hailed back as a hero, actually had the nerve to claim his innocence in a press conference
I don’t think men’s tennis is suffering but I do think the current generation of tennis players are less than compelling…
I don’t feel any great initiative to cheer for any of them.
I do think women’s tennis at the current moment is a little dull, to be honest. If she didn’t bring the family for that final, er, I can kind of see why. I watched Serena’s one match, since she is compelling, and then tuned out the rest…
It needs to be a bit shorter, and could use a bit of tailoring (though I imagine an ED makes it trickier to get a proper fit), but overall, I actually quite like this dress. Honestly, I think her fashion choices have been improving lately. Still not great, mind you, but improving. Maybe it’s the increased allowance?
I’ve never been into tennis, but a Swiss friend is coming for the US Open and invited me to attend, so I’ve been trying to educate myself. It really seems like a lot of the men are obnoxious or just plain garbage humans (in particular, the allegations against this Zverev guy are extremely serious and horrifying)? Who the hell am I supposed to cheer for?!
I think this is a nice dress and Roland Mouret is usually a good choice for her. It does seem a little heavy for July but i’m not in London so can’t tell you the weather lol.
The standing ovation is eyeroll inducing at this point – it always was but this is just getting ridiculous at this point. If she wanted it to stop she could, but she loves it.
Well I think the dress is ugly and the color is unflattering. Her neck and arms show how underweight she is. You can see how stringy her arms look in these and the polo photos. It’s not muscle definition, it’s lack of body fat.
I agree with everything you said…
I agree with this. And the media who say she’s stunning are just promoting dangerous images because the ugly part of an advanced eating disorder is just being photoshopped to deceive the public of how bad it is.
It’s so painful looking at the photos of her which show how emaciated she is but maybe she is happy with looking like that?
Wearing red in one of the hottest days is such a look at me mode. She just has to have the spotlight to herself and no the finalists competing.
I was reading the comments on other sites yesterday and I was truly surprised by all the negativity. They hit on everything I read here. She’s way too skinny, eat a burger. Cut your hair, your too old for that length, get the cut Sophie just got- that one must really sting. Why is her mouth always wide open. She wore red to put all the focus on her and not the players. She’s healthy enough to go watch tennis and do a fake hike but can’t do the work the taxpayers expect of her. The whole family are grifters, they only “work’ when Harry is out and about. The monarchy needs to be abolished. I probably missed some but you guys get the gist. Of course the bots had plenty of good things to say. Stop criticizing her weight, she recovering from cancer treatments, it’s not that easy to regain the weight. She’s so beautiful, she’s going to be a perfect queen, never puts a foot wrong. I preferred the snarky ones but I can be petty.
You can still see by the toothpick arms and chest they make her look wider with photo editing.
I agree with everything you said. On Threads, so many bots praising her. You see many are from random countries like Indonesia. At this point I don’t know if it’s her unhappy marriage that makes her have this incessant need to show off, or her psychotic need to upstage Meghan. Did Meghan take her husband? Maybe Meghan took both husbands, Harry and William 😆
Wasn’t she lucky Meghan decided to stay private…because she will and can upstage Kate every time, with real fashion sense.
My god she is aging like milk! I can’t get over the fact that she is about three months younger than me, but if you saw us walking down the street together you might guess that I am 35 and she is my 55-yr-old mother. We even have the same long-torso body type, but only one of us is nourished and wearing SPF moisturizer and it ain’t her.
She reminds me of my Aunt, she’s the youngest of her sisters but looks older because she’s to skinny. All of the sisters are naturally thin but the one aunt is emaciated and it’s shocking how that ages her
Does she actually have a stylist? She never looks pulled together. Whatever she wears looks disjointed. I don’t care how expensive her dresses are supposed to be, they always look like something from JC Penney. That particular jewelry during the day is a no no to me.
Like that the ny times had keens back to the camera when she presented the trophy.
Interesting how Kate wears quite a bit of Roland Mouret. He is a designer Meghan wore quite a bit in her pre-marriage days and in the first year of her marriage. I even remember the story of Mouret seeking Meghan out and offering to dress her.