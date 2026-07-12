Prince Harry played with kids & goats for Scotty’s Little Soldiers on Saturday

On Saturday, Prince Harry spent some time at an event for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, for which he still serves as patron. Scotty’s is a charity to help kids who have lost a military parent. Whenever Harry has come to London in previous years, he usually organized an event for Scotty’s, something fun for military families, often involving games and activities. Saturday’s event was called Scotty’s Summer Festival, and he and the kids visited Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire. They played with goats, did goat yoga, took lots of photos and genuinely seemed to have a lovely time.
Prince Harry is making a special stop on his visit to the U.K., attending a festival for bereaved military families, one day after his reunion with King Charles. [On Saturday], the Duke of Sussex, 41, headed to Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on Saturday, July 11. The event was put on by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children who lost a parent who served in the armed forces.
Prince Harry — who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 and also served in the British Army — has supported the organization since 2017 and became their global ambassador in 2023. Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up in 2010 by Nikki Scott, whose husband, Corp. Lee Scott, died when he was on a tour of Afghanistan in 2009.
During the event, Prince Harry took part in goat yoga and was pelted with water balloons on an inflatable obstacle course.
In addition to the fun, there was also an emotional moment when a 9-year-old girl named Poppy — whose father, Able Seaman Daniel Turnbull, died in July 2020 from leukemia — asked, “What makes you laugh when you’ve had a difficult day?”
The Duke of Sussex patted his heart and said, “That got me right there. You know what, sometimes it’s just a difficult day. It’s not always possible to laugh. But my dog makes me laugh, my children make me laugh. And if I need to laugh, I’ll probably put something really funny on the television. But, and this goes for all of you, there are some days when you’d like to laugh, but it might not always be possible to laugh,” Harry continued. “But you’ve got brothers and sisters, friends, this community…but yes, I think the point is that a laugh at the end of a hard day is the best medicine served.”
[From People]
Harry is just so good at all of this – to immediately understand that he also had to normalize the fact that some days, it’s not easy to laugh and that’s okay too. But laughing and having a good time is great as well. As for the goats… it’s another reminder that Harry is one of those people who is good with animals. Animals are always going to love him and want to be around him. Crash-cut to all of those dogs giving the stinkeye to the left-behinds.
Also: I’m adding the preview for Harry’s appearance on the“Joe Marler Will See You Now” show. The episode will be on Monday. And remember, next week, Harry will almost definitely appear on FIFA After Hours with James Corden.
Photos courtesy of Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon.
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961862, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry with Scotty’s founder Nikki Scott ( centre) and Jean-Anne Russell of Sharky + George
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961864, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961870, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961883, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961908, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
Awww kids and goats! Looks like everyone was genuinely having a good time. Harry really seems wonderful and he is inspiring.
The little boy climbing on him for the picture was so sweet
And the goat walking over him(& the royal jewels) was hilarious
The baby goat nose boop.
That’s what ended me.
That was adorable.
THANK YOU Kaiser! 🙂
I didn’t know that there was a thing called “Goat Yoga” until this weekend and I have been looking at the videos and laughing myself silly. As Harry says, sometimes it’s hard to laugh, but if you can, then it can be a tonic at times. I usually put on my favourite old comedies and just have a good giggle at the silliness of it all.
There is a video of Harry squaring up to a goat and the goat accepting the challenge (seen in one of the photos above) that just made me absolutely lose it! 😀 The way he was talking to the goat! And the way he reacted to the little boy literally climbing on top of him to pose for the group photo was so funny. He really is so good at this, and a natural, and of course, people around him, young and old, respond to this.
I saw the videos so many times because they were so cute and adorable! Great job, Harry!
Harry has also been adorable and goofy around kids. At Kate’s wedding he had brought along a wriggly kind of toy to entertain the page boys and child bridesmaids which he entertained them with during the day. Harry has always been an absolute sweetheart around kids. 🫅
My absolute favourite IG 2017 Toronto moment was when that adorable 2 year old was seated next to Harry and he was unwittingly sharing popcorn with her as he was engrossed chatting to his other neighbour. Once he twigged the interaction between them went viral. Honestly, Harry is an absolute sweetheart. We watched him and knew he’d be an amazing dad to his own kids!
He is a natural. He loves kids, people, animals. Always knows the right thing to say. And he was the one who was portrayed as thick.
TOB, on the other hand …
Love how his reply to the laughing question came straight from the heart. No platitudes, just a real and honest answer. As so many have been saying, he’s so good at this.
Lovely photos and videos. The Royal Family is sorely lacking someone who has his charisma and rapport with people from all walks of life.
What a lovely day for everyone.
And now I have an image of William shouting at his minions, “Goats! Bring me some some goats! Goats love me! Goats are mine!!”
Kids🧒❤️ and kids 🐐❤️ !!!
The goat yoga was hilarious, everything about this charity melts the heart. Prince Harry has sure been a wonderful patron for Scottie’s soldiers and Well Child even though he lives half a world away.
That “eskimo” kiss with the goat….adorkable.
While others, you know who, strain on these type of days, he glows in them.
I hope he does this with his own kids at some point. I could see them seeing this press and hoping they can do it too. Goats are such fun little weirdos.
I have enjoyed every video of Harry during this trip. He really is the best at this. He has the ability to really relate to anyone and make them feel at ease. He is so down to earth and it’s always impressive to me how he has such a childlike spirit about him that seeing him doing these types of things where goats are jumping over him or children are climbing on him like he’s a jungle gym for a photo, just feels natural and right. You just laugh with your whole body because you know that this is who he is and that he enjoys it just as much as the children and parents do. There really is no one like him. It’s amazing how when you hear that “William is Charles’s heir and Harry is Diana’s” it just makes complete sense. So much of who Harry is is because of Diana and even though they’re different in approaches, this is so much Diana’s legacy.
I loved his response to that girl – that sometimes you just can’t laugh and its okay. He’s really normalizing the sentiment of “its okay to not be okay.”
He is just so good at this. His empathy shines through and he’s just a total natural at this. he really is his mother’s son.
So proud of Harry. After all the BS his family has put him through, he still loves his life and is so invested in his own work and doing good for so many. This event looks like everyone had a ball! Harry is Diana’s true heir in every way!
Exactly @Chrissy despite being dragged to hell and back this last week, he stayed focused on what mattered he brought Meghan and the kids to Altrop he brought joy to others through his IG and other charitable engagements. He showed his authentic commitment and commission towards military veterans and bereaved childre. He actively engaged and communicated his own joy and adults, children and goats responded positively. He gave generously of himself not grudgingly and in a bad humour because of the pummelling he was getting in the BM fuelled by the nastiness of BP. He rose above personal stress to promote and deliver for his charities. Service is universal. He’s gifted at it and he genuinely cares about these causes.
Love the way he plays with the children.
Even the goats were like ‘Well Hello Prince Hot Ginge’ – Meghan has competition. LOLz
Well you know what they say “Children and animals KNOW”… they don’t gravitate towards awful people as a rule 😀 .
I’ve been looking at the photos after seeing the videos and I can’t stop smiling, it’s all so adorable!
I miss D-Listed toooooo!!
He is so good at this.