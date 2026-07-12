Prince Harry played with kids & goats for Scotty’s Little Soldiers on Saturday

On Saturday, Prince Harry spent some time at an event for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, for which he still serves as patron. Scotty’s is a charity to help kids who have lost a military parent. Whenever Harry has come to London in previous years, he usually organized an event for Scotty’s, something fun for military families, often involving games and activities. Saturday’s event was called Scotty’s Summer Festival, and he and the kids visited Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire. They played with goats, did goat yoga, took lots of photos and genuinely seemed to have a lovely time.

Prince Harry is making a special stop on his visit to the U.K., attending a festival for bereaved military families, one day after his reunion with King Charles. [On Saturday], the Duke of Sussex, 41, headed to Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on Saturday, July 11. The event was put on by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children who lost a parent who served in the armed forces. Prince Harry — who lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 and also served in the British Army — has supported the organization since 2017 and became their global ambassador in 2023. Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up in 2010 by Nikki Scott, whose husband, Corp. Lee Scott, died when he was on a tour of Afghanistan in 2009. During the event, Prince Harry took part in goat yoga and was pelted with water balloons on an inflatable obstacle course. In addition to the fun, there was also an emotional moment when a 9-year-old girl named Poppy — whose father, Able Seaman Daniel Turnbull, died in July 2020 from leukemia — asked, “What makes you laugh when you’ve had a difficult day?” The Duke of Sussex patted his heart and said, “That got me right there. You know what, sometimes it’s just a difficult day. It’s not always possible to laugh. But my dog makes me laugh, my children make me laugh. And if I need to laugh, I’ll probably put something really funny on the television. But, and this goes for all of you, there are some days when you’d like to laugh, but it might not always be possible to laugh,” Harry continued. “But you’ve got brothers and sisters, friends, this community…but yes, I think the point is that a laugh at the end of a hard day is the best medicine served.”

[From People]

Harry is just so good at all of this – to immediately understand that he also had to normalize the fact that some days, it’s not easy to laugh and that’s okay too. But laughing and having a good time is great as well. As for the goats… it’s another reminder that Harry is one of those people who is good with animals. Animals are always going to love him and want to be around him. Crash-cut to all of those dogs giving the stinkeye to the left-behinds.

Also: I’m adding the preview for Harry’s appearance on the“Joe Marler Will See You Now” show. The episode will be on Monday. And remember, next week, Harry will almost definitely appear on FIFA After Hours with James Corden.

🆕 Prince Harry on “Joe Marler Will See You Now” show.😂 Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex checks in! New episode out Monday at 5pm. #PrinceHarryinUK pic.twitter.com/o8MDLcMKHp — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) July 10, 2026