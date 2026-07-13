‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #195: Taylor Swift’s droopy wedding bouquet



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:30

I saw Backrooms, Masters of the Universe and Disclosure Day. Chandra saw The Drama and thought it was overrated. She also finished the show The Other Bennet Sister. You can listen below and on YouTube.

Royals: Minutes 5:30 to 16:30

Prince Harry and his co-plaintiffs, including Elizabeth Hurley and Sir Elton John, lost their case against Associated Newspapers for hacking. The suit was filed in 2022 and alleges that The Daily Mail wiretapped, bugged and used illegal methods to get information for stories. The judge in the case was a former barrister/lawyer who represented The Mirror, so he definitely had a conflict of interest. (The judge didn’t represent The Mirror at the same time that Harry sued it.) Harry issued a scathing statement about the ruling.

The timing of this ruling is dark since Harry is visiting the UK now. It looks like Buckingham Palace, King Charles and RAVEC set Harry up. They’ve gone back and forth about whether Harry was offered a place to stay by Charles. They also denied him security, which he’s been trying to get for years, because the investigation into whether he should be afforded security as a non-working royal was paused! This inquiry was paused in March, essentially denying Harry security. However they only told Harry after he confirmed the details of his trip. Meghan, Archie and Lili were originally scheduled to come with Harry, but given the lack of security we weren’t sure they would come. News broke late Friday that they were in the UK and had met with Charles and Camilla. Harry has been so unbothered during his events in London.

No one seemed to care but Charles posed in a tank earlier this week just as Harry was arriving. Kate only did one event this week and William’s events have been lackluster. Chandra thinks there was a real turning point after Harry got such positive press for visiting the UK last year.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding: Minutes 16:30 to 24:30

There was a huge buildup to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 1,000-person wedding at Madison Square Garden. We still haven’t seen photos.

There weren’t enough seats for everyone and Travis and Taylor’s vows lasted 40 minutes total. The wedding favors were embroidered handkerchiefs.

I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about this.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 24:30 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from Digital Unicorn on the post about Carole Middleton being classy despite all evidence to the contrary.

My comment of the week is from Charlie on the post about Taylor Swift’s Dior wedding dress. Here’s a link to the video where Tom Holland calls Zendaya “Marie”. Here’s a link to the photo of Taylor Swift’s wedding bouquet.

Thanks for listening bitches!