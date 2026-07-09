Prince Harry went solo for his visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital today

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Birmingham today. I’m so glad he’s already out of London, thank god. It really feels like King Charles missed Harry’s deadline to stop being a deadbeat father and deadbeat grandfather. Originally, the Duchess of Sussex was supposed to join Harry for his events today, especially the visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. It would have been lovely to see her at this visit but I completely understand why she’s not there. There was genuine panic at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace about the plan to bring Meghan along for these events, which is one of the biggest reasons why all of these disruptions were planned and traps laid out.
Harry’s marking his nearly two decades as patron of WellChild with this visit. Usually, his WellChild events are in London, although I bet there’s a chance that Harry will still show up for a WellChild Awards ceremony later this year. This was part of Harry shaking off the first awful days of his UK visit, according to the Telegraph:
What now for the Duke of Sussex? Can he pick himself up and carry on in the wake of such a humiliating legal defeat? He plans to do just that. A bullish Prince Harry has pledged to put his High Court defeat behind him this week and to shift the focus to his charity work.
Where he goes from here, whether he fights on and appeals against the ruling or bows out and closes this chapter of his life – his media litigation era, if you will – remains to be seen.
The Duke has not discussed whether to appeal with David Sherborne, his barrister, and is not expecting to have any further contact with him this week, The Telegraph understands.
Instead, he has told his team to keep the show on the road, to get on with the UK visit and what they are here to do, which is primarily to promote the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.
One source said he was “determined not to let the ruling further overshadow his charity engagements”. He was unlikely to spend any more time assessing his next steps until he returned home, they insisted.
The Duke has 21 days to ask the court for permission to appeal, so there is plenty of time for him to sit down and absorb it all when this week’s work is behind him.
[From The Telegraph]
Good, I’m glad Harry isn’t making any big decisions on the fly. While some supporters are talking about appealing the judgment on the ANL lawsuit, I kind of hope this is finally the end. Harry finally ran out of road on his British security issue last year after that appeal failed, and we can see how that turned out. I’m sure any appeal in this ANL case will suffer a similar stitch-up. As I said earlier this week, it’s finally time to cut ties and stop fighting to have relationships with any of these people. The left-behinds and the press are in bed with each other, they always have been and they always will be.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, embraces a nurse as he arrives for a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12, who was put on life-support after losing capacity in his right lung following pneumonia, and has a tracheostomy and speaking valve to communicate verbally, with his mother Lubna Bashir, father Imran Mirza brother Muzammil, ten, and sister Aroosh Mirza, eight, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Patron of WellChild meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12, who was put on life-support after losing capacity in his right lung following pneumonia, and has a tracheostomy and speaking valve to communicate verbally, with his mother Lubna Bashir, father Imran Mirza brother Muzammil, ten, and sister Aroosh Mirza, eight, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Patron of WellChild meeting patient Bilal Mirza, 12
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, chats with nursing staff during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, meeting a mother and her child during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
One thing that strikes me about these photos: look at the faces of the people that work there and the people he’s visiting. Genuine laughter and excitement at him being there and his words. Compare that to any visit at all from the other ones and you won’t find it.
Exactly! It warms my heart, as I’m sure it does their’s.
Ahhh they all look so happy to.see Harry, the look of absolute joy on their faces, we’ll done to everyone!
Who wouldn’t be thrilled to see him?
Hehe, exactly—and that’s obvious everywhere Harry and Meghan show up.
That’s why the photo Kaiser used as the lead image for the article about Kate visiting a children’s hospital really caught my eye (and of course, it had to happen right after H&M announced they were visiting one); I noticed the pissed-off expressions on the two women holding the door open as Kate walked onto the ward.
The woman on the left, in particular, looks absolutely furious that this lazy “wiglet” has shown up for a photo op with sick kids, forcing them to attend to Kate instead of the children.
Thank you for covering an actual event and not just the other stuff. This is quite a contrast to KKKeens visit to a children’s hospital. He looks relaxed and happy to be there.
This is the good stuff. This is exactly what puts the circus in its place, in proper perspective, like when you zoom out & realise you were looking at a doll house under a magnifying lens. This is the good life, getting stuck in, with people facing real things. ❤️🙌🏻🙏🏻
I think this is why some in the press are backtracking and hoping for Meghan and the kids to return because I think some realize that they went too far. I think they realize outside of Invictus in 2027, Harry is done. Which is why some are panicking.
I think this is exactly right. They’re desperate for something to write about since William/Kate do so little and everyone else is so boring. Without the Sussex’s they have nothing to write about and they don’t get the clicks. I think they’re in a panic because Meghan sets limits and if she doesn’t come there and bring the kids, they don’t get what they want. I think they went too far and she’s not coming. I don’t blame her a bit.
I think so too. I think that’s why even Charles is panicking. They all went too far over the last two or three weeks* and I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry has said “I’m done.” He’ll go to the UK for his charities and that will be it and the press will never see those kids, will never see Meghan in the UK, and Charles won’t have any loving grandfather stories to sell. And the way it came out makes Charles look cold, petty, and vindictive – not Harry, so that’s reason for more panic.
*one could argue they’ve gone too far when it comes to Harry alone for decades, let alone how they’ve treated Mehgan in the last 9 years.
I honestly think there is a divide within the Rota because you have some who want chaos and love this drama but you have some sane people who just want 2016-20 back because some have lost careers and money because of this divide. They saw the writing on the wall when the Sussexes left. Chris Ship, Russell Myers, Catherine Meyer and Tessa Dunlop for example. They toe the line and can be petty but you can tell, they really want the Sussexes back and are tired.
@brit I agree. I think there’s even a divide among the ones who love this chaos – some of them loved it when they thought it would end with Meghan in the UK (and all those stories that would result) and some like the drama from afar.
And then some of them like you named (I would add Richard Palmer to that mix too) – they’re tired of the petty back and forth drama. They’re not necessarily pro Sussex, not by a long shot, but the left behinds are boring and they’re bored as a result. and probably not making as much money as they did.
@Brit, Chris Ship seems to be posting exclusive videos of Harry’s hospital visit. I wonder how he got them?
@bisynaptic despite what we think of him, for some reason Harry’s team has started using Ship more and more. He accompanied Harry on his most recent trip to Ukraine I think, and I *think* someone on here said that iTV has the rights to the IG, so it makes sense that he would be involved and have a press pass.
he’s said some awful things especially during Sussexit but compared to some of the others, iTV isn’t as bad and he’s not as bad, and I get the impression that he’s sort of over the family squabbles. hes one who started off as a political correspondent and then kind of got pushed into royal reporting, so I can imagine he’s just bored.
People is reporting that Harry will do the one year to go countdown events in Birmingham by himself tomorrow. Meghan was originally scheduled to be with him. They also make the interesting comment that she has no plans to make any public appearances during Harry’s current time in the UK. Good for her, and good for him. They went too far and they won’t see her (they were never going to see the kids.). So the media can suck it.
Yes love to see these photos. Hope everyone there enjoyed the visit.
Good King Harry shows up and does good. Too bad his Queen Meghan couldn’t join him.
But it would be Peg and Keen’s nightmare to have the huge throngs of excited admirers and well-wishers photographed for posterity.
Harry’s going to make the best decision for himself, but don’t be fooled these people want him to appeal. They realize that Harry has minimal reasons to be in the UK in public often. And while they’re always saying, why doesn’t he just come for a quiet visit, they don’t want him to do that. And they definitely don’t want him to come and do a quiet visit in the UK, and then publicize visits in other countries all around the world.
His brother doesn’t want him to come to the UK for any reason personal or private, and will be perfectly happy if he never showed up again. The British media realizes that William is not interesting, and they’re going to go broke very soon covering his miniscule work output. So they absolutely want Harry to have a reason to occasionally be back in the country, and to give them things to write about. And they also realize he has more of a well of forgiveness for Charles than he has for his brother.
Covering the Invictus games in another country or an Archewell visit, when they won’t give half of the British press passes, and they aren’t invited to half of the events isn’t going to keep these people fed. They know that which is why they have buyer’s remorse right away. All that gloating, gave way to them realizing. What are we going to talk about now?
That’s what I’m saying. All of this to humiliate and degrade Harry but the press and family are still in a bad place. The public at large don’t care for the royals, the press are ignored by the Sussexes and have no access and the BM are clearly bored by the left behinds because if they were enough they wouldn’t be still obsessing over this couple and now their children. They wouldn’t be trying to get past Harry’s security, looking like cackling hyenas. They wouldn’t be flying to Montecito to Pop up shops, buying Meghan’s products, following them all over the world. Who really lost here?
The contrast between Harry and William on these types of visits could not be greater.
William always looks so strained and unnatural, while Harry — and everyone around him — look happy and relaxed.
Harry looks warm, relaxed, happy to be there – and everyone looks happy he’s there. Even when William (or even Kate) tries to fake it at these events, there’s always a sense of “I am gifting you with my presence.” there is none of that from harry.
I kinda think that Meg might be making Invictus related visits or engagements too but doing so undercover. And then do a reveal once she’s out of the country and safe…maybe on IG or something? That way, the press doesn’t know she (they) are someplace at some given time.
I wonder if Harry (and Meghan + the kids?) are already staying at Althorp?
I hope they are at Althorp. I hope Archie and Lili are reconneting with their great aunts and uncle. I hope they are exploring the home where their Grandmother Diana grew up and I hope they are able to visit her grave. This is the visit I think is much more important than seeing a horrid old windbag in the palace or where ever!
Harry always looks like he’s in his element with these kinds of visits. And that last photo with that ginger baby looking at him? Adorable 😍
Harry is the G.O.A.T. He will NOT crumble before evil people, even if they are his family. He is doing exactly what his mother would have done in facing her annihilators. She would not give an inch and neither will her brave son. It literally makes me want to cry. So proud of you, Harry. You are the absolute best.
I’m glad that he followed through on his obligation despite the disappointment. I can’t imagine it’s easy putting on a brave and happy face given the circumstances, which further proves he’s cut from a different cloth than the left-behinds.
I’m a little surprised though that it seems he showed up empty-handed to the children’s hospital? Honestly it seems like the gift-giving to charity visits was Meghan’s special touch, and the royals are accustomed to showing up empty-handed.
We don’t know that he did make this visit empty-handed. He may well have made a significant monetary donation and unlike William and Kate, he doesn’t trumpet to the world how generous he is; he just gets on with it. I wouldn’t be surprised if H&M did due diligence and found that the hospital needed x or y and donated the funds to get it.
Harry would never disappoint the children. Of course he carried on with those visits. And I agree we have no idea what gifts he’s made privately. Who knows? Meghan may have sent things for him to deliver for her. 🙂
How natural he is and how different from his lazy and uncharismatic brother, how much I wish he were the new king.
It is so lovely to see him in his element ♥ he is so good at this, but I miss Meghan. We would have had such beautiful pictures of them today 😒
I’m glad Harry is focusing on what’s important about this trip. I’m bummed that Meghan couldn’t accompany him, but that’s what they wanted from the start.
Obviously Harry would carry on with all of his commitments that were the purpose of the trip. Everything goes smoothly, and is done well, and I’m sure everyone feels great about the events afterwards. I notice that all the Windsors are out and about, each doing a different event. Now, if the Windsors were professional about things, it would be just a normal day in the UK. Btw, Charles and Camilla at a celebration at the London Zoo. What a perfect opportunity for a grandfather to bring some grandchildren along, instead of having two seniors. But Charles is not a decent grandfather to his grandchildren. He doesn’t deserve five beautiful grandchildren.
Shoot, a normal grandpa would have brought all the grandkids, I can easily see some of the other European royals doing that. Not this guy.
@Tamsin
They don’t even hide the fact that this sudden, all-out mobilization is linked to the presence of HM—currently just Harry. They’ve stated outright that they are active because their goal is to downplay and drown out Harry’s visit.
Veterans, sick children, children with HIV in Africa—none of that matters; the priority is to spite Harry and, now in London, to prevent everyone from seeing just how popular and beloved HM are, despite the relentless smear campaign and the hard work of the Palace and the media.
There was an unveiling of a special Invictus train (in Birmingham, IIRC). Harry wasn’t there, probably because it was open to the public and he had inadequate security. These despicable people are making fun of him for not showing up to his own event.
I hope he appeals the ANL ruling.
I love Harry.
He’s right up there on my celeb crush list!