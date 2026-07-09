Prince Harry went solo for his visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital today

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Birmingham today. I’m so glad he’s already out of London, thank god. It really feels like King Charles missed Harry’s deadline to stop being a deadbeat father and deadbeat grandfather. Originally, the Duchess of Sussex was supposed to join Harry for his events today, especially the visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital. It would have been lovely to see her at this visit but I completely understand why she’s not there. There was genuine panic at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace about the plan to bring Meghan along for these events, which is one of the biggest reasons why all of these disruptions were planned and traps laid out.

Harry’s marking his nearly two decades as patron of WellChild with this visit. Usually, his WellChild events are in London, although I bet there’s a chance that Harry will still show up for a WellChild Awards ceremony later this year. This was part of Harry shaking off the first awful days of his UK visit, according to the Telegraph:

What now for the Duke of Sussex? Can he pick himself up and carry on in the wake of such a humiliating legal defeat? He plans to do just that. A bullish Prince Harry has pledged to put his High Court defeat behind him this week and to shift the focus to his charity work. Where he goes from here, whether he fights on and appeals against the ruling or bows out and closes this chapter of his life – his media litigation era, if you will – remains to be seen. The Duke has not discussed whether to appeal with David Sherborne, his barrister, and is not expecting to have any further contact with him this week, The Telegraph understands. Instead, he has told his team to keep the show on the road, to get on with the UK visit and what they are here to do, which is primarily to promote the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. One source said he was “determined not to let the ruling further overshadow his charity engagements”. He was unlikely to spend any more time assessing his next steps until he returned home, they insisted. The Duke has 21 days to ask the court for permission to appeal, so there is plenty of time for him to sit down and absorb it all when this week’s work is behind him.

[From The Telegraph]

Good, I’m glad Harry isn’t making any big decisions on the fly. While some supporters are talking about appealing the judgment on the ANL lawsuit, I kind of hope this is finally the end. Harry finally ran out of road on his British security issue last year after that appeal failed, and we can see how that turned out. I’m sure any appeal in this ANL case will suffer a similar stitch-up. As I said earlier this week, it’s finally time to cut ties and stop fighting to have relationships with any of these people. The left-behinds and the press are in bed with each other, they always have been and they always will be.