Mail: Carole Middleton is truly the most elegant & discreet society doyenne ever!

In recent years, the British media has been embiggening Carole Middleton consistently. It started in 2024, the year after her house of cards collapsed, her business went bankrupt and she was thoroughly excoriated for racking up millions in debt. Then Carole’s “golden child” daughter went missing and Carole made a deal to come in from the cold. It’s been smooth sailing ever since – no one in the British media breathes a word about Carole’s insolvency, debt or web of lies. Carole gets invitations to booze her way through the most elite spaces in British society, including Ascot, Wimbledon and various horse shows. Everything’s coming up Carole! She’s truly the new “Queen Mum.” Well, now they’ve got her championing British fashion and becoming an admired icon of British society. LMAO.
Carole has stolen the spotlight at every major event this summer, from the society wedding of equine artist Madeleine Bunbury to the Wimbledon Championships, while quietly emerging as one of Britain’s ‘most admired society figures’. Whether she is mingling with tennis royalty at Centre Court or dancing to house music at one of the year’s most exclusive weddings, there is a strong interest in Carole beyond simply being the future Queen’s mother, according to PR expert Chad Teixeira.
‘From Ascot to Wimbledon, she has become one of the standout faces on the society circuit, but without cloying for the centre of attention hotspot,’ he told the Daily Mail. ‘She isn’t trying to steal the spotlight, but she doesn’t shy away from it either, and that’s exactly why people are noticing her as every appearance feels effortless rather than orchestrated.’
The Middleton matriarch recently received an invitation to the high-profile nuptials of renowned British painter Madeleine, who has been commissioned by the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as His Majesty, King Charles, in Leicestershire. Joined by her husband, Michael Middleton, son James and daughter-in-law Alizee Thevenet, Carole let her hair down as Hello! reported she was ‘one of three guests’ to hit the dance floor when house music came on.
‘This is the music I love!’ Carole told the bride, who tied the knot with British entrepreneur, Major George Packe-Drury-Lowe.
And Carole brought the same energy to Wimbledon on Monday, when she made her first appearance at SW19 this year alongside her younger daughter, Pippa Middleton. She looked effortlessly stylish in a white ME+EM dress that she paired with a blue blazer, as Chad noted how her fashion choices have also evolved in recent years.
‘At 71, she’s proving you don’t have to dress younger to look modern,’ he explained. ‘Instead, she’s embraced elegant, contemporary fashion that feels confident, current and incredibly wearable, which is why so many women relate to her.’
Reflecting on her ‘polished’ looks, Chad said Carole was slowly becoming a trusted champion of British fashion in her own right.
‘She has also mastered something very few people around the Royal Family manage to do – she feels aspirational without feeling out of reach,’ he added. ‘Whether she’s chatting with sporting legends like Roger Federer or turning heads in polished ME+EM looks, she comes across as a woman who’s genuinely enjoying this chapter of her life. With Kate back on the mend, there’s a sense that Carole can finally exhale. She’s smiling more, she’s out and about more, and she looks completely at ease. It’s created the impression of a woman who knows exactly who she is and doesn’t feel the need to prove anything.’
Rather than sitting for interviews or posting on social media, Carole has built her reputation through consistency, discretion, and showing up at ‘exactly the right moments’.
‘I think we’ll continue to see Carole cement herself as one of Britain’s most admired society figures,’ Chad concluded. ‘I’d expect her to remain a fixture at major sporting and social events, continue championing elegant British fashion, and quietly strengthen her own identity beyond simply being the Princess of Wales’s mother. She’s reached the point where people aren’t just interested in who she’s with but instead they’re interested in what she’s wearing, where she’s appearing next and the confidence she brings with her. That’s the sign of a genuinely strong personal brand.’
Just… lol. They’re really pouring it on thick. Champion of British fashion! Society doyenne! The most admired British woman since Queen Elizabeth! Discreet, elegant, confidant, Carole can really do it all! My question: why are they hyping her up right now specifically? Is it just because Carole has been out and about a lot recently? Or is another shoe about to drop?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
@Kaiser, you are a MASTER of the perfect photo. The snack/eating picture is giving me everlasting LIFE!!!
+1
Indeed. In that first photo they look like a couple of opera singers belting out an aria! And the rest of them… crikey, vulgar.
Do they think we don’t have eyes!!!! Why is this morally bankrupt woman being embiggened???
It will be interesting to see if something is about to drop or this is just another pathetic attempt to try to draw attention away from Harry.
Carole is a grifter who left people high and dry, so she should not even being showing her face until she pays people back. But aside from that, she is not elegant, not sophisticated, not original, not fashionable, not interesting. She is boring and everything she wears looks cheap. She can’t accesorize. I refuse to believe that the UK is so terribly devoid of taste that Carole counts as having it.
Morally AND financially bankrupt, lol
Well, she’s a lush like the Queen Mum was.
A geriatric woman who is consistently drunk in public is not a goal for anyone and is rather distasteful no matter what social status you have but it is especially disgusting to see someone with all the privileges in the world stumbling around ascot and other venues.. she can afford rehab many others just cant and I find her public intoxication gluttonous and disgraceful but sure she is who the British press wants to represent them.
I feel like vomiting after reading that. Obviously written by Carole herself.
I think it’s an OPED piece written by her in third person – because she was drinking while writing.
“You’ve reached the bou-quey [bucket] residence. The lady of the house speaking.”
Exactly!!!
100%!!!
That thumbnail photo just proves how classy she thinks she is plus its clear she paid for this piece as that kind of society acceptance is what she dreams about.
Also, rule no. 1 – if you know you are going to be papped in public, eat/drink in private. This is why its rare to see pictures of famous people eating / drinking, they do it either away from the cameras or have the backs turned. There are soo many photos of there of Mdme Discret Classiness with her gob open either chugging down some wine or stuff food into her face.
I think she’s being trolled!!
Camilla always look sloshed in public, as do many aristos we don’t see many photos of. The problem is that Carole doesn’t have the pedigree to have those privileges. It sucks that class snobbery is so rigid. That’s why the smart money is on paving your own way and not social climbing into locked tiers of society, but here we are.
I see no reason to defend Carole. She has partnered with tabloids for 25 years. She went on record attacking Meghan. She and her disgusting daughter led a racist public campaign that led to Meghan’s suicidal ideation.
I don’t care who mocks carole or why. More people should.
I didn’t think I was defending her by calling her a social climber. I was just pointing out that as a social climber, she doesn’t have the luxury to act all sloppy like Camilla. Mock away. She made her bed.
I smell something fishy. Carole is none of these things and everybody knows it.
And Carole Middleton is “preferable” to Duchess Meghan. This literally blows my mind. It’s like a walking picture of classlessness vs. class. But Carole “wins” because she is white. This is a perfect example of Trumpworld–white wins always, regardless. Done. A travesty and deep injustice.
There is an absolutely mean-spirited and snarky piece in the Times today titled, “Harry, the Duke of Hazard?” by Kate Mansey, which is a kind of sarcastic, sneering, slanted pile of bilge. And this grotesque PR on behalf of Carole is quite obviously — clanging — the other site of that ratchet, which is praising the Middletons for knuckling under to the abuse they’ve received for years from Charles and William, or rather William, with Charles’ passive acquiescence. Anyone who stands up for herself or himself like the Sussexes is vilified and anyone who consents to be humiliated and mocked is exalted. And fwiw what on earth is an equine artist, in the grander scheme of society? Compared to the people who run Invictus, or, say, Childline, or Oxfam, or even the Battersea Dogs & Cats home? I mean. This is the bonfire of the vanities. England has been busy reproducing an aristocratic class since they decimated the real thing, or the real thing volunteered for service on the Western Front. They didn’t have a revolution, so, I guess, a whole range of lower class social climbers like Margaret Thatcher decided to play at being ladies of the manor, and it would be funny if it didn’t represent a kind of tragedy. The promise of the Beveridge report, of social democracy, of solidarity, really did cede to an elbowy, low-rent, philistine, brand of sanctimonious grandstanding. It’s vulgar.
OK, after reading your comment I had to look it up. This woman paints horses for a living, portraits from life. Niche occupation if I ever heard of one. Gotta say, I LOVE the fact that they printed that Carole was one of three who hit the dance floor. One of three! Do people not dance at posh weddings? Or is it just the horsey people who don’t dance? And did Michael not go with her?
Ugh. Really wishing I hadn’t started reading this after having a snack. Nauseating.
I also wish she’d step away from ME+EM, I like their clothes! I’m wearing an epic pair of blue towelling shorts right now.
God, what a pig!!
Who eats so disgustingly? 🤮
Clearly, those uncouth Middleton habits are impossible to shake; after nearly 15 years of chasing after aristocrats and William—and 15 years within the Royal Family—her daughter still eats just like Carole at official engagements. She puts in her fingers right down her throat along with the sandwich or holds the teaspoon by the stem right next to the bowl—you know, the scoop part—and sticks it into her mouth, fingers and all.
Add to that her neglected feet—which she didn’t bother to groom even for an official engagement requiring shoes to be removed—and her unkempt hands, with unevenly trimmed nails and peeling skin. That supposedly elegant look is nothing but powder, blush, and Photoshop; reality looks more like those crooked, matted wigs.
Now contrast that with the graceful, polished, pristine, and well-groomed Meghan or Doria.
Not to mention intellect. Carole Middleton as the face of the monarchy 🤣 Actually, there is something to that, given the British Royal Family’s inevitable decline; a glass-clutching Carole Middleton lunging at the Princess Royal or pawing at Queen Elizabeth’s niece’s face is a harbinger of the end
Crass and tacky. The royal vibe!
Well the Tatler article from a few years ago says that the aristos still look down of her and her daughter. Plus until about 2 years ago when her business crashed, she was giving interviews and posting on IG.
I imagine that the aristo set are very polite to Carol but talk honestly about her behind her back.
Is life in the UK really so boring that Carole needs to be brought out and celebrated? Then why stop with her? Bring back Uncle Hookers and Blow.
LOL, I dont think she’s a respected society matron, at all. I think she always looks vaguely out of place (which may be why she drinks so much in public, or she’s awkward because shes drinking?) and is clearly on there because of who her daughter married. she always seems to have this edge of desperation, like she knows she’s not accepted but she’s going to fake it anyway.
The timing of this article is weird though – why remind us of how perfect Carole is? why emphasize her presence at all these society events? (and James’?)
She holds information which could be very damaging to the royals, especially William. For some reason the Middletons are being protected.
From what has been released/discussed/speculated over the last 15 + years my guess is that the main issues are:
FINANCES
The source of the Middletons’ money has been a topic of speculation from before the wedding. From my memory two notable early factors were an undercover reporters’ ‘sting’ operation on Carole’s brother at his holiday home ‘Maison Bang Bang’ in Ibiza in 2010 and an investigation into the Middletons’ income by the Telegraph newspaper also in 2010.
Carole’s brother was recorded boasting about his ability to supply drugs. He gave his courier’s name as ‘Sharon’. ‘Party Pieces’ is a term used for recreational drugs such as cocaine.
The Telegraph published an investigation into the Middleton finances. According to the report the Party Pieces business would probably be making an annual profit for the Middletons of around £130,000. That would equate to around £216,000 today. The Telegraph report concluded that this would provide a comfortable income but could not support their lifestyle or explain their move from a 4 bedroomed semi-detached home being bought with a mortgage to a much larger 5 bedroomed ‘manor house’ with adjacent land bought without any increase in mortgage. The value of the new home was around £1million. Kate had been attending a private girls’ school as a day pupil but moved to the much more expensive Marlborough College as a boarder. Her sister and brother followed her there.
After Kate completed her education the Middletons bought, for cash, a three bedroomed flat in Chelsea where Kate spent much of her time arranging social events and holidays for when William was on leave from his military commitments. Her sister and brother joined her there for extended stays. None of the Middleton offspring have established themselves in a career. The flat was sold after a new law allowed police to investigate ‘unexplained wealth’. The legislation targets property bought for cash and could require owners to prove where the money had come from. It is a measure to tackle money laundering from the proceeds of crime.
TARGETING/STALKING
There has never been any satisfactory explanation of why Kate cancelled her place at Edinburgh University, hastily arranged a ‘gap year’ and applied to St Andrew’s University for the following year. All of this happened after William’s plans were published. It seems many people had expected William to attend Edinburgh University after completing his education at Eton. Art History had been predicted for his chosen degree course and Edinburgh University is the acknowledged leader in this field. It seems Kate attempted to join William on a sailing expedition but that particular voyage was fully booked so she took the next one and followed the same journey which gave her something in common with William.
During their time at St Andrew’s William and Kate spent holidays at Maison Bang Bang and had the use of Uncle Gary’s yacht.
INFORMATION
The Middletons hold a considerable amount of information about William. He spent a lot of time at their home and at Uncle Gary’s holiday home. He also joined them on holidays on the private island of Mustique where they were guests of the owners of ‘Jig-Saw’, the company which arranged a part-time job for Kate when stories were circulating about the Queen’s concern over Kate’s lack of work.
They will also have information about what really happened to Kate two years ago.
@anotherlily while I dont dispute anything you’ve said, wouldn’t that give the royals leverage over the Middletons, not the other way around? If they know the true source of their money or who was funding them?
@Becks1. It certainly gives the royals some leverage but it doesn’t give them full control. From what I can recall of the stories about their business dealings Michael Middleton handled the accounts on his own. Party Pieces operated as a small private business for many years and not as a private limited company. I know next to nothing about businesses and accounts but it seems operating in this way meant it did not have to produce or publish full financial details which could be accessed by the public. An ex employee spoke to the press about how the company was run. It had a small number of employees, 9 or 10 , who did the work of processing orders and packing and dispatching the goods. They operated from a barn rented from a local farm. Apparently James Middleton had a supervisory role and made occasional appearances.
The Palace officials who deal with the press have a clear interest in steering stories away from potential scandals. Public discussion about possible criminal activities by the in-laws of an heir to the throne raises potentially damaging issues. When that is added to the stalking stories it brings into question William’s fitness to be King. I think the Middletons have information about William which the Palace needs to keep out of the public domain.
Anything the Middletons think they have against William outweighs what the royals and government have on the Middletons.
There have been multiple criminal acts from uncle Gary, pippa, and carole. Covered up because of closeness to William.
Is forest lodge and freebie housing for Carole part of the private separation deal?
William is so thin skinned he doesn’t want to set her aside officially because of Harry and Meghan love story? Possible. William started acting out openly with multiple affairs right after Harry and Meghan met
Lordy.
The early dating years of William holidaying with them always had photos of Ma carrying a camcorder everywhere they went. She’s not daft.
Sorry, but the blue bloods are ripping her apart behind the scenes. I can’t even look. I wish someone would do a series of interviews with the people she screwed over.
Those photos!
Tip – If you know you’re gonna be photographed, take your eats + drink out of sight!
1. Yes, they need people to report on, but,
2. Kate started all the meghan stuff. Now, thats its the end if the road with harry the press surely will get kate. I think carole should watch out. They are going to blame her for things.
i think they should.
That picture is a classic. Did Uncle Gary write the article?
These are the ends to which all the chumminess with Richard Eden, the free dog food, the undoubtedly furtive, nonstop leaking from James, are the means. After years of periodic snarky coverage of the Middletons, it came to a crashing halt after the Tatler piece in 2020. The Middletons had been playing ball with the Mail by then since around 2016. Stupid puff pieces like these are the reward. It’s also meant to send a message to people like Meghan and Harry for the consequences of not playing the game.
Carole has two journalists on speed dial—a woman and a man; I don’t recall their names. The media had never been particularly kind to them—though the investigation into their living off Uncle Gary’s income (a tropical brothel and drugs, laundered through that little company of theirs) was dropped, likely due to Palace intervention to avoid the heir to the throne appearing to associate with drug dealers.
They enjoyed a certain level of protection, but they only started getting good—even glowing—press once Meghan appeared on the scene, along with her Black mother—a woman to whom Carole doesn’t even come close, just as Kate falls short of Meghan. That is precisely why—to mask the mediocrity William brought into the Palace, which contrasted so sharply with a classy, educated, beautiful, and intelligent millionaire—they had to turn the cesspool into a flowery meadow and vice versa. Fortunately, the fundamental reality for both parties remains unchanged.
Niraj tanna
Cameltoe tominey
Katie Nichol
They’re all Middleton insiders, along with the tatler editor and the two Fail editors carole has paid as pr advisors for years.
Seraphina, my principal at my old school would do drunk-writing of our weekly newsletter from him. 4 to 5 pages of it. I didn’t understand why he was being so weird until a more insightful teacher told me the score. It made perfect sense.
Can the open-mouth picture of Carole be the new go-to, like Soccer Boy Will is his go-to picture? That would be so good.
Or the one years ago of her drinking out of a paper bag at Ascot. That’s always a good one.
It’s simple : she’s trying her hardest to get a title. Also, I feel like her head is getting bigger every time we see that woman in public.