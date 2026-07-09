Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear demands answers about Mitch McConnell’s health

To recap, sitting senator Mitch McConnell has not been seen in public in weeks. It took an independent journalist to dig up the 911 call for an ambulance after McConnell had some kind of big cardiac event at his DC home in June. That same journalist said this week that she’s heard the same rumblings as MAGA world, which is that McConnell is “brain dead.” McConnell’s office played fast and loose about his current state of health, and this week, several of McConnell’s political allies have bizarrely claimed that they’ve spoken to him on the phone. McConnell’s wife also jetted off to China shortly after her husband collapsed in their home.
So, what’s new? They finally asked Donald Trump if he had heard anything about McConnell, whom he despises (and McConnell despises him right back). When asked if Trump had heard anything about McConnell’s condition, Trump said: “No, I have no—I have no idea… I have no idea how he’s doing.” Just hours earlier, Kentucky’s Democratic governor Andy Beshear issued a formal demand for a health update from McConnell:
Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky sent a letter to Senator Mitch McConnell on Wednesday demanding that he update his constituents on his health as rumors swirl about the Republican senator’s condition after his hospitalization last month.
Mr. McConnell, 84, has been in the hospital since June 14, when medics were called to his Washington address to respond to a report of an unconscious individual. A worker later informed his supervisor over emergency radio that CPR was “in progress.”
Mr. McConnell’s staff members have not disclosed what prompted his hospitalization or what treatment he is receiving. On Tuesday, several Republicans said they had spoken to Mr. McConnell for about 20 minutes each.
In the letter to Mr. McConnell — who is planning to retire at the end of his term in January — Mr. Beshear, a Democrat, wrote that Kentucky residents had “grown increasingly concerned over the state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office.”
He continued: “As public officeholders, we have made a commitment to our constituents to represent them and to always be transparent. I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve.”
Mr. McConnell’s absence has also renewed scrutiny over a 2021 Kentucky law that changed how a U.S. Senate vacancy can be filled. Rather than allow the governor free rein to choose a successor, the law says a temporary appointee must be chosen from a list of three people selected by the state executive committee of the absent senator’s political party. A special election would be held to fill the seat only for the remainder of the term, if the vacancy happened more than three months before the next election.
[From The NY Times]
I’m glad Gov. Beshear is getting in Republicans’ faces over this Weekend-at-Bernie’s political scheme. At best, McConnell is genuinely recovering and he and his staff don’t believe it’s necessary to inform the public about the situation. At worst… well, it’s bad. What can the governor’s office do here, besides publicly demand a health update? You’d think that Kentucky’s state GOP would be publicly calling for answers as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
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(200206) — WASHINGTON D.C., Feb. 6, 2020 () — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a press conference following a vote in the U.S. Senate to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 5, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday afternoon by the Senate after the chamber voted down both articles of impeachment against him that the House approved late last year. (Photo by Ting Shen/),Image: 563303358, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ting Shen / Avalon
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United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) answers questions from reporters during a news conference following the weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Earlier today US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) on Tuesday, said the Electoral College “has spoken” and congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory.,Image: 576314967, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
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United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
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United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican of Kentucky) speaks to the media following the weekly Senate policy luncheon. McConnell stopped speaking in the middle of his opening remarks and was escorted away from the podium before returning to answer questions and saying, “I’m Fine” in the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Featuring: Senator Mitch McConnell
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jul 2023
Credit: CNP/startraksphoto.com
It is unusual for anyone to remain hospitalized for this long. My dad was on life support in the ICU twice for respiratory failure twice. Both times, they had him off the machines within 3 days and heading to rehab facilities. They don’t like to keep people in the hospital for more than a few days because of risk of infection and other complications
well, he’s at Walter Reed which has all those levels of care available on it’s campus, including a rehab and a veteran’s home.
the Kentucky law says that if the senator dies or retires before August 3, there has to be a special election. so I think they’re trying to wait it out. Not unlike what McConnell did to Obama over his SCOTUS pick.
Meaning he’s on life support, keeping him going even though he likely has an anoxic brain injury and won’t ever wake up.
(I’m a doctor)
I have questions. Is Mitch collecting his paycheck? Kentuckians are not represented while he’s in the hospital. We all deserve answers.
My bet is he’s functionally braindead in a medically induced coma and unlikely to awaken from it. The better question is WHY all this subterfuge. It’s not like Kentucky is remotely a swing state, and even if a Democrat did get in, they’d be a lame duck who’d be out within a few months. He can’t cast votes while incapacitated, so it’s not like they can use him for legislation. So…why the lack of updates? He got a dead man’s switch or something lol?
They dont want Thomas Massie to run as an independent. He was just primaried and lost his seat as US Rep. He has the resources and name to throw in for a special election as an independent and spend the next five months in the senate insisting on Epstein files, voting against GOP legislation, and trolling Trump. The Senate race is already set for November, no new candidates.
That’s what I read, anyway.
He isn’t alive any longer, but republicans have sunk SO LOW that they are even lying about death in order to maintain power. I fear for the mid-terms.
Beshear could go one step further and actually schedule a special election because he’s unlikely to get any sort of response that answers the questions. By calling a special election, Beshear would force the issue—is he dead or alive?
Beshear should visit him
That’s what I’ve been saying. He should grab a nice bouquet of flowers and go make a visit to see for himself what’s going on.
Brassy Rebel — ITA. Beshear should just begin proceedings for the special election. Call their bluff. All signs point to Mitch’s team lying their asses off until the August deadline anyway, so why should Beshear be polite about it.
It would be a good way to show that Democrats really mean it when they say they’re not going to get “pantsed” anymore. If McConnell is still alive, all Republicans have to do is prove it.
Anyone can talk *TO* anything/anyone for any length of time. I’m more interested in *did they get *any* REPLY*, preferably on video.
I like this idea. Beshear is several steps ahead of these idiots.
Note to Kentuckians – what has being a reliable super-red state gotten you? Exactly. Maybe try voting for Democrats this year.
Regardless of whether they admit he’s dead or not, and whether they hold a special election or not, I am happy enough knowing that McConnell won’t be voting in the Senate anytime soon. So the Senate GOP is down one vote.
I’m very glad that Beshear did this, but his office definitely won’t come out and admit he’s incapacitated now after all the people, like Scott Jennings, claiming to have spoken to him for 20 minutes yesterday.
And Marco Rubio
It’s astonishingly arrogant to refuse to give an answer to a simple question like, are you alive or dead. What on earth do the people conducting this farce expect to obtain from it? I’m wondering about his committee appointments — most people don’t adequately appreciate the fact that all legislation in the US goes through committees that effectively function as oligarchic guilds within the Congress, and that unless you get the committee chairmen / women in line, on side, none of your bills or appropriations will even see a vote. On the other hand, if you want something passed on the down low, if you want legal latitude or appropriated funds without a vote, committees can make that happen, too. The rest of congress is really just a sideshow. I’m guessing there is some dodgy business pending with a committee he sits on, and that it’s related to his wife’s flying visit to her own country to tie up loose ends before they pull the plug. How gruesome, really. These people traffic in slime, and it always comes for them in the end.
Exactly! Why aren’t people swarming around the hospital and trying to expose the likely lies. Only the Republicans would try and pull off a Weekend at Bernie’s move.
I think the magats are just nuts, enjoy jerking the Democrats around and seeing what they can get away with. They don’t believe in democracy and just lie, lie, lie. Lying and treating the public like they are stupid gives them a charge. They expect their supporters to go down Q bullshit rabbitholes and threaten anyone who challenges their lies. They are bigly white men and think they will never be challenged, held accountable or prosecuted for their lies or horrifying policies. The Democrats need to be raising holy hell. Fire ’em up and mock ’em. The Democratic leadership are too passive and cooperative. We need screamers and less Biden era “the gentleman’s agreements still exist” bs because those days are long gone. Yertle couldn’t carry a 20 minute long coherent conversation before this happened.
I saw a meme that said that women should get to decide what to do with McConnell’s body and I couldn’t agree more.
🩷