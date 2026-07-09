Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff separated just shy of their third anniversary

I mentioned in passing that Margaret Qualley skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, mostly because I saw several Swifties talking about it on social media. Since Qualley is married to Jack Antonoff, Taylor’s close friend, collaborator and producer, her absence was noted by pretty much everyone. There were two different lines of gossip about it. One theory was that Margaret isn’t a fan of Taylor and/or they had some kind of falling out in the past year as Taylor has seemingly jettisoned several members of her girl squad (Keleigh Teller and Blake Lively were also kicked out). The other theory was that Qualley’s absence didn’t have anything to do with Taylor and it had everything to do with the state of her marriage to Jack. Well, because of all of this secondary gossip about Qualley’s wedding absence, it looks like Jack and Margaret had to give the nod to People Magazine, confirming their split.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have split just months shy of their three-year wedding anniversary. Qualley, 31, and Antonoff, 42, have separated, PEOPLE confirms, with a source adding that the pair’s relationship was “rocky” from the start. “They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it’s been difficult,” they add. A second insider adds that the actress and the Grammy-winning record producer and Bleachers frontman are “figuring things out.” Antonoff is in the midst of his Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley is currently in pre-production on the upcoming horror film Possession. Reps for Qualley and Antonoff have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment. News of the pair’s separation comes days after Antonoff attended longtime friend Taylor Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce without Qualley, bringing his fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff with him instead.

[From People Magazine]

Next month would have been their third wedding anniversary. I’ve read and covered a lot of Margaret’s interviews, and before she met Jack, she seemed like she was eager to settle down, get married and have babies. It really looked like she was on the path to get that exact life, although… I covered her Vanity Fair cover interview earlier this year, and it was striking how secretive and weird she was throughout that whole piece. Like, she really did NOT want to talk about her personal life all of a sudden, where she had been a dump-out-your-purse kind of interview subject before. I also wonder if Lena Dunham’s recent memoir – which included so many stories about Jack – influenced this split. I really don’t know, but I’m intrigued. It feels like there could be a few different or intersecting gossip backstories here.

PS… There are rumors that Margaret’s recent costar Drew Starkey might be the reason for the split, or (at the very least) one of many reasons.