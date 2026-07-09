Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff separated just shy of their third anniversary

I mentioned in passing that Margaret Qualley skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, mostly because I saw several Swifties talking about it on social media. Since Qualley is married to Jack Antonoff, Taylor’s close friend, collaborator and producer, her absence was noted by pretty much everyone. There were two different lines of gossip about it. One theory was that Margaret isn’t a fan of Taylor and/or they had some kind of falling out in the past year as Taylor has seemingly jettisoned several members of her girl squad (Keleigh Teller and Blake Lively were also kicked out). The other theory was that Qualley’s absence didn’t have anything to do with Taylor and it had everything to do with the state of her marriage to Jack. Well, because of all of this secondary gossip about Qualley’s wedding absence, it looks like Jack and Margaret had to give the nod to People Magazine, confirming their split.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have split just months shy of their three-year wedding anniversary. Qualley, 31, and Antonoff, 42, have separated, PEOPLE confirms, with a source adding that the pair’s relationship was “rocky” from the start.
“They argue a lot, and between her career and him constantly being on the road or working late in the studio, it’s been difficult,” they add.
A second insider adds that the actress and the Grammy-winning record producer and Bleachers frontman are “figuring things out.”
Antonoff is in the midst of his Bleachers Forever tour, while Qualley is currently in pre-production on the upcoming horror film Possession.
Reps for Qualley and Antonoff have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
News of the pair’s separation comes days after Antonoff attended longtime friend Taylor Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce without Qualley, bringing his fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff with him instead.
[From People Magazine]
Next month would have been their third wedding anniversary. I’ve read and covered a lot of Margaret’s interviews, and before she met Jack, she seemed like she was eager to settle down, get married and have babies. It really looked like she was on the path to get that exact life, although… I covered her Vanity Fair cover interview earlier this year, and it was striking how secretive and weird she was throughout that whole piece. Like, she really did NOT want to talk about her personal life all of a sudden, where she had been a dump-out-your-purse kind of interview subject before. I also wonder if Lena Dunham’s recent memoir – which included so many stories about Jack – influenced this split. I really don’t know, but I’m intrigued. It feels like there could be a few different or intersecting gossip backstories here.
PS… There are rumors that Margaret’s recent costar Drew Starkey might be the reason for the split, or (at the very least) one of many reasons.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907004601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907004642, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907004672, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971215714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971228739, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
I wish them both well. That being said, the rumours of his cheating as well as the gossip about their public fights, and her tendency to wear flat shoes around him might suggest it wasn’t the healthiest relationship.
@Sunny woah I am with Nicole Kidman on wearing high heels and walking tall after marriage to a controlling shortie (speaking as a 5ft lady!) Never make yourself smaller in any way to keep a marriage!
Co-sign! If your short man doesn’t gaze up at you like Tom Holland, trade him for the one who does.
I don’t think Drew was the reason but if they’re hanging out and having fun good for her. LA was already awash in rumours that she and Jack fought a lot, sometimes publicly.
This is a juicy story because there’s a lot of background material here like Lena’s memoir which describes him as emotionally manipulative and him allegedly cheating on her with a 19 year old Lorde.
He’s 42, she’s 31 and enjoying a great career. Good for her for getting out now.
Lena is a piece of work in her own right. Pretty insufferable.
Both things can be true
I think she’s weird, but his “emotional affair” with Lorde did sound weird, regardless of Dunham’s flaws.
Well, even Lorde sounded a little weird, even though I guess she gets a pass for being so young. But the “Aunty Lena” moniker she had for Dunham was….a bit rude haha.
No one comes off well in that love triangle, or whatever that was.
This is shallow, but Qualley is so much better looking than Antonoff I wondered how he got her, but I guess she has strange taste in general.
1. Margaret dated Pete Davidson and Shia LeB, she seems lovely and goes for tormented artistes.
2. Jack seems self absorbed, obsessed with music, and the way he writes about his female collaborators always seemed line-cross-y. Margaret is getting tons of work, she’s 11 years younger than Jack and these are her prime career years.
3. I did have a strong feeling that these two had a compelling bond, like this was supposed to be their partner and they were going to start a family. But the better natures that brought them together couldn’t win over where they are in their lives. I think Margaret will grow and change and eventually be willing to give up work time for kids. I think Jack has dad energy and will say and feel like he wants to be a dad, but the dude is kind of a black hole of me-ness AND he falls for women who are driven and accomplished.
I am sure they are both pretty upset and neither one of them saw this falling apart so quickly.
“I think Jack has dad energy”
Really!? I think he has me-me-me energy, but who can tell from the internet?
Yeah her dating history kinda suggests she’s looking for something edgy while also wanting the marriage and family thing. That is hard to pull off. What you do is play the field and get the wannabe bad boys outta your system. Then find the real one who isn’t obsessed with his own emotional needs.
This guy gives just nothing but perpetually bad vibes and I can’t quite place it – I listen to a lot of long form interviews and his give the same vibe as I get from his ex Lena Dunham: this intersection of intensely low self esteem covered up for or mixed with narcissistic levels of high self esteem? Both talented and extremely successful people but seem to just struggle with being likeable?Blind items are just blind items and no one knows anyone else’s life but the amount of blind items about this guy cheating on his wife, and whatever lines were crossed with teen pop stars… I don’t know, where there’s THAT much smoke you have to wonder if there’s a fire. The thing that really blew my mind was listening to his recent Armchair interview where he tried to act surprised and sort of baffled that his outrageously gorgeous and talented wife was someone that a lot of folks had a crush on… like, “really? Her? That’s so interesting.” You could tell even the hosts were like, “…uh, yeah man….yes.” It just felt outrageously neggy and weird.
I of course don’t know the guy but he seems like a dude who’s a love bomber in the beginning and then once it’s locked down goes to being super critical to belittle their partner to overcompensate for their own insecurities.
Again don’t know the guy, just saying
Ooooo I think you nailed it. That’s exactly his vibe. I also don’t think he’s interested in having kids other than as an accomplishment to check off.
Is it weird that we’ve all dated this guy and see it a mile away?
Meh. Two people who are at the peak of their careers, which leaves little time together. Engaged after nine months, when caught up in the excitement and bliss of new love. Married the next year.
In other words, it’s predictable that they ran into problems and that they didn’t last.
This is probably the most accurate guess on what happened. I feel for them marriage is hard and so is divorce.
I hope they figure out what is best for them and end up happy.
I was wondering how long they had actually been together. I hate when we just get told how long married as that’s only part of the story.
I had no idea these two were a couple until this week, lol. But my guess is her skipping the wedding was deliberate as almost the opposite of soft launching a relationship – soft ending one? He’s a big enough person in Taylor’s life that there would be eyeballs on his attendance and this would raise questions.
I just Googled Drew Starkey and….damn. Good for her. Drop that insufferable dork and get some sizzling hotness, Margaret!
she is one of the most beautiful actors working today with tons of talent, and he is chopped. good for her to run before there was child. if those serial cheater rumors are true—the audacity of this man.
She is definitely one of the best nepo babies. She’s so talented and beautiful the subject hardly comes up.
And she looks really young. I actually thought she was in her late 20s
She’s 31 so she isn’t far from late twenties.
He’s 11 years older than her at 42.
I know but I thought she was late 20s but early 20s passable. She is in her “prime” Hollywood career age. I read an interview recently and she didn’t seem like in a rush to have kids.
Yes, she’s in her prime which is why
I have no idea why she married him.
Maybe she was at the age she felt she had to get married.
She could find anyone she wants, but maybe these are the choices actresses have to pick from.
Well, I guess Lana Del Ray might not be featuring her song “Margaret” at any of her shows moving forward.
Why? Was it about Margaret Qualley?