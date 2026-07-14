Shuter: Duchess Meghan was desperate to take a photo with her deadbeat father-in-law

The royalists spent weeks freaking out in advance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit, and literally none of their fears came to fruition. They were worried about jam-flogging, Netflix cameras and Meghan turning up at various UK events, looking gorgeous. Meghan did not flog jam, she did not bring Netflix cameras, she did not record a podcast live from Buckingham Palace, she did not throw flower sprinkles at the side-chick queen and she did not attend one public-facing event the entire week. Meghan ended up completely starving the British papers and they don’t know what to do with themselves. So instead of acknowledging that Harry and Meghan are the real king and queen of hearts, they make up stories about how Meghan was desperate to have her photo taken with her deadbeat father-in-law. Please.

The Sussexes and King Charles reportedly met, but the King is said to have declined one request important to Meghan Markle — a photograph. The private reunion reportedly brought together Charles, Prince Harry, Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at Highgrove House. While the reunion seemingly went well. However, for the Sussexes, the real “prize” was a family photograph with the King, a request he reportedly declined.

According to sources speaking to Rob Shuter, Meghan Markle wanted a photo with King Charles, but her request was reportedly denied. It has been almost four years since the Sussexes last met the King. Their previous visit to the UK was for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

According to the report, the family reunion took place on July 10, 2026, at Highgrove House. It was reportedly a “private family occasion,” and no official photographs were released.

A source claimed that while the meeting itself was “valuable,” the real prize was the photograph. Markle allegedly understood that a picture with the King would carry significant value. It could also reinforce the couple’s royal identity in the eyes of the public.

Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. After relocating to Montecito, they pursued various independent ventures. However, the source alleged that those projects have not brought the same level of recognition and influence that comes with being associated with the monarchy.

The insider further claimed, “Royal association remains their most valuable asset. A smiling photograph with the King would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.”

However, the source alleged that Buckingham Palace understood what the Sussexes hoped to achieve from the meeting. Hence, they chose not to provide any opportunity that could help them rebrand themselves. According to the insider, palace officials believed any photograph could have been used for years as a “royal endorsement.” As a result, while the meeting reportedly took place, no official pictures were taken.

[From Reality Tea]

Given how often the left-behinds ride Harry and Meghan’s coattails, I’m surprised Charles didn’t ask Meghan to pose for photos with his Highgrove-branded jam. But really, the focus on photos and whether or not photos were taken…it’s interesting. These people did the exact same thing four years ago with Queen Elizabeth II. There was a weeks-long storyline about whether Harry and Meghan were “allowed” to take photos of their children with QEII. This is how the courtiers try and fail to paint the Sussexes as desperate for royal connections and desperate to publicize those connections. Just the sheer delusion of believing that a photo of Meghan and that decrepit deadbeat would “help” Meghan shows that all of these people are suffering from a complete break with reality. Any photo with the deadbeat HURTS Meghan’s brand terribly.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

64 Responses to “Shuter: Duchess Meghan was desperate to take a photo with her deadbeat father-in-law”

  1. Tessa says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:24 am

    It is still odd in that family portrait that charles sat with george on his lap and Louis and his parents near by and Charlotte sitting all the way on the other side. Did not granddad want Charlotte close by also

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:40 am

      I think he only cares about the heir. Anything else is extra.

      Reply
    • Nicki says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:53 am

      That photo always gets me. Camilla is such a b*tch she can’t put an arm around Charlotte and include her in the family group. Instead she’s crowding her out. Poor kid is literally braced against the armrest of the bench.

      Reply
    • harriet says:
      July 14, 2026 at 10:04 am

      George looks so awkward and uncomfortable. You know it’s the only time he’s gotten that close to Charles.

      Reply
    • Bqm says:
      July 14, 2026 at 11:09 am

      Bqmi think it was for symmetry sInce he was sitting next to Camilla. George and Charlotte on the ends.

      Reply
  2. Red Snapper says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:25 am

    Projection: They wanted a picture with Meg and she laughed in their faces.

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:37 am

      Exactly what I was going to say – every accusation is a confession! I’ll bet a million bucks that the truth is that they wanted a picture with the Sussex children (to publish) and Harry and Meghan said absolutely not. Chuckles needs their sparkle much more than the Sussexes need any attention the king could bring. A picture of Chuckles and Camzilla with Archie and Lili would break the internet. And they know it.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:26 am

      Absolutely!

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:27 am

    Charles should be the one who has to beg for a picture with meghan

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:12 am

      Chuck probably did, and he still didn’t get one.

      Kudos to Meghan and Harry for protecting their kids from these monstrous people.

      Reply
  4. Jane says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:31 am

    I’m sure photos were taken of everyone in various configurations. Bc the kids will likely want them someday. They just weren’t official, bc it was a private time together.

    Reply
    • Luane says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:00 am

      I agree. It’s inconceivable that the family would gather and not take a single picture. It has nothing to do with who benefits more publicly because a photograph is a keepsake that will be treasured by the Sussex clan long after Charles has gone. Suggesting that Meghan would refuse isn’t a compliment.

      Reply
    • YankeeDoodles says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:06 am

      Hmmmmmm. I take your point, @Jane and @Luane, but, really…. Would you want a photo of Camilla, if you were in Meghan’s place? The woman whose giggling posse compared you to a character in a tv series who was marched naked through England to be pelted with faeces? I mean…. The woman who was filmed openly mocking you for keeping a hand on your midsection when you were expecting your first child? Really???? I would burn it. If one were ever presented to me, if I were in Meghan’s place. Also, as we know from Spare, she’s no friend to Harry. And Charles is dubious at best. I suspect there may be photos but of the type that appear so tense and strained no one would want to publish them anyway.

      Reply
      • Luane says:
        July 14, 2026 at 10:54 am

        Millions of people have photo albums filled with pics of hated parents, step-parents, in-laws, etc. You’re putting yourself into Meghan’s shoes and making it all about Camilla. Archie and Lillibet are the grandchildren of the king of England and they deserve to have that documented for posterity. No matter how strong is Meghan’s dislike of Camilla, I hope she put it aside to give her kids the opportunity to secure their legacy within the BRF.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 14, 2026 at 7:51 pm

        @Luane: they may also not give a rat’s *ss about such-photo documentation when they’re older. You never know. I have a friend who ‘saved’ things specifically for her kids & they don’t want them. They’re different people with different tastes & values & thoughts & etc.

    • Neeve says:
      July 14, 2026 at 10:04 am

      So the late Queen never took any pictures with Lilibet?

      Reply
      • Bqm says:
        July 14, 2026 at 11:11 am

        I’m sure she did. We may see them when the kids are older or never see them. I think we will down the line though but not for years.

  5. Dee(2) says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Royal association remains their most valuable asset. A smiling photograph with the King would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.”

    These people realize the main royal stories from the past year are a Duke and Duchess’ continued association with a convicted pedophile, and denying security to biracial minors and there parents right? How on Earth do they see a photo with them as a benefit to the other people?

    And I think as much as Charles wants his own photo like his parents have with them for PR purposes, he also is the type to be upset that the attention would definitely go to those kids, Harry and Meghan, then him last. It’ll never cease to amaze me how a literal king, who has grown up in the lap of luxury for his entire 77 years can be so desperate for attention.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:54 am

      It’s not even so much that it’s a valuable asset. It just is. Harry is the son of the king. That’s just reality. It’s true whether there’s a photograph or not.

      Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:53 am

      @dee2
      Two points:
      FIRST – “Royal association remains” are something you or I might have if we established professional or social ties with royals. Harry has always been, is, and always will be royal. He was born into the family as the reigning Queen’s grandson; he is now the King’s son; and one day—unless William gets ousted before then—he will be the King’s brother. With or without titles, he is ALWAYS Royal Family, just like his children. Meghan is also a member of the British Royal Family, having joined through marriage, just like Kate.
      SECOND – Being a member of the British Royal Family is NOT their “most valuable asset”; it is an asset, and nothing more. Their most valuable assets are Harry and Meghan themselves: their personalities, creativity, work ethic, vision, empathy, their love story and the mutual fascination that clearly still exists between them, their beautiful children, and the work they have both done—separately for years and now together—in large-scale philanthropy. This work doesn’t always grab headlines, but it is consistently effective and impactful regarding the long-term causes—often spanning many years—to which they are dedicated.
      IN SUMMARY – If simply being royal were enough to succeed, they wouldn’t be the only ones to have done so, and the business ventures of other British Royal Family members wouldn’t have ended in such spectacular failures.
      Yes, fame opens doors—but only opens them; achieving success, including financial success, requires talent and hard work—things you have to earn for yourself.

      Reply
  6. ChillinginDC says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:36 am

    This doesn’t even sound plausible since he has a photo of himself walking Meghan down the aisle. Come on.

    Reply
  7. Carmen says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:42 am

    I think he only cares about the heir. Anything else is extra.

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:26 pm

      I think it’s more like Chuck is worried what Billy Boy is going to do to Chuck’s legacy (just like what they tried to to Diana’s legacy— making her appeared crazy, inept, and pathetic). And you know what? King Charles should be very worried.

      Reply
  8. Luna says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Que mentira más absurda, lo que menos querría Meghan es que la vinculen con ese viejo decrépito que protege a su hermano pedófilo y no protege a su hijo y a sus nietos. Estos pseudos periodistas de la Rota viven en una burbuja, la BRF tiene una p+esima imagen a nivel mundial, nadie querría estar asociados con ellos

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:14 pm

      Thank you! Maybe Meghan don’t want to be associated with pedophile protectors and taxpayer thieves. Any photo would be just the children with their grandpa. A family visit, that’s it.

      Reply
  9. Shiela Kerr says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Totally agree a photo of Meghan with Charles would do more harm than good for her brand. Pure fantasy on those gutter rats part.

    Reply
  10. Lady Digby says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:48 am

    A one off meeting means nothing unless it leads to a complete change of heart by Charles and taking SUBSTANTIAL action to ensure the Sussexes protection in UK. A photo of this meeting means nothing. Meghan and Harry didn’t agree to the meeting to get a photo taken of them. Harry said he wanted a family not an institution and an official photo is meaningless without Charles sincerely wanting a proper reconciliation.

    Reply
  11. Miranda says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:49 am

    GMAFB. If you told me that a lot of this was copy/pasted from some article about Trump insisting that Giorgia Meloni begged him for a photo, I wouldn’t be surprised.

    Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:50 am

    I’m going to repeat what I said yesterday. I don’t understand how anyone could think that Meghan wants anything to do with these horrible people including the horrible king. They have done nothing but abuse her from the moment she began dating Harry. I was accused of not having any way to know this for sure. I don’t. But they nearly drove her to unalive herself so I will continue to believe it no matter what anyone else believes.

    Reply
    • Luane says:
      July 14, 2026 at 1:33 pm

      The very fact that Meghan and the kids met with Charles shows that she cares. If not for herself then for Archie and Lillibet. After all, they’re not just “Harry’s family”.

      Reply
      • GTWiecz says:
        July 14, 2026 at 2:33 pm

        She’s doing it for her children. And Harry, in a way, who still has emotions towards his only parent. She’s such a strong person. She also knows boundaries, and knows No Contact was the only solution to protect herself and her kids from her horrible father.

  13. Colleen says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:54 am

    That monster. How dare she want a picture of her kids with their grandfather! The horror!

    Reply
  14. julie says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Nothing will ever convince me that Meghan wanted her children in contact with the king and his wife. Given the very public request by the king thru the tabloids to meet the grandchildren it was very hard to refuse. I believe they have pictures of the late queen with the children. If there is any with the king, it was taken by the Sussex.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:50 am

      I don’t know Meghan’s mind, but I would want the kids to meet Charles. I would want to force Charles to acknowledge his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whose titles they wanted to take away – to make it clear to the world that his grandchildren are not hidden as some unfortunate chapter in royal history.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        July 14, 2026 at 11:32 am

        I don’t think Meghan gives two f**ks about royal history. Just my opinion. Trying to force Charles not to be an a-hole is a full time job.

  15. Amy Bee says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:57 am

    The delusion. If this was true why didn’t Meghan go to the coronation? I think if it were up to Meghan she wouldn’t have anything to do with Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

    Reply
    • Cassie says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:23 am

      Looking forward to actually seeing what Meghan and the kids were doing while Harry was doing his stuff .
      Hopefully we find out in the next few weeks .
      Think Meg might have a few surprises coming up on Instagram 😁

      Reply
  16. sunniside up says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:58 am

    Do we even know if a photo was asked for or offered. Or is it just wishful thinking from the media.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:59 am

    “The King is said to have declined…” Who is saying this?

    The funny thing about the RF’ paranoia about leaks is that we’re still not sure where the Sussexes were on holiday before they went to the UK – it’s said they have a place in Portugal, someone said they may have been at a chateau in France. But not a peep, nothing on Insta, no Netflix crew, no random tourist or local resident catching a photo that can be sold.

    Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:58 am

      AFAIK we still don’t know where Harry and Meghan went for their honeymoon…. When they want to keep things on lock, they do

      Reply
      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        July 14, 2026 at 10:05 am

        And the best way for them to H&M to keep it on lock has always been not to tell anyone in the BRF where they’re going. Because every time they do, Charles paints a target on their backs.

        He did it to Diana, he did it to Harry in Afghanistan.

  18. Lover says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:13 am

    Count me in the “every accusation is a confession” camp. Because this is how the RF and BM have operated from day one with Meghan. Straight up lies and leaking from the palace is their standard operating procedure.

    Reply
  19. Me at home says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Things that never happened for $50, please.

    Reply
  20. Harla says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:27 am

    I can see a time in the near future, when some photo will be taken of Charles in one of his residences and on a side table will be a photo of him with the Sussex children. He must know that it will be the most looked at photo of him ever, and I think his ego will demand it.

    Reply
  21. QuiteContrary says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:02 am

    It would be hilarious if Meghan released an Instagram photo of her family enjoying their time with the Spencers (the kids’ faces turned away from the camera, of course).

    I think Meghan’s main goal at the meeting with Charles and his sidepiece was to offer comfort to her kids and Harry if they needed it.

    Reply
  22. Pebbles says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:22 am

    These three, Rob Shuter, Paula Froelich and Tom Sykes are the biggest liars and purveyors of made up gossip about the Sussexes right now. They make up ‘sources’ and give out lies that other outlets pickup on for some gossip, clickbait money and this poor journalism gives them the credibility they desire. They are just hate mongers catering to the audience of deranged.

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      July 14, 2026 at 1:39 pm

      They have their spiel down pat. One posts a lie, the next one quotes them, then the third quotes the other two as “well informed, acclaimed experts” and because now 3 say the same it must be true, right? Then the tabloids jump on it and make it official. And the derangers happily gobble it up as the honest truth. It was said by several experts and in the papers! We did our research! It’s kind of genius.

      Reply
      • GTWiecz says:
        July 14, 2026 at 2:30 pm

        And international media and accounts, especially from countries like Pakistan, Philippines, and tabloids from several countries repeat them too. That is the media now. Seeing MSM post Mitch McConnell’s rejuvenated photo as trustworthy tells you the 4th estate is sold out completely, and it doesn’t help that readers have no critical thinking.

  23. Jessica says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:33 am

    A photo would reinforce their royal connection?? Do these chucklefucks HEAR themselves? You know what else reinforces their royal connection? Genetics. Cause no matter what, Harry is still the son of the current king. End of story. That “connection” isn’t erased just because his father is a piece of shit.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 14, 2026 at 11:13 am

      The fact of the visit itself publicly reinforced the connection, in that Charles, the RF and the derangers couldn’t pretend the children don’t exist.

      Reply
      • GTWiecz says:
        July 14, 2026 at 2:37 pm

        Right? Where is the “fake kids” “rented kids” crowd? Why would Charles meet with two invisible kids? ROFL.

  24. Al says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:52 am

    One of many lies to come regarding this meeting. I truly feel for Meghan. Ugh!

    Reply
  25. Siri says:
    July 14, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Anytime I see an article written citing “sources”, I call it a blatant lie. Anybody can write anything they want as long as there is no one there to witness or refute it. I can start making up stories and sell them to different news aggregates with made up “royal expert” credentials too. Probably everyone who comments here can because there is absolutely no way to fact check.

    Reply
  26. JenCF says:
    July 14, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    You know, with the RF’s penchant for projection/inverting stories, I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles &/or Camilla made the request and were denied by Meghan.

    Reply
  27. Kate says:
    July 14, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    Nothing Meghan has said or done since she left says she would want a photo with him. They have made up this different Meghan and use her to make up stories. She literally hasn’t mentioned these people in years, she is a wife supporting her husband who has one parent alive and she’s doing what he wishes. If photos were even discussed it would be Charles asking so he can give it to the daily mail and Harry and Meghan said no.

    Reply
  28. Lianne says:
    July 14, 2026 at 12:46 pm

    It’s quite obvious Megan is the one who wouldn’t want a picture–she’s been so careful to not let the kids faces be photographed lately.

    Reply
  29. Monc says:
    July 14, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    I’ll take “Things that never happened” for $500 …

    Reply
  30. sbwild2000 says:
    July 14, 2026 at 1:27 pm

    Right. Because who wouldn’t want a photo with their racist father-in-law? This is just BS.

    Reply
  31. therese says:
    July 14, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    Meghan is a warrior. She has the courage of a warrior queen, with her love for Harry and her children. I would have a hard time going, much less being civil with insane and malevolent, malicious people. I believe Harry must have said, you better check yourselves and behave. There is the photo of Meghan in her wedding picture, and Kate the small leaning away visibly from Meghan’s lovely mother.

    Reply
  32. Beverley says:
    July 14, 2026 at 2:04 pm

    Sure Jan. Despite being relentlessly racially abused relentlessly by the BRF and the British media, Meghan (who clearly hates herself, hates her Blackness, and desperately needs publicity) is begging for a photo with the Royal Racist who had “concerns” about her unborn baby’s skin tone, the very same demon who snatched away their protection, evicted them from their home, and declares that Harry’s death would be no big deal. She wants to suck up to the very person who’d rather see her, Harry, and the littles unalived. Sure, of course she NEEDS a photo with King Dogshite Dad because Meghan just has no sparkle of her own…AND her business is toast. /s/

    Make it make sense!

    Reply
    • GTWiecz says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:34 pm

      Love this! Rob Shuter needs to hear this on his account!

      Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:50 pm

      ATTENTION!

      “With Love, Meghan”: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, earns an Emmy nomination.

      Poor royals. They worked like busy bees all week—even William and Kate hauled their lazy backsides out a few times to try and “overshadow” Harry and Meghan; Meghan didn’t even show up, yet she still caused a massive stir. 😃 They did everything in their power to ruin—or even prevent—their visit to the UK, but it was all like water off a duck’s back to Harry. He was brilliant, the events were fantastic, and crowds followed him throughout his entire stay; and today comes the news that will force Kate to use taxpayer money to buy five more dresses for the next round of photo ops—all in an effort to drown out Emma. 🤣

      Reply
  33. Nerd says:
    July 14, 2026 at 4:50 pm

    It is obvious that this is all conjecture and speculation with biased and hateful intent towards the Sussexes because the heavy use of “reportedly” and “it is said” in this one article about a meeting that already took place is doing a lot of heavy lifting. This woman who has avoided seeing this man in person for four years and the last time was only because the Queen died, is so “desperate for a photo with Charles” that she has not entered the UK in four years. So after four years of at most staying at the airport, she finally decided to enter the UK for this meeting “after he refused to take a photo with her”. Make that make sense. The only people dumb enough to believe this nonsense is a deranger, because we all know that common sense and basic math skills aren’t their strong suit. This is projection and I think it was the palaces and media who were desperate for photos of the entire Sussex family with Charles. This reminds me of when Meghan’s own deadbeat dad wrote her a letter after months of lies and essentially said that “he didn’t care how she or Harry felt, but could they forget that and take one photo with him to share with the world?”. I think the reason that Harry and Meghan were and are blessed with such amazing mothers is because of the absolute dog **** sperm donors they have as fathers. God did his work in evening out the scales when he gave Harry, Diana as a mother and Meghan, Doria.

    Reply
  34. jferber says:
    July 14, 2026 at 7:49 pm

    Like hell. And Meghan looks ten times better in a hat than Kate does.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment