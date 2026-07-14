Shuter: Duchess Meghan was desperate to take a photo with her deadbeat father-in-law

The royalists spent weeks freaking out in advance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit, and literally none of their fears came to fruition. They were worried about jam-flogging, Netflix cameras and Meghan turning up at various UK events, looking gorgeous. Meghan did not flog jam, she did not bring Netflix cameras, she did not record a podcast live from Buckingham Palace, she did not throw flower sprinkles at the side-chick queen and she did not attend one public-facing event the entire week. Meghan ended up completely starving the British papers and they don’t know what to do with themselves. So instead of acknowledging that Harry and Meghan are the real king and queen of hearts, they make up stories about how Meghan was desperate to have her photo taken with her deadbeat father-in-law. Please.

The Sussexes and King Charles reportedly met, but the King is said to have declined one request important to Meghan Markle — a photograph. The private reunion reportedly brought together Charles, Prince Harry, Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at Highgrove House. While the reunion seemingly went well. However, for the Sussexes, the real “prize” was a family photograph with the King, a request he reportedly declined. According to sources speaking to Rob Shuter, Meghan Markle wanted a photo with King Charles, but her request was reportedly denied. It has been almost four years since the Sussexes last met the King. Their previous visit to the UK was for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. According to the report, the family reunion took place on July 10, 2026, at Highgrove House. It was reportedly a “private family occasion,” and no official photographs were released. A source claimed that while the meeting itself was “valuable,” the real prize was the photograph. Markle allegedly understood that a picture with the King would carry significant value. It could also reinforce the couple’s royal identity in the eyes of the public. Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. After relocating to Montecito, they pursued various independent ventures. However, the source alleged that those projects have not brought the same level of recognition and influence that comes with being associated with the monarchy. The insider further claimed, “Royal association remains their most valuable asset. A smiling photograph with the King would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.” However, the source alleged that Buckingham Palace understood what the Sussexes hoped to achieve from the meeting. Hence, they chose not to provide any opportunity that could help them rebrand themselves. According to the insider, palace officials believed any photograph could have been used for years as a “royal endorsement.” As a result, while the meeting reportedly took place, no official pictures were taken.

[From Reality Tea]

Given how often the left-behinds ride Harry and Meghan’s coattails, I’m surprised Charles didn’t ask Meghan to pose for photos with his Highgrove-branded jam. But really, the focus on photos and whether or not photos were taken…it’s interesting. These people did the exact same thing four years ago with Queen Elizabeth II. There was a weeks-long storyline about whether Harry and Meghan were “allowed” to take photos of their children with QEII. This is how the courtiers try and fail to paint the Sussexes as desperate for royal connections and desperate to publicize those connections. Just the sheer delusion of believing that a photo of Meghan and that decrepit deadbeat would “help” Meghan shows that all of these people are suffering from a complete break with reality. Any photo with the deadbeat HURTS Meghan’s brand terribly.