Shuter: Duchess Meghan was desperate to take a photo with her deadbeat father-in-law

The royalists spent weeks freaking out in advance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit, and literally none of their fears came to fruition. They were worried about jam-flogging, Netflix cameras and Meghan turning up at various UK events, looking gorgeous. Meghan did not flog jam, she did not bring Netflix cameras, she did not record a podcast live from Buckingham Palace, she did not throw flower sprinkles at the side-chick queen and she did not attend one public-facing event the entire week. Meghan ended up completely starving the British papers and they don’t know what to do with themselves. So instead of acknowledging that Harry and Meghan are the real king and queen of hearts, they make up stories about how Meghan was desperate to have her photo taken with her deadbeat father-in-law. Please.
The Sussexes and King Charles reportedly met, but the King is said to have declined one request important to Meghan Markle — a photograph. The private reunion reportedly brought together Charles, Prince Harry, Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at Highgrove House. While the reunion seemingly went well. However, for the Sussexes, the real “prize” was a family photograph with the King, a request he reportedly declined.
According to sources speaking to Rob Shuter, Meghan Markle wanted a photo with King Charles, but her request was reportedly denied. It has been almost four years since the Sussexes last met the King. Their previous visit to the UK was for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
According to the report, the family reunion took place on July 10, 2026, at Highgrove House. It was reportedly a “private family occasion,” and no official photographs were released.
A source claimed that while the meeting itself was “valuable,” the real prize was the photograph. Markle allegedly understood that a picture with the King would carry significant value. It could also reinforce the couple’s royal identity in the eyes of the public.
Harry and Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. After relocating to Montecito, they pursued various independent ventures. However, the source alleged that those projects have not brought the same level of recognition and influence that comes with being associated with the monarchy.
The insider further claimed, “Royal association remains their most valuable asset. A smiling photograph with the King would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.”
However, the source alleged that Buckingham Palace understood what the Sussexes hoped to achieve from the meeting. Hence, they chose not to provide any opportunity that could help them rebrand themselves. According to the insider, palace officials believed any photograph could have been used for years as a “royal endorsement.” As a result, while the meeting reportedly took place, no official pictures were taken.
[From Reality Tea]
Given how often the left-behinds ride Harry and Meghan’s coattails, I’m surprised Charles didn’t ask Meghan to pose for photos with his Highgrove-branded jam. But really, the focus on photos and whether or not photos were taken…it’s interesting. These people did the exact same thing four years ago with Queen Elizabeth II. There was a weeks-long storyline about whether Harry and Meghan were “allowed” to take photos of their children with QEII. This is how the courtiers try and fail to paint the Sussexes as desperate for royal connections and desperate to publicize those connections. Just the sheer delusion of believing that a photo of Meghan and that decrepit deadbeat would “help” Meghan shows that all of these people are suffering from a complete break with reality. Any photo with the deadbeat HURTS Meghan’s brand terribly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 372311276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan Markle,Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Charles,Prince of Wales,Prince Charles, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 372311288, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan Markle,Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Charles,Prince of Wales,Prince Charles, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding.,Image: 515241830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Queen Elizabeth II is joined by the Prince of Wales, and (rear, left to right) the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales..,Image: 535533707, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
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The Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles at the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
It is still odd in that family portrait that charles sat with george on his lap and Louis and his parents near by and Charlotte sitting all the way on the other side. Did not granddad want Charlotte close by also
I think he only cares about the heir. Anything else is extra.
That photo always gets me. Camilla is such a b*tch she can’t put an arm around Charlotte and include her in the family group. Instead she’s crowding her out. Poor kid is literally braced against the armrest of the bench.
George looks so awkward and uncomfortable. You know it’s the only time he’s gotten that close to Charles.
Bqmi think it was for symmetry sInce he was sitting next to Camilla. George and Charlotte on the ends.
Projection: They wanted a picture with Meg and she laughed in their faces.
Exactly what I was going to say – every accusation is a confession! I’ll bet a million bucks that the truth is that they wanted a picture with the Sussex children (to publish) and Harry and Meghan said absolutely not. Chuckles needs their sparkle much more than the Sussexes need any attention the king could bring. A picture of Chuckles and Camzilla with Archie and Lili would break the internet. And they know it.
Absolutely!
Charles should be the one who has to beg for a picture with meghan
Chuck probably did, and he still didn’t get one.
Kudos to Meghan and Harry for protecting their kids from these monstrous people.
I’m sure photos were taken of everyone in various configurations. Bc the kids will likely want them someday. They just weren’t official, bc it was a private time together.
I agree. It’s inconceivable that the family would gather and not take a single picture. It has nothing to do with who benefits more publicly because a photograph is a keepsake that will be treasured by the Sussex clan long after Charles has gone. Suggesting that Meghan would refuse isn’t a compliment.
Hmmmmmm. I take your point, @Jane and @Luane, but, really…. Would you want a photo of Camilla, if you were in Meghan’s place? The woman whose giggling posse compared you to a character in a tv series who was marched naked through England to be pelted with faeces? I mean…. The woman who was filmed openly mocking you for keeping a hand on your midsection when you were expecting your first child? Really???? I would burn it. If one were ever presented to me, if I were in Meghan’s place. Also, as we know from Spare, she’s no friend to Harry. And Charles is dubious at best. I suspect there may be photos but of the type that appear so tense and strained no one would want to publish them anyway.
Millions of people have photo albums filled with pics of hated parents, step-parents, in-laws, etc. You’re putting yourself into Meghan’s shoes and making it all about Camilla. Archie and Lillibet are the grandchildren of the king of England and they deserve to have that documented for posterity. No matter how strong is Meghan’s dislike of Camilla, I hope she put it aside to give her kids the opportunity to secure their legacy within the BRF.
@Luane: they may also not give a rat’s *ss about such-photo documentation when they’re older. You never know. I have a friend who ‘saved’ things specifically for her kids & they don’t want them. They’re different people with different tastes & values & thoughts & etc.
So the late Queen never took any pictures with Lilibet?
I’m sure she did. We may see them when the kids are older or never see them. I think we will down the line though but not for years.
Royal association remains their most valuable asset. A smiling photograph with the King would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.”
These people realize the main royal stories from the past year are a Duke and Duchess’ continued association with a convicted pedophile, and denying security to biracial minors and there parents right? How on Earth do they see a photo with them as a benefit to the other people?
And I think as much as Charles wants his own photo like his parents have with them for PR purposes, he also is the type to be upset that the attention would definitely go to those kids, Harry and Meghan, then him last. It’ll never cease to amaze me how a literal king, who has grown up in the lap of luxury for his entire 77 years can be so desperate for attention.
It’s not even so much that it’s a valuable asset. It just is. Harry is the son of the king. That’s just reality. It’s true whether there’s a photograph or not.
@dee2
Two points:
FIRST – “Royal association remains” are something you or I might have if we established professional or social ties with royals. Harry has always been, is, and always will be royal. He was born into the family as the reigning Queen’s grandson; he is now the King’s son; and one day—unless William gets ousted before then—he will be the King’s brother. With or without titles, he is ALWAYS Royal Family, just like his children. Meghan is also a member of the British Royal Family, having joined through marriage, just like Kate.
SECOND – Being a member of the British Royal Family is NOT their “most valuable asset”; it is an asset, and nothing more. Their most valuable assets are Harry and Meghan themselves: their personalities, creativity, work ethic, vision, empathy, their love story and the mutual fascination that clearly still exists between them, their beautiful children, and the work they have both done—separately for years and now together—in large-scale philanthropy. This work doesn’t always grab headlines, but it is consistently effective and impactful regarding the long-term causes—often spanning many years—to which they are dedicated.
IN SUMMARY – If simply being royal were enough to succeed, they wouldn’t be the only ones to have done so, and the business ventures of other British Royal Family members wouldn’t have ended in such spectacular failures.
Yes, fame opens doors—but only opens them; achieving success, including financial success, requires talent and hard work—things you have to earn for yourself.
This doesn’t even sound plausible since he has a photo of himself walking Meghan down the aisle. Come on.
I think he only cares about the heir. Anything else is extra.
I think it’s more like Chuck is worried what Billy Boy is going to do to Chuck’s legacy (just like what they tried to to Diana’s legacy— making her appeared crazy, inept, and pathetic). And you know what? King Charles should be very worried.
Que mentira más absurda, lo que menos querría Meghan es que la vinculen con ese viejo decrépito que protege a su hermano pedófilo y no protege a su hijo y a sus nietos. Estos pseudos periodistas de la Rota viven en una burbuja, la BRF tiene una p+esima imagen a nivel mundial, nadie querría estar asociados con ellos
Thank you! Maybe Meghan don’t want to be associated with pedophile protectors and taxpayer thieves. Any photo would be just the children with their grandpa. A family visit, that’s it.
Totally agree a photo of Meghan with Charles would do more harm than good for her brand. Pure fantasy on those gutter rats part.
A one off meeting means nothing unless it leads to a complete change of heart by Charles and taking SUBSTANTIAL action to ensure the Sussexes protection in UK. A photo of this meeting means nothing. Meghan and Harry didn’t agree to the meeting to get a photo taken of them. Harry said he wanted a family not an institution and an official photo is meaningless without Charles sincerely wanting a proper reconciliation.
GMAFB. If you told me that a lot of this was copy/pasted from some article about Trump insisting that Giorgia Meloni begged him for a photo, I wouldn’t be surprised.
I’m going to repeat what I said yesterday. I don’t understand how anyone could think that Meghan wants anything to do with these horrible people including the horrible king. They have done nothing but abuse her from the moment she began dating Harry. I was accused of not having any way to know this for sure. I don’t. But they nearly drove her to unalive herself so I will continue to believe it no matter what anyone else believes.
The very fact that Meghan and the kids met with Charles shows that she cares. If not for herself then for Archie and Lillibet. After all, they’re not just “Harry’s family”.
She’s doing it for her children. And Harry, in a way, who still has emotions towards his only parent. She’s such a strong person. She also knows boundaries, and knows No Contact was the only solution to protect herself and her kids from her horrible father.
That monster. How dare she want a picture of her kids with their grandfather! The horror!
Nothing will ever convince me that Meghan wanted her children in contact with the king and his wife. Given the very public request by the king thru the tabloids to meet the grandchildren it was very hard to refuse. I believe they have pictures of the late queen with the children. If there is any with the king, it was taken by the Sussex.
I don’t know Meghan’s mind, but I would want the kids to meet Charles. I would want to force Charles to acknowledge his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whose titles they wanted to take away – to make it clear to the world that his grandchildren are not hidden as some unfortunate chapter in royal history.
I don’t think Meghan gives two f**ks about royal history. Just my opinion. Trying to force Charles not to be an a-hole is a full time job.
The delusion. If this was true why didn’t Meghan go to the coronation? I think if it were up to Meghan she wouldn’t have anything to do with Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.
Looking forward to actually seeing what Meghan and the kids were doing while Harry was doing his stuff .
Hopefully we find out in the next few weeks .
Think Meg might have a few surprises coming up on Instagram 😁
Do we even know if a photo was asked for or offered. Or is it just wishful thinking from the media.
“The King is said to have declined…” Who is saying this?
The funny thing about the RF’ paranoia about leaks is that we’re still not sure where the Sussexes were on holiday before they went to the UK – it’s said they have a place in Portugal, someone said they may have been at a chateau in France. But not a peep, nothing on Insta, no Netflix crew, no random tourist or local resident catching a photo that can be sold.
AFAIK we still don’t know where Harry and Meghan went for their honeymoon…. When they want to keep things on lock, they do
And the best way for them to H&M to keep it on lock has always been not to tell anyone in the BRF where they’re going. Because every time they do, Charles paints a target on their backs.
He did it to Diana, he did it to Harry in Afghanistan.
Count me in the “every accusation is a confession” camp. Because this is how the RF and BM have operated from day one with Meghan. Straight up lies and leaking from the palace is their standard operating procedure.
Things that never happened for $50, please.
I can see a time in the near future, when some photo will be taken of Charles in one of his residences and on a side table will be a photo of him with the Sussex children. He must know that it will be the most looked at photo of him ever, and I think his ego will demand it.
It would be hilarious if Meghan released an Instagram photo of her family enjoying their time with the Spencers (the kids’ faces turned away from the camera, of course).
I think Meghan’s main goal at the meeting with Charles and his sidepiece was to offer comfort to her kids and Harry if they needed it.
These three, Rob Shuter, Paula Froelich and Tom Sykes are the biggest liars and purveyors of made up gossip about the Sussexes right now. They make up ‘sources’ and give out lies that other outlets pickup on for some gossip, clickbait money and this poor journalism gives them the credibility they desire. They are just hate mongers catering to the audience of deranged.
They have their spiel down pat. One posts a lie, the next one quotes them, then the third quotes the other two as “well informed, acclaimed experts” and because now 3 say the same it must be true, right? Then the tabloids jump on it and make it official. And the derangers happily gobble it up as the honest truth. It was said by several experts and in the papers! We did our research! It’s kind of genius.
And international media and accounts, especially from countries like Pakistan, Philippines, and tabloids from several countries repeat them too. That is the media now. Seeing MSM post Mitch McConnell’s rejuvenated photo as trustworthy tells you the 4th estate is sold out completely, and it doesn’t help that readers have no critical thinking.
A photo would reinforce their royal connection?? Do these chucklefucks HEAR themselves? You know what else reinforces their royal connection? Genetics. Cause no matter what, Harry is still the son of the current king. End of story. That “connection” isn’t erased just because his father is a piece of shit.
The fact of the visit itself publicly reinforced the connection, in that Charles, the RF and the derangers couldn’t pretend the children don’t exist.
Right? Where is the “fake kids” “rented kids” crowd? Why would Charles meet with two invisible kids? ROFL.
One of many lies to come regarding this meeting. I truly feel for Meghan. Ugh!
Anytime I see an article written citing “sources”, I call it a blatant lie. Anybody can write anything they want as long as there is no one there to witness or refute it. I can start making up stories and sell them to different news aggregates with made up “royal expert” credentials too. Probably everyone who comments here can because there is absolutely no way to fact check.
You know, with the RF’s penchant for projection/inverting stories, I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles &/or Camilla made the request and were denied by Meghan.
Nothing Meghan has said or done since she left says she would want a photo with him. They have made up this different Meghan and use her to make up stories. She literally hasn’t mentioned these people in years, she is a wife supporting her husband who has one parent alive and she’s doing what he wishes. If photos were even discussed it would be Charles asking so he can give it to the daily mail and Harry and Meghan said no.
It’s quite obvious Megan is the one who wouldn’t want a picture–she’s been so careful to not let the kids faces be photographed lately.
I’ll take “Things that never happened” for $500 …
Right. Because who wouldn’t want a photo with their racist father-in-law? This is just BS.
Meghan is a warrior. She has the courage of a warrior queen, with her love for Harry and her children. I would have a hard time going, much less being civil with insane and malevolent, malicious people. I believe Harry must have said, you better check yourselves and behave. There is the photo of Meghan in her wedding picture, and Kate the small leaning away visibly from Meghan’s lovely mother.
Sure Jan. Despite being relentlessly racially abused relentlessly by the BRF and the British media, Meghan (who clearly hates herself, hates her Blackness, and desperately needs publicity) is begging for a photo with the Royal Racist who had “concerns” about her unborn baby’s skin tone, the very same demon who snatched away their protection, evicted them from their home, and declares that Harry’s death would be no big deal. She wants to suck up to the very person who’d rather see her, Harry, and the littles unalived. Sure, of course she NEEDS a photo with King Dogshite Dad because Meghan just has no sparkle of her own…AND her business is toast. /s/
Make it make sense!
Love this! Rob Shuter needs to hear this on his account!
ATTENTION!
“With Love, Meghan”: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, earns an Emmy nomination.
Poor royals. They worked like busy bees all week—even William and Kate hauled their lazy backsides out a few times to try and “overshadow” Harry and Meghan; Meghan didn’t even show up, yet she still caused a massive stir. 😃 They did everything in their power to ruin—or even prevent—their visit to the UK, but it was all like water off a duck’s back to Harry. He was brilliant, the events were fantastic, and crowds followed him throughout his entire stay; and today comes the news that will force Kate to use taxpayer money to buy five more dresses for the next round of photo ops—all in an effort to drown out Emma. 🤣
It is obvious that this is all conjecture and speculation with biased and hateful intent towards the Sussexes because the heavy use of “reportedly” and “it is said” in this one article about a meeting that already took place is doing a lot of heavy lifting. This woman who has avoided seeing this man in person for four years and the last time was only because the Queen died, is so “desperate for a photo with Charles” that she has not entered the UK in four years. So after four years of at most staying at the airport, she finally decided to enter the UK for this meeting “after he refused to take a photo with her”. Make that make sense. The only people dumb enough to believe this nonsense is a deranger, because we all know that common sense and basic math skills aren’t their strong suit. This is projection and I think it was the palaces and media who were desperate for photos of the entire Sussex family with Charles. This reminds me of when Meghan’s own deadbeat dad wrote her a letter after months of lies and essentially said that “he didn’t care how she or Harry felt, but could they forget that and take one photo with him to share with the world?”. I think the reason that Harry and Meghan were and are blessed with such amazing mothers is because of the absolute dog **** sperm donors they have as fathers. God did his work in evening out the scales when he gave Harry, Diana as a mother and Meghan, Doria.
Like hell. And Meghan looks ten times better in a hat than Kate does.