Did Princess Kate ‘break protocol’ when she donned a hat at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon fortnight was very warm, temperature-wise. I believe the first few days of the Championships were the tailend of Europe’s massive and deadly heatwave, but it remained quite warm throughout the tournament. Especially on Sunday, for the men’s singles final. Prince George looked miserable and like he was completely burning up in his suit and tie. He and other Royal Box people were using those handheld minifans to deal with the heat. It was so hot and so sunny in the Royal Box that the Princess of Wales “broke protocol” and wore a hat. I’m putting “broke protocol” in quotes because in 2018 and 2019, the British press screamed and cried for weeks/months about the Duchess of Sussex first carrying (but not wearing) a hat to Wimbledon, and then wearing a hat… but not in the Royal Box, or even on Centre Court. Back then, Meghan’s hat-carrying and hat-wearing was promoted as just shy of a war crime. But once again, whenever Kate does it, it’s suddenly fine.
Kate Middleton looked fashionable while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships over the weekend, but did she commit a dress code faux pas?
The Princess of Wales, 44, was seated in the Royal Box for both the women’s and men’s singles championships on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, respectively. In her role as royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she also took center court after the matches to award trophies to the champions: Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic and Jannik Sinner of Italy.
This year’s tournament fell in the midst of an English heatwave, with midday high temperatures reaching the high 80s. Attendees in the Royal Box were also in direct sunlight, and many were seen attempting to stay cool with portable fans and water bottles — including Prince George, who sported a suit and tie, keeping with the Royal Box’s dress code.
Midway through the final matches on both days, hats came out — despite the accessories being discouraged in the Royal Box. According to Wimbledon’s website, “Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.”
However, Princess Kate didn’t break any Wimbledon rules. When the weather gets hot, it’s normal for the tennis tournament to relax its protocol surrounding hats. In fact, fedoras with purple and green hat bands — the club’s official colors — were provided by the tennis tournament in an effort to keep guests cool and comfortable in the hot temperatures.
While the Princess of Wales brought her own headwear, her two children — Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, who joined her at the event on Sunday — were seen donning the Wimbledon-provided hats and sharing a laugh over their new headpieces.
Despite bringing her own hats on both Saturday and Sunday, Princess Kate only wore the accessories briefly. She ditched the headpieces when it was time to go down to the court and present the trophies to the winners and runners-up.
This year isn’t the first time that Kate has brought a hat and worn it in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has also worn the accessory to the tennis tournament when she wasn’t sitting in the Royal Box. When the Duchess of Sussex sat in the Royal Box with Princess Kate at Wimbledon in 2018, she was seen carrying a hat, but she never put it on.
[From People]
I remember those fights about Meghan’s hat, with derangers even claiming that NO ONE could ever wear a hat at Wimbledon, even if the tournament sells hats and gives away hats at certain times. Remember the fights about Meghan’s trousers at Wimbledon too? And Meghan also wore jeans… on Court 1, not the Royal Box. That was a thing too. Anyway, people still fall all over themselves to defend Kate’s every move, every hat, every decision. The thing I’m still focused on is the fact that she didn’t bring the kids out for the women’s final though, and she had Charlotte and George sitting there for hours at the men’s final, watching a credibly accused domestic abuser.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Catherine Middleton BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182909, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, at the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116211165, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Dustin Hoffman, Catherine Middleton BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Catherine Middleton, Princess Charlotte BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Prince William, Prince George BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Princess of Wales waves to the crowd as she arrives on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Dustin Hoffman is just sitting there
If I remember correctly, he was accused of hitting on his then 16 yr old daughter’s friend (they went to visit him at his hotel, and he was just wearing a bathrobe),
Yup, all the news outlets reported on it (CBS, NBC… here’s one from Variety, 2017)
https://variety.com/2017/biz/news/dustin-hoffman-2-1202641525/
Hoffman was also accused of sexual harassment in the workplace, including putting his hand down the pants of women he was working with. John Oliver called him out on this and interviewed him about various reports back in 2017. Bless John Oliver.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/dec/05/dustin-hoffman-john-oliver-interview
https://variety.com/2017/biz/news/dustin-hoffman-2-1202641525/
He also slapped Meryl Streep before a scene in Kramer V Kramer. Just came out of nowhere and not scripted or practiced. He took liberty to slap her so ‘she was prepared to cry’ for a scene.
@Tiffany: Now, I like Meryl Streep as much as anybody else, but I think we can all agree that, as an actress, she needs a little help expressing, oh, emotions. /s
It does make me laugh that Kate is wearing a hat while sitting in front of the very short Dustin Hoffman, who deserves to have his view obscured.
But the double standards for Kate versus Meghan are infuriating. It really pays to be a white princess.
It’s quite enlightening what whiteness will get you.
Oh, he’s a real creep! And his dumb wife stayed with him all those years.
In no other tournament does a non-player center themselves at the matches. She is really an attention-seeker and she takes away from the game. Of course, the men’s final was gross anyway, but she goes that extra mile to make it even worse.
I’m turned off by the Wimbledon finals because of her antics. The mandatory round of applause for her needy ego by the brain dead, subservient crowd is equally cringe. Is there not one person in that crowd who is brave enough not to succumb to the group pressure? And the focus on WanK by the TV broadcaster is another reason why I avoid watching the finals.
the standing ovation is absolutely ridiculous. She’s attending a tennis match, not returning from war, FFS.
Your review makes me glad I missed it lol
Anna Wintour didn’t clap when Kate; William and kids sat down in the royal box.
Why is she still getting standing ovations? I know she got a big one at the first time she appeared at Wimbledon after “battling cancer,” but why does she automatically get one every time now? She never used to, pre-illness, correct? It’s bizarre.
Exactly. This is a big, honkin’, LOOK AT ME hat. Well, she made all of Wimbledon into LOOK AT ME.
And sure, maybe Wimbledon relaxes the hat rules on hot (80 degrees, lol) days. But that doesn’t mean it’s fine to wear a hat that absolutely blocks everyone’s views.
The person behind her has a much more reasonably sized hat, and a baseball cap would have done the trick. With her cape and all that hair she didn’t need to worry about protecting the back of her neck and shoulders. Or do what everyone around her seems to have done, and slap some skin-toned sunblock on and call it a day.
Then we have the completely posed-for shot, head angled, hand dramatically placed on shoulder so big blue is obvious and then the look at Charlotte. She always wants to be the centre of attraction and I swear she knows where every camera is.
When l.saw her in de Straw beach hat l couldn’t stop laughing , those poor people behind her, she absolutely loves loves attention.though…..poor George can he not wear a white linen shirt and trousers and a white dress on Charlotte would have looked great both children brought out in a heatwave and in direct sun too !!
I actually like the dress but its def more for Autumn !
Wait for trump at the World Cup presentation.
This is giving me the SNL skit Big Dumb Hat. Like I said in the jlo post, nothing against the hat, but it’s not Wimbledon coded.
I was just coming on to say that she absolutely loves being the centre of attention.
William seems to just follow behind her .She has some sort of of hold over him .
George just looked miserable , I think Charlotte is a real sweetheart , hopefully her life will be a happy one ,
Scooter probably. Stays back from her lest she grab at him
Yea I feel bad for George. This is his unfortunate destiny and he really doesn’t seem cut out for it
I don’t think keen has a hold over scooter. He wanted to play family man and also be seen during Harry’s visit
I agree about George, I think that Charlotte would be a better choice, she is more outgoing, but of course there is no choice. Silly way to chose the best person for the top job.
@sunniside up
I don’t know. George is already slowly turning into his father; he scares his schoolmates by telling them they’ll see what his dad does to them once he becomes king. It’s not a good look, but kids don’t come up with that sort of thing on their own; it suggests that George—or all the children—witnesses William’s angry outbursts and hears him ranting about what he’ll do to his brother when he becomes king. Unfortunately, William is going to “mold” his successor in his own image. I wonder if George will be able to resist that.
My Big Dumb Hat!—def one of their best skits. My husband and I use that reference so often. It’s exactly I thought of when I saw both Kate’s & J. Lo’s hats.
@felicity Fox – thank you! Seems nobody on this site had a problem with jlos hat and it was much bigger. But wearing a hat at any sports event (or any stadium seating) should just not be done. I don’t care if it looks like the people behind them can see. It’s just look at me and selfish.
Keen channels scarlett at the barbecue with the large straw hat. Of course protocol can be changed for keen
No, this is obviously still an obsession of Meghan’s. Kate had already worn that same beach hat at Wimbledon—paired, I believe, with a yellow dress—shortly after Meghan’s beautiful profile photo in the garden, where she was wearing a large straw hat. That other stalker and copycat of hers, Victoria Beckham—who wears a baseball cap 99.99% of the time—also immediately put on a hat identical to Meghan’s.
Of course she didn’t break protocol! She’s the bestest princess to ever princess in the UK, and never puts a foot wrong!
And Scarlette wore a green and white dress to that event too!
Clearly from the top pic, Anna Wintour disapproves!
And it’s not like she has a history of trying to protect her skin from the sun.
Keen wants center stage. Not a good tennis patron.
She couldn’t have found a smaller hat?! 🙄
The bigger hat will have more impact on the Hello! magazine front cover. That’s her real “job”.
Yes it looks as if she showed the biggest. And she certainly wasn’t worried about the sun during the Polo.
The official statement from Wimbledon says:
Protocol – dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.
https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/royal_box
So they don’t say hats are explicitly forbidden. That only goes for Meghan.
Otherwise they would have had to enforce the *no hats* rule for e.g. JLo too, and the German chancellor.
Thanks, this is helpful. At least, it’s helpful to anyone who gives AF, which apparently is not Kate.
The rules don’t give anyone permission to wear hats that absolutely, definitely, no question block the vision of those behind them, when a smaller hat or a baseball cap would do the trick.
This is why the criticism of Meghan was always forced, racist and over the top. Now the same press and royalists have to fall over themselves to defend Kate for doing something that they bashed Meghan for.
And Megan wore a chic panama hat that didn’t look completely out of place, not a big pick-me hat.
And Keen’s flailing hand in every photo. Calm down, stop cackling and watch the match like the other Royal Box guests…
Objectively I like the hat. I do not like it with that dress and OF COURSE she picked the biggest hat she could find to make sure she blocked out the people behind her and look more dramatic herself.
If she wants to be cooler, put that damn hair up into a ponytail or bun.
Groan. I mean. She clearly loves the attention, she’s flashing the ring of doom, preening for the cameras, Charlotte is looking at her mother and learning this is what ladies do — eeeeeegads. George looks like a good sport in a miserably overheated suit, and William looks to be scrolling on his phone. Why don’t they get George a suit of seersucker, or linen blend????
These two have never had any morals and you expect them to raise their children with any. She’s wearing a huge hat to keep cool while her son is about to get heatstroke from wearing a ridiculous suit in the middle of a heatwave. You know, just as long as she’s comfortable. They have no regard for anyone.
The hat doesn’t at all match the dress, looks ridiculous and … the colour of that dress is sinus-infection green. Not flattering. I loathe this phony woman more every day. It also appears to be another opp to flash Big Blue; it’s so obvious.
She doesn’t have the face for that hat, and like others have said, it doesn’t match the cocktail dress.
I thought Kate would be all for the sun shining on her… Didn’t she write or say something about cancer and the sun?
Exactly!
During visits to the oncology ward, she would tell women undergoing chemotherapy to go out into the sun—to the beach—claiming it would do them good and that it had helped her, too.
That damned fraud couldn’t even be bothered to acquire the most basic knowledge about this serious illness, yet she spouted such harmful nonsense to women fighting for their lives.
You must strictly avoid the sun after chemotherapy!
She does not have a clue about anything.Drawing attention to herself is the only thing she does well.
I like that dress on her and the color. That said, she sure does look happy and thriving.
She’s looking more smug than usual.
Because she and the derangers were able to keep gorgeous Meghan out of sight.
KKKeen knows there’s no way she can compete, no matter what her stans say.
Yes, Kate broke protocol, in my opinion. I heard that Wimbledon was making an exception only for the women to wear hats (you know, the delicate sex), BUT Kate should have been a shining example of going bare-headed to show women were the equals of men and certainly as strong, if not stronger. If she got heat stroke, that would be too bad, but she’s not just ANY woman (she never has been, in her opinion) and should have forsaken her hat.