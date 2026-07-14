Did Princess Kate ‘break protocol’ when she donned a hat at Wimbledon?

The Wimbledon fortnight was very warm, temperature-wise. I believe the first few days of the Championships were the tailend of Europe’s massive and deadly heatwave, but it remained quite warm throughout the tournament. Especially on Sunday, for the men’s singles final. Prince George looked miserable and like he was completely burning up in his suit and tie. He and other Royal Box people were using those handheld minifans to deal with the heat. It was so hot and so sunny in the Royal Box that the Princess of Wales “broke protocol” and wore a hat. I’m putting “broke protocol” in quotes because in 2018 and 2019, the British press screamed and cried for weeks/months about the Duchess of Sussex first carrying (but not wearing) a hat to Wimbledon, and then wearing a hat… but not in the Royal Box, or even on Centre Court. Back then, Meghan’s hat-carrying and hat-wearing was promoted as just shy of a war crime. But once again, whenever Kate does it, it’s suddenly fine.

Kate Middleton looked fashionable while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships over the weekend, but did she commit a dress code faux pas?

The Princess of Wales, 44, was seated in the Royal Box for both the women’s and men’s singles championships on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, respectively. In her role as royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she also took center court after the matches to award trophies to the champions: Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic and Jannik Sinner of Italy.

This year’s tournament fell in the midst of an English heatwave, with midday high temperatures reaching the high 80s. Attendees in the Royal Box were also in direct sunlight, and many were seen attempting to stay cool with portable fans and water bottles — including Prince George, who sported a suit and tie, keeping with the Royal Box’s dress code.

Midway through the final matches on both days, hats came out — despite the accessories being discouraged in the Royal Box. According to Wimbledon’s website, “Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.”

However, Princess Kate didn’t break any Wimbledon rules. When the weather gets hot, it’s normal for the tennis tournament to relax its protocol surrounding hats. In fact, fedoras with purple and green hat bands — the club’s official colors — were provided by the tennis tournament in an effort to keep guests cool and comfortable in the hot temperatures.

While the Princess of Wales brought her own headwear, her two children — Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, who joined her at the event on Sunday — were seen donning the Wimbledon-provided hats and sharing a laugh over their new headpieces.

Despite bringing her own hats on both Saturday and Sunday, Princess Kate only wore the accessories briefly. She ditched the headpieces when it was time to go down to the court and present the trophies to the winners and runners-up.

This year isn’t the first time that Kate has brought a hat and worn it in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has also worn the accessory to the tennis tournament when she wasn’t sitting in the Royal Box. When the Duchess of Sussex sat in the Royal Box with Princess Kate at Wimbledon in 2018, she was seen carrying a hat, but she never put it on.

[From People]

I remember those fights about Meghan’s hat, with derangers even claiming that NO ONE could ever wear a hat at Wimbledon, even if the tournament sells hats and gives away hats at certain times. Remember the fights about Meghan’s trousers at Wimbledon too? And Meghan also wore jeans… on Court 1, not the Royal Box. That was a thing too. Anyway, people still fall all over themselves to defend Kate’s every move, every hat, every decision. The thing I’m still focused on is the fact that she didn’t bring the kids out for the women’s final though, and she had Charlotte and George sitting there for hours at the men’s final, watching a credibly accused domestic abuser.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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55 Responses to “Did Princess Kate ‘break protocol’ when she donned a hat at Wimbledon?”

  1. Red Snapper says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Dustin Hoffman is just sitting there

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:06 am

    In no other tournament does a non-player center themselves at the matches. She is really an attention-seeker and she takes away from the game. Of course, the men’s final was gross anyway, but she goes that extra mile to make it even worse.

    Reply
    • Sure says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:31 am

      I’m turned off by the Wimbledon finals because of her antics. The mandatory round of applause for her needy ego by the brain dead, subservient crowd is equally cringe. Is there not one person in that crowd who is brave enough not to succumb to the group pressure? And the focus on WanK by the TV broadcaster is another reason why I avoid watching the finals.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 14, 2026 at 9:11 am

        the standing ovation is absolutely ridiculous. She’s attending a tennis match, not returning from war, FFS.

      • Hypocrisy says:
        July 14, 2026 at 9:12 am

        Your review makes me glad I missed it lol

      • LT1979 says:
        July 14, 2026 at 10:33 am

        Anna Wintour didn’t clap when Kate; William and kids sat down in the royal box.

      • Lorelei says:
        July 14, 2026 at 11:06 am

        Why is she still getting standing ovations? I know she got a big one at the first time she appeared at Wimbledon after “battling cancer,” but why does she automatically get one every time now? She never used to, pre-illness, correct? It’s bizarre.

    • Me at home says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:20 am

      Exactly. This is a big, honkin’, LOOK AT ME hat. Well, she made all of Wimbledon into LOOK AT ME.

      And sure, maybe Wimbledon relaxes the hat rules on hot (80 degrees, lol) days. But that doesn’t mean it’s fine to wear a hat that absolutely blocks everyone’s views.

      The person behind her has a much more reasonably sized hat, and a baseball cap would have done the trick. With her cape and all that hair she didn’t need to worry about protecting the back of her neck and shoulders. Or do what everyone around her seems to have done, and slap some skin-toned sunblock on and call it a day.

      Reply
      • Teagirl says:
        July 14, 2026 at 10:03 am

        Then we have the completely posed-for shot, head angled, hand dramatically placed on shoulder so big blue is obvious and then the look at Charlotte. She always wants to be the centre of attraction and I swear she knows where every camera is.

      • Kath says:
        July 14, 2026 at 1:15 pm

        When l.saw her in de Straw beach hat l couldn’t stop laughing , those poor people behind her, she absolutely loves loves attention.though…..poor George can he not wear a white linen shirt and trousers and a white dress on Charlotte would have looked great both children brought out in a heatwave and in direct sun too !!

        I actually like the dress but its def more for Autumn !

    • Anne Keane says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:31 pm

      Wait for trump at the World Cup presentation.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:08 am

    This is giving me the SNL skit Big Dumb Hat. Like I said in the jlo post, nothing against the hat, but it’s not Wimbledon coded.

    Reply
    • Cassie says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:21 am

      I was just coming on to say that she absolutely loves being the centre of attention.
      William seems to just follow behind her .She has some sort of of hold over him .
      George just looked miserable , I think Charlotte is a real sweetheart , hopefully her life will be a happy one ,

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 14, 2026 at 8:29 am

        Scooter probably. Stays back from her lest she grab at him

      • Normades says:
        July 14, 2026 at 8:30 am

        Yea I feel bad for George. This is his unfortunate destiny and he really doesn’t seem cut out for it

      • Tessa says:
        July 14, 2026 at 8:33 am

        I don’t think keen has a hold over scooter. He wanted to play family man and also be seen during Harry’s visit

      • sunniside up says:
        July 14, 2026 at 8:43 am

        I agree about George, I think that Charlotte would be a better choice, she is more outgoing, but of course there is no choice. Silly way to chose the best person for the top job.

      • Kasztanka says:
        July 14, 2026 at 10:54 am

        @sunniside up
        I don’t know. George is already slowly turning into his father; he scares his schoolmates by telling them they’ll see what his dad does to them once he becomes king. It’s not a good look, but kids don’t come up with that sort of thing on their own; it suggests that George—or all the children—witnesses William’s angry outbursts and hears him ranting about what he’ll do to his brother when he becomes king. Unfortunately, William is going to “mold” his successor in his own image. I wonder if George will be able to resist that.

    • Felicity Fox says:
      July 14, 2026 at 10:37 am

      My Big Dumb Hat!—def one of their best skits. My husband and I use that reference so often. It’s exactly I thought of when I saw both Kate’s & J. Lo’s hats.

      Reply
      • Lens says:
        July 14, 2026 at 10:54 am

        @felicity Fox – thank you! Seems nobody on this site had a problem with jlos hat and it was much bigger. But wearing a hat at any sports event (or any stadium seating) should just not be done. I don’t care if it looks like the people behind them can see. It’s just look at me and selfish.

  4. Tessa says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Keen channels scarlett at the barbecue with the large straw hat. Of course protocol can be changed for keen

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 14, 2026 at 10:39 am

      No, this is obviously still an obsession of Meghan’s. Kate had already worn that same beach hat at Wimbledon—paired, I believe, with a yellow dress—shortly after Meghan’s beautiful profile photo in the garden, where she was wearing a large straw hat. That other stalker and copycat of hers, Victoria Beckham—who wears a baseball cap 99.99% of the time—also immediately put on a hat identical to Meghan’s.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        July 14, 2026 at 11:05 am

        Of course she didn’t break protocol! She’s the bestest princess to ever princess in the UK, and never puts a foot wrong!

    • seraphina says:
      July 14, 2026 at 11:04 am

      And Scarlette wore a green and white dress to that event too!

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:20 am

    Clearly from the top pic, Anna Wintour disapproves!

    Reply
  6. FancyPants says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:25 am

    And it’s not like she has a history of trying to protect her skin from the sun.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Keen wants center stage. Not a good tennis patron.

    Reply
  8. Tarte Au Citron says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:30 am

    She couldn’t have found a smaller hat?! 🙄

    Reply
    • Sure says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:41 am

      The bigger hat will have more impact on the Hello! magazine front cover. That’s her real “job”.

      Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:45 am

      Yes it looks as if she showed the biggest. And she certainly wasn’t worried about the sun during the Polo.

      Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:33 am

    The official statement from Wimbledon says:
    Protocol – dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.
    https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/royal_box

    So they don’t say hats are explicitly forbidden. That only goes for Meghan.

    Otherwise they would have had to enforce the *no hats* rule for e.g. JLo too, and the German chancellor.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      July 14, 2026 at 9:22 am

      Thanks, this is helpful. At least, it’s helpful to anyone who gives AF, which apparently is not Kate.

      The rules don’t give anyone permission to wear hats that absolutely, definitely, no question block the vision of those behind them, when a smaller hat or a baseball cap would do the trick.

      Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:40 am

    This is why the criticism of Meghan was always forced, racist and over the top. Now the same press and royalists have to fall over themselves to defend Kate for doing something that they bashed Meghan for.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      July 14, 2026 at 8:58 am

      And Megan wore a chic panama hat that didn’t look completely out of place, not a big pick-me hat.

      Reply
  11. B says:
    July 14, 2026 at 8:55 am

    And Keen’s flailing hand in every photo. Calm down, stop cackling and watch the match like the other Royal Box guests…

    Reply
  12. SarahCS says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:12 am

    Objectively I like the hat. I do not like it with that dress and OF COURSE she picked the biggest hat she could find to make sure she blocked out the people behind her and look more dramatic herself.

    Reply
  13. Me at home says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:24 am

    If she wants to be cooler, put that damn hair up into a ponytail or bun.

    Reply
  14. YankeeDoodles says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Groan. I mean. She clearly loves the attention, she’s flashing the ring of doom, preening for the cameras, Charlotte is looking at her mother and learning this is what ladies do — eeeeeegads. George looks like a good sport in a miserably overheated suit, and William looks to be scrolling on his phone. Why don’t they get George a suit of seersucker, or linen blend????

    Reply
  15. Julie says:
    July 14, 2026 at 9:45 am

    These two have never had any morals and you expect them to raise their children with any. She’s wearing a huge hat to keep cool while her son is about to get heatstroke from wearing a ridiculous suit in the middle of a heatwave. You know, just as long as she’s comfortable. They have no regard for anyone.

    Reply
  16. kelleybelle says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:23 am

    The hat doesn’t at all match the dress, looks ridiculous and … the colour of that dress is sinus-infection green. Not flattering. I loathe this phony woman more every day. It also appears to be another opp to flash Big Blue; it’s so obvious.

    Reply
  17. M says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:35 am

    She doesn’t have the face for that hat, and like others have said, it doesn’t match the cocktail dress.

    Reply
  18. Huh says:
    July 14, 2026 at 10:43 am

    I thought Kate would be all for the sun shining on her… Didn’t she write or say something about cancer and the sun?

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 14, 2026 at 12:52 pm

      Exactly!
      During visits to the oncology ward, she would tell women undergoing chemotherapy to go out into the sun—to the beach—claiming it would do them good and that it had helped her, too.
      That damned fraud couldn’t even be bothered to acquire the most basic knowledge about this serious illness, yet she spouted such harmful nonsense to women fighting for their lives.

      You must strictly avoid the sun after chemotherapy!

      Reply
      • Kat says:
        July 14, 2026 at 3:23 pm

        She does not have a clue about anything.Drawing attention to herself is the only thing she does well.

  19. seraphina says:
    July 14, 2026 at 11:02 am

    I like that dress on her and the color. That said, she sure does look happy and thriving.

    Reply
  20. KC2 says:
    July 14, 2026 at 11:44 am

    She’s looking more smug than usual.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      July 14, 2026 at 12:33 pm

      Because she and the derangers were able to keep gorgeous Meghan out of sight.

      KKKeen knows there’s no way she can compete, no matter what her stans say.

      Reply
  21. jferber says:
    July 14, 2026 at 7:49 pm

    Yes, Kate broke protocol, in my opinion. I heard that Wimbledon was making an exception only for the women to wear hats (you know, the delicate sex), BUT Kate should have been a shining example of going bare-headed to show women were the equals of men and certainly as strong, if not stronger. If she got heat stroke, that would be too bad, but she’s not just ANY woman (she never has been, in her opinion) and should have forsaken her hat.

    Reply

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