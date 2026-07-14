Prince Harry appeared on ‘Joe Marler Will See You Now’ & chatted about Invictus

True story: I had never heard of Joe Marler before all of this. Marler is a retired English rugby player who played for the national team up until 2024. Prince Harry is not only a long-time rugby fan, he was actually patron of England’s Rugby Union for many years… before Buckingham Palace threw a tantrum in 2021 and demanded that Harry needed to be dumped as patron. So, that’s sort of how Prince Harry knows Marler, although it’s clear that they’ve barely spoken before in their lives. Since Marler retired, he’s done what many men do nowadays: he podcasts. He started a smallish podcast called Joe Marler Will See You Now where he talks about sports and mental health and everything else. When Harry was in the UK last week, he filmed/recorded an episode.
Harry is so naturally funny. He’s not joke-a-minute, but he has a quick wit and a blokey charm. I would imagine that Harry chose this podcast because of the rugby association, and because Marler seems genuinely interested in discussing mental health and Invictus.
Favorite parts? Harry saying his full name: “Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex.” Marler asked for his occupation and Harry said: “Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke. But for today, I don’t know. What do you want?… Duke.” Then Marler called him the “inventor” of the Invictus Games and Harry corrected him, saying “founder.” Incidentally, this is not the first time Harry has named “dad” as his primary occupation. He’s been asked this before, and I like that he puts fatherhood at the top of his job titles. But I wish he wasn’t so British about it – it’s fine to brag a bit, especially because of all of the crap said about him. Say, “full-time dad, veteran, Invictus founder, producer, part-time polo player, humanitarian.” Something like that. Tom Sykes is already clutching his pearls about this interview, btw.
Screencaps courtesy of YouTube.
I haven’t seen the interview yet, hopefully later this evening I can watch.. it looks like it was a good interview.
Harry seems more confident in his speaking engagements nowadays.
I look forward to watching this. The British press has latched on Harry saying he’s a full-time dad for some reason.
Maybe they’re implying he’s a stay-at-home dad and Meghan is the breadwinner – which would be funny because they insist that As Ever is a failure.
Bc they want him to seem like the stay at home dad while Meghan works and make fun of him for that. Which there would be no shame in that. But of course we all know he does work, with Archwell productions, better up, his charities etc etc.
Nothing wrong to be a fulltime dad. There is an actual heir to the throne on a little island in Europe, who wouldn’t work before noon because he has to manage the school run. And is praised for that! So, please, praise Harry, too!
@suoutdoors
Now that it has come to light that the children have been living in a boarding school for several years, he has to find another excuse for his laziness.
I thing what Harry meant was, that he’s a fully involved, not an absent dad (i. e., like his father was).
This is @Jais, and @Suoutdoors, this is the double standard at work! Because every time William moans about the school run in that phony-blokey way he adopts (he plays pleb the way Kate plays posh), people say, awwwww. I would bet money that William does the school run once a week at most. Whereas Harry really seems to be a hands-on dad, wholly involved in his children’s physical and emotional care, 24/7. You can tell the difference if you’ve had parents who were not sure about how to brush your hair or button your clothes because someone else always did it. They can be wonderful parents, but you can tell a hands-on parent from one who’s more removed. That’s not judgement but William does play man-at-home to popular approval, yet when Harry really is man at home, with his wife, everyone goes, ooooooooh. Whipped. Why is that????
So laud William and Kate for visibly doing nothing while being taken care of by the taxpayers, because they are prioritizing their ” small children”, question Harry for describing himself as a full time dad?
Every day is Bizarro world with the British media.
It’s a GREAT interview. I also have never heard of Joe Marler but he & his co-host make a charming pair. All 4 had a terrific time. I had a big smile on my face the entire interview.
Harry & JJ Chalmers cleared up my doubts as to the choice of Birmingham for Invictus 2027. Despite all the stupidities of BRF & media, it makes total sense.
Well done! Not-really-ginger prefer sunset-auburn Prince of England. LOL
Same. While they definitely should hold the event in different countries, they should also keep Birmingham in the rotation due to its significance to the wounded. It’s where their healing journey began.
Ok, this was hilarious and fun and a bit serious and a bit nuts. And I’m trying to imagine how William would perform in a setting like this.
William would be mean and defensive. He’s not self-deprecating like Harry — William punches down. And he’s so awkward.
While Harry is so easily funny and charming. I told myself I’d only watch the beginning of that interview because I need to get work done and ended up listening to most of it. It’s wonderful.
The man is very busy, with many impressive jobs and positions, that he doesn’t remember, or find appropriate to mention when asked about his real job, i think.
The funny thing too is that Prince Harry never refers to himself as an entrepreneurs, which he is, in partnership with Meghan in their production company, Archewell Productions.
And Harry has a day job as the CIO of BetterUp, although we haven’t seen him doing much public speaking/appearances directly for the company lately. The Meantal Health speaking gig in Australia a few months ago was sort of related to BetterUp, and BetterUp is still a sponsor/partner of The IG, which will continue for IG27 in Birmingham.
PS: I just checked, Harry’s name is still on the Betterup website as part of the Leadership, and as their CIO.
Maybe he wanted to say he thinks they wanted to hear? Or was caught off guard by the question. It’s a strange answear he gave because non of what he lists is an occupation/profession, even though a lot of what he actually does is public facing and successful. Duke, prince and father are not his profession/occupation. It was a very Waity level answer, I’m sorry to say. I’m a mom and proud of it, but I’m equally proud of my professional achievements. I’d never say I’m a mom, if someone asked me about what I do or who I am.
Or maybe it’s that he’s British? They value self-deprecation.
The first part was hilarious the second bit about Invictus was rather touching. And what a lovely team he makes with JJ!
Also is he our Auburn Avenger now?
Saw the interview. It was very entertaining. Applaud Prince Harry for putting his role as a dad 1st. Since Prince Harry is recognized worldwide, he probably does not feel the need to list all that he does or is,
I watched this yesterday AS SOON as it dropped…it was a SUPERB interview with my favorite part bring him & JJ talking about Inviticus & why Birmingham is SO important to wounded British Vets which shed SO MUCH LIGHT on why he choose Birmingham even though it comes with a PLETHORA 😡 of issues ftom his trifling ass family! Joe Mahler & Jake who are BOTH charming AF 🥰 has a new weekly listener ❣️
@Lala11_7
Ditto to everything you said!
Joe Marler has been doing some brilliant work around mens mental health – a brilliant voice cutting through the vile manosphere noise at the moment. I recommend looking up his conversation with Josh Widdecombe (a british comedian) on anti-depressants. Its fab.
How come he didn’t invite men’s/farmer’s mental health champion, the PoW himself? /s Never mind.
Joe Marler was one of my favs on UK Celebrity Traitors. Seems like such a genuinely nice and funny guy. I highly recommend it over the US version. As usual, everyone on the UK version is kind and supportive. It’s a feel good watch like Bake Off.
I think Harry reasserts his Britishness, his citizenship, his military service (which comes with veteran status, shared experience, and benefits), his indisputable role as a Prince (by virtue of his birth) and thus member of the Royal Family, for the same reason he didn’t oppose Invictus in Birmingham and still visits and retains his patron portfolio:
He, not his jealous brother, not the British press, HE is the only one who gets to say how British he feels, is, and how much love, affection, and association he has with the land and people he grew up with, served with, and represented officially and unofficially since birth. No one gets to make him less welcome, no one gets to make him less associated, no one gets to make him less proud of his British role, life, and experiences: certainly not his brother, father, or step-mother, and certainly not the gray men or the press.
So he will remain proudly British in solidarity with the people, in honor of his mother, and in authentic expression of his upbringing and sense-of-self. He will continue to assert his rights and privileges and that of his children, titles at a bare minimum, and claim his veteran status because for all the talk and gnashing, no one else gets a vote.
Harry will tell them who he is. They don’t get to tell him what he is and isn’t allowed to be.
@Mario
Perfectly stated!
Mic drop.
Really enjoyed the interview. Harry describing himself as a sunset auburn was hilarious! His banter here was very British blokey. I had never heard of Joe Marler before either, not surprising since he is a British rugby player. I gather his schtick is, judging from his title, doing pretend therapy sessions to start the conversation about mental health, which tells us the reason for Harry’s appearance. It was good promo for Invictus as well, of course.
Apparently Mike Tindall put a comment on the live chat for this interview. So at least one Windsor adjacent was tuned in.
@SMICES interesting why was Tindall chiming in when he’s over “boring” Harry!?🤣
I saw comments a few days ago that Harry was copying William because William did the Kelce’s podcast first.
Great podcast. Great interview. Thoroughly enjoyed the format and the banter between JJ, Harry, Jake, and Joe. Never heard of Joe Marler before, but I’m a new fan.