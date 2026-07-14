Why didn’t Prince Louis attend the Wimbledon men’s final with his family?

Ever since the 2022 Jubbly, people have really judged Prince William and Kate’s parenting style. During the Jubilee parade, Prince Louis (then four years old) couldn’t sit still and got visibly overexcited over the course of the hours-long parade. Kate tried to quietly admonish him and settle him down, but he continued to act up, making faces at her, throwing a little tantrum and putting his hand over her mouth. He was just a little kid and no one criticized him, they criticized Kate and William for not knowing what to do to calm him or even temporarily remove him from the parade. After the Jubbly, even Daily Mail columnists criticized Will and Kate for constantly “overexposing” their kids.
Since then, Louis has been included in events like Trooping the Colour, the 2023 coronation and some of last year’s VE Day anniversary events. He goes to Kate’s Together at Christmas concerts, and he also does the Sandringham Christmas morning church-walk. They’re not hiding him away. But they’re also making a point of not including Louis in anything where he would have to sit still for hours at a time. Which is probably why Louis is still not being included for the Wales family’s annual Wimbledon outing. It’s become a real story this year, because Louis is 8 years old now, the same age when George and Charlotte started going to Wimbledon.
Kate Middleton and Prince William made a glamorous appearance on the final day of Wimbledon, but one young family member was missing. On July 12, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, attended the men’s singles finals of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with their eldest two children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11.
The couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 8, didn’t join, even though his brother and sister made their Wimbledon debuts at the same age.
While the exact reason for Louis not joining is unclear, several factors could be at play. Prince William and Princess Kate may have thought that the match day would have been too long for their youngest son, or space could have been limited in the Royal Box.
Despite its name, invitations to the Royal Box are coordinated by Wimbledon officials, not the British royal family, and the space is used to entertain friends and guests of the prestigious tournament.
As the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club patron, Kate usually takes a seat in the Royal Box during the Wimbledon finals. While she has brought her eldest kids with her, the Royal Box traditionally isn’t a kid-friendly place.
In 1999, The Guardian reported that Katharine, the Duchess of Kent considered boycotting the competition after Wimbledon wouldn’t allow two young family friends, aged 10 and 12, to sit with her in the Royal Box on different days. Organizers ultimately let the 10-year-old boy, her godson, join her, but the 12-year-old boy, who was the son of a bereaved friend, had to sit elsewhere.
Club chairman John Curry later responded in a statement explaining, “As happens every year with all our royal guests, I reconfirmed our guidelines concerning the invitation of additional guests and the subject of children. No royal has been limited to one guest in the past or will be in the future. Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis.”
[From People]
I enjoy the unsubtle attempt to pass the buck onto the All-England club, like maybe they’ve banned Louis from attending Wimbledon, or they told Kate that she could only bring two children (the Wimbledon version of Sophie’s Choice). None of that is true – this is clearly William and Kate making the decision to exclude Louis. Maybe they feel as if Louis still wouldn’t be able to sit still, maybe they’re genuinely concerned about “overexposing” their youngest, I don’t know. I feel a bit bad for Louis, just because it’s clear that he’s treated so differently than his siblings. I have zero faith in William and Kate’s ability to raise their children as equals whatsoever though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Catherine – The Princess of Wales and son Prince Louis attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Catherine Middleton, Princess Charlotte BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Prince William, Prince George BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I mean, we all saw her try to keep her cool at another match as he thumbed his nose at her and tried to smack her face. She probably didn’t want to have to worry about him in the heat acting up if he got stir crazy.
He might genuinely not be interested in tennis. It’s long and not everyone is into it. I criticize WanK for a lot but this isn’t such a big deal.
I was just going to say the same, tennis might not interest Louis so why bring him along.
ER II hardly ever went to Wimbledon. Not even when Andy Murray became the first man to win the singles since the 1930s. I’m not bothered either way about this kid.
Then his mother shouldn’t tell the press that he wants to be a ball boy. You can’t use your kids to distract, and then be surprised when people also remember that and start to ask questions.
As an aside, Kate’s habit of claiming that one or another of her kids is super into the activity/occupation of the person she’s speaking with says SO MUCH about her near-total lack of conversational skills and intellectual curiosity. And she does it so often that I kinda wonder if it’s a tactic someone taught her (like part of the storied “princess lessons”, maybe?) to make her seem warm and relatable, but she’s too awkward to play it convincingly.
Well, she can hardly say, ‘oh, I always wanted to do that!’ because she didn’t, she never wanted to do anything.
Well she was telling people he wants to become a ball boy
And didn’t she tell a player last year that Louis was really jealous that the other kids got to go to a game and he didn’t? Louis clearly has problems, for whatever reason, sitting still for extended periods of time. That doesn’t fit with the happy, perfect, family image that the Waleses want to project. So, instead of bringing a nanny to have on hand, they just exclude Louis. Poor kid.
This is exactly it. She could have just said “Louis isnt a big tennis fan” and I think most people would understand that. But instead, he’s dying to be a ball boy. If he IS interested in tennis and wants to attend Wimbledon, I feel like an earlier round might be better for him, not sitting in the royal box, etc.
If he can’t sit still for however long a tennis match might be (since some can go long), I also understand THAT. but its like they hide him away in the tower except for these carefully managed appearances. I don’t think he’s a bad kid. I think he’s more energetic than the older two in public and Kate thinks it reflects on her and William so he gets left at home.
(like Kaiser said, the Jubbly antics DID reflect on them, not Louis.)
If true, the excuse of Louis not able to sit still is a lame one. All they need to do is to have the nanny not far and remove him if he start to act up. When present, Louis is in middle of many which would be the case at Wimbledon. Louis is a spare to the spare, and not of real interest for the institution. Although the wales try to project a family outing, this is no more than cheap work.
Yes, but having a nanny there to manage Louis would contradict the public image they want to project as very hands-on parents, as well as Kate’s image as someone often presented as an expert in early childhood.
Honestly, Louis doesn’t strike me as an uncontrollable child. He may simply be very energetic and need to be constantly engaged. Otherwise, he gets bored quickly and starts acting up. To keep him calm, you have to hold his attention. And I think that’s the kind of thing Kate and William usually leave to the nannies or to Carole.
Yes exactly this…
When I saw him “acting out” for the first time I thought, that kid looks like a textbook case of ADHD. Which millions of children deal with. To me it feels like yet another missed opportunity to be slightly relatable and highlight causes…
Oops, commented before I saw your comment @line. Totally agree.
Is a nanny necessary if both parents are there?
He could have attended the women’s final which is shorter because it’s a maximum of three sets. But of course boys can’t be seen showing interest in women’s sports. That’s Charlotte’s job.
Just lucky, I guess!
Even George and Charlotte looked bored and sulky at times – it’s a big ask for a child to sit still for so long and in such heat as well, unless they are really massive fans of tennis.
But I also feel that they’re singling Louis out and people are almost being encouraged to see him as a bit of a livewire / loose cannon. It feels like he might become the family scapegoat.
Oh I think the press and even William and Kate have made a thing about “Louis” already. It stems from that jubilee video and so they now make it a joke of oh what’s Louis going to do this time. He was exposed when he was too young and without a thought for his personality and that jubilee video has stayed in people’s minds. He never should have been forced to stay and watch that whole boring parade in front of the cameras.
Those videos will be there to haunt him when he’s older.
I would have been painfully bored at a tennis match at 8. As a normal kid at sporting events, I used to ask my parents to take me out to the concessions for a snack or to walk around the grounds more than once. These kids don’t get to act like normies so maybe Louis is having a much nicer time at home or wherever else he is.
In this case, it feels like know your kid. My niece is 10 going on 11 and is diagnosed with a few things. Not to say Louis is idk. But I would never sit her at a tennis match and then have a camera put on her for the duration. So maybe he would hate to sit and watch a long tennis game idk. That said, include him in other things idk? It’s clear he’s being differentiated so it becomes more important to include him in other ways. IMO anyways and I don’t know if I even have the right take.
So I don’t find it odd that he may not want to, or they may find it difficult to control him sitting in the hot sun for hours with cameras on him, watching tennis. That sounds like hell to me as well, but I’m not interested in Tennis.
I think the real issue is that they do obviously treat him very differently. I said this on a previous article, they don’t seem to take him anywhere solo even with things that he could be interested in.
George has gone to numerous Aston Villa games, Charlotte has gone to Wimbledon was just her and Kate, or her and Kate and Pippa, and they have taken George and Charlotte together to things like Taylor Swift concert. They don’t seem to do anything that is just for him.
And it’s not about doing it and not publicizing it because if you’re okay with having your kids sit in a carriage and be booed through the procession of London, and have no problem telling the press things like they want to be a ball boy, or they’re interested in this activity, or this is their favorite athlete, a photo of them at Legoland isn’t too much of a stretch.
Exactly. He’s never been taken to any events by himself or even with just one of the other siblings. It’s become very noticeable, and it makes me feel like they are setting him up for failure as the one always on the outside.
Even if Louis didn’t want to go to this event, it just looks bad that he seems left out and he’s now at an age where his older siblings were being taken to things.
Poor Louis. He’s already being set up to be the Harry of his generation. Hope he reaches out to his Uncle Harry someday and escapes the stereotyping.
lol so they’re using the “no room at the inn” excuse, just like they did with Harry
It’s a wild guess but, possibly, he was at Highgrove meeting his American cousins. He’s only a year older than Archie and he seems a sociable young boy.
I can’t imagine William and Kate being keen on any such interaction but Charles has some influence regarding the Prince of Wales’ children, although not to the extent of the centuries old law which gave the King effective legal custody of grandchildren with the right to decide on their education. That particular law has been made redundant by modern family law and children’s rights but in practice Charles’ views will have some impact.
I get the impression that Camilla also exerts some influence with regard to Kate and the children. For example, Camilla decided that for the Coronation those ladies entitled to wear Court robes would not wear a tiara but instead would wear some kind of headdress. Kate’s response was to commission a huge glittering diamante tiara-style headdress with a smaller version for Charlotte . This will not have gone unnoticed.
Another example – Charlotte’s hair is naturally a mid-brown shade but for several years it was getting lighter and by age 7 it was undeniably blonde. Photos from the Queen’s funeral show bright blonde hair beneath her hat. Like millions of others I watched the funeral on TV and during a slow car journey Camilla appeared to make a comment to Kate which caused Charlotte to turn around sharply from her seat in front of them. When they all arrived and left the car Charlotte was crying. Comments at the time put this down to something George appeared to say. From that time the blonde hair gradually grew out and has returned to it’s natural brown.
Camilla is an experienced grandmother and she will be aware that the presence of a young cousin might make the visit more fun for Archie and Lili. I don’t suppose any details will be made public but Harry certainly seemed happy in recent public appearances.
That would have been lovely. I don’t get along with one of my brothers but my grown children are very close to his grown children, despite living far away. One generation shouldn’t stop the next from having a relationship with their cousins.
I doubt the Keens would allow Louis to visit his Sussex cousins. I doubt Camilla would arrange anything for the Sussex kids. I think the Wales children are mostly with the Middletons.
Oh please. It’s guaranteed he wasn’t spending time with Harry.
Right?! I think some folks having been paying attention.
I remember during the Coronation Louis disappeared in the middle of it, presumably taken away by a nanny for a break. Sitting still is not his forte but in fairness my boys would have been useless at it at the same age although able to do it if pushed. George and Charlotte have always been extremely well behaved kids, Louis is just a normal kid. Although remember the time Charlotte stuck her tongue out at the crowd and Kate just laughed about it rather than reprimanding her?
I believe that the video of Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee—in which he mimics slapping his mother, tells her to be quiet, and mocks her—weighed, weighs, and will long continue to weigh on the family.
Why does a four-year-old child engage in such behavior? Is it perhaps a matter of imitation?………..
Why are they isolating poor Louis? He’ll begin to have an inferiority complex if he doesn’t have one already.