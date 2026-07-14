Zahara & Maddox Jolie paid for newspaper ads to announce their name changes

In June, there was a flurry of news about Angelina Jolie and her children. Knox and Vivienne graduated from high school and their father didn’t show up or mark the occasion in any way. Ditto for Zahara’s graduation from Spelman College in Atlanta. Around all of the graduation news, we learned that both Zahara and Maddox had recently begun the process to legally change their names – much like Shiloh, they decided to formally drop “Pitt” from their surname and just use “Jolie.” As you can imagine, Brad Pitt continues to be very huffy and stupid about all of this. Well, changing your name is a months-long process in California, and it involves a few different steps. One of those steps is putting an ad in a local newspaper to announce the name change. That’s what Zahara has done.

Another kid of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is getting closer to closing the book on the family name … Zahara has taken the next legal step to become Zahara Jolie. Court documents, obtained by TMZ, show Zahara has completed one of California’s required hurdles for a legal name change by publishing notice of her petition in the Los Angeles Daily Journal once a week for four consecutive weeks and calling for anyone opposing the change to submit a written opposition before the final hearing. As TMZ previously reported, the 21-year-old filed her petition in June asking to legally change her name from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie. The filing states the notice ran on June 16, June 23, June 30, and July 7 … and next up is Zahara’s September 28 hearing, where a judge can approve the request if no one objects. A source close to Brad tells TMZ … they believe Angelina has caused the rift between Brad and the children … and this is just the latest chapter in the very sad and never-ending campaign to alienate children from their father. Zahara hasn’t been using Brad’s last name for a while now … but the move follows a path already taken by sister Shiloh, who published a similar legal notice before officially dropping “Pitt” from her name in 2024. And she’s far from the only one distancing herself from the family name. Maddox and Vivienne have also stopped publicly using “Pitt” in recent years … making Zahara the latest of Brad’s children to move away from the surname. If the judge signs off, Zahara will officially become Zahara Marley Jolie.

[From TMZ]

Page Six points out that Maddox’s ads ran in the same newspaper on the same days, so this is like a special bonding project for Zahara and Maddox. That’s pretty cool!! “A source close to Brad tells TMZ … this is just the latest chapter in the very sad and never-ending campaign to alienate children from their father.” Again, Zahara is 21 years old and a college graduate. She’s not a vulnerable child right now. She actually was a vulnerable child ten years ago, when Brad terrorized and abused Angelina and all of the kids on a private plane. Let’s just keep it real. Same with Maddox – he’s 24 years old, not a child. He graduated from college years ago. It’s not “parental alienation” as much as grown-ass siblings deciding they don’t want to carry the name of their abusive father.