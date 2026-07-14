How can you stay safe from the parasite causing intestinal distress?

Warning: we strongly advise that you read this article either before or after a meal, but not during the act of eating.
Just in time for the release of The Odyssey, the US is experiencing a larger-than-normal spike in cases of a parasite named after the Cyclops. Ok, not literally, but this little bugger is definitely a villain. Meet Cyclospora cayetanensis, an infinitesimal protozoan parasite that gets into our gastrointestinal tracts via feces-contaminated produce and then unleashes severe diarrhea anywhere from two days to two weeks after ingestion. (I TOLD you not to eat while reading this!) It is common in the US for cyclospora infections to increase between May and August, but this year’s case numbers have been decidedly uncommon. In the hopes of keeping us all from getting an upset stomach, the NY Times asked doctors in the field to advise on how we can stay safe. Their prescriptions boiled down to basic food hygiene.
Stats: At least 848 people across 31 states have been infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday. And 86 people have been hospitalized. The true number of cases is likely higher, the agency noted, as it works to confirm more cases being reported at the state level. On Friday, for instance, health officials in Michigan reported 1,562 infections and 44 hospitalizations — up from about 170 cases it reported on June 30. Michigan typically identifies only about 50 cases of cyclospora per year. On Friday, health officials in New York said that there were about 500 cases throughout the state, with New York City reporting 372 cases. Several other states including Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky are reporting higher than usual case counts.
A produce problem: Past cyclospora outbreaks in the United States have mainly been linked to fresh produce, including raspberries, basil, cilantro, fruit mixes, snow peas, snap peas, lettuce and salad mixes. They have been caused by both imported and domestic fruits and vegetables and those prepared at home and in restaurants, said Donald Schaffner, chair of the food science department at Rutgers University. Because the cause of the recent infections is unknown, the best way to prevent illness is to follow standard hygiene and food safety practices, said Dr. Adam Ressler, an infectious disease physician with Michigan Medicine.
Broad guidelines: Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food, Dr. Moore said. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers do not kill cyclospora, he said, but soap and water does. Rinsing fruits and vegetables with water is always a good practice, Dr. Thomas Moore said [infectious disease specialist and clinical professor of medicine at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita]. Some cyclospora may still cling to contaminated produce after rinsing, but it will reduce their numbers and in turn can reduce your risk of getting sick or make the illness less severe, he said. Cleaning produce with vinegar or other solutions is generally no more effective than doing so with running water, Dr. Schaffner said.
Specific tips: Produce is safest when heated to 158 degrees or higher, which kills cyclospora, according to Michigan’s health department. The department has also issued advice for specific types of produce that have been implicated in previous outbreaks: Cilantro and basil should be washed thoroughly under running water, while separating the leaves. For green onions, trim the root end and remove the outer layer, and wash thoroughly under running water. Snow peas should be washed under running water while rubbing the surface. Raspberries are difficult to clean because their bumpy surface provides crevices where the parasite can hide. Consider cooking them in pies or jam. Freezing berries may reduce the number of parasites, though probably not entirely.
Mixed bags: Since bagged salad mixes have been associated with past cyclospora outbreaks, Dr. Ressler suggested buying heads of lettuce instead. Discard the outer layer of leaves, he advised, and wash the inner leaves under running water before consuming them. At least one Taco Bell — in Westland, Mich. — has confirmed that it has removed lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo and guacamole from their menu for the time being.
Be vigilant in hand and produce washing! That goes for everyone, but especially for Michigan bitches right now. The CDC says they haven’t identified the common source of this cyclospora cyclone, but Michiganders are definitely getting the brunt of it. While the doctors in this article stressed that infection from cyclospora is not life-threatening, they also categorized the most-potent diahrrea levels as “explosive.” And just like with covid and the flu, getting this bug is worse for anyone immunocompromised or otherwise vulnerable. If you do catch it, the first course of care is to stay hydrated! And check with your doctor before taking an over-the-counter med like Imodium or Pepto-Bismol; based on the severity of your case, your doctor may want to prescribe antibiotics instead. Please stay safe and use best food practices! I don’t love covering these crappy stories!
PS — Bless the NY Times for including the plight of that one Taco Bell. But with lettuce, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, and guacamole off the menu, what are they serving?
Photos credit: Louis Hansel on Unsplash, Madison Inouye and Matthew Baxter on Pexels
Keep clean, cook everything.
I’m immune compromised…so this means I’m not eating ANY of the listed produce NOR am I getting in the hydrotherapy pool which is a life changing experience for me with my disability…
So yes…this is a DIRECT correlation with the standard Republican POTUS policy of cutting FDA staff which has happened under EVERY POTUS since Reagan & the outbreaks & 😱 to public health reflects that historical facts…
Do you remember the outbreak of Ebola under POTUS Obama? Exactly because it NEVA HAPPENED😡 I STILL think of the lives who would STILL be here if Reagan wasn’t POTUS in the 80s or Hillary Clinton was POTUS during 2016-2020💔🇺🇸💔🌏💔
You are absolutely right! And with the current admin slashing the federal workforce & cutting back on USDA inspections, this is what we get. MAGA truly is a death cult.
I am so sorry! And you are 100% correct. Every day is a new low in this shitshow.
Michigan bitch here. All of the Taco Bell’s, Chipotle’s in my area have removed lettuce, cilantro and in some cases, pico from their products. No one here is buying any sort of bagged, precut vegetable of any kind.
Since the incubation time on this nasty and possibly deadly parasite is up to several weeks, some family members who attended 4th of July picnics are just being hit with this now.
This is not the sort of situation where you should try and ride it out with some Pepto and Gatorade. Antibiotics will take out this parasite.
I have a head of lettuce in my fridge that I’m afraid to use, even if I wash it. Obviously, I’m not going to heat up iceberg lettuce. I am reading that this is happening because the Trump administration made cuts to the monitoring systems of what pathogens might show up in our food. I am so sick of having stupid, cruel people in charge as they continue to hurt all of us.
Yep! Everything trump touches LITERALLY turns to sh*t.
I saw a great post calling out the fact that Taco Bell of all places is leading the charge against diarrhea.
Omg, that’s actually really funny.
Someone on Bluesky asked if Taco Bell is now our real CDC lol.
Please wash (not just rinse) all of your fruits and vegetables! Even prepackaged ones. Most recommendations wash food with baking soda alone or with salt, or baking soda with white vinegar, depending on the item. Uncooked meats should be cleaned too. My mother told me horror stories that back in the day, meat would be picked up and packaged right after falling on the floor of the meat packing plant. She insisted that no one would clean your food as good as you so she always cleaned our fruits, vegetables, and meats.
This parasite is an especially nasty one that has been wreaking havoc in Texas for several weeks. Stay safe everyone!
Do people not wash their produce? That grosses me out.
That said, we’re skipping salads for the foreseeable future and cooking all of our vegetables. And raspberries are off the menu completely.
I was in my neighborhood Jewel the weekend before last and there was a grown ass couple “sampling” the cherries. Gross.
No thanks. Washing meat or poultry is a great way to spread cross contamination. Baking soda and vinegar aren’t more effective than water. Washing your hands and cooking vegetables, meats and poultry still rule.
Agree.
Baking soda baths (swish vigorously for at least a minute) or vinegar baths (same) remove both pesticides and parasites/bacteria better than water alone, and baking soda is slightly more effective due to the physical friction. There have been studies. I usually do both, one after the other, to get rid of as much as possible.
I’ve been washing bagged salad for a long time even though it says “prewashed”. Lettuce and bagged lettuce has been very problematic all along with recalls because of e coli and various other bacterium.
Leaf lettuce is fairly easy to grow from seed and can be done in a flower pot on your porch. I’ve already got a little plot in my flowerbeds so maybe can get through the next couple of months with enough lettuce for sammies and salads. It’s one way around that part of the produce section at the market. (My big box hardware stores still have seed displays in the garden center, with a decent inventory of packets. It’s worth a try.)
Great advice! My local hardware stores are selling seeds 50% off now.
I just bought a few packets of some different varieties of leaf lettuce seeds this weekend. I will harvest lettuce in 30 – 45 days if the local woodland creatures don’t get to it first!
I have a spray that I use specifically to clean fruits and vegetables. I’ve been growing vegetables and herbs so I’ve been using frequently and especially on fruit and vegetables from the store.
The US is really taking their rep as a sh-thole country far too seriously 😂😂💩💩😂😂
Stay safe, Canada. Buy Canadian first, then anywhere but the US
Good God I hope you all vote in a proper government again soon. And just remember, cookies would NEVER. Sending vibes, electrolytes and cushy TP.
I think you are making an effort to be funny and witty but for those living this nightmare there is no amusement or comedy in what is being experienced or lived – on a daily.
We Americans have earned the schadenfreude.
I grew up in MI but live out west now. My daughter and grandkids are in the Lansing, MI area and she just texted me that one of her coworkers has this. The coworker feels like she got it from Taco Bell, which my daughter said she just ate at a few days ago. I am keeping my fingers crossed for them (for everyone).
i read a report that it was linked to taylor foods, which is distributed by SYSCo and supplies lots of fast food chains. also distributes under “earthbound organics.” i can’t find this verified under a real news source, but that’s probably because any official credible source a newspaper could use has been defunded. anyway. grow your own or buy super local.
I was afraid of that. I like their salad mixes. Won’t be buying them for a while.
Are just don’t eat this stuff for a bit. And yes wash your hands and the produce. People have salad spinners and don’t use them.
I’m a Family Medicine physician in rural Oregon. Someone asked if this is Trump related, and the answer is 100% YRS. RFK removed cyclospora from the list of infectious diseases tracked, the public health officers have been fitted by the truckload, and because Trump didn’t want any Covid information coming out to make him look back, he stopped all the regular communication between the CDC and state health authorities. Now the states are the ones tracking and trying to contain it, while the CDC sits back and passively revives the data. It’s rage inducing.
The fact that people don’t wash their hands after using the restroom, don’t take a shower or bath every day and clear every body part, or wash their produce and fruits before eating is amazing to me. Yuck! Did they not learn about plagues in school? Is sanitation not in their vocabulary?
Not only do we have to worry about parasites this summer (and I’m not only talking about the one in the White House) but I’ve also read that because of global warming (I refuse to call it climate change, which neutralizes it and doesn’t indicate that it’s a problem caused by humans which is very bad), more people over 50 and especially over 60 are dying from heat stroke. I just read an AARP article about it, and I believe the instances of death by heat stroke have increased 117 percent over the last 25 years (I think that was the statistic). And that about 12,000 people die a year of heat stroke, though officially the numbers are less than 20 percent of that because of co-morbidities like heart attack bc heat stroke can cause heart attack and other fatal occurrences. So use/get air conditioning, hydrate and keep in touch with others to make sure everyone is okay.
Ms.Kris, Another point is that some vegetable packets I’ve seen say “pre-washed.” Still wash the veggies anyway to be safe, IMO.