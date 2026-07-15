Hilary Duff: I love Botox. I’m obsessed with salmon sp-rm facials

Hilary Duff is having a big year. Her first album in 11 years dropped in February, she did two three-night residencies in Las Vegas, and she’s in the middle of a 34-show tour. She also attended the AMAs for the first time in 21 years. This summer, Hilary added a gig as a brand ambassador for Bath & Body Works to her lineup. She’s serving as a creative partner for the Fruit Fusion campaign, which features four new hydration-focused, fruity fragrances. Products include body washes, body creams, hand sanitizers, and perfume mists. Hilary recently sat down with People to talk about the collaboration, the line itself, and her current beauty routine. One of her new go-to treatments is a little unconventional. Here are some of the highlights:
Why Bath & Body Works: “This brand has been a part of my life since before I can remember. It was the first store where I got to form my identity in a beauty space and start to not buy what my mom had been buying me. But also, the new and improved ingredients and packaging are just very joyful and fun and resonate with exactly what I’m doing right now in my own life. I’m in my bright, happy phase, and these products and the scents really speak to that.”
In her fruity era: “I look hydrated, moisturized, juicy, all the things that we want to look like. It’s sweet. And there was a stage of my life where everything was very heavy and woodsy and kind of masculine, and I’m not in that era at all right now. So this is helping me out.”
How her beauty routine’s evolved: “I used to spend hours getting ready. We [moms] have four minutes to get ourselves together. My kids come first. I feel much better about myself when I use the few tried-and-true products that I know work. I’m also a huge water drinker. I put tons of powders in my drinks. I try to do it from the inside out. And I love brands being transparent about what they’re putting in their products.”
Her current obsession: “I do all the things. I love Botox. I’m obsessed with microneedling and salmon sp-rm [facials]. It [salmon sp-rm] works so well. I’m making my husband do it. He’s obsessed. He loves it.”
”I’m obsessed with salmon sp-rm facials.” That’s a sentence I never thought I’d read. They are a thing, though, and my algorithm is going to love me for adding those words to my search history. The treatment involves injecting DNA fragments extracted from salmon s3men into a patient’s face. It’s supposed to have anti-aging benefits like skin regeneration and hydration. Jennifer Aniston talked about trying it out in 2023 and Kim Kardashian admitted to getting one in 2024. This reminds me of when Jessica Simpson admitted to drinking snake j-zz to improve her vocals. Some things are better left unsaid (and untried).
When it comes to beauty treatments, I’ve always been a “to each their own” kinda gal, but I am majorly side-eying anyone who injects salmon reproductive cells into their face. I love a good facial, but I’ll stick to more conventional ones. I’m going to San Diego for Comic-Con next week and am thinking about getting one this weekend. A woman from my Pure Barre studio recommended a CryoSkin facial. I was intrigued, but decided to stick with a treatment I already know. Something like that is probably about as adventurous as I’d ever get.
This post contains affiliate links. If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it!
a href=”https://go.shopmy.us/p-71676840″>
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, IMAGO/AdMedia /MediaPunch/Avalon, Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
I read a study that Botox leads to higher relationship communication issues (friends and spouses) because we rely so much on micro expressions to know how someone is feeling. I believe it. (Though I do use botox.)
She looks great and definitely “hydrated, moisturized and juicy”, as she says. Does it look natural? No. But then again, she’s telling us it’s not.
My one qualm is that doing a million things to our faces and bodies is so normalized now. It’s almost like the new baseline.
Botox is everywhere these days. I think society has gone a bit too far using it, especially if you are an actor and need to be able to make facial expressions. Plus, there are so many injectors today that aren’t exactly ethical or qualified.
As to the salmon facial, I have to admit, I love it. I’m pretty average with the skin care routine, mostly eating healthy, cleanse, mositurizer, sun screen but a few times a year, I invest in seeing a high-end esthetician. She got me to try the salmon facial. It creates amazing results! Though she did tell me that many clients want to get them all the time and that it is a tool that is best used sparingly.
Isn’t “salmon sperm” just what PDRN is made of? That’s an ingredient in so much Korean skincare, I suspect many more people are using salmon sperm than realize it!
(There are synthetic vegan versions if anyone wants to try a less sperm-y way.)
I got one yesterday. It works so well I don’t know why celebs get plastic surgery. A good dermatologist can keep you looking great without the weird looking plastic surgery.
Yes, it is very evident that she loves Botox. My husband and I were scrolling on YouTube and we saw the thumbnail preview of Hilary on NY Times Cooking and my husband commented on how strangely frozen her face looked. I think people who live in Hollywood where everyone gets Botox have normalized what it actually a very strange look.
i know this makes me sound awful, but every red carpet or awards show i see, i always come away saying to myself-everyone looks so weird. everyone just looks so weird. i do think they are in a bubble where everyone does all the things and it is all normalized. it’s just kind of a ‘hollywood look’ or ‘celebrity look’ these days. but i just think almost everyone looks weird to some degree. i don’t remember if it was here or somewhere else that a commenter said someone looked like an AI version of themselves-like a copy of a copy of a copy. honestly it’s all kind of upsetting if you think about it too hard. no one is allowed to just have a face anymore.
I live in Toronto, and I see people everywhere with lip filler, and it looks ridiculous. It never looks natural. You can always tell, even if they’re not overblown. Same with Botox–you don’t look younger, you just look like you had Botox. I try to remind myself of this as I age in a world where oddly lineless faces are increasingly becoming the norm.
Hilary – me too girl, me too! I loooove Dysport and a salmon sperm facial and microneedling is a quarterly requirement. 👏👏
She looks great in these pics. I haven’t seen her in motion in awhile. She was really funny in Younger and it’s a great show. I love micro needling. Haven’t gotten around to the salmon sperm facials. Everyone who has tried them that I know love them though.
Hillary has been augmenting her appearance since her late teens. The reason I discovered the delightful website Go Fug Yourself was because I googled “Why do Hillary Duff’s teeth look different?” in like 2004 or 2005.
Skincare is fun!
I had a cyro-facial recently. It incorporated steps of a “regular” facial and then near the end, the aesthetician spayed on cold air. My skin felt great! I also love oxygen facials, similar technique, but oxygen is sprayed on. Try it!
“I love Botox.” Girl, we know. We got eyes.
Rosie, have a great time at comic con. I’ve never been so I’m jealous.
Have you ever managed to find Adam Savage in his costume/disguise/cosplay?