

Hilary Duff is having a big year. Her first album in 11 years dropped in February, she did two three-night residencies in Las Vegas, and she’s in the middle of a 34-show tour. She also attended the AMAs for the first time in 21 years. This summer, Hilary added a gig as a brand ambassador for Bath & Body Works to her lineup. She’s serving as a creative partner for the Fruit Fusion campaign, which features four new hydration-focused, fruity fragrances. Products include body washes, body creams, hand sanitizers, and perfume mists. Hilary recently sat down with People to talk about the collaboration, the line itself, and her current beauty routine. One of her new go-to treatments is a little unconventional. Here are some of the highlights:

Why Bath & Body Works: “This brand has been a part of my life since before I can remember. It was the first store where I got to form my identity in a beauty space and start to not buy what my mom had been buying me. But also, the new and improved ingredients and packaging are just very joyful and fun and resonate with exactly what I’m doing right now in my own life. I’m in my bright, happy phase, and these products and the scents really speak to that.” In her fruity era: “I look hydrated, moisturized, juicy, all the things that we want to look like. It’s sweet. And there was a stage of my life where everything was very heavy and woodsy and kind of masculine, and I’m not in that era at all right now. So this is helping me out.” How her beauty routine’s evolved: “I used to spend hours getting ready. We [moms] have four minutes to get ourselves together. My kids come first. I feel much better about myself when I use the few tried-and-true products that I know work. I’m also a huge water drinker. I put tons of powders in my drinks. I try to do it from the inside out. And I love brands being transparent about what they’re putting in their products.” Her current obsession: “I do all the things. I love Botox. I’m obsessed with microneedling and salmon sp-rm [facials]. It [salmon sp-rm] works so well. I’m making my husband do it. He’s obsessed. He loves it.”

[From People]

”I’m obsessed with salmon sp-rm facials.” That’s a sentence I never thought I’d read. They are a thing, though, and my algorithm is going to love me for adding those words to my search history. The treatment involves injecting DNA fragments extracted from salmon s3men into a patient’s face. It’s supposed to have anti-aging benefits like skin regeneration and hydration. Jennifer Aniston talked about trying it out in 2023 and Kim Kardashian admitted to getting one in 2024. This reminds me of when Jessica Simpson admitted to drinking snake j-zz to improve her vocals. Some things are better left unsaid (and untried).

When it comes to beauty treatments, I’ve always been a “to each their own” kinda gal, but I am majorly side-eying anyone who injects salmon reproductive cells into their face. I love a good facial, but I’ll stick to more conventional ones. I’m going to San Diego for Comic-Con next week and am thinking about getting one this weekend. A woman from my Pure Barre studio recommended a CryoSkin facial. I was intrigued, but decided to stick with a treatment I already know. Something like that is probably about as adventurous as I’d ever get.

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