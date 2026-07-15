Donald Trump finally paid $5.6 million to E. Jean Carroll after defaming her

The E.Jean Carroll situation is complicated, so I’ll try to go through the broad strokes. Back in the 1990s, Donald Trump raped Carroll in Bergdorf Goodman. Carroll did not tell her story publicly until the first Trump term. At first, she simply told her story via New York Magazine, she didn’t sue Trump or ask to file charges or anything. Well, Trump couldn’t let it go. He began defaming her in interviews and on social media. So in late 2019, Carroll sued him for defamation. Then, in 2022, Carroll sued him again, this time for battery through the Adult Survivors Act. Both civil cases staggered their way through the courts. Carroll ended up winning both cases, with the courts finding that Trump not only assaulted her, but defamed her repeatedly. In one case, Carroll was awarded $5.6 million. In the other, she was awarded damages of $83.3 million. Once Trump “won” the election in 2024, he tried to find some way to reverse the rulings and avoid paying out. Last December, he even ordered the Department of Justice to investigate Carroll for perjury. While the $83.3 million payout is still being held up, a court ordered Trump to pay Carroll the $5.6 million judgment. He finally wired the money to her last week.

President Trump has paid the writer E. Jean Carroll $5.6 million that was owed to her as a result of a jury’s finding that he was liable for sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defaming her, federal court records show.

The money, which had been held in escrow while Mr. Trump appealed the 2023 jury award, was disbursed to Ms. Carroll last week, according to a note added to the online court docket in the case on Tuesday.

The payment came after the U.S. Supreme Court declined the president’s latest attempt to appeal the verdict, which prompted the judge overseeing the case to order that the money be released to Ms. Carroll.

Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in a statement that she and her client were “pleased to report that she has received the damages payment the jury awarded her as a result of that verdict.”

The White House press office referred a request for comment to Mr. Trump’s personal lawyers. Aaron Harison, a spokesman for the legal team representing Mr. Trump in the matter, said in a statement that “the American people stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the witch hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll hoaxes.”

[From The NY Times]

I’m still in awe of E. Jean’s bravery. I have been for years – she really stood up to this monster and told her story and never backed down, even in the bloated orange face of fascism. She’s seeing it through to the bitter end. And it says something about the strength of her case that all of the king’s horses and all of the king’s men couldn’t figure out a way to delegitimize Carroll or successfully appeal her legal victories.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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7 Responses to “Donald Trump finally paid $5.6 million to E. Jean Carroll after defaming her”

  1. Siri says:
    July 15, 2026 at 7:24 am

    It took the orange pervert long enough. People who support him must be possessed by demons.

    Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    July 15, 2026 at 8:00 am

    Her article was simply breathtaking. It was so brave, and lucid, and shattering. It was a game-changer. The truth doesn’t have to shout, because the world slows down to hear it. As soon as you see the contrast between his antics, his rage-face, his smeared makeup, and her composure, and her smile, it’s over .

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 15, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Of all the terrible things this monster has done in his lifetime, I find it very satisfying that this is the terrible thing he’s actually being held accountable for. Carroll’s bravery will live forever in history and the fact that 💩 stain is a rapist will also be part of his legacy. And the Injustice Department has engaged in a massive cover up of even worse crimes against children. How did white people look at one of the greatest monsters in history and decide that he should be President of the United States? We need to ponder that.

    Reply
  4. monaisright says:
    July 15, 2026 at 9:22 am

    E .Jean Carroll IS CLASS. Amazing person in so many ways..#goals

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    July 15, 2026 at 9:23 am

    Officially, officially a sexual abuser. I was beyond sick and upset when he “won” the last election because I was so terrified for women’s safety. At that point he had already been deemed liable for the SA, and enough people in the country were like, “Hey that’s fine! Here’s your ticket to being the most powerful man in the world!’

    Reply
  6. Call_Me_AL says:
    July 15, 2026 at 10:43 am

    This payout was another reason he *had* to be President again, so he could (1) try to avoid paying; or (2) enrich his broke ass via the Presidency have access to the money needed to pay.

    Great work, E. Jean Carroll. Thank you for your bravery and poise.

    Reply
  7. here2 says:
    July 15, 2026 at 11:36 am

    E. Jean Carroll has been a boss and a favorite of mine for years; the “Ask E. Jean” column was a revelation to early-20’s me in how to center yourself in your life, how to teach other people to treat you, and how to find joy every day. She is an amazing, accomplished, tough (in the best sense of that word) and lovely person and I admire her stamina and grace more than words can convey.

    She got put through the wringer for YEARS and truly feared for her safety but somehow stayed the course and the truth shone out. I hope she and her legal team (also fabulous, if you haven’t read her memoir about the trials, “Not My Type” do yourself a favor and read it!) are celebrating today and I hope the remaining $83.3 million that that orange f*ckwad owes her is released ASAP too.

    Reply

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