JD Vance: A lot of people with four-year degrees have fake jobs



Rancid Cabbage Patch Doll JD Vance (copyright: Kaiser) is so efficient as vice president: he can give the handshake of death to the Pope, blame a victim for her own murder by ICE, interfere in a foreign election and have it go the other way, AND still have time to write a book. It feels like Vance has been promoting Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith for an eternity, but the internet informs me the memoir only came out last month? Chalk it up to everything feeling interminably long with this maladministration. In any event, last week Vance went on The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe podcast to shill his book, and it went as well as every other time Vance has opened his mouth. Rowe, most known for hosting Discovery’s Dirty Jobs series, offered a definition of “dignified work” as something that “blesses someone and where somebody else benefits.” Vance used that as a launching pad to diss most American jobs, calling them “fake” and “kind of bullsh-t,” and extended the criticism to college graduates with four-year degrees. As a reminder, Vance went to Yale.

“There are a lot of jobs, I think especially [those] that grew up in the COVID era, where people would sit at a laptop and not actually do very much,” Vance said. “I think that moment in time drove home the fact that there are jobs that really do bless people, that really do build things that are meaningful, and then there are jobs that are kind of fake,” said Vance, whose 2022 Senate campaign was backed by prominent tech billionaires he met during his time as a Silicon Valley tech investor. Later on in the interview, Vance fired shots at college grads. (Vance, who chronicled his working-class Ohio upbringing in the book “Hillbilly Elegy,” graduated from Ohio State University before earning a law degree from Yale Law School.) “A lot of the people who are going and getting four-year degrees, they’re not like engineers and doctors. They have fake jobs,” he told a smirking Rowe. Given that roughly 60% to 62% of the U.S. workforce is employed in white-collar occupations — many of which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics classifies as “management, professional, and related occupations” — Vance’s “fake jobs” remarks (made on a celebrity podcast, of all places) were certainly a choice. Union workers and organizers in both blue-collar and white-collar industries bristled at Vance’s remarks. “JD Vance is only in the position he’s in because he’s a billionaire bootlicker, so it’s ironic that he would mock Americans who’ve had to work hard to earn their positions and achieve success and couldn’t rely on rich people to get them ahead,” said David Green, president and executive director of SEIU 721, a union representing government and healthcare employees throughout Southern California. …“You’d think someone whose bread was buttered by Silicon Valley oligarchs would know this,” Green said. “Maybe [Vance] should look up the job requirements for vice president if he wants to find a fake job. Apparently, the job allows for time to do book tours and podcasts.” Tyler Turner, president of the Office and Professional Employees International Union, echoed that sentiment. “Vance’s accusation seems to be more of a confession from a man who has spent his vice presidency writing books few want to read, preventing the release of the Epstein files to protect his friends and being humiliated in negotiations with Iran,” he told HuffPost. “The hardworking professional workforce, such as those working people OPEIU represents, do not have fake jobs, but instead are responsible for all the behind-the-scenes work that keeps our global economy running,” he added.

[From HuffPost]

I am LIVING for these union leaders’ epic takedowns of Vance! Solidarity forever! Because yes, JD Vance does humiliate himself anytime he’s on the world stage (or the couch), and it is ridiculous that his schedule is open enough that he can write a book and promote it ad nauseam. Even if being vice president didn’t occupy all of his time (major side eye), then how about being a parent to three very young kids, with the fourth baby due [checks watch] any day now!! Who’s making Usha crappy vegetarian casseroles while JD’s out gallivanting on a book tour?? As for the suggestion that Vance “should look up the job requirements for vice president if he wants to find a fake job,” for one thing: solid burn. American Experience on PBS had an interesting episode a couple years ago on this topic, The American Vice President: Rethinking A Political Afterthought. It delved into how it’s only fairly recently that the full consequence of the role has been understood. And in a sinister way, that’s exactly why Vance was chosen by Trump, to be the buffoon VP who wouldn’t object to any demands, no matter how immoral, illegal, or unconstitutional. The late great Jill Sobule had it right: JD Vance is a c-nt.