Duchess Meghan’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ was nominated for a Daytime Emmy

Last week, the Primetime Emmy nominations were released. Those are the nominations for scripted programs like The Pitt and Pluribus. Well, on Tuesday, the Daytime Emmy nominations were released. These are nominations for talk shows, soap operas, morning shows, lifestyle programming, etc. It turns out that With Love, Meghan was nominated for an Emmy! The Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/lifestyle show had two seasons and a holiday special, all of which aired last year. WLM was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category:

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is up for an Emmy. The Daytime Emmy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, July 14, and With Love, Meghan was announced as one of the nominees in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. The show is up against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws. The winner will be announced at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, October 30, 2026. The Duchess of Sussex’s show featured her sharing some of her passions, like cooking, entertaining and gardening. Meghan, 44, was joined by guest stars like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France and Jay Shetty — plus occasional cameos from family members like her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland. A source previously told PEOPLE that there are “currently no plans for a third season” of With Love, Meghan. However, the possibility of future specials or other one-off projects is still on the table.

[From People]

The deranged contingent is already saying that “the Emmys aren’t a big deal” and “it’s just a Daytime Emmy nomination” and more. So much salt, so many tears. I’m really happy for Meghan and everyone who worked on WLM – I really enjoyed that show and I wish she would make a few more seasons of it. I could honestly do with less crafting and more cooking, but the show is a reflection of Meghan’s genuine interests.

Speaking of Meghan’s genuine interests, we finally have an air date for Meghan’s appearance on MasterChef Australia. She filmed one episode as a guest judge back in April, and the episode will air on July 26th (in Australia, obviously). The Derangers are salty about this as well, because they forgot Meghan filmed this back in April and they’ve spent three months freaking out about like 60 other stories.