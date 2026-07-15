Duchess Meghan’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ was nominated for a Daytime Emmy

Last week, the Primetime Emmy nominations were released. Those are the nominations for scripted programs like The Pitt and Pluribus. Well, on Tuesday, the Daytime Emmy nominations were released. These are nominations for talk shows, soap operas, morning shows, lifestyle programming, etc. It turns out that With Love, Meghan was nominated for an Emmy! The Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/lifestyle show had two seasons and a holiday special, all of which aired last year. WLM was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category:
Meghan Markle’s Netflix show is up for an Emmy. The Daytime Emmy nominations were unveiled on Tuesday, July 14, and With Love, Meghan was announced as one of the nominees in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. The show is up against A Different Breed, George to the Rescue, The Motherhood and The Wizard of Paws.
The winner will be announced at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, October 30, 2026.
The Duchess of Sussex’s show featured her sharing some of her passions, like cooking, entertaining and gardening. Meghan, 44, was joined by guest stars like Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France and Jay Shetty — plus occasional cameos from family members like her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Doria Ragland.
A source previously told PEOPLE that there are “currently no plans for a third season” of With Love, Meghan. However, the possibility of future specials or other one-off projects is still on the table.
The deranged contingent is already saying that “the Emmys aren’t a big deal” and “it’s just a Daytime Emmy nomination” and more. So much salt, so many tears. I’m really happy for Meghan and everyone who worked on WLM – I really enjoyed that show and I wish she would make a few more seasons of it. I could honestly do with less crafting and more cooking, but the show is a reflection of Meghan’s genuine interests.
Speaking of Meghan’s genuine interests, we finally have an air date for Meghan’s appearance on MasterChef Australia. She filmed one episode as a guest judge back in April, and the episode will air on July 26th (in Australia, obviously). The Derangers are salty about this as well, because they forgot Meghan filmed this back in April and they’ve spent three months freaking out about like 60 other stories.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Netflix.
The derangers will go on say it’s not an academy award. Same old Same old. Congratulations meghan I hope you win
Well yes, because it’s a TV show, not a movie. By that estimation, Succession or The Wire weren’t anything special since they too never won Oscars, lol.
GET IT MEG!!! Hope you win!!! 🏆
Woohoo! Congrats to her and the entire WLM team! The show was so soothing and such a peaceful vibe. I agree that I would have liked more cooking and less crafting, but I also enjoyed that it showcased what a thoughtful person she is. I also liked how the show had a mix of old friends and new ones.
I am hoping for more specials but I think that might be it. Maybe this will help grease the wheels though lol.
My favorite output from Meghan was her Archetypes podcast where she discussed femininity and the treatment of women/othering – she was pushing back hard at the tabloids slander and the way that ghastly family treated her (for merely being strong female presence and having career ambition).
@Becks I agree WLM was soothing. What it also did was humanize her – she’s classy and ambitious and very normal. Not the bizarre raging witch the British media has painted her to be. By refusing to be a caricature she’s already won IMO
Congrats to M and her team! Her winning on th 30th will be *the* perfect gift on my milestone birthday! 🎉. Double reason to pop open a few bottles of the As Ever Brut I have chilling,
I was just traveling to take my son to a summer program and I watched WLM (again) on the plane and at the airport(s). So soothing, happy, cheerful and a pleasure to watch!
Win or lose, Meghan and Archewell produced an Emmy Award nominated show. So proud for Meghan and the team. I too, would love to see more shows. Meghan is so type A, she just moves from one endeavor to another, her creative juices are continuously flowing.
I’m so happy for her. It was such a lovely soothing watch. I’m also manifesting a Christmas special but I get that it’s a lot of work and she might not have the time. Everyone I know who watched it liked it but so many publications were so negative that I’m glad they all have to report on this news. Good for her!
I would like Duchess Meghan to do an Easter special with a focus on crafting presents for adult relatives.
LOL! I see what you did there….🤣
Me-owie
Love it!
😀 😀 😀 Nice one!
I still think that William and Kate expected to receive Easter presents because they had heard or discovered that Meghan had given the Queen an Easter gift – and realised that she didn’t rate them at all when they got none.
This is definitely the comment of the week!
Yaayyy! 🥳🥳 I love this for her. It’s great boost for As Ever too, I’m sure. I hope it goes international soon. And she didn’t need a photo with KC to achieve this LOL
Just how deliciously perfect is this announcement coming on the heels of the idiotic statements put out about how M *needed pics with Chuckles* to “boost her brand”?
Her brand seems to be just fine on its own…. And it’s KILLING them to hear this! Hahahahahaha yes, I am this petty lol) 😂
I’m so happy for her and the whole WLM team! I really enjoyed the show and would happily watch more.
I fleetingly saw some deranger talk about the Emmy “math not mathing,” like they know anything about anything, lol.
Everytime an accomplishment is announced they think she paid for it. Of course this someone on the financial ruin on the other hand.
Congratulations to Meghan and to the entire team, it was a great show and I still revisit episodes when I want to learn more about something or try a new recipe. Plus it’s just incredibly soothing as background entertainment if you are crafting or working on something.
It’s nice to get industry recognition regardless of what people say. And, these type of rewards immediately become inconsequential and not important to these people whenever Meghan and Harry are up to win one or they win one. And I’m sure the people that have won numerous daytime Emmys, probably don’t appreciate their work being crapped on because you don’t like Meghan. These people stay offending other people, to in their minds stick it to Meghan. People’s choice awards, Gracie awards, and now Emmys don’t matter solely because Meghan might have one.
“Just a Daytime Emmy” huh? Try telling that to Susan Lucci! LOL
Congrats to Meghan and her team for the nomination!
Was she nominated 20 times before winning?
Only 19 times. 🙂 My mom and I were watching when she won. It was really emotional. So many people there were crying for her; it was sweet.
(And Shemar Moore was the presenter. He said, “The streak is over! Susan Lucci!” Good times. 🙂 )
When I found out about the Emmy nomination for WLM, I was so happy for the whole team.
And it is a team effort, despite all the criticism that Meghan got about her “twee word salad” and saccharine sweetness in the British media, Guardian included. These comments are a special kind of vile and envious.
Even if there’s no new season planned (for now, she says hopefully), I’d love to see more specials, and am crossing my fingers for a show with Alison Hammond.
Maybe scooter can arrange an honorary award for himself. The keens must be seething.
TOB, as the president of BAFTA, awarded himself a TV BAFTA a few years back — for his Keenshot Earthflop.
A show that, IIRC, was less than an hour long and hardly watched by anyone.
Wasn’t it several episodes? It did so poorly in ratings it was moved to 2 or 3 am time slot.
Something like this is definitely coming. They will probably make something up for one of lazy’s douche commercials or the raging scooter will film himself scooting around to the pubs and call it art.
Good for her!! The way people treat Meghan in the UK is just so deranged and vicious but the worst aspect of it, is the constant moving of goal posts. “She’ll never be our kind because…. A,b,c,d….” She’ll never get it. Ok, dude. She bounced. She’s doing her own thing. Feel free to take a gander at what the leftovers are up to, these days. Meghan and Harry took their skills, their drive, their family, and left. The irony is, now, they set the benchmarks for the rest of the BRF. That’s why the tabloids have to keep putting them down. Because by leaving they’ve left all the comparisons wide open. Now — ironically — the rest of them have to measure up. And they don’t. They don’t even try.
So happy for Meghan and her team. WLM is such a beautiful, inspiring, relaxing to watch show. Got me trying several of the recipes. And I enjoyed her interactions with her guests, who were fun too.
I do hope she makes more specials!
Well this is happy news. And I’ll take a Halloween special next please and thank you u.
That would be fun.
Congrats to Meghan and the WLM team.
Congratulations to Meghan Sussex. The reason why Meghan got this nomination, and has gotten awards for other shows, is because she puts the time and effort in everything she does. She doesn’t let people do the work and just show up, no, she involves herself in the actual work. I am very proud of her. Continue the great work, Meghan.
I predict Cookie Queens will do very well at the box office, and will get award nominations.
The derangers are wilding out big time, lol.
Congrats to Meghan for the Emmy nomination and I hope she wins. The derangers are on full tilt, trashing the accomplishment because they know Kate doesn’t have the talent and work ethic to pull this off.
I’m extremely proud of and happy for Meghan and all of the people who were part of making WLM successful. This is a huge honor that is well deserved. The work that it took to create such a well rounded show that could reach people all over the world regardless of gender, race, religion, class, demographic, food preferences or a whole list of other factors, is amazing. I still watch the show and I just watched the episode with Tan France, the one with Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia, the episodes with her wedding chef Clare Smyth and chef Samin Nosrat and the one with Chrissy Teigen. With each of them I found myself learning new recipes, crafts or ideas that I wouldn’t have considered before and I really enjoyed how this show opened my eyes to that. I enjoyed seeing the crew behind the scenes and the trips to the market, olive grove and other parts of California that I wouldn’t have normally seen. I am proud that they are nominated for such a prestigious award and I hope that they win this award because it would be well deserved. Hopefully this will lead to more seasons of WLM, a cookbook and maybe some merchandise like cookware, aprons and gardening supplies.
Oh, but she’s a failure, didn’t you know? Congratulations!!! I just rewatched the first episode. I love her vibe with Uncle Daniel.
Congrats to beautiful Meghan and the whole WLM team! After all of the vitriol aimed at her and Harry the past two weeks, this has got to feel as refreshing as a shower on a 95 degree day! And wasn’t one of those paid bag of winds on the UK telly moaning about how the Sussexes have been “failures and nothing has worked out for them and they need to come back.” Zing! Nope, nada, not gonna happen! Win or lose this award, Meghan has already won.
This is fantastic! Loved WLM so much and would happily watch any holiday special Meghan produced.
So much for the Meghan-is-failing narrative. Another deranger coping strategy bites the dust.
I love some good news. Congratulations to the team. I have been inspired to prepare some recipes, because they’re attainable and delicious. I’ve watched it several times over.
Congratulations to Meghan and her team, well done! I would happily watch more one-off specials, I don’t need a series. Something for autumn that doesn’t feature pumpkins or spice lol
Also, FYI in case anyone’s interested, I started buying Posse clothes when Meghan first wore them years ago, and memorably she drove great sales to them on the recent Australia trip. Great women-owned brand and their latest collection is TO DIE FOR…I told them I buy their brand because I love the clothes but I only heard of them from Meghan, and they were really sweet about it! There’s even a Meghan-inspired photo (it looks just like her) on their recent subscriber email so they know👍
Congratulations to Meghan and everyone involved with this show.. my only complaint is that I want more seasons.. I really loved the all her shows in this series.
Same! More, please!
Absolutely! I made that lemon raspberry cake tons of times with rave reviews, and I need more recipes please!
This is great news, congratulations to her and the entire team.
And to be clear: Meghan Sussex is one of the nominees, so she is now and forever “Emmy-nominated.”
For all who are saying it’s “just” a Daytime Emmy, it’s the apex award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences/Television Academy for that category/genre of show. A streaming lifestyle show couldn’t get nominated for a Primetime Emmy or Oscar (lol) any more than it could be nominated for a Grammy or Tony (all “academy” awards, btw, even if the Oscar is the only one officially branded that way by tradition and trademark).
This is a huge deal for her and for the team. It’s a competitive category, but the nomination is a huge achievement and will sit well with the industry.
Congratulations to Duchess Meghan, for her and Prince Harry to failing so hard in the US/Hollywood with this 10th recognition (yes, this is their 10th! accolade/nomination/award/prize) in the entertainment business and the humanitarian space in the US, in six years.
This is amazing news! I’m SO happy for Meghan – I really loved her show, as did a bunch of my friends, which was validating since reviews were so sucky! She provided a lot of good ideas and an enjoyable escape from stressful everyday life. YAY!!!! 🥳🎉🎶
The sound we hear are the tears falling, ppl screaming and heads exploding 🙂
I joined Netflix to watch her.
I wanted (and still want) a large budget Christmas special hosted by H&M (similar to Kate’s) in gorgeous clothes with big stars.
Netflix has done sports but can it do big ‘live’ entertainment?
Congratulations to Duchess Meghan and her team!
Leave ‘em wanting more.