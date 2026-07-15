Zendaya wore a ‘winged’ Matières Fécales to the NYC ‘Odyssey’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York City premiere of The Odyssey. I’m just covering the women, because even though I know this movie is going to be a sausage fest, I don’t actually care about how the men look on all of these premiere red carpets. So I’m including photos of Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Samantha Morton, the ladies of The Odyssey.

I mean, obviously, people are obsessed with Zendaya’s look. Law Roach is amazing at his job. Zendaya wore Matières Fécales, an angelic white gown with built-in wings. She’s playing Athena, remember. A literal goddess. And she showed up looking like a literal angel. While I love this, I have two minor quibbles. Unfortunately, many people of my generation associate “wings” with Victoria’s Secret, and that was literally my first thought here – “oh, like Victoria’s Secret.” And I also think Zendaya’s makeup contouring is excessive here, not to mention completely unnecessary.

Samantha Morton wore Maison Margiela, which is sort of on-theme, right? They’re saying Morton is incredible in this film as well. Anne Hathaway wore Prada, a lovely (and loose) choice for her growing baby bump. Charlize Theron wore Dior, and I like that she’s been very legs-forward for this promotion. Exactly right – women don’t need to show up to every premiere in a full-length gown. Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o was a true stand-out in this Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown. Golden goddess! Helen of Troy!