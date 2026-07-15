Zendaya wore a ‘winged’ Matières Fécales to the NYC ‘Odyssey’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York City premiere of The Odyssey. I’m just covering the women, because even though I know this movie is going to be a sausage fest, I don’t actually care about how the men look on all of these premiere red carpets. So I’m including photos of Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Samantha Morton, the ladies of The Odyssey.
I mean, obviously, people are obsessed with Zendaya’s look. Law Roach is amazing at his job. Zendaya wore Matières Fécales, an angelic white gown with built-in wings. She’s playing Athena, remember. A literal goddess. And she showed up looking like a literal angel. While I love this, I have two minor quibbles. Unfortunately, many people of my generation associate “wings” with Victoria’s Secret, and that was literally my first thought here – “oh, like Victoria’s Secret.” And I also think Zendaya’s makeup contouring is excessive here, not to mention completely unnecessary.
Samantha Morton wore Maison Margiela, which is sort of on-theme, right? They’re saying Morton is incredible in this film as well. Anne Hathaway wore Prada, a lovely (and loose) choice for her growing baby bump. Charlize Theron wore Dior, and I like that she’s been very legs-forward for this promotion. Exactly right – women don’t need to show up to every premiere in a full-length gown. Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o was a true stand-out in this Nicholas Oakwell Couture gown. Golden goddess! Helen of Troy!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Zendaya wearing Matieres Fecales Fall 2025 and Chopard jewelry, styled by Law Roach arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Zendaya wearing Matieres Fecales Fall 2025 and Chopard jewelry, styled by Law Roach arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Anne Hathaway wearing custom Prada with Bulgari jewels, styled by Erin Walsh arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667429, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anne Hathaway , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Lupita Nyong’o wearing Nicholas Oakwell Spring 2026 Couture, Aldo shoes, an Olympia Le-Tan clutch and Sabyasachi jewelry, styled by Micaela Erlanger arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667680, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Lupita Nyong’o , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Samantha Morton wearing Maison Margiela Fall 2026 with Leviev Diamonds jewelry, styled by Karen Clarkson arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667703, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Samantha Morton , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Zendaya wearing Matieres Fecales Fall 2025 and Chopard jewelry, styled by Law Roach arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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NY Premiere of ‘The Odyssey’
Featuring: Zendaya
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 15 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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NY Premiere of ‘The Odyssey’
Featuring: Lupita Nyong’o
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 15 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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NY Premiere of ‘The Odyssey’
Featuring: Charlize Theron
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 15 Jul 2026
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Zendaya is giving Claire Danes in Romeo & Juliet.
I was thinking the Winged Victory of Samothrace
I like Zendaya’s look, but I like it the least out of all the women’s looks. Her makeup is too harsh, or the hair, or the shoes? There’s something off about it besides the actual dress and wings for me.
In general I feel like this press tour has been one of Anne Hathaway’s best – I have really loved pretty much all of her looks. She also looks super happy and confident.
And Lupita and Charlize both look amazing. And Samantha! Just overall great looks from the women on this run.
Zendaya and Anne look amazing — gowns, styling, everything — perfection. All of the other women look gorgeous themselves, but the clothes are a little underwhelming.
I was looking forward to this promo tour for the fashion but now I’m kind of tired of it. Zendaya looks over it too. She looks amazing in anything and everything but the constant theme dressing in antiquity mimicing outfits got boring by now. Lupita changes things up a bit more, but she too did “fancy see through doily” dress already a few days ago.
Love Lupita’s outfit!
I am OBSESSED with Lupita on this promotional tour. As a dark-skinned woman with 4C hair, I need more Lupita in my life. She has looked stunning every step of the way. I did not like the red see-through doily dress, but this gold one works.
This isn’t my favorite dress, but Lupita is stunning in gold. Her hair and make up are perfect.
And she’s carrying the Odyssey! I hope the book is a clutch. That necklace looks perfecttt for her.
I really like Zendaya’s gown. It’s something different and I think the makeup is working for her along with the wind. Anne Hathaway dresses better visibly pregnant than she did for The Devil Wears Prada promotion.Good dress. Lupita’s dress is gorgeous. I’m not going to even complain about the sheerness. I don’t care. One of my favorite gowns this year. The purse and necklace could have been boring but I don’t care. Charlize has great legs we all know, but I’d like to see her in a great gown. Samantha Morton is one of those people who I don’t know well just roles and her difficult early life but she can do whatever she wants and it usually works for her.
I’m hoping Charlize is saving the big guns (gowns) for awards season – because she really can rock a red carpet when she wants to. I’m getting excited just thinking about it! It’s going to be a super fun awards season, fashion wise, this year!
Samantha’s dress reminds me of that Ta Ta towel bra and I cannot unsee it.
LOL..Tata bra meets little house on the prairie! And Charlize looks great except the bow thing on the jacket and Im not really feeling those shoes. Anne is just chefs kiss as well as Lupita. Z’s makeup is terrible.
Hang on.
Zendaya wore ‘Matières Fécales’? The name of this fashion brand is ‘fecal matter’? That’s… avant garde.
Yes! That is certainly a choice that I do not understand.
Maybe lighting is having an effect but a lot of the makeup here looks iffy to me. These are all beautiful women but they are not showing that fully.
I had the same thought, SarahCS. In the first pic I thought, “Zendaya surely did NOT get buccal fat removal!” All these women have unique beautiful faces that don’t look like they’ve been messed with much, and I hope they let themselves age naturally.
Goddesses, all of them.
Yeah I would only wear short dresses if I had Charlize’s legs. Z looks insane. My first thought was not VS though.
The dress is lovely and Zendaya looks like an heroic archangel, however I’ve never herd of this designer brand before but the name is right awful. French is one of my foreign tongues and the pronunciation and accents don’t make the name either look or sound prettier. Or maybe I’m just not an eschatologyst and don’t find the cleverness on this branding.
if you look at the history of the house, i think it fits with what they’re trying to convey. they do more couture these days it seems, but the name fit with their earlier work.
I’m fairly sure Zendaya’s dress is intended to evoke the Nike of Samothrace statue from Ancient Greece.
I love the texture of the dress but I think her makeup / hair situation could have been executed better.
I believe the inspiration for Zendaya’s dress is the Winged Victory sculpture.
Charlize’s shoes are bad, really bad, that tipped up toe. What is that?
This is the first time I’ve seen Zendaya wear something that she doesn’t carry off.
With her height and body, she can wear anything but this looks off to me.
The asymmetry of the bodice and slit kill the silhouette, and she looks a little tired and dishevelled.
Oh, and those shoes are diabolical.
Anne and Lupita glow! Special mention to the Odyssey book clutch the Lupita is carrying, I love the attention to detail.
Charlize looks the most over it, the others are themed dressed and hers is just boring
It’s the only time I’ve ever seen Zendaya slump.
Maybe the wings are too heavy? 🤷🏻♀️
Just a little makeup quibble from a makeup content creator – she isn’t wearing contour! Her makeup artist listed what he used on his IG – she is only wearing a bit of foundation and concealer and blush along with the Prada face balm which gives a glow. That’s it! That’s all her face and she’s stunning.
I said she looked tired, I didn’t actually refer to her makeup.
I think the makeup is really pretty, but she normally strides on the red carpet and poses so strongly.
I feel that here she actually looked tired, in the sense that she seemed more listless and less ‘present’ than normal
My comment wasn’t directed at you so I don’t quite get your comment. My comment is in reference to Kaiser stating she was wearing too much contour.
Sorry I was responding to the comment below yours, I got confused!
All the ladies look lovely in their own way. Still trying to pick apart Zendaya. Please stop. Nothing is wrong with her make up. Her makeup artist listed what she used. A little foundation & basic makeup. I see people are gearing up to have her as this year’s punching bag. Please stop. Women tearing other women apart is so 20th century.
I love all these looks. Charlize is my favorite then Zendaya, and then Lupita. I love Anne and Sarah’s too but the first three are wows for me.
All of the ladies look gorgeous, but Zendaya literally took my breath away. I was showing my husband a video and could barely speak, she was perfection in my eyes. And the makeup was amazing and highlighted how naturally stunning she is. Tom matched her well; he looked amazing in his unconventional and quite stylish black suit. I love these two so much!
I’m a sucker for a gown with feathers. Christina Aguilera’s pink Roberto Cavalli is one of my favorite looks of all time. I love Zendaya’s look, but I don’t think her makeup is doing her justice. Too much blush and her face looks very round in a way it usually doesn’t.
Charlize looks straight out of the 90s.
I appreciate all the designers and teams who kept quiet and didn’t leak Hathaway’s pregnancy to tabloids. They knew for months and kept quiet
Lupita looks amazing but the outfit seems pretty tame. And wow, this is not a woman who skips arm day.
I love Zendaya’s look, and all of the ladies are killing it on these carpets.
I think we are past the expiration date for starlets in costume’s masquerading as evening gowns or nude starlets wearing 3 cotton balls.
The screaming sexism is revolting.
This is not a demand for males getting the 3 cotton ball treatment.
Wear lovely things that compliment you and allow viewers to copy if they wish.
It would be better for the economy.