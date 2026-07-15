Platell: Prince William isn’t an ‘angry man raging like a child,’ unlike Harry!

In the cultural zeitgeist, Prince Harry is known for inheriting his mother’s charisma, for marrying an American actress, and for moving to America to get away from his birth family and the British press. In the same cultural zeitgeist, what is known about Prince William? That he’s bald, lazy and angry, right? Even William’s own supporters and PR operatives lead with “angry” and “incandescent with rage.” That’s been William’s brand for seven years now. So please tell me why the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is trying to reimagine the brothers and cast HARRY as the “angry” one? And why is this Platell piece so completely unhinged and full of lies? The Mail must have given free rein to their columnists to just write whatever delusional crap they could come up with.
The Mail’s psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton wrote in his column on Monday: ‘The one question I think Prince Harry should ask himself… is why a man who portrays himself to be so kind is still so full of vengeance.’ His conclusion was that nearly three decades on from his mother’s death, and despite years of therapy, Harry remained, like many of his patients, ‘obsessed with their trauma to the extent that they are unable to heal or move on with their lives’.
Which, sad as I feel for Harry, made me think: why hasn’t William suffered in the same way with unresolved grief? Why isn’t he a bitter and angry man raging like a child against the injustice of the world? And clear as a bell, a simple answer came to me: Because he has Kate. William fell in love with and married a young woman from a happy Home Counties family reared on wholesome home-cooked Sunday roasts and bursting with love. A family, dare I say it, full of healing.
…Harry on the other hand does not have the support of an extended family. He married a TV actress who refuses to speak to her siblings or her father – a man Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet have never even met despite Thomas Markle’s repeated entreaties for them to do so. And despite the fact Thomas raised Meghan alone for years when her adored mother abandoned her and went off ‘finding herself’. In short, William didn’t marry a narcissistic woman from a broken home whose version of extended family support seems to consist of hosting casual friend on her With Love, Meghan runny-jam and flower-petal Netflix series.
Of course, Harry and Meghan enjoy their own close family unit with their two children. But William appears to have entered a different dimension, with Kate, despite her cancer ordeal, always by his side. The success they have made in building a happy and stable home life was on display for all to see in the Royal Box at Wimbledon at the weekend, where William, Kate, George and Charlotte enjoyed the men’s final together. And we can be fairly certain that Louis, too young at eight to sit through a four-hour match, was being looked after by his beloved grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton.
Contrary to the William and Kate approach, Harry and Meghan have jealously guarded their children’s identities. Apart from a brief glimpse of Archie as a baby in their Netflix series, not a single picture of their children’s faces has ever appeared on film or in print. Clearly, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the future King and Queen, feel a duty to show off their family to their future subjects. But Harry’s scrupulous avoidance of showing his children’s faces borders on the obsessive.
The united front the Waleses presented at Wimbledon, meanwhile, represents a remarkable turnaround for Kate who, when she began her relationship with William, was mocked by his posh, entitled friends, who viewed her and her sister Pippa as hideous social climbers and dubbed them ‘the wisteria sisters’. Success is the best revenge, of course, and Carole and Michael went on to make the family millions with their Party Pieces business.
…Insiders say hell will freeze over before William agrees to meet Harry, so furious is he about the many and various slurs Harry has aired about the Royal Family in, first, the couple’s now notorious Oprah Winfrey interview, then their Netflix series and finally – perhaps most damagingly of all – in Harry’s scurrilous best-selling memoir, Spare. William is said to be determined never to introduce his children to them.
“William is said to be determined never to introduce his children to them.”…Does Platell believe that Harry and Meghan have never met the Wales kids? Does William think the children have never met Harry & Meghan?? That’s incorrect. The thing is, William has probably only met Archie once or twice, and William has NEVER met his blue-eyed niece Lili. That’s because William is the one consumed with anger and incandescent rage. William is the one who left childhood permanently damaged and unable to grow up. William is the one dealing with toxic in-laws on a daily basis as well. Notice the rewrite on Carole and Michael Middleton too – Party Pieces collapsed three years ago and the Middletons racked up millions of pounds of debt which they’ve never paid. Also: these people need to keep Doria Ragland’s name out of their ugly mouths. Doria has done nothing but support Meghan, Harry and her grandkids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
William’s whole image was wrapped up in being a happy family guy. And I suspect a lot of his identity was wrapped up in not being like his own father, who was, infamously, not a happy family guy. When that blew up — and it has blown up, with the force of an underwater earthquake which the tabloids have suppressed as best they were able — I suspect he was left with two choices: get a job, that is, get stuck into something that can sustain you, if you put the effort in, which allows you to collaborate with other people to bring a goal to fruition; or, just do the bread and butter stuff, which can be mind-numbing. Being a roving ambassador for the monarchy would not have been a bad gig. But it would have required humility, application, stamina, and curiosity. So he’s tried the other path, which is, bring a few vanity projects to the planet, by way of paid celebrity appearances, and lots of hype. But those projects still require stamina, humility, application, and curiosity. So he hasn’t got much to show for that path, either. And his kids are getting too old for him to play at being family guy. He’s really a study in failure to launch.
The Mail has a psychiatrist? Then why are they so screwed up? So much insanity here.
Love how the piece ends with William being furious.
Can you imagine how far the “psychiatrist” has fallen to write a column in the daily fail let alone a column that is so completely and patently full of crap?? I strongly encourage that man and Platel to seek mental health treatment from a real professional and to seek forgiveness from the universe for being weak, filthy liars.
That was my favorite part!!! The whole premise of this is that Harry is the angry one and William is the steady loving one, buoyed by Kate’s love – and then ends with reminding us of the wisteria sisters (ouch) and saying that William is so full of fury that he will never let his children meet the Sussex children.
Sure. Steady and loving. lmao.
If I were a patient of Dr Max Pemberton, I’d be annoyed that the psychiatrist was dismissing his patients as “obsessed with their trauma to the extent that they are unable to heal or move on with their lives.”
He must be a crap doctor if he can’t help “many of his patients” heal from their trauma.
The Mail’s psychiatrist officially sucks. How unprofessional. Has anyone checked the status of his license? Because he should be reported to licensing regulators.
NPD is an actual condition. To call Meghan a narcissist without ever having met her or treated her in spite of established diagnostic protocol, and THEN to pass such judgment over her background?
Maybe the Mail should get their in-house oncologist to publicly discuss Kate’s “cancer”.
Next Amanda will be claiming Harry put a blue pill on her tongue.
Yep the wholesome home cooked meals for scooter and the cheese toasts. Part of all the planning for keen to be queen. Platelet never mentions the breakups or the luncheon the keens had with uncle Gary. And harry did not spend years in therapy and it would not hurt william if he got therapy about his constant talk of wanting to remove titles from his brother and his family. Maybe Amanda wants a title. Didn’t another journalist get in trouble for saying Doria disappeared. I think some legal action is needed saying tom raised meghan on his own. That is a false statement
William has always seemed like a man who is deeply unhappily and on the verge of collapse. His anger, anxiety and depression, are always at the forefront of everything that he does. From the way that he interacts with people and especially his wife. He has no interest in anything and seems like he’s been in a very deep depression for numerous years. I would almost feel sorry for him if he weren’t so violent and dangerous with his actions and in the power that he wields to endanger his brother, his sister-in-law, and niece and nephew. Also, all of these enablers should be held responsible, the courtiers, press and his wife when things go sideways. Ultimately all of this hate and anger will result in violence more than likely. And they should all be held responsible once it does.
Edit Amanda p l a t e l l. Bad spell check
I rather enjoyed Platelet! 😁
I mean even the royalist press always says William is incandescent with rage about something or other and how his staff have to check his mood before putting certain calls through so this isn’t remotely true.
Also basic facts are some people process grief and trauma differently. Harry is just more open about how he’s tackled things and getting therapy. William is apparently not which probably speaks to him and his position in the monarchy more than anything
It’s a shame they continue to push lies about Doria which is how you know so much of Meghan’s press treatment is about racism. Because unlike the toxic Markles and Windsors, Doria has been the epitome of discretion and dignity.
Too bad there are no archives at the Fail, going back decades, or “tell Platitudes” could have found out that Bulliam the Incandescent with Rage one was called Billy the Basher as a kid — when Princess Diana was very much alive — because he was a rage-shrieking temper tantrum waiting to go off.
We’ve all seen the old clips — Harry’s going to have all the fun then — or the pet rabbit, or the dog Harry was playing with while the Waleses were visiting the Spanish royals on the island of Mallorca.
This is the typical deflection strategy. Anyone with eyes can see that TOB has been in need of therapy for decades.
If the gutter press could briefly turn from gnawing rats, pulling wings off flies, sniffing toilet seats, whatnot, a simple Google search would disclose a 2023 piece from their brethren describing Billy the Basher disrupting a child’s party with his antics. Moreover, according to Tina Brown, “By the time he was four, he had the unattractive habit of yapping at his nanny, Barbara Barnes, ‘No one tells me what to do! When I am king I will have you punished’.” Plus ça change. https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/unruly-royal-nicknamed-basher-once-31305711
Having beaten Harry in court, the DM feel free to continue with their slanderous hate campaign. This is not just crap, it’s factually incorrect. There are multiple accounts of William’s temper from multiple sources. Doria raised Meghan, not Thomas, another libel. The willingness of the DM to print lies is shocking even for them.
Platell does not wonder why keen made herself center of attention. At wimbledon How come the wholesome family left Louis home. Note to Amanda there are celebrities that cover kids faces. But only harry is called obsessive. And she defends Tom’s behavior where he rushed to the media many times to rant about his daughter. He also admitted the media pays him. Doria needs legal action to stop the lies told about her
Prince Harry ALREADY let the 🌏 know how PERFORMATIVE aka fake AF his Royal Family is in his autobio…So the putrid Royal Rota can keep up with this line of BS while reality KEEPS making liars of them all😋
Whoa, that’s a lot of misogyny and racism to stomach this early in the day! Kate is from what this “expert” calls a happy Home Counties family reared on wholesome home-cooked Sunday roasts aka White. That’s what he means. And to parse it further, it’s her job as William’s wife to soothe him and regulate his emotions so that he doesn’t fall into a rage from what even the DM acknowledges is a terrible upbringing. Got it.
To me, this reads like the DM is giving a warning to William that he is stuck with Kate. He needs her to make his public image palatable, and he’d better not disrupt their remaining income stream.
And comparing that to Meghan who comes from a broken home. Really ick article.
I guess it’s only a “broken home “when Meghan comes from it.
William comes from a broken home. Hell, Charles technically comes from a broken home. As do Peter Phillips and Zara. And Camilla, well she IS a broken home. But they’re all white and didn’t leave.
I guess Ma’s creditors don’t think she’s particularly wholesome. Or the lady on Mumsnet who did a commissioned craft project for Pipster, who never got paid. Wasn’t there also something about their wedding cake being not paid for? Oh and Lindka Cierach who went to the papers after Ma didn’t pay for her wedding outfit she commissioned.
Ditto James and his creditors from bust businesses, and the affair of the company Amex with his FD.
We won’t even bother to start on Gary, it’d take too long.
Not to mention leaving the government/taxpayers holding the bag for over $820,000 in unpaid loans and VAT.
Then why do they report as such if he is not a raging lunatic and a pathetic lazy man.
One ghastly woman has already been forced to publicly retract her “Doria’s prison” claims and apologize—doing so with a flushed face and a lump in her throat—and now it’s time for another bitch to publicly retract the “Doria abandoned her daughter” narrative.
I will take great pleasure in seeing Platell squirming in front of the cameras as she apologizes to Doria. Get to work, lawyers.
Doria and Tom’s first wife both left him. That speaks volumes. Doria got a degree and became a social worker.
The doc might have made a few quid selling out to the *Mail*, but he’ll lose the last of his patients—because even the biggest nutcase wouldn’t go to an idiot like that.
Is he a REAL doctor is he like Call me Doctor Sophie!?
More like Dr. Spaceman (pronounced Spah-che-man) on 30 Rock.
More like our orange Doctor Jesus.
A Reform UK member said there is “a relentless narrative from politicians and the media that Reform UK is a threat”.
“A narrative so relentless it constitutes incitement
How about changing the above sentence to refer to Harry and Meg with the addition of” a relentless narrative from Charles and William’s staff and the media that the Sussexes are a threat.” The Fail columnist opinion piece here is part of “a narrative so relentless it constitutes incitement.”:
What a nasty article. And they even went in on Kate too. Ugh.
Her mother abandoned her to ” find herself”? They are so angry that the black woman isn’t the trash parent. It just jumps off the pages. Thomas Markle has given dozens of interviews, to the very media institutions that harass his child on a daily basis. Doria has given one, in a documentary spearheaded by her child. If Meghan adores her mother there’s a reason why. Just like there is a reason her dad gets paid dust.
Also”Harry and Meghan have jealously guarded their children’s identities. Apart from a brief glimpse of Archie as a baby in their Netflix series, not a single picture of their children’s faces has ever appeared on film or in print.”
You are complaining, that two strangers, two private citizens, won’t share photos of their children with you or videos? How do you print something like this and don’t immediately get the shivers up your back because of how much of a creep you sound like? If I demanded that any of the people that posted on this website showed me videos and photos of their children I’d rightly be banned.
Where did this rumour about Doria “abandoning” her come from? Is this the new version of “she spent years in prison”?
Slightly. I’m not sure of the veracity of this but they claim that Meghan lived with her dad during the week because her mom was a flight attendant, or she was going to immaculate Heart which was closer to his house, who knows. If it is true, that’s a pretty common arrangement when you share custody. It doesn’t mean that one parent has abandoned you.
But this entire article is nonsense in lies. There have been several full face shots of Archie released, and we got a full face shot of Lili on her first birthday. None have been released recently, at least not since Archie was about three but again why are you mad you can’t see a stranger’s kids?
The Markles desperately wanted to make it appear as if they raised Meghan, and not Doria. And most of these lies came from Wheels, the other daughter.
But William appears to have entered a different dimension, with Kate, despite her cancer ordeal, always by his side.
WFT does “entering a different dimension” mean!? Always by his side? Will usually apart from recent PR , freezes his wife out as much as possible in public. He races ahead ignoring her and gets testy when she tries to grab his ass.
Entered a different dimension? Has Will taken to time travelling in his TARDIS and that is why royal engagements bore the crap out of him? Does he wave his sonic screwdriver and fix cupboards on foreign planets in search of interplanetary peace?
Harry and Meghan’s children are not going to be working royals so there is no obligatatuon for them to be shown to the public. Plus the few time they have shown their children people in the press and royalists have been racist and cruel so Amanda Platell can GTFOH with her crying about seeing the children. In addition has the press forgotten that William and Harry come from a broken home as well so Harry and Meghan have more in common than William and Kate.
Amanda can’t even sustain the William-is-the-calm-and-healthy-one nonsense for the length of her column.
She explicitly writes near the end: “Insiders say hell will freeze over before William agrees to meet Harry, so furious is he about the many and various slurs Harry has aired …”
So which is it, Amanda? If William isn’t bitter and angry, why is he so furious at his brother?
And look at the top photo of William — you can see the veins bulging from his bald head. That dude is going to give himself an aneurysm.
‘William is said to be determined never to introduce his children to them.’
I’m never letting my white kids meet their biracial cousins!
Even without that does no-one inform him that being this vindictive is not a good look for a future king?
Oh Amanda, please forgive us for not spending the day in the Land of Reversatopia with you, where Kate and Willy have a loving happy family life and Harry and Meghan are mired in anger and bitterness……
You’ll have to take that trip without the rest of us who are still here on Earth. You and Dr. Pemberton will have to forgive us for not having ingested whatever hallucinatory agents you have been using to take you on that trip!
Yep, they’re playing opposite land again. As if the whole doesnt know that it’s William who physically assaulted Harry and screams and throws things at his wife?
That’s just rich. How many years has the press spent telling us that William was “incandescent with rage”? Also, Harry didn’t physically assault his brother.
Does the Daily Fail keep a psychiatrist on their staff because they know that most of their employees need one? Psychiatrists are medical doctors. Why is he trying to diagnose someone who isn’t his patient? That would be considered unethical in the US. It’s against the Goldwater Rule. There is no “duty to warn” where Harry is concerned because Harry is no longer a working royal.
Tell us how racist you are Amanda platell. Denigrating Meghan’s mom as a reason her family as less than the lily white Middletons.
They always do this. They go for her mother. I think they very much want to provoke the Sussexes or Doria so they can use that as a reason to fully smear them more. Daily Mail is such a VILE publication and idc how much their sick twisted reporters claim they’re Nobel journalists they are rat scum. It’s the lack mother they go for but not the brother with documented history of violence and the father with his history, and the sister who can’t or won’t pay her bills and sues Meghan for nothing.
They would love nothing more than for Meghan to entertain them so they could have more fodder to make troublesome stories to drag her in the muck. It’s why they have Caroline Graham sticking around.
The Mail’s psychiatrist? What kind of nutcase workplace has/needs a staff psychiatrist? That’s not news — that’s interpretation and opinion. And if the Mail is willing to go down that rabbit hole of crazypants “journaism,” why don’t they also have a staff interpretive dancer? At it would be more honest… and amusing.