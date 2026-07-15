Platell: Prince William isn’t an ‘angry man raging like a child,’ unlike Harry!

In the cultural zeitgeist, Prince Harry is known for inheriting his mother’s charisma, for marrying an American actress, and for moving to America to get away from his birth family and the British press. In the same cultural zeitgeist, what is known about Prince William? That he’s bald, lazy and angry, right? Even William’s own supporters and PR operatives lead with “angry” and “incandescent with rage.” That’s been William’s brand for seven years now. So please tell me why the Daily Mail’s Amanda Platell is trying to reimagine the brothers and cast HARRY as the “angry” one? And why is this Platell piece so completely unhinged and full of lies? The Mail must have given free rein to their columnists to just write whatever delusional crap they could come up with.

The Mail’s psychiatrist Dr Max Pemberton wrote in his column on Monday: ‘The one question I think Prince Harry should ask himself… is why a man who portrays himself to be so kind is still so full of vengeance.’ His conclusion was that nearly three decades on from his mother’s death, and despite years of therapy, Harry remained, like many of his patients, ‘obsessed with their trauma to the extent that they are unable to heal or move on with their lives’.

Which, sad as I feel for Harry, made me think: why hasn’t William suffered in the same way with unresolved grief? Why isn’t he a bitter and angry man raging like a child against the injustice of the world? And clear as a bell, a simple answer came to me: Because he has Kate. William fell in love with and married a young woman from a happy Home Counties family reared on wholesome home-cooked Sunday roasts and bursting with love. A family, dare I say it, full of healing.

…Harry on the other hand does not have the support of an extended family. He married a TV actress who refuses to speak to her siblings or her father – a man Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet have never even met despite Thomas Markle’s repeated entreaties for them to do so. And despite the fact Thomas raised Meghan alone for years when her adored mother abandoned her and went off ‘finding herself’. In short, William didn’t marry a narcissistic woman from a broken home whose version of extended family support seems to consist of hosting casual friend on her With Love, Meghan runny-jam and flower-petal Netflix series.

Of course, Harry and Meghan enjoy their own close family unit with their two children. But William appears to have entered a different dimension, with Kate, despite her cancer ordeal, always by his side. The success they have made in building a happy and stable home life was on display for all to see in the Royal Box at Wimbledon at the weekend, where William, Kate, George and Charlotte enjoyed the men’s final together. And we can be fairly certain that Louis, too young at eight to sit through a four-hour match, was being looked after by his beloved grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Contrary to the William and Kate approach, Harry and Meghan have jealously guarded their children’s identities. Apart from a brief glimpse of Archie as a baby in their Netflix series, not a single picture of their children’s faces has ever appeared on film or in print. Clearly, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the future King and Queen, feel a duty to show off their family to their future subjects. But Harry’s scrupulous avoidance of showing his children’s faces borders on the obsessive.

The united front the Waleses presented at Wimbledon, meanwhile, represents a remarkable turnaround for Kate who, when she began her relationship with William, was mocked by his posh, entitled friends, who viewed her and her sister Pippa as hideous social climbers and dubbed them ‘the wisteria sisters’. Success is the best revenge, of course, and Carole and Michael went on to make the family millions with their Party Pieces business.

…Insiders say hell will freeze over before William agrees to meet Harry, so furious is he about the many and various slurs Harry has aired about the Royal Family in, first, the couple’s now notorious Oprah Winfrey interview, then their Netflix series and finally – perhaps most damagingly of all – in Harry’s scurrilous best-selling memoir, Spare. William is said to be determined never to introduce his children to them.