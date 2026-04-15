JD Vance was heckled as he criticized Pope Leo for speaking about theology

Rancid Cabbage Patch doll JD Vance is at it again. Did something happen last week where they decided to “Let Vance Be Vance”? It’s like they’ve sent him out specifically to make a horse’s ass out of himself. It’s probably to distract from Donald Trump’s catastrophic war against Iran, I guess? Well, Vance is doing a bang-up job as a distraction, because he cannot stop saying the dumbest sh-t anyone has ever heard in their f–king lives. JD Vance sucks so hard, he got heckled at a Turning Point USA event last night! That would be like Trump getting heckled at a dementia convention.
Vice President JD Vance was heckled at a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Ga. while discussing Pope Leo XIV and his recent comments regarding the Trump administration. While speaking at the event on Tuesday, April 14, Vance, 41, who converted to Catholicism as an adult, insisted that the first American pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”
The vice president made the remarks while appearing to reference an April 10 post on the pope’s X account, which read, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs… Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples,” the post added amid the ongoing Iran war.
Vance then said on Tuesday, “Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those, those innocent people, from you know … those who had survived the Holocaust? I certainly think the answer is ‘Yes.’ ”
During his comments, Vance was interrupted by someone who appeared to shout, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide!” The vice president then agreed with the statement.
Vance said that he likes it when the pope “comments on questions” regarding issues such as immigration, abortion and “matters of war and peace because I think that at the very least, it invites a conversation.”
The vice president, who met with the pope in May, said at the event, “Now we can, of course, have disagreements about whether this or that conflict is just, but I think that it’s important, in the same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”
Vance was then shouted at by the heckler again, before the politician responded, “Hey, random dude screaming, I told you I’d respond to your point!”
PEOPLE has contacted the White House and the Vatican for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.
I truly cannot even fathom how this moron even fixes his scraggly mouth to even utter those words. “I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.” The POPE needs to watch his words about theology? Not you, the guy who converted to Catholicism out of political convenience? You’re trying to educate the POPE on matters of theology and when it’s appropriate to speak about Catholic doctrine?
I’m including the clip of Vance getting heckled below, with Vance furiously lying and equivocating. Like… this is what should be happening at every single one of Vance and Trump’s events. Props to that heckler. Last thing: apparently, this TPU event had a pitiful crowd size. They couldn’t even fill the arena halfway.
VP Vance getting heckled at TPUSA event
“You’re killing children!” pic.twitter.com/1rPZzghChb
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2026
Turning Point USA seems to have misestimated crowd size for Vance. Akins Ford Arena less than 25% filled for the vice president. pic.twitter.com/K2SnkmuATh
— Jake Traylor (@jake__traylor) April 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
What kind of idiot converts to Catholicism for political reasons and then disses the head of the Catholic church? How is he so bad at this? How are all of Trump’s people so bad at their jobs?
If you hire people based solely on how craven and desperate they are, well… there you go.
Once again, Vance is doing a lot of heavy lifting with light equipment
This is one of my new favorite insults. Just, BRAVO. I’m going to use this SO MUCH.
These people were hired to be bad at their jobs. As Bannon said, prior to Trump’s first term, his goal was deconstruction of the administrative state — which seems to be synonymous with destruction. Throw in Trump’s need for adulation and Miller’s white nationalist agenda, and this hot mess that is Trump’s people meets multiple needs.
I’m guessing that Rubio is not unhappy with the reception that Vance is getting — assuming that Rubio still has political aspirations.
after i watched the druski send up of erika kirk (please please google it. it’s an amazing piece of work), i started getting random pro-charlie kirk shorts in my youtube feed (which i immediately labeled as exhibiting hate speech). evidently there are quite a few charlie kirk lovers out there (mostly white women, who would have guessed) that hate erika kirk and believe she used him for clout and believe she is responsible for his death. i’m not sure turning point will last long under her reign.
also, again, please google druski, conservative women in america. kirk asked elon musk to take the video off twitter, stating it was AI. musk said no.
When the pope is too woke for you, maybe you aren’t the Catholic you think you are.
Mighty Molly
I couldn’t have said it better. #excommunicatethisclown
Exactly this! I’m just smh at all this and wondering what fresh hell they are trying to distract us from?
And some idiot shouldn’t be telling the Pope how to talk about theology. Shut up Vance.
Right? Next he’ll be trying to tell bears where to s**t …
“like Trump getting heckled at a dementia convention.” … Kaiser, I cackled.
Vance is so aggressively off-putting. It’s actually incredible how punchable his face is and how overall unlikable he is.
The entire post is hilarious 😆🤣 but that line is epic. 👏👏👏
Someday PhD candidates will write theses on how differently this vice president is treated than his immediate predecessor. I don’t think it will take them long to determine why this is. 🤔
He got heckled like this at a low turn out event in GEORGIA. Just delicious. And he chose Catholic because Thiel told him to.
Erika was supposed to be a speaker but supposedly got “threatened” and couldn’t be there “safely.” Candace Owens pointed out she didn’t go because of low ticket sales (which I understood to be a free event), because the secret service would be there and they should be more than adequate. I follow someone who keeps tabs and reports on those two so I can see the mess but give no clicks.
The Druski skit was art, and her and Vance were both trying to threaten him with legal action.
Peter Thiel told him to go Catholic? WTH
And Peter Thiel is now lecturing people in Rome about the Antichrist?
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/peter-thiel-brings-his-lectures-on-the-antichrist-to-the-vaticans-doorstep
And Peter Thiel’s acolyte is hectoring the head of the Roman Catholic Church with gibberish?
“I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.” FFS.
No wonder people say Usha is the brains in that outfit. Yeah. I’ll withhold judgement on that score until after she gets a full fair chance to open her mouth. She married that idiot and is still procreating with him.
“it’s important for the Vice President to be careful when talking about matters of public policy” says the imbecile who repeated a lie originating from a Facebook post that Haitian people eat cats and dogs and pushed this false narrative to the point where it was stated as a fact in a presidential debate.
I LOVE this for him! May him and Usha get booed and heckled everywhere they go for the rest of their lives. May they never ever have a moment’s peace for betraying their country and all the human rights violations this regime has committed.
I am starting to think none of them will see justice but I find comfort in the fact that they are getting loudly booed and shamed. May the boos intensify to the point where we cannot hear a single word out of this lying gaslighter’s pie hole.
Do you all remember when Speaker John Boehnerboehnerwas so moved by the Pope speaking to Congress he quit? He was a horrible Speaker, but I will always remember him putting his faith before politics in that moment.
And now he is a Huge supporter of legal weed.
This right here is why I don’t think he’s a threat when The Blessed Day (iykyk) finally comes. Peter Thiel can throw all the money he wants at it, but Vance is so aggressively obnoxious and off-putting and just impossible to even tolerate, much less actually like or admire, And can I just say, going after the Pope is a fascinating move by both him and Trump. I don’t know how they expected it to go down, but Catholics are fucking PISSED.
Yes, I’ve thought this for a while. So far, 50% of the GOP supports Vance for the next election, but that’s awfully close to “not 50%.” Not only is he not likeable, a charisma vacuum and an idiot, but nobody is afraid of him – he’s not going to be able to control anything.
There’s no one enthusiastically for him. Like, people who vote R no matter what are lukewarm on him. And everything he’s attached himself to has been to make himself first mate of a sinking ship – he fails on faith things, he’s not cool, he’s not likable and he can’t go full racist. He’s not going to bring out the non voters that Trump did, and he won’t bring excitement for down ballot races. He might be able to steer Vought a little off a Blessed Event happens, but I don’t think anyone respects him enough to do the dirty stuff Thiel will want. He’s already said he might not run in 28 which is a stunning thing for an ambitious VP to say.
My thinking as well.
Glad to see someone finally heckle the repubs about gaza. Keep it up.
If Vance wants to make his own spiritual rules, be an evangelical. Catholicism ain’t about that.
Let’s make Genocide JD happen
LOL He thinks he’s more Catholic than the Pope.
Watching these idiots cannibalize and turn on each other has been one of the only bright spots for me politically in recent memory. Republicans simply cannot govern and they (try to) distract from this fact by throwing minorities of every stripe under the bus, creating BS culture wars, and waging ACTUAL wars that don’t do anything besides make criminals richer while destabilizing entire regions.
This! They are professional malcontents with zero solutions except make the rich richer and war profiteering. People only continue to vote them in because they know under Republicans the lives of minorities get even harder, and that’s a huge turn on for closet and open and out there bigots.
Makes me happy that this time racists set themselves on fire. Financially, they won’t recover from him, and there’s no coming back from him socially either. Love that these tools documented their racist, homophobic feelings all over social media so we can screenshot it all and bring the receipts after they delete their trump daddy posts.
To me, Vance’s “the Pope must be very careful about what he says” (I can’t even look at his words again, so this is my best guess), it really does sound like a Mafia threat. When real Mafioso (I mean the ones I see on TV) make threats to store owners about getting “protection because things are getting very dangerous here, but we can protect you,” it sounds very much like ugly idiot Vance telling the Pope, THE POPE, he should be careful what he says or else. What is the implicit threat? That bombs will be dropped on the Vatican? That goons will storm the Vatican (very much like the insurrectionists–who got pardoned–after Trump incited them because he lost the election?) and precious things and an even more precious person, the representative of G-d to Catholics, could get “hurt”? So be careful what you say or you will get hurt or worse? I’m not even Catholic, but I respect the Pope immensely, and cannot even FATHOM how a vice president and president of ANY COUNTRY, would threaten to harm the Pope. If you told me a week ago that this would happen, I wouldn’t have believed you. And if the Pope isn’t safe, THEN NOBODY IS SAFE from this menace of a rogue country, Amerikkka.
I agree with your assessment. It’s their second threat to him in a 7 day time frame.
These idiots are so inept, they’re rallying the lapsed Catholics into action. It’s very much giving, “I can make fun of the church, but we’ll be damned if you do.” There’s also discord going on with the converted Catholics vs the cradle Catholics. Converts want the pomp and circumstance but don’t want to do the work and/or be quiet about it.