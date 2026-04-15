JD Vance was heckled as he criticized Pope Leo for speaking about theology

Rancid Cabbage Patch doll JD Vance is at it again. Did something happen last week where they decided to “Let Vance Be Vance”? It’s like they’ve sent him out specifically to make a horse’s ass out of himself. It’s probably to distract from Donald Trump’s catastrophic war against Iran, I guess? Well, Vance is doing a bang-up job as a distraction, because he cannot stop saying the dumbest sh-t anyone has ever heard in their f–king lives. JD Vance sucks so hard, he got heckled at a Turning Point USA event last night! That would be like Trump getting heckled at a dementia convention.

Vice President JD Vance was heckled at a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Ga. while discussing Pope Leo XIV and his recent comments regarding the Trump administration. While speaking at the event on Tuesday, April 14, Vance, 41, who converted to Catholicism as an adult, insisted that the first American pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

The vice president made the remarks while appearing to reference an April 10 post on the pope’s X account, which read, “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs… Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples,” the post added amid the ongoing Iran war.

Vance then said on Tuesday, “Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those, those innocent people, from you know … those who had survived the Holocaust? I certainly think the answer is ‘Yes.’ ”

During his comments, Vance was interrupted by someone who appeared to shout, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide!” The vice president then agreed with the statement.

Vance said that he likes it when the pope “comments on questions” regarding issues such as immigration, abortion and “matters of war and peace because I think that at the very least, it invites a conversation.”

The vice president, who met with the pope in May, said at the event, “Now we can, of course, have disagreements about whether this or that conflict is just, but I think that it’s important, in the same way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology.”

Vance was then shouted at by the heckler again, before the politician responded, “Hey, random dude screaming, I told you I’d respond to your point!”

PEOPLE has contacted the White House and the Vatican for comment, but didn’t immediately hear back.