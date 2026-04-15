Duchess Meghan invested in OneOff, a ‘fashion discovery platform’

In March 2025, the Duchess of Sussex launched her ShopMy page. Everyone freaked out immediately. The pocket-watchers in the British press had a meltdown at the thought of Meghan profiting from people buying her recommendations, while Sussex-fans immediately made all of Meghan’s recs sell out. So it was odd, to me, that Meghan seemingly lost interest in her ShopMy page after several months last year. She quietly shut it down and no one knew why. Various sources claimed that she tried it out and didn’t really like keeping up with it. As it turns out, she did like the idea of giving recs and helping people find what she wears, she just wanted a different platform for it. It looks like she also wanted to come in as an investor on the platform!! Behold, Meghan has invested in OneOff, a fashion/shopping platform. You can see Meghan’s OneOff account here.

Meghan Markle is putting a stylish focus on local talent during her latest trip Down Under — with her looks now shoppable. As she tours Australia with Prince Harry this week, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is embracing a number of homegrown designers — with each look available through her newly launched page on AI-powered fashion discovery platform OneOff, where she has joined as both a participant and investor, it was announced on April 14. The platform, which simplifies the shopping experience by providing personalized recommendations based on user preferences, allows Meghan to curate edits of her outfits, break down each piece and give users direct access to shop her wardrobe in real time — a feature already live with looks from the couple’s first stop at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital. Her personal page is live now and gives fans a look at her latest Australia looks as well as past favorites from high-profile events and more casual snapshots from her home in Montecito, California. Clicking on Meghan’s first Melbourne look on her OneOff grid reveals a full breakdown of each piece, including the brand, price and where to buy it. For the hospital stop, Meghan wore the Priscilla Dress by Karen Gee RTW in black ($1,250), paired with Puffy Hearts stud earrings by Real Fine Studio ($780) and iridescent leather pumps by Christian Dior ($120).

[From People]

This is very cool, and I would imagine that this has been cooking for months. Maybe this was the reason why she closed down her ShopMy page, or maybe her ShopMy page inspired her to look for another company which functioned in a similar-yet-different way. Anyway, love that she’s an investor and she’s putting OneOff on the map. I’ve never heard of it before now, but it’s been around for a few years, I guess. Welcome to the big leagues, OneOff. (I just looked at some of the other celebrities on OneOff, and tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is on the platform too, which is cracking me up so much – Aryna has some of the tackiest, gaudiest style I’ve ever seen.)





