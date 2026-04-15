Duchess Meghan invested in OneOff, a ‘fashion discovery platform’

In March 2025, the Duchess of Sussex launched her ShopMy page. Everyone freaked out immediately. The pocket-watchers in the British press had a meltdown at the thought of Meghan profiting from people buying her recommendations, while Sussex-fans immediately made all of Meghan’s recs sell out. So it was odd, to me, that Meghan seemingly lost interest in her ShopMy page after several months last year. She quietly shut it down and no one knew why. Various sources claimed that she tried it out and didn’t really like keeping up with it. As it turns out, she did like the idea of giving recs and helping people find what she wears, she just wanted a different platform for it. It looks like she also wanted to come in as an investor on the platform!! Behold, Meghan has invested in OneOff, a fashion/shopping platform. You can see Meghan’s OneOff account here.
Meghan Markle is putting a stylish focus on local talent during her latest trip Down Under — with her looks now shoppable.
As she tours Australia with Prince Harry this week, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is embracing a number of homegrown designers — with each look available through her newly launched page on AI-powered fashion discovery platform OneOff, where she has joined as both a participant and investor, it was announced on April 14.
The platform, which simplifies the shopping experience by providing personalized recommendations based on user preferences, allows Meghan to curate edits of her outfits, break down each piece and give users direct access to shop her wardrobe in real time — a feature already live with looks from the couple’s first stop at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.
Her personal page is live now and gives fans a look at her latest Australia looks as well as past favorites from high-profile events and more casual snapshots from her home in Montecito, California.
Clicking on Meghan’s first Melbourne look on her OneOff grid reveals a full breakdown of each piece, including the brand, price and where to buy it. For the hospital stop, Meghan wore the Priscilla Dress by Karen Gee RTW in black ($1,250), paired with Puffy Hearts stud earrings by Real Fine Studio ($780) and iridescent leather pumps by Christian Dior ($120).
[From People]
This is very cool, and I would imagine that this has been cooking for months. Maybe this was the reason why she closed down her ShopMy page, or maybe her ShopMy page inspired her to look for another company which functioned in a similar-yet-different way. Anyway, love that she’s an investor and she’s putting OneOff on the map. I’ve never heard of it before now, but it’s been around for a few years, I guess. Welcome to the big leagues, OneOff. (I just looked at some of the other celebrities on OneOff, and tennis player Aryna Sabalenka is on the platform too, which is cracking me up so much – Aryna has some of the tackiest, gaudiest style I’ve ever seen.)
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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen visiting the Victorian Veterans Museum in Melbourne when Harry has a brief near miss with a passing cyclist.
Pictured: Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen visiting the Victorian Veterans Museum in Melbourne when Harry has a brief near miss with a passing cyclist.
Pictured: Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet (left to right) Chief of Staff to the CEO & Executive Director Communications, Dr Peter Steer, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christine Kilpatrick during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex takes part a therapy session in the Kelpie garden with adolescent patients during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex with adolescent patients and staff members in the Kelpie garden during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Tanya Johnston, founder of Anvam, shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an exhibit by veterans at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Hella smart. She’s getting affiliate fees from the items she wears AND making money as the platform expands. Smart smart smart.
Meghan is so good at unique and creative business approaches. I would imagine it’s a lot of fun to be on that side of her team.
Natasha Archer is furiously taking notes.
Yes, and this is what celebrities have done for decades: paid partnerships with brands or other paid deals. Her fashion sells out, she definitely gets to make bank. So exciting.
Even the fail was making money on her looks. Natasha wishes 🤣🤣
Right??? I love her approach and whenever something like this comes out I remember how complex and strategic her approach to brand building and money making is. And yess I’d love to work on this arm of her operation. (Some of the others are such minefields, my nerves can barely handle it as a spectator)
Wasn’t she also invested in ShopMy? Thought she was. Guess it didn’t work out from the user standpoint for some reason.
She was. And maybe she still is. But the implementation left holes where others could profit off her, and tracking down all the absconders looked time intensive. I’ve mentioned What Meghan Wore here on CB and was told that the same people also run What Kate Wore and probably some anti-Meghan sites. So.
I’ve actually found the woman who runs WKW to be pretty good about shutting down anti-meghan comments on that site (at least she was good at it) and she’s pretty good about it on the WMW instagram (can’t speak for wkw bc I dont follow that on IG anymore, actually not sure I ever did.) she’s very careful not to take sides but I think she sees some ugly comments and they don’t make it to the website. But she has always been very strict about comments in general.
Oh wow. Just checked it out and there’s actually a lot of her past looks up there with links to the products. It’s very visual and intuitive from what I can tell. Clicking on the look and the products. Natasha must be in heaven right now to see it all in one place.
I love that format! Not just showing a product but reminds you of the event/moment the person wore it for. I keep browsing to see if it’s only celebrity looks or even more. And yes, Natascha is probably redisigning her website as we speak.
I love the visual nature of it, and linking the event to the clothes. So far, I can’t see it backwards (if I go to the product page, it doesn’t link to it “in action,” so to speak) but it’s a great resource.
And on a completely superficial note, I’d love to live somewhere again where I can wear both cashmere and linen simultaneously. Sigh. Until then, vicarious photos! Lol
Not only that, hopefully it also takes agency away from the Daily Fail and other royal rota outlets that are always keen on misrepresenting the figures of her outfits. The way they did with the tour in 2018. They quoted a figure of something in the 100k$ and it was actually so much less than that (it was actually less than what K had spent on the Caribbean tour)
Okay well that solves the ShopMy mystery. And it does make sense with how she moves with her investments, that she would prefer to not just be someone that uses a service but actually invest in it. I also wonder if this is a much better deal for her financially than the commissions she was getting from the ShopMy page.
It also is interesting to me Meghan’s intentionality, and how she said your urgency isn’t her urgency. This has clearly been in the works for a while, and she probably was thinking about when and where she would roll it out. So it’s not just her losing interest in stuff if she stops using it or doesn’t pursue more, she’s probably just working deals in the background and doesn’t feel the need to release a press statement every time she’s making a decision.
I googled the weather in Aussie but whats it really like ? I have seen the pics of the Sussexes and the people around them and the wardrobes vary so such,some wearing jackets and beanies,others in short sleeves .Dont know if its cool,cold or hot.lol
It’s Autumn currently, so warm in the day time, cool at night. Although they’ve been mainly in Melbourne (known for 4 seasons in one day) and Canberra which will tend cooler at night.
This lady is one smart cookie.
I meant to post this on some of yesterday’s posts, but credit to Harry for wearing Blundstones while in Australia (and in general). They’re reasonably priced for something that lasts for YEARS and endures most anything you throw at them…they are beloved in Australia, and I can attest you can wear them in sheep pastures, on a hike, and with a cute dress and then scrub them off and keep going. Harry has his own fashion vibe and I wouldn’t mind him having posts as well – I could see my hubs in his style, and Harry knows how to dress with both high-value and low-cost items.
My son has been wearing the same pair of Blundstones for years. I’ve asked him a couple of times if he needs new shoes (for birthdays or Christmas) and he just keeps saying “these are still good”. Those boots are indestructible!
She is a very smart businesswomen!! Now Can’t doesn’t have to make the mood boards anymore she can just go to One-off lol lol lol!!
Already bookmarked her page… I like the way this site looks a lot. I hope Meghan has great success with it.
Meghan keeps proving that she’s a very savvy businesswoman. After years of the haters making beaucoup bucks off her every way they can, its past time that she capitalized on the “Meghan Effect”. Well done Madame Duchess!
@Lamb Chop. I think Neeve was asking about the weather where H&M are, not the entire continent as if it’s all the same.
AI powered. I mean, that makes sense as a business model for this kind of thing, but the unsustainable, damaging nature of AI infrastructure is such an enormous downside.
To me, it’s about if AI can streamline a person’s job so they can focus on the more creative parts. But when AI is replacing human jobs, it’s a no. So yes, it’s a slippery slope that can quickly descend. In this case, I can’t tell how AI functions within this context and this site.
Wondering how these businesses will fare when the AI bubble bursts.
AI is NOT going away. We need to live and adapt with it.
This confirms my suspicions that the US weekly article that spoke about the reasons for shutting down her Shopmy page was made up. If Meghan was having financial difficulties I doubt she would be still investing in new companies. This is the first I’m hearing about this platform as well.
That’s really great, I love it. It’s going to simplify CopyKate’s ‘workload’ and; time spent researching her next outfits. Meghan’s playbook at her fingertips, lol
I’m always suspicious of AI platforms, but based off the quick Google search I did, OneOff is doing what AI should — aggregating a huge data set and making the output usable. In this case, if you’ve ever wanted to know what a celebrity wears and how to replicate the look, OneOff lists the products and where to find them. From the article I found, OneOff even goes a step further by recommending thrift shops to counteract fast fashion spending. The platform also only seems to have creators who are partnered with them so there isn’t a person being cut out of the equation, so to speak.
I didn’t expect Meghan to get behind AI given her and Harry’s stance on internet safety (AI and safety have not historically been in the same sentence unless it was for negative connotations), but I’m glad she’s put her name behind this platform. Hopefully other platforms actually using AI in interesting and helpful ways becomes the norm. AI is and always has been a tool, and I’m personally sick of it being co-opted by assholes stealing art and ruining people’s lives.
I think Harry’s point has always been that we should use AI in ways that benefit humanity, and keep a check on ways of using it to harm.