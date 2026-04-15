Queen Camilla will not meet Jeffrey Epstein’s victims during the US state visit

The past five years or so have really shown me that whatever “support” there is for Queen Camilla in particular, it’s a mile wide and an inch deep. No one cares about her, and even die-hard royalists view her more like a chaotic neutral than a beloved queen consort. What’s also extraordinary is that I’ve started to realize that Camilla’s approach to her queen-consort role is also a mile wide and inch deep. She’s just been going through the motions, using her “work” to make the heir and his wife look lazy and insolent (which isn’t difficult). Well, after years of trying to fashion herself into an advocate for victims of sexual abuse, Camilla can’t be bothered to meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims during the upcoming royal state visit to the US.
The Queen will not meet victims of Jeffrey Epstein when in the United States for the state visit over fears it could disrupt a police inquiry. The Queen, who has faced growing calls to meet Epstein survivors, will find other ways to show her support for victims of sexual abuse instead, incorporating the theme into the trip’s itinerary.
Police in the UK said earlier this year they were deciding whether to launch a criminal investigation into the paedophile’s private flights into Britain, at least one of which allegedly was linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
In the US, Congress is investigating Epstein and his crimes. Police raided a ranch once owned by him earlier this year, following allegations that serious crimes had taken place there.
US congressman Ro Khanna and the family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre previously called on the King and Queen to meet survivors during their visit.
But a Buckingham Palace source said it would “not be possible” for the King or Queen to agree to requests to meet Epstein campaigners in case it affected a police investigation or potential legal action.
“That is a risk that we simply can’t take, for the best interest for the survivors themselves,” the source added. The Queen, who has long campaigned against domestic and sexual abuse, will instead undertake engagements that include victims of domestic and sexual abuse more generally, as she has done in previous overseas visits.
One of the saddest things about this is that it would be such a big, important moment for Camilla where she actually practiced what she preaches. She could have tea with the survivors and offer her personal sympathy and show concern for them by platforming them and their stories. That’s the way to play it if you’re actually a modern royal who isn’t covering up your brother-in-law’s lengthy criminal history. She could argue that platforming survivors is what she’s all about, even when the perpetrators of abuse are connected to her husband’s family. The latest excuse – “That is a risk that we simply can’t take, for the best interest for the survivors themselves” – doesn’t make any sense for Camilla in particular since she’s not the sovereign and she didn’t give a sh-t about the survivors before Andrew was even arrested.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I genuinely believe that the royal rota are consistently unaware of how deeply unpopular this woman is. The British public were outraged when she and charles got married to the point we were practically promised she’d never be called queen. And now here she is, queen camilla, perhaps not quite hated, but definitely not liked. Most just seem content to ignore her, and I think she prefers it that way. Makes it easier for her to caper around half-cut everywhere.
They cannot handle any encounter that isn’t prescripted & prescreened. Diana would have knocked this out of the park.
Diana would have insisted on the meeting, handled it with aplomb, included hugs all round, and been resoundly trashed in the UK media rags for being a poser. Let’s not forget that they treated her badly until she was gone, then elevated her to saintly status. The UK media has always been a salatious, fickle beast.
But but isn’t she an advocate for abused women?
Only when it benefits her…which seems to be how the BRF operates openly now with the left overs.
Camilla, the side piece who helped Charles choose teenage, virginal Diana as the royal consort and then go on to abuse her.
There are not that many steps from Ghislaine Maxwell. Both women crave the wealth and status hobnobbing among the world’s movers and shakers.
Andrew didn’t grow up and thrive in a vacuum. Pedophilia is well exercised and indulged in the annals of BRF and English blue blood.
Sure …but Epstein’s victims aren’t the only abused women in the world.
No surprises here. But I do find it deeply disturbing that official visits to the WH are continuing as if everything is normal. Stop legitimizing/normalizing this regime and stay away. It’s a very bad look for all the Royals – not jus the UK but Spain. Enough with the photo ops with Shitler.
It’s bad enough when Americans normalize the 💩 stain. Foreigners have no reason to do so. It’s not as if he will stop insulting and bullying them.
Exactly! This morning I watched the Italian opposition go clean off about the fact that the Italian government is cozying up to trump while offering little pushback on the war. It was a verbal smackdown and in lovely sounding Italiano which made it even better.
The timing of this visit and the optics are absolute trash. The Royals are already in the gutter with Andrew and the left behinds. Who the hell shows up right now to pose with trump, a war criminal who bombed an elementary school, and take pictures with him flashing his used car salesman grin and idiotic thumbs up sign? What the hell are they thinking? And that goes for Spain too. Read the room!
I hope that professional fart detective gets to smell one that causes her to vomit on the spot. Let’s see if Jeremy’s girl goes home to tell funny anecdotes about all the farts she smelled in the Oval Office.
The Dutch King and Queen visited Trump yesterday.
For the best interests of the survivors? Oh yeah, no, they can GTFOH.
Yeah, that was so patronizing. I’m pretty sure the survivors, by now, can decide for themselves what’s helpful and what’s not. And lending more sunshine to their cause would be helpful.
Camilla is such a fraud.
I really don’t think she should have to, any more than Meghan and Harry should have to as champions of feminist causes.
@Bugsy Whaaat?
Agree, no one should have to at all. It’s also not advisable.
Warren Buffet doesn’t see Bill Gates there’s an ongoing investigation into his behavior.
This is all just noise put out by a US representative who wants air time.
If my brother-in-law was accused of misconduct, should I be forced to meet with victims who were linked to that misconduct?
If your number one cause was related to what your BIL did, then you should expect to be asked. And it’s not unreasonable to be asked or to accept. I also don’t think Ro is doing this for additional personal publicity. Plenty of citizens go to Congresspeople to ask for support. It’s kind of their job.
If you were friend with the victims or claiming to advocate on their behalf, then yeah that would be a gutsy and right thing to do.
Otherwise, it’s using people (who are victims) to serve your self-interest.
But hey, it’s Camilla. Self-serving is her best game.
when you tout yourself as a champion for survivors of sexual assault, you’ve kinda backed yourself into the corner of supporting the survivors.
Royal family website: The Queen has worked to highlight organisations supporting victims of Rape and Sexual Assault for over ten years, undertaking numerous visits to learn more about the issues, meet survivors, and highlight the invaluable contribution made by the people and organisations working in this area.
Plus numerous speeches and statements.
If you make the platform of violence against women a major plank of your queen work, it shouldn’t just be when convenient or less awkward.
So she is an advocate for abused women ( when she is not abusing them herself) but she won’t meet the Epstein victims who were abused? Well that tracks that she like the lazies are only in it for good PR and ABSOLUTELY NOTHING ELSE!!!
Hm.
1997
Camilla holidays with “Ghislaine protector” Lord Rothschild
Rothschild’s other special friend, Diana, is killed
1999
Camilla holidays with Rothschild AGAIN
She then flies to NY to visit Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Eileen Guggenheim
@Kaiser, I doubt that the support is a mile wide.
I for one am shocked!
/s
Camilla “will find other ways to show her support for victims of sexual abuse instead”
Yea, by having a fancy dinner with the man who’s name is mentioned more times in the files than anyone else in the child sex trafficking ring, except Epstein himself.
And she will most likely be covered in jewels from stolen lands and the millions of people killed due to colonization.
These “people” all of them are repulsive, vile grifting parasites. The world needs to rid itself of their infestation.
Of course she won’t meet the victims. She never cared about any woman who was/is a victim (she herself victimized Princess Diana and may have even been a co-conspirator with Charles in her murder). She’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing (a drunken, not too clean wolf at that).
That they are even in this country at this time says everything one needs to say about the King and the Windsors in general. Losers