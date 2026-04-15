Guy Fieri now claims he ‘did not know’ the Tate brothers or ‘know about them’

Over the weekend, many of the worst men in America attended the UFC fight in Miami. Donald Trump was there. Marco Rubio (lol) was there. Joe Rogan was there. Vanilla Ice was there. Human-traffickers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were there. And Guy Fieri was there. There were cameras all around, and so obviously, people got videos of all of these terrible men greeting each other. The video of Guy Fieri warmly greeting the Tate brothers drew a lot of attention on social media, which we discussed yesterday. My point remains: after the Tates’ arrests in Romania and all of the bullsh-t that happened for the Trump people to get the Tates out of Romanian custody, literally everyone knows who these guys are and what they’re all about. Still, Guy Fieri’s explanation for his warm greeting is that he simply didn’t know anything about them, and he just wanders through life, inadvertently dapping up international sex traffickers. This is the statement Guy made on Twitter:
I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated.
I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment.
I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.
[From Guy Fieri’s Twitter]
Many pointed out in his comments that he genuinely greeted the Tates like they were long-lost buds, so “I did not know them or about them before that moment” makes no sense. He knew them. He could possibly argue that he didn’t know ABOUT them, but as I said, that argument is bullsh-t too. Once again, I’m including the video of his exchange with the Tates below. Judge for yourself. What a mess.
I bring terrible news from Flavortown
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— Rav (@rvbdrm.com) April 12, 2026 at 8:34 PM
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York City, NY – The celebrity chef smiled for fans and flashed a peace sign outside the IHeartRadio studios in NYC.
Pictured: Guy Fieri
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Hollywood, CA – Los Angeles Premiere Of Lionsgate’s ‘Mob Cops’ held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood.
Pictured: Guy Fieri
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-Miami, FL -20220224
Capital One Early Access Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE Hosted by Guy Fieri
-PICTURED: Guy Fieri
-PHOTO by: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Guy Fieri
Where: Miami, Florida, United States
When: 24 Feb 2022
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.co
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-Miami, FL -20220226
Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast
-PICTURED: Guy Fieri, Hunter Fieri
-PHOTO by: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Guy Fieri, Hunter Fieri
Where: Miami, Florida, United States
When: 26 Feb 2022
Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Did he also say that he stands with women and condemns rapists? No? Well, okay then.
I love, love, love, love, love this reply to this mess “The long arch of justice bends towards Bourdain” : https://bsky.app/profile/craigdegel.bsky.social/post/3mjf4fg62ec2q Also, Frosted Flaky cozied up to Trump while there, so there’s that. He def knows who that is so…
That’s not how you greet strangers. You gotta love Anthony B. He was right about Guy, Paula Dean, Sandra Lee and so many others (Trump too , but we all saw that). I miss him so much but like my parents im often grateful they didn’t have to live through this shit-show.
A man who sells Donkey Sauce is obviously an ass.
He probably thought they were doctors.
I stand corrected, Guy is terrible. My soul cannot take much more betrayal
He knows them very well. He also knows he shouldn’t.
Oh puh-lease! No one with a working brain (and eyes) believes you. That was a mighty big smile for some randos. And most men, esp white men, don’t automatically give randos the bro-hug, like you did with Andrew. Just admit you’re a POS and keep it moving! Its like all of MAGA took Gaslighting 101 and How To Be A Victim classes. Wait, is that what they do at those CPAC & TPUSA events/CONferences??? Btw, Hungary’s Viktor Orban was paying CPAC…
Bro-hug. Special hand grips. Then “we’re buds right.”
No. Not enough.
And so what if greets “everyone” that way.
Maybe he can learn to be better.
https://help.foodnetwork.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Sorry, bro. Only the great Mariah Carey can pull off “I don’t know her.”
Granted I most likely wouldn’t recognize the Tate brothers if I walked by them on the street. But Guy greeted them as if he knew them or at least knew of them. It didn’t look like he was greeting fans.
He’s been trash for years so none of this is surprising to me. This is a man who supports Trump. So OF COURSE he supports rapists and abusers – he voted for one!
I’ll be honest. I am not sure I could pick out Andrew Tate in a crowd of bald white men. He’s nothing special.
I met Guy when he did his show at a local brewery and he greeted everyone like that. I’m not saying he is trash but I am also not saying he greeted the Tate brothers in any special way.
He looks like a celebrity doing the glad handing thing. It’s not cool to see but also not incriminating. These guys are scum and so is magat but I can’t get behind always 100% pigeon holing everyone without proof. Some people are just friendly and have a standard greeting regardless who they meet. It can be cultural. Especially for older people.
Yeah I hadn’t seen the video before today but that was my first thought. Guy Fieri is super recognizable and would probably be very effusive and “on” with anyone who approaches him. I have a significant degree of face blindness, which probably feels similar to the experience of people blurring together, so I “fake it” when someone acts like they know me. I say this less as a defense of Fieri and more as an admission that I’d accidentally effusively greet a Tate brother, I guess
Yes, to me he looks like a celebrity being friendly in the video.
But he must have known all those maga losers would be there. He seems quite comfortable in their world.
How does it go? ‘Believe someone every time they show their a**!’
Yeah, we saw you Guy, multiple times.
Ah the MAGAT backstep. He knew, he knows, and he’ll be cancelled as a result.
Sounds like a gathering of all the deplorables.
Sure, Jan.
CANCELED
Bull to the shit. He knew.