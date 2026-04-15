Guy Fieri now claims he ‘did not know’ the Tate brothers or ‘know about them’

Over the weekend, many of the worst men in America attended the UFC fight in Miami. Donald Trump was there. Marco Rubio (lol) was there. Joe Rogan was there. Vanilla Ice was there. Human-traffickers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were there. And Guy Fieri was there. There were cameras all around, and so obviously, people got videos of all of these terrible men greeting each other. The video of Guy Fieri warmly greeting the Tate brothers drew a lot of attention on social media, which we discussed yesterday. My point remains: after the Tates’ arrests in Romania and all of the bullsh-t that happened for the Trump people to get the Tates out of Romanian custody, literally everyone knows who these guys are and what they’re all about. Still, Guy Fieri’s explanation for his warm greeting is that he simply didn’t know anything about them, and he just wanders through life, inadvertently dapping up international sex traffickers. This is the statement Guy made on Twitter:

I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated. I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment. I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.

[From Guy Fieri’s Twitter]

Many pointed out in his comments that he genuinely greeted the Tates like they were long-lost buds, so “I did not know them or about them before that moment” makes no sense. He knew them. He could possibly argue that he didn’t know ABOUT them, but as I said, that argument is bullsh-t too. Once again, I’m including the video of his exchange with the Tates below. Judge for yourself. What a mess.

Oh. Guy Fieri was hamming it up with Andrew and Tristan Tate at UFC last night? He can get bent too. pic.twitter.com/mth6MjY1VB — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 12, 2026