Guy Fieri now claims he ‘did not know’ the Tate brothers or ‘know about them’

Over the weekend, many of the worst men in America attended the UFC fight in Miami. Donald Trump was there. Marco Rubio (lol) was there. Joe Rogan was there. Vanilla Ice was there. Human-traffickers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were there. And Guy Fieri was there. There were cameras all around, and so obviously, people got videos of all of these terrible men greeting each other. The video of Guy Fieri warmly greeting the Tate brothers drew a lot of attention on social media, which we discussed yesterday. My point remains: after the Tates’ arrests in Romania and all of the bullsh-t that happened for the Trump people to get the Tates out of Romanian custody, literally everyone knows who these guys are and what they’re all about. Still, Guy Fieri’s explanation for his warm greeting is that he simply didn’t know anything about them, and he just wanders through life, inadvertently dapping up international sex traffickers. This is the statement Guy made on Twitter:

I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated.

I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged happened. I did not know them or about them before that moment.

I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.

[From Guy Fieri’s Twitter]

Many pointed out in his comments that he genuinely greeted the Tates like they were long-lost buds, so “I did not know them or about them before that moment” makes no sense. He knew them. He could possibly argue that he didn’t know ABOUT them, but as I said, that argument is bullsh-t too. Once again, I’m including the video of his exchange with the Tates below. Judge for yourself. What a mess.

I bring terrible news from Flavortown

[image or embed]

— Rav (@rvbdrm.com) April 12, 2026 at 8:34 PM

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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21 Responses to “Guy Fieri now claims he ‘did not know’ the Tate brothers or ‘know about them’”

  1. 1stTimer says:
    April 15, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Did he also say that he stands with women and condemns rapists? No? Well, okay then.

    Reply
  2. Nothing to see here says:
    April 15, 2026 at 8:39 am

    He probably thought they were doctors.

    Reply
  3. Red Snapper says:
    April 15, 2026 at 8:40 am

    I stand corrected, Guy is terrible. My soul cannot take much more betrayal

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    April 15, 2026 at 8:43 am

    He knows them very well. He also knows he shouldn’t.

    Reply
  5. Chantal1 says:
    April 15, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Oh puh-lease! No one with a working brain (and eyes) believes you. That was a mighty big smile for some randos. And most men, esp white men, don’t automatically give randos the bro-hug, like you did with Andrew. Just admit you’re a POS and keep it moving! Its like all of MAGA took Gaslighting 101 and How To Be A Victim classes. Wait, is that what they do at those CPAC & TPUSA events/CONferences??? Btw, Hungary’s Viktor Orban was paying CPAC…

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    April 15, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Sorry, bro. Only the great Mariah Carey can pull off “I don’t know her.”

    Reply
  7. Louise123 says:
    April 15, 2026 at 9:07 am

    Granted I most likely wouldn’t recognize the Tate brothers if I walked by them on the street. But Guy greeted them as if he knew them or at least knew of them. It didn’t look like he was greeting fans.

    Reply
  8. Ameerah M says:
    April 15, 2026 at 9:18 am

    He’s been trash for years so none of this is surprising to me. This is a man who supports Trump. So OF COURSE he supports rapists and abusers – he voted for one!

    Reply
  9. Enis says:
    April 15, 2026 at 9:34 am

    I’ll be honest. I am not sure I could pick out Andrew Tate in a crowd of bald white men. He’s nothing special.

    I met Guy when he did his show at a local brewery and he greeted everyone like that. I’m not saying he is trash but I am also not saying he greeted the Tate brothers in any special way.

    Reply
    • Jo says:
      April 15, 2026 at 9:46 am

      He looks like a celebrity doing the glad handing thing. It’s not cool to see but also not incriminating. These guys are scum and so is magat but I can’t get behind always 100% pigeon holing everyone without proof. Some people are just friendly and have a standard greeting regardless who they meet. It can be cultural. Especially for older people.

      Reply
    • Jenn says:
      April 15, 2026 at 12:42 pm

      Yeah I hadn’t seen the video before today but that was my first thought. Guy Fieri is super recognizable and would probably be very effusive and “on” with anyone who approaches him. I have a significant degree of face blindness, which probably feels similar to the experience of people blurring together, so I “fake it” when someone acts like they know me. I say this less as a defense of Fieri and more as an admission that I’d accidentally effusively greet a Tate brother, I guess

      Reply
    • Emmy Rae says:
      April 15, 2026 at 2:19 pm

      Yes, to me he looks like a celebrity being friendly in the video.

      But he must have known all those maga losers would be there. He seems quite comfortable in their world.

      Reply
  10. Bumblebee says:
    April 15, 2026 at 9:43 am

    How does it go? ‘Believe someone every time they show their a**!’
    Yeah, we saw you Guy, multiple times.

    Reply
  11. Irisrose says:
    April 15, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Ah the MAGAT backstep. He knew, he knows, and he’ll be cancelled as a result.

    Reply
  12. tamsin says:
    April 15, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    Sounds like a gathering of all the deplorables.

    Reply
  13. Beverley says:
    April 15, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    Sure, Jan.
    CANCELED

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    April 15, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    Bull to the shit. He knew.

    Reply

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