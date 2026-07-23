Robert Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines are acting like ‘a teenage couple in love’

I genuinely cannot even imagine the kind of lack of self-respect it takes to stay with Robert Kennedy Jr. specifically. Like, there were a handful of Kennedy men in a previous generation where one could make a legitimate cost-benefit analysis. “Sure, he’s a serial philanderer, but he’s the president of the United States.” But to debase yourself and destroy your own professional reputation, not to mention alienate many of your friends, all to stay married to the Brain Worm Guy who cheats constantly? The same guy who sounds like a rusty lawnmower and lies about science and medicine? THAT guy? Well, Cheryl Hines is truly built different. She’d apparently do anything to remain married to a Kennedy, up to and including ignoring his bizarro-world affair with Olivia Nuzzi.

Nuzzigate seems to be well and truly behind us. As Page Six reported, Olivia Nuzzi herself has moved on with another man after her digital dalliance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that ended in her exit from New York magazine in 2024.

And now we hear that RFK Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines seem firmly back on track, acting like “a teenage couple in love” — even away from the cameras.

“They were holding hands and kissing while touring Belgrade,” says a Slavic spy. “They were super affectionate with each other. He had his arm around her and at one point kissed her. They acted like a teenage couple in love with all his sexting scandals clearly in the rearview mirror.”

Apparently the pair were checking out a “Game of Thrones” exhibit.

We previously reported that, 18 months after the scandal broke, Nuzzi is dating Vice co-founder Shane Smith. The Status newsletter reported that Smith and Nuzzi, who also left her role at Vanity Fair in the wake of the RFK Jr. debacle, had been spotted together, raising speculation that Nuzzi was being considered for a job at Vice. But Page Six discovered that the pair had started dating back in April.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress has publicly dismissed reports about Nuzzi’s relationship with her husband, sniffing, “You have to consider the source,” when asked about the alleged affair.