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Robert Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines are acting like ‘a teenage couple in love’

I genuinely cannot even imagine the kind of lack of self-respect it takes to stay with Robert Kennedy Jr. specifically. Like, there were a handful of Kennedy men in a previous generation where one could make a legitimate cost-benefit analysis. “Sure, he’s a serial philanderer, but he’s the president of the United States.” But to debase yourself and destroy your own professional reputation, not to mention alienate many of your friends, all to stay married to the Brain Worm Guy who cheats constantly? The same guy who sounds like a rusty lawnmower and lies about science and medicine? THAT guy? Well, Cheryl Hines is truly built different. She’d apparently do anything to remain married to a Kennedy, up to and including ignoring his bizarro-world affair with Olivia Nuzzi.

Nuzzigate seems to be well and truly behind us. As Page Six reported, Olivia Nuzzi herself has moved on with another man after her digital dalliance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that ended in her exit from New York magazine in 2024.

And now we hear that RFK Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines seem firmly back on track, acting like “a teenage couple in love” — even away from the cameras.

“They were holding hands and kissing while touring Belgrade,” says a Slavic spy. “They were super affectionate with each other. He had his arm around her and at one point kissed her. They acted like a teenage couple in love with all his sexting scandals clearly in the rearview mirror.”

Apparently the pair were checking out a “Game of Thrones” exhibit.

We previously reported that, 18 months after the scandal broke, Nuzzi is dating Vice co-founder Shane Smith. The Status newsletter reported that Smith and Nuzzi, who also left her role at Vanity Fair in the wake of the RFK Jr. debacle, had been spotted together, raising speculation that Nuzzi was being considered for a job at Vice. But Page Six discovered that the pair had started dating back in April.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress has publicly dismissed reports about Nuzzi’s relationship with her husband, sniffing, “You have to consider the source,” when asked about the alleged affair.

[From Page Six]

All around Robert Kennedy Jr., there’s been a larger conversation about “Kennedy rizz” and how certain women really will risk it all. Again, I don’t get it when it’s about the Brain Worm. Why are you still married to him? Why are you making out in Belgrade?? Why didn’t you leave this clearly insane man? What is wrong with Cheryl Hines???

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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21 Responses to “Robert Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines are acting like ‘a teenage couple in love’”

  1. Tn democrat says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Ick…. ick. Ick.

    Reply
  2. Jegede says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Can’t believe she’s still happily cheesing with him after everything.🤮🤮🤮🤮

    Reply
  3. Josephine says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:31 am

    When I see headlines like this I assume that they will be divorced within the year. He is straight-up vile. I could not imagine being anywhere near him.

    Reply
  4. CJW says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:41 am

    There are so many reasons to ditch this disgusting creature. But on surface level alone, I would not be able to listen to that voice for longer than 2-3 minutes.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 23, 2026 at 11:42 am

      I can’t listen that long. Funny thing is his sister has the same condition and I have no problem listening to her. ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 23, 2026 at 11:47 am

      HOW does she listen to that voice??? I mean maybe I could handle it if it was coming from a solid guy who has values but from this leathery, animal-abusing ham steak? No thank you!

      Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:41 am

    What’s the HHS secretary doing in Belgrade while thousands of Americans are stricken with a particularly nasty food borne illness? Not that he would be helpful in any way if he were here. But, you know, optics.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 23, 2026 at 12:35 pm

      That’s what I’m wondering. What nefarious deals is he making? Did he travel in an official capacity? Or is it another instance of this administration’s tone-deaf selfishness? I swear, these people take more vacations than any I’ve ever personally lived through.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      July 23, 2026 at 3:42 pm

      🎯
      Not to mention measles.

      Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:47 am

    The easiest explanation is that she’s as terrible as he is. Even just to hang out in Trump’s inner circle you have to be completely devoid of morality.

    Reply
  7. Gravitas says:
    July 23, 2026 at 11:57 am

    He literally makes my flesh crawl.

    Reply
  8. Beverley says:
    July 23, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Birds of a feather…🤷🏾‍♀️

    Reply
  9. Tis True, Tis True says:
    July 23, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    In other words, self absorbed, dumbass fools?

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    July 23, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    How do you kiss a mouth that eats roadkill???? Or sleep with someone who swims in a sewage-filled creek??? How???

    I’d need a Karen Silkwood shower after merely being in the same room as RFK Jr.

    And it’s not merely a question of ick. This man and his anti-vax crap are responsible for the deaths from measles of dozens of children in Samoa. He’s despicable and so is she for marrying this monster.

    Reply
  11. Megan says:
    July 23, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    The only explanation I can think of is that she is broke and the prenup gives her nothing.

    Reply
  12. Lala11_7 says:
    July 23, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Cheryl Hines showed us who she was when she was dating that POS as he was financially & emotionally abusing his Wife💔 he was divorcing

    Reply
  13. Lala11_7 says:
    July 23, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Cheryl Hines showed us who she was when she was dating that POS as he was financially & emotionally abusing his Wife💔 he was divorcing

    Reply
  14. Ameerah M says:
    July 23, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    Cheryl Hines is trash. And I am not shocked that a trashy woman would be impressed by someone like him. And his name. Because any woman with any sense would run in the opposite direction of a Kennedy man. Especially one with a brain worm who used to snort heroin off the back of toilets.

    Reply
  15. bisynaptic says:
    July 23, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    The way he abandoned her, at the WHCD shooting…. She might be deluded into thinking he’ll be POTUS and she’ll be First Lady, someday.

    Reply
  16. Anne Keane says:
    July 23, 2026 at 4:38 pm

    Who really knows, but I don’t think Jackie Kennedy stayed with JFK because he was president. Divorce was pretty much still a big scandal in the late 1950s/ early 1960s and there was significant pressure on women to stay with a cheating partner. Especially in a Catholic marriage. She may well also have loved him. RFK Jnr is a disgrace to his father’s name. Senior was no saint. But if you want to see the respect that ordinary people had for RFK, take a look at the archive footage of the folk standing at trackside as his funeral train passed. Many of them Black people. His son is a nasty, weird pale (though walnut coloured) reflection.

    Reply

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