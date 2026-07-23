Robert Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines are acting like ‘a teenage couple in love’

I genuinely cannot even imagine the kind of lack of self-respect it takes to stay with Robert Kennedy Jr. specifically. Like, there were a handful of Kennedy men in a previous generation where one could make a legitimate cost-benefit analysis. “Sure, he’s a serial philanderer, but he’s the president of the United States.” But to debase yourself and destroy your own professional reputation, not to mention alienate many of your friends, all to stay married to the Brain Worm Guy who cheats constantly? The same guy who sounds like a rusty lawnmower and lies about science and medicine? THAT guy? Well, Cheryl Hines is truly built different. She’d apparently do anything to remain married to a Kennedy, up to and including ignoring his bizarro-world affair with Olivia Nuzzi.
Nuzzigate seems to be well and truly behind us. As Page Six reported, Olivia Nuzzi herself has moved on with another man after her digital dalliance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that ended in her exit from New York magazine in 2024.
And now we hear that RFK Jr. and wife Cheryl Hines seem firmly back on track, acting like “a teenage couple in love” — even away from the cameras.
“They were holding hands and kissing while touring Belgrade,” says a Slavic spy. “They were super affectionate with each other. He had his arm around her and at one point kissed her. They acted like a teenage couple in love with all his sexting scandals clearly in the rearview mirror.”
Apparently the pair were checking out a “Game of Thrones” exhibit.
We previously reported that, 18 months after the scandal broke, Nuzzi is dating Vice co-founder Shane Smith. The Status newsletter reported that Smith and Nuzzi, who also left her role at Vanity Fair in the wake of the RFK Jr. debacle, had been spotted together, raising speculation that Nuzzi was being considered for a job at Vice. But Page Six discovered that the pair had started dating back in April.
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress has publicly dismissed reports about Nuzzi’s relationship with her husband, sniffing, “You have to consider the source,” when asked about the alleged affair.
[From Page Six]
All around Robert Kennedy Jr., there’s been a larger conversation about “Kennedy rizz” and how certain women really will risk it all. Again, I don’t get it when it’s about the Brain Worm. Why are you still married to him? Why are you making out in Belgrade?? Why didn’t you leave this clearly insane man? What is wrong with Cheryl Hines???
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Arrivals for the 2026 White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
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Robert F Kennedy, Jr, right, and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, left, arrive prior to Kennedy giving testimony before the United States Senate Committee on Finance concerning his nomination to be US Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Copyright: xRonxSachsx/,Image: 958656389, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Ron Sachs / CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon/Avalon
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United States President Donald Trump stands with Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court Neil M Gorsuch and Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines, and other members of his family prior to swearing him in as Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. Copyright: xFrancisxChungx/,Image: 963676009, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Francis Chung / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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Swearing in ceremony for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr Cheryl Hines
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 13 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Swearing in ceremony for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as US Secretary of Health and Human Services in the Oval Office of the White House
Featuring: President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, Cheryl Hines
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 13 Feb 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr testifies before the US Senate Committee on Finance on “The President’s 2026 Health Care Agenda” in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Andrew Thomas/CNP/INSTARimages
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United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. looks on as US President Donald J Trump announces a drug-pricing deal with Pfizer in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, September 30, 2025. Looking on from left is US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 30 Sep 2025
Credit: Francis Chung/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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Arrivals for the 2026 White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the 2026 White House Correspondents Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton Hotel
Featuring: Robert F Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Apr 2026
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/INSTARimages
21 Responses to “Robert Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines are acting like ‘a teenage couple in love’”
Ick…. ick. Ick.
Can’t believe she’s still happily cheesing with him after everything.🤮🤮🤮🤮
When I see headlines like this I assume that they will be divorced within the year. He is straight-up vile. I could not imagine being anywhere near him.
There are so many reasons to ditch this disgusting creature. But on surface level alone, I would not be able to listen to that voice for longer than 2-3 minutes.
I can’t listen that long. Funny thing is his sister has the same condition and I have no problem listening to her. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
HOW does she listen to that voice??? I mean maybe I could handle it if it was coming from a solid guy who has values but from this leathery, animal-abusing ham steak? No thank you!
What’s the HHS secretary doing in Belgrade while thousands of Americans are stricken with a particularly nasty food borne illness? Not that he would be helpful in any way if he were here. But, you know, optics.
That’s what I’m wondering. What nefarious deals is he making? Did he travel in an official capacity? Or is it another instance of this administration’s tone-deaf selfishness? I swear, these people take more vacations than any I’ve ever personally lived through.
🎯
Not to mention measles.
The easiest explanation is that she’s as terrible as he is. Even just to hang out in Trump’s inner circle you have to be completely devoid of morality.
There’s that.
He literally makes my flesh crawl.
Birds of a feather…🤷🏾♀️
In other words, self absorbed, dumbass fools?
How do you kiss a mouth that eats roadkill???? Or sleep with someone who swims in a sewage-filled creek??? How???
I’d need a Karen Silkwood shower after merely being in the same room as RFK Jr.
And it’s not merely a question of ick. This man and his anti-vax crap are responsible for the deaths from measles of dozens of children in Samoa. He’s despicable and so is she for marrying this monster.
The only explanation I can think of is that she is broke and the prenup gives her nothing.
Cheryl Hines showed us who she was when she was dating that POS as he was financially & emotionally abusing his Wife💔 he was divorcing
Cheryl Hines showed us who she was when she was dating that POS as he was financially & emotionally abusing his Wife💔 he was divorcing
Cheryl Hines is trash. And I am not shocked that a trashy woman would be impressed by someone like him. And his name. Because any woman with any sense would run in the opposite direction of a Kennedy man. Especially one with a brain worm who used to snort heroin off the back of toilets.
The way he abandoned her, at the WHCD shooting…. She might be deluded into thinking he’ll be POTUS and she’ll be First Lady, someday.
Who really knows, but I don’t think Jackie Kennedy stayed with JFK because he was president. Divorce was pretty much still a big scandal in the late 1950s/ early 1960s and there was significant pressure on women to stay with a cheating partner. Especially in a Catholic marriage. She may well also have loved him. RFK Jnr is a disgrace to his father’s name. Senior was no saint. But if you want to see the respect that ordinary people had for RFK, take a look at the archive footage of the folk standing at trackside as his funeral train passed. Many of them Black people. His son is a nasty, weird pale (though walnut coloured) reflection.
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