“Katie Holmes held hands with NYC artist Jason Bard Yarmosky” links

Katie Holmes was holding hands with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. [Just Jared]

It cracks me up that everyone treats Tom Cruise as the “official closer” for all international sporting events nowadays. [Socialite Life]

Street-style pics of Zendaya & Tom Holland. [LaineyGossip]

Another recommendation for The Other Bennett Sister (which is getting a three-episode Christmas special, and it should be pretty charming). [Pajiba]

LOL, this Zuhair Murad collection is very “Jennifer Lopez.” [Go Fug Yourself]

John Early did a SNL-esque commercial spoof. [OMG Blog]

Dua Lipa’s NYC look. [RCFA]

Cats: The Jellicle Ball is over. [Seriously OMG]

Preview of The Double Lives of Suburban Wives. [Starcasm]

All about Ariana Grande spinning the block with Ricky Alvarez. [Hollywood Life]

I feel sorry for Hudson Williams because people have created a lot of craziness around him. I hope people settle down. [Buzzfeed]

🩷 Katie Holmes holds hands with new man Jason Bard Yarmosky! https://t.co/lc2afpWzPp pic.twitter.com/vCqsob1kZ7 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2026