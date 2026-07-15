“Katie Holmes held hands with NYC artist Jason Bard Yarmosky” links

Katie Holmes was holding hands with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky. [Just Jared]
It cracks me up that everyone treats Tom Cruise as the “official closer” for all international sporting events nowadays. [Socialite Life]
Street-style pics of Zendaya & Tom Holland. [LaineyGossip]
Another recommendation for The Other Bennett Sister (which is getting a three-episode Christmas special, and it should be pretty charming). [Pajiba]
LOL, this Zuhair Murad collection is very “Jennifer Lopez.” [Go Fug Yourself]
John Early did a SNL-esque commercial spoof. [OMG Blog]
Dua Lipa’s NYC look. [RCFA]
Cats: The Jellicle Ball is over. [Seriously OMG]
Preview of The Double Lives of Suburban Wives. [Starcasm]
All about Ariana Grande spinning the block with Ricky Alvarez. [Hollywood Life]
I feel sorry for Hudson Williams because people have created a lot of craziness around him. I hope people settle down. [Buzzfeed]
🩷 Katie Holmes holds hands with new man Jason Bard Yarmosky! https://t.co/lc2afpWzPp pic.twitter.com/vCqsob1kZ7
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 15, 2026
Katie Holmes sparks relationship rumors as she holds hands with artist Jason Bard Yarmosky https://t.co/NvIa3McL6t pic.twitter.com/HwVSmIIcSJ
— New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2026
Hudson has been the target of really racist smear campaigns since January, maybe even December. It’s been pretty nonstop since the beginning, and as a fan of his, it’s been exhausting to watch. Most of the people that work with him are WOC and then they too get harassed just as much. It’s wild. So yeah I’m always rooting for him. Thank you for covering this but i don’t see it stopping any time soon
Those autograph sellers are really aggressive and scary. I’ve seen authors really have to push back on them and end up having to let security intervene.
There’s even footage in the depths of the internet of Keanu Reeves losing his shit on them. Saw it on a message board (pre AI), didn’t save.
Yes, the autograph sellers are on a whole nother level! I didn’t know that about Keanu. The issue here was that variety and page 6 created misleading headlines about Hudson saying he was berserk and going off on fans. Which isn’t true at all. They weren’t fans and he actually spoke more calmly than he could’ve considering they’d been following his car all day. He even says, yall aren’t fans, this is weird. And variety knew that but chose to characterize a poc as being rude to fans when that wasn’t the case at all. They were autograph sellers filming with meta glasses. Harassing his gf and all the women on his team. But variety was doing what variety does, as they’ve done with Meghan and Sinners. Hudson fans community noted variety to the point that they changed the original headline and then even took the article down. It was so bad that even yashar ali on Twitter who mostly talks politics called out variety’s headline about Hudson.
It’s really, really awful.
I’m always glad to know people are rooting for him.
Well, Yarmosky is hot.
Katie looks like she’s wearing a hair salon drape in the header photo.
LOL, “hair salon drape but make it fashion!” should be a Project Runway challenge.
YES it totally looks like Katie is wearing a salon gown! BAHAHAHAHAHA
I do love me some Katie
I love her skirt!
I love how Katie hasn’t had cosmetic “enhancements” she looks great. I saw Wimbledon coverage Ben Stiller and his wife ..omg wtf
Edit: “Jason Bard Yarmosky’s work centers on themes of aging, time, and memory—“ no wonder why his interested in her it’s because she’s natural!! I had never heard of him so I googled. Go Katie!
Christine Taylor was so pretty — I wish she hadn’t messed with cosmetic surgery.
Katie Holmes is just so naturally pretty.
She looks like she’s holding more than his hand, in that bottom(haha) pic!
I think The Other Bennett Sister is the only P&P fan fiction that I’ve ever gotten attached to. I’m on episode 3 on Brit Box. It is a lovely series so far.
Does Lost in Austin count? I thought it was cute.
Yeah, I really got hooked into The Other Bennet Sister. It just gets better and better as it goes along.
Games on. My nephew is going to for Argentina while I’m rooting for England😬
Katie…..does not have a type, that’s for sure. The woman keeps us guessing and I love it.
Interesting how Katie Holmes is in the news w/ a new relationship right as Tom Cruise’s marketing campaign for Digger kicks off. I’m sure it’s not at all related. 😉