People: Meghan ‘always’ lets Prince Harry ‘lead’ in dealings with the Windsors

Unsurprisingly, one of People Magazine’s covers this week is all about the Sussex family’s UK visit. It’s a long piece, and some of it was sourced from Prince Harry and Meghan’s team. Their team didn’t talk off-the-record about the Highgrove Summit, but they did talk about the chaos around the visit, the security issue and how Meghan continues to allow Harry to “lead” on issues involving Harry’s family. Interspersed with all of that, various royal commentators speak about how it’s a “shame” the Sussexes don’t live in the UK, and on and on about the Highgrove summit. Some highlights:
The Highgrove Summit: “One of the strangenesses of the monarchy is that we are all encouraged to forget they’re human beings because they’re representatives of the institution,” royal author Catherine Mayer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “But at its heart it is just a family—and this family has gone through extraordinary upheavals. Whatever you think of the monarchy, this is a moment most of us wanted to see happen.”
The chaos around Harry’s visit: “There were U-turns and backtracks, and it will have all added to the complete exasperation of the King and his aides when dealing with Harry,” says Russell Myers, author of William & Catherine… After initially declining the offer to stay at a royal residence, Harry later sought to accept it—but palace officials maintained the deadline had passed, turning what should have been a private family matter into yet another public scuffle. Behind the scenes, the drama surrounding the visit was “quite stressful,” says a source close to the Sussexes. Adds Myers: “What was billed as a big homecoming—not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too—turned into a nightmare. It was further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry’s relationship with the institution.”
For Harry, the public wrangling was as frustrating as it was familiar. “This is not the first time it has not been plain sailing with correspondence or trying to make things work,” says a well-placed source. “It all comes back to security. If that was resolved, there would be so much more certainty every time he comes—or they come.”
How Meghan felt: For Meghan, who had expected to spend much of the week alongside Harry, the turmoil was especially painful. A source who knows the couple says she would have felt “humiliated” watching the public back-and-forth unfold. Another source tells PEOPLE Meghan “is very supportive” of Harry, adding, “There’s a lot of sadness” over how the week unfolded and that she wasn’t able to be by his side. But, another insider adds, when it comes to Harry’s dealings with his family, “she always lets him lead.”
The ANL/Mail defeat: “The court case was a massive defeat for Harry,” says royal author Simon Vigar. But just minutes after the devastating news came down, he had a job to do. As reporters’ phones buzzed with alerts announcing the verdict shortly after 2 p.m., the Duke of Sussex walked onto the stage for an Invictus Games conference, greeting the audience with a joke about the venue being “one of the few rooms in the U.K. that has air-conditioning” amid the sweltering London heat wave. Though he would later denounce the ruling as a “complete and obvious whitewash,” Harry kept his attention fixed on the veterans and military leaders gathered before him. At one point he observed that “what brings us together is far more important than what sets us apart.” His ability to keep calm and carry on astounded many in the crowd. Says the well-placed source: “He can compartmentalize. He was there to support the people at the Invictus Games.”
The Invictus One Year to Go events: “Invictus is Harry on his A game. It was ‘Look at what you’re missing,’ ” adds Vigar, author of the upcoming Four Wives of Windsor. “It is a crying shame. Meghan and Harry could have been absolutely transformative for the royal family.”
More on the Highgrove Summit: For the first time since 2022, Archie and Lilibet saw the grandfather they barely knew. The gathering also marked only the third meeting between Harry and Charles since the King’s 2024 cancer diagnosis. Queen Camilla, 78, was present as well, Buckingham Palace confirmed. “She is a non-negotiable part of Charles’s life,” says Mayer, author of Divide and Rule. “There is no reconciliation with him without her.” The palace asserted that there would be no photos released and no details of what was discussed. “It is better that people don’t know anything about these meetings,” says a source close to the family. “They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties.”
William & Harry’s rift: “It’s so broken,” an insider says. Adds a source who knows both brothers: “I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact.”
How Princess Diana would feel about her sons’ rift: “[Princess] Diana would be devastated that it has turned out like this, particularly because [the brothers] were once so close,” Vigar says of the situation between her sons today.
The Birmingham Invictus games: Looking ahead to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham next summer, sources say Harry would welcome his father’s support in his role as head of the British Armed Forces, a powerful sign that the thaw between them is continuing. But if the past week underscored anything, it was the balancing act that Harry lives every day. In Montecito, he has built the life he fought for, with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet at its center. In Britain remain the memories, unresolved rifts and royal heritage that continue to define him. “He’s never lived a life here where he hasn’t been entangled in his past life,” says an insider who knows him in California. “He’s always had one foot there.”
I have two somewhat contradictory thoughts at once. One, I believe that Harry is absolutely still entangled in his past and that he still feels like he has so much unfinished business in the UK. Two, I also believe that royalists continuously overemphasize Harry’s desire to be “entangled” with the UK. He’s spoken repeatedly about how California is his home now, how he’ll never live in England again, how he’s happy he gets to raise his kids with peace and privacy. All of that is real and genuine. But yeah, he also wishes that he could visit the UK semi-regularly and bring his kids over without it turning into a global humiliation ritual. I’ve said this before, but I hope that everything that happened last week marks a real change for both Harry and Meghan. The Windsors have proven, for the millionth time, that not only are they incapable of adjusting, but that they will become more and more aggressively toxic towards Harry, Meghan and their kids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of People.
“A source who knows the couple says she would have felt “humiliated” watching the public back-and-forth unfold. ” Projection that will become fact and something Meghan has ” said”. And I think that little details like that is what’s so difficult about watching this process. Because even among supporters there’s this chipping away of awareness that these media entities are doing a lot of heavy lifting with supposition. And then it becomes what Harry and Meghan shouldn’t be doing, or decisions they shouldn’t have made, when they have an actually said anything and their actual statements are always pushed down to the bottom of the pile.
Because really just because you’re friends how can you say what someone would have felt? And it doesn’t even say that they’re friends just that they’re a source who knows the couple. That could be anyone. And it’s impossible for me to believe that they are discussing this very delicate, private situation with all of their friends, associates, and collaborators.
In any case, all of this is just known stuff at this point. Harry would like a relationship that doesn’t come with a bunch of traps, Meghan is perfectly fine with him determining how much or how often and for how long he reaches out, and there’s no change with William and there’s none on the horizon and that’s perfectly fine from both sides apparently.
Absolutely no source close to Megan would have said that she felt humiliated. Bc I seriously doubt she did. Charles and the RF looked petty on the world stage and that’s why he last minute course corrected. That was on them and I’d imagine she thought their shenanigans were ridiculous and yes let’s Harry take the lead on that. But she has nothing to be humiliated about and she is a smart enough woman to know that. Please. Whatever sources they have, they are muddying who is saying what. On purpose.
I didn’t read one thing that made it seem like this was sourced from Harry and Meghan. This was what people had been saying since last week.
The only thing that rang true was the part about Meghan letting Harry take the lead with his family, because even back to Oprah she was referring to them as “my husband’s family.”
Now do I think that idea was directly and recently sourced? Of course not. But a broken clock is right twice a day lol
This “humiliated” schitt is an attack on Meghan, an attempt to put her down. If a “source” has no name, it’s FALSE. I think we all learned this about journalism by now. The source is inside the royalist reporters’ malicious brains.
Imagine them attributing a loaded word like “humiliated” to Meghan who said nothing and made no public appearances during all that ridiculous British nonsense. The Windsors act like fools and Meghan is supposed to feel humiliated? Sure.
Meghan was very intentional when she called them “my husband’s family.” She supports Harry no matter what, but she’s never going to mess with the palaces and their bs. Good for her. And Diana wouldn’t be devastated at their relationship; she’d be devastated her eldest son is such a crappy person.
William has never really got on with his little brother.
Vigar, whoever this person is, clearly didn’t read “Spare”. They were never close. They had to be together in royal events, yes.
I believe because Meghan loss her father in the run up to her marriage, she is wisely allowing Harry to come to his own conclusions regarding his father/family. Hopefully with enough time and shenanigans, he will see his family does not care for him or his family, after he chose his family and made the decision to leave to protect his family.
HARY’S actions at the Invictus games are consistent, he has always been busy enjoying himself while servicing the needs of his fellow veterans. He has nothing to prove to the left behinds. Agree that Harry wants to be able to come to his birth country often for his patronages and to bring his children. He has made his decision re where his children will be reared and it is not in the UK
See, I do think this past week has marked a real change – but not in favor of the Windsors. Charles deigned to meet with Harry, Meghan and the children because of immense public backlash. All of a sudden people were questioning all the stories about Charles wanting a relationship with Harry but what could he do, Harry is in California, or Charles missing the grandchildren, or whatever. the general public saw Charles’ coldness in real time (and William has not come off well either IMO) – and I think that will have an impact going forward.
I dont think it means that Charles is going to stay at the guest house in Montecito for a month or that Harry and Meghan are going to Balmoral in August, but I do think there will be a shift in relations because Charles massively overplayed his hand this week and for once, he knows it.
It’s so obvious the Monarchy lost so much by not coming to an agreement with Harry & Meghan. Not even part of the Royals anymore, and yet they do the type of work & trips the Windsors should be doing. It is so obvious the public responds to their warmth, and love. I’m glad so many in the public can ignore the vitriol and still support H&M. I know the haters are a small, vocal group of scammers all over the web, but dang it, they make me not want to be on the internet anymore.
Pfffttt! cowmilla is only chucky’s “non-negotiable” IF Harry agrees that she is, and certainly not in any matter pertaining to the Sussex family.
I strongly believe that this is a Sussex stance that was first played out 2 years ago when H dashed over to england, alone, as in: without his wife, on hearing of chucky’s cancer diagnosis. It was he who insisted that he was meeting only with chucky and not also with cowmilla.
Harry’s wife was not there, so as far as Harry was concerned, cowmilla couldnt be there either.
Conversely, on this occasion when H brought over his wife and kids to meet with chucky, I can believe he had no objection to cowmilla being there also, as chucky’s spouse. It was a case of family meeting family. In the previous meeting. Harry’s wife wasnt there so chcuky’s wife wasnt allowed to be there. THAT was H’s “non-negotiable.”
This has its genesis, I believe, in H’s revelation in Spare that he had to bitchslap chucky for how he spoke about M when betty died and H&M wanted to go up to scotland and chucky said H could come but M couldnt and then went on to speak ill of her. H said: “Dont you dare speak about my wife like that.” Then chucky apologized and gave the lame excuse that kkkHate wouldnt be there so M shouldnt be there. Then H said: “Thats all you had to say.”
H&M will never again (“Sandringham Summit,” anyone?) allow the institution or the family to get away with sidelining M while platforming others, in any matter that affects the Sussex family.
And that’s something that Chucky fails to see.
He has that in common with his son: they both are in very strong relationships with the women they chose.
Chuck has always protected Camilla; Harry is doing the same.
Maybe I’m lacking media literacy but the unnamed sources sound like British journalists and courtiers not people close to Harry or Meghan. It think some things are easy to deduce like the comment about Meghan leaving the Royal Family stuff to Harry. She basically said that in the docuseries. But I agree with what Kaiser said in the concluding paragraph. I think Harry will still try to get security so Meghan and the children can come over next year but if he’s unsuccessful he should just come over for IG without any announcements and don’t invite the King to the opening ceremony. People from the UK government will be there anyway. Most likely Harry will be in the UK later in the year for the Wellchild awards and the IG awards. He should just show up and not bother with the Palace.
This!!!
Meghan is totally used to
This BRF nonsense after 9 years. Can you imagine being immediately snubbed by Catherine?
IMO this 180 from Chucky3 is down to the realization that the Sussexes WERE going to come to the UK after all … but to Althorp House.
How would BP explain Chucky3 not seeing his grandchildren when they were literally in the same country again?
Maybe that’s why Harry not being his bio son was circulating last week a lot. In derangers’ minds, that would justify him abusing Harry and the kids. Everyone knows that unfortunately, he is Charles’ son.
For Pete’s sake, the head of the Armed Forces should be supporting efforts on behalf of wounded veterans and their families regardless of his personal issues. It’s just so incredibly gross that the BRF blanks Invictus. If you’re not supporting your realm’s veterans, who fought in your name, what on Earth are you for?
Has the 2029 location Invictus been chosen? None of this stress will happen. And if Billy Basher tried to take it over from Harry, he would destroy the organization. Harry brings notoriety and enthusiasm to it. William is like Trump: ETTD.
“A global humiliation ritual” is right. Just stop, Harry. They are really not worth all your effort. Neither is England.