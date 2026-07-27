Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton: Prince William & Harry’s ‘circumstances’ are ‘very sad’

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was once the private secretary for Prince William and Prince Harry, when they were in their twenties (and early thirties in William’s case). JLP is long-retired from royal service, and he’s currently promoting a novel he wrote, which is why he’s been giving interviews in recent weeks. Royal reporters have been desperately begging him to bad-mouth Prince Harry. He has not done so. Tom Sykes even asked JLP to appear on The Royalist podcast and JLP still refused to criticize or mock Harry.

A royal insider has revealed what Prince Harry and Prince William are like behind closed doors. Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who formerly served as the private secretary for both of King Charles’ sons, appeared on The Royalist podcast to detail what he witnessed when he was in proximity to the two princes during their young adult lives.

“Very soon after starting work with them, I realized that they were both great guys. I really loved them, actually. I mean, they were really, really fun to be with,” Lowther-Pinkerton, 66, told the podcast. “I have to say, I never really did keep up with them, but I was very, very fond of them, and I still am—both of them, actually.”

Lowther-Pinkerton served as a private secretary for the two princes from 2005 through 2013, while Harry, 41, and William, 44, were both in their twenties. Host Tom Sykes asked Lowther-Pinkerton, who was described positively by Harry in his 2023 memoir, Spare, about what it meant to realize the appreciation that Harry had for him.

Lowther-Pinkerton, who is a godfather to William’s son, Prince George, answered that he felt “very privileged” to have served as the princes’ aide.

“I loved it. I think the point of working for them when I did is that it was in their twenties,” he explained. “I think one of my principal objectives was really to sort of be able to allow them to, or enable them, with others’ help, to get to a position where, at the end of their twenties, they could say—as my Irish father would have said—you know, we have known the days, and we’ve got it right.”

Lowther-Pinkerton added, “They both wanted to be soldiers, they both wanted to serve their country, and both of them, in different ways, went on operations and got that sort of feeling of being there and done it.”

“Obviously, we dipped our toes into all of the other stuff—the sort of overseas tours, and the sort of charitable side, which they were very, very knowledgeable about—much more knowledgeable than I would ever be about it because they’d lived it all their lives,” Lowther-Pinkerton said. “That was the sort of emphasis for me, was to make sure that their twenties were—they were able to hit the goals they wanted to.”

“Circumstances have come along which are very sad, but they’re not really for me to talk about because I left in 2014,” he told the Royalist podcast. “But I’m fond of them both.”

“The monarchy, throughout its 1,200-year history, has always been on the edge of crisis but it’s a brilliant, brilliant organism for change,” he said. “It’s a chameleon, if you like. I’ve got no doubt that it remains able to do that, actually.”