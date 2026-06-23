Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton on Prince Harry: ‘I was and am very fond of him’

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton is a now-retired royal courtier. From 2005 through 2013, he served as private secretary to Prince William and Prince Harry, and the then-Duchess of Cambridge as well (following Will and Kate’s 2011 wedding). He was there for pretty much all of William and Harry’s 20s, when the institution bizarrely insisted that the brothers HAD to share an office. I’m still aghast at that, btw. That all of these alleged gold-standard royal advisors, bureaucrats and military men thought it was super-smart to keep Harry and William tied to each other and sharing an office well into their 30s. Anyway, JLP is now retired from royal work and he’s written a novel. To promote the book, he recently chatted with the Times of London, and of course much of the interview was about William, Harry and Kate. Some highlights:
JLP on William: “I always saw him as the Lion King,” he says of William — a natural born leader surveying his territory from a rock. Harry, meanwhile, was more of a mischievous cub, scampering around. “I loved them both,” he says sincerely.
On William & Harry’s military careers: “Brave guys,” he says of both William and Harry. “When they were soldiers, it was important that they did it right and properly. That’s how I saw that ten years I had [with them], primarily to get it right so they could say, as my Anglo-Irish father used to say, ‘I’ve known the days. I’ve done it.’ Harry went on operations in Afghanistan twice and [for William] you can look anybody in the eye if you’re flying a Sea King on a fixed bearing through a force 8, force 9, out in the middle of the Irish Sea or the north Atlantic to pick up a sick crewman or fly up against the cliff face of Snowdonia in gusts.”
He wanted William to serve in Afghanistan too: Lowther-Pinkerton is widely credited for getting Harry into Afghanistan under the radar for two successful tours of duty. He now reveals that he also “battled” officials repeatedly to give William the chance to serve in Afghanistan but was “blocked” on security grounds.
On William & Harry’s estrangement: When I ask about Harry, his rift with William and whether he thinks the brothers will be reconciled, Lowther-Pinkerton frowns so deeply that his forehead crinkles as if he’s trying to solve a very difficult problem. “Do you know what?” he says finally. “I think I’d better steer clear of that Harry issue.” After a pause, he adds, “What I would say is that I was and am very fond of him. He has huge redeeming features and I’m a perennial optimist.”
What Harry wrote about him in Spare: Even Prince Harry, who famously raged against the “men in grey suits”, admired Lowther-Pinkerton. In his memoir, Spare, Harry described him as “deeply calm, slightly stiff”. Harry adds, “Despite his spit and polish, however, his enamelled exterior, JLP was a force, the product of Britain’s finest military training, which meant, among other things, that he didn’t deal in bulls–t. He didn’t give it, didn’t take it and everyone, far and wide, seemed to know.” Years later, Harry tasked Lowther-Pinkerton with obtaining information about his mother’s death. In his memoir, Harry wrote: “He said he’d decided against showing me all the police files. He’d gone through and removed the more… ‘challenging’ ones. ‘For your sake.’ I was frustrated. But I didn’t argue. If JLP didn’t think I could handle them, then I probably couldn’t. I thanked him for protecting me.”
On Princess Kate: Another married couple reminds him of his parents: Kate and William — I hope without the potato throwing, although I expect the princess would have a pretty good aim too, if needed. “She’s a really cool woman,” he says of the princess. “Amazing. He chose well. I think they’ll be like my mum and dad. I think they’re great.”
It was clear throughout Spare that then-Prince Charles was largely an absent father, especially after Diana died, and that the institution kept assigning military men to act as surrogate fathers to both William and Harry. JLP was probably the only one who stayed on both Will and Harry’s good side, even if JLP was basically following orders and pushing Harry into as much military service as was allowed. The thing about him wanting William to go to Afghanistan is funny too – as we’ve seen for decades, if William doesn’t want to do something, he’s going to find some excuse. If William wants to do something, he’ll find a way to do it. The problem wasn’t that the institution was so worried about sending William to war, it’s that William didn’t want to go. If he wanted to, he would have. It’s that simple.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Idle thought – William was always slightly off kilter and his upbringing did a number on him but I wonder if he’d have been less awful if he’d been able to do something like go to Afghanistan as he saw Harry do. I don’t mean because then it would be ‘mine’ but it would be something that could give him a real sense of achievement vs whatever he was doing flying helicopters.
I have a former friend who is very much like that – everything is ‘hers’ and always resents having to share (she’s a 50 yr old women old enough to know better). She has a lot of her own accomplishments but is still very much ‘why can’t I ever have anything that is mine’ in they way a spoiled child whines. She was a very spoiled child and was an only child until she was 15 when her father had 2 other children (parents divorced when she was a child). I see the same issues she has with her siblings in the William / Harry dynamic – William resents having to share anyone and anything with other people esp his brother. My former friend didn’t even like ‘sharing’ her grandparents with her cousins.
Unlikely. Billy couldn’t even be bothered to show up to finish his flight training on the home front. He was a dilettante from day dot, and can’t take orders for shit. He would have been a liability, an absolute travesty on a battlefield, putting everyone around him in danger for nothing.
Harry is worth a million Billy Idles.
I think you can also add, if William doesn’t want to do something but Harry’s doing it he wants to stop Harry from being able to as well. And the way that these courtiers speak about Kate, whether they’re lying or not it’s very interesting to me. They always are very flattering of her, and call her kind and sweet. So, does she just have a completely different persona with men? Or has she fundamentally changed in the last 8 to 9 years?
I think she probably always had those traits of isolating women who she saw was competition, and being lazy, but 15 years ago did she try to keep up the persona of being kind and accommodating more? And if she doesn’t even try now, what has changed? Because he’s not the first to describe her and William’s relationship like it’s a healthy one.
And, to be fair we’re on the outside looking in we don’t know anything. But I would be more inclined to believe a relationship that looks healthy from the outside is healthy on the inside, then one that looks like their’s from the outside is healthy, and fulfilling on the inside.
Is he really describing W&Ks relationship as healthy if he’s comparing it to his parents’ but “hopefully without the potato throwing”? It seems like his parents had a volatile relationship too but he brushes past the bad parts and doesnt seem to be its that big of a deal which might be telling about how he views relationships.
That was weird. Potato throwing. But hey, the wales just throw pillows. Potato patahtoh.
I was thinking the same thing: his parents’ relationship and marriage cannot have been great if he sees William and Kate’s marriage as similar to theirs. 😀
“…and [for William] you can look anybody in the eye if you’re flying a Sea King on a fixed bearing through a force 8, force 9, out in the middle of the Irish Sea or the north Atlantic to pick up a sick crewman or fly up against the cliff face of Snowdonia in gusts.”
Nice hypothetical, but did William actually do this?
Sounds like a fake story about scooter.
We know that William isn’t licensed to do this alone, only as co pilot. So to the extent that William was in the passenger seat in these situations, the story is true?
I know nothing about a Sea King, but Harry was a fully qualified pilot and gunner, IIRC… So it was actually Harry at the controls of (checks notes) an Apache, which again, I don’t know but it’s supposed to be a very challenging vehicle to fly, particularly in combat?
Also despite his diplomatic tone, calling it “the Harry issue” speaks volumes to me.
William never did any of that, not least because he was only ever a CO-pilot, despite the photo-ops and the media dutifully calling him a “pilot, like his brother Prince Harry”. It’s all smoke and mirrors. Years ago they always mentioned that he was a co-pilot, then suddenly the “co” was dropped and we began seeing loads of photos of William in the pilot’s seat, frowning and pretending to look at charts, the way he now does with briefing papers. We already know that he nearly lost even that title, because he did so flew flying hours, so as far as I’m concerned, this man was tasked with writing a book, using his ten years with the two princes, and resting on Prince Harry’s description of him in Spare to build credibility when embiggening WILLIAM. Note how they quote chapter and verse verbatim here, when they never seem able to do this for their other descriptions of things Harry has written. They are literally using Harry’s professed respect for Lowther-Pinkerton to build respect for William.
Thanks. Love the hypothetical way this was written – you can look anybody in the eye IF you’re flying…
William wasn’t, so he can’t.
“No BS”, eh?
I ask the same question. Another thing, those who served with Harry has spoken about him. What has William’s fellow S&R brethern said about him? And how much did they have to cover his work schedule
at times?
He should say the scooter issue. Scooter is no lion king
Same old tired lies. William is a natural born tyrant. Not really but mostly his upbringing and those surrounding him puffing him up for being born first and doing nothing like this man. The story of William not wanting to go to war came from people saying he didn’t want to, but they’ve tried to erase that. Huge redeeming features. Does Harry have blame or something to atone for?
Exactly @Cal huge redeeming features? More BS about reconciliation is possible if Harry comes to his senses and ditches his much loved wife and children to return here to be brother ‘s whipping noy? Nobody who is Harry ‘s friend wants that fate for him. Absolutely no one!
I’m grateful that he didn’t bad mouth Harry. It would have been very easy to do that. He knows the truth about the relationship between Harry and William.
He could’ve but I wouldn’t call this neutral either. But yes, he could’ve spoken worse.
What I would say is that I was and am very fond of him. He has huge redeeming features and I’m a perennial optimist.
Jamie on Harry. Oh so Harry can be redeemed ? Has Harry sinned and needs redemption!? What exactly does he mean with this opinion?
Yeah, that line jumped out at me too.
Exactly. He’s saying if only Harry would wise up and leave Meghan, beg his brothers forgiveness- Harry could be redeemed.
This is one aspect of English culture that may have been foreign to Meghan and may have been welcome or unwelcome, I can’t conjecture, but it’s one with which I have a long lived experience: the role of the Mentor. It’s a bit of a fetish, it has roots in the boarding school role of a prefect / fag (that does not mean what it means in American slang) or a batman / officer or master / apprentice. Etc. They kind of do a spin on this in Saltburn. It’s the Pygmalion storyline, but channeled for two men. So Charles effectively hired JLP and Mark Dyer (who was sued by Sophie call me doctor) to raise his sons, since he was “busy,” aka, couldn’t be asked to do the hands-on stuff. Or much other stuff. So these people — at some point — have to become friends, you have to outgrow them and yet remain close, but it’s a closeness of spontaneous recognition and fondness and immense respect, it’s not a mafia-style made-man thing, like you belong to me. And that’s where Harry excels at the social politics of extracting himself from these clutches and William just….. falls flat. The problem is, some of the Mentor / Apprentice stuff is psychologically fraught. The servant is a master in disguise. It creates a codependency that can be unhealthy, for someone with weak personal boundaries. And William has notoriously weak personal boundaries. He gives up control of his life because he can’t get to grips with it. These people end up being enablers, if they’re not able to set limits themselves. Why is he writing a novel???
As far as I recall, Meghan was mentor to many new members of her sorority at Northwestern, and to others as well. Plus she herself has had mentors along the way (and has some even more powerful ones now). There is no way she would have the vast network of close friends from her school days, or the devotion from many of the Suits/Tig fans with whom she has remained in contact if she did not understand the concept of mentorship.
The thing is, despite how Harry feels about him, he can’t have been much of a mentor or someone who didn’t deal in bullshit if he can’t tell the truth instead of producing a hagiography of the other brother and his wife and attempting to essentially downgrade Harry’s achievements even in those days by reducing him to the tabloid’s agreed description of “the cheeky one”.
I don’t think a worker bee like JLP would have been able to tell the Palace to split the boys. Linking the two was a decision made long before his arrival and above his head. It was BP and KP’s chosen narrative and it also meant Charles could spent less money.
I know a lot of people are all over “redeeming qualities” but I think overall don’t think the interview was that bad. I think this is a man who knows how this went off the rails and regrets that it did, and blames the courtiers for allowing it. JLP was replaced by Miguel Head and Edward Lane Fox (who Harry speaks about positively in Spare) and it’s noticeable neither were still around by the time the William explosions started. And both were essentially usurped by Jason Knauf. Head, in particular, gave an interview at Harvard with some heavy insinuations about where it all went wrong.
@Blujifly can you elaborate on what Head said in that interview because I am intrigued!!
The Head interview with Harvard Gazette in 2019: https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2019/04/former-press-secretary-to-william-and-harry-dishes/
Hmmm let me do some digging, I tink there’s a Q and A out there with a little more insight, too.
The best he can say of Harry, someone he claims to be fond of, after ALL of his fantastic achievements, is that “He has huge redeeming features”??? JLP can go jump off a cliff as far as I am concerned.
And talking up that dud William to this extent just reveals how much the establishment continues to prop him up. Lowther-Pinkerton is still trying to pretend and set the narrative that William is this wonderboy who is every bit as talented and driven and accomplished as his better younger brother. Ugh.
Spoken like a true monarchist, its a monarchy not a meritocracy. Hes not going to upset the apple cart and spill the beans on William, but he’s still going to throw Harry under the bus, even if he uses velvet covered words to do it. I’m not buying his book but its funny how there’s no crying and throwing up about him writing one.
Amen. 100% this.
To me this reads like damage control for William. JLP casts him as the Lion King, the natural leader, while Harry gets reduced to the cheeky little cub, despite having the real international profile. Pretty convenient, honestly, considering William’s recent bad press.
Hmm, I read JLP’s interview in the Harvard Gazette, & it came across as a PR piece from The Firm. He may not be working for them anymore, but he’s still shilling for them! Especially embiggening William & disparaging Harry in the tiresome way the Monarchy has been selling for decades, Even his so-called complement was couched in condescending terms: “I was and am very fond of him. He has huge redeeming features and I’m a perennial optimist.” In other words, Harry can do better! If that isn’t a snark in velvet gloves…GROSS!
My retort: Harry has already demonstrated worthwhile & substantial accomplishments in the multiple projects he’s set up or been involved with in the past decade & continues to expand his reach in service & influence globally!
As for the “Lion KIng”, what has he achieved in the last decade? I would say, not much. Pitiful really.
So he’s saying that while Harry was an actual combat veteran who flew Apache helicopters, William doesn’t have anything to be ashamed of because he hypothetically could fly a Sea King in turbulent weather? Pathetic.
As for Kate, I’m guessing she’s an entirely different person in the company of men.
That’s funny, I’ve been seeing the Lion King parallels for a while now, but William will rule more like Scar, and Harry was banished from the kingdom like the lion cub.
Lions sleep up to 20 hours a day while the lionesses do the hunting, so that tracks.
Good Lord “William — a natural born leader surveying his territory from a rock.” Leader? He couldn’t fight his way out of a paper bag if it was wet and torn.
As for being on a rock, it’s because he was placed there not through any skills of his own.
The item about flying helicopters in adverse conditions fails to mention that he was not a pilot, he was a copilot.
SpringBlossom, I caught that too, about William being the Lion King. Only in England do people have (or pretend to have) thoughts like that about William. It is nonsensical and very stupid.
Interesting that he doesn’t actually say William did this, just that if someone had done it …
“you can look anybody in the eye if you’re flying a Sea King on a fixed bearing through a force 8, force 9, out in the middle of the Irish Sea or the north Atlantic to pick up a sick crewman or fly up against the cliff face of Snowdonia in gusts.”
Go back and look at old photos of Kate flirting all over JLP and him flirting back. She hit on every male around william to get in good with them. No wonder this bill kissass thinks racist keen is great.