Mail: ‘Gruesome Twosome’ Prince Harry & Meghan are ‘unwanted’ in the UK!

In the very same newscycle where a new emotional support poll showed a drastic reduction in support for the British monarchy, several columnists have written completely unhinged pieces about Prince Harry and Meghan’s likely July visit to the UK. At some level, I wish the British commentary class would simply be honest about the “game” they’re playing. They’re all absolutely thrilled that the Sussex family will visit the UK. It’s the most exciting thing to happen to royalists in years and years. These are the same people who spent six whole months obsessing over whether Meghan would go to the coronation (she didn’t). These are the same people who have screamed and cried for six-plus years that Meghan needs to apologize for… being racially abused by them and the Windsors. The last time Meghan was in the UK, the Daily Mail published a detailed map of her movements, and they harassed her 24-7 after QEII died. So just admit it, Maureen Callahan – you’re pleased as punch that Meghan will visit. Alas, Callahan barfed out a column about how the “gruesome twosome” are not welcome in the UK, and how the Sussexes are just going to USE the royals to promote Brand Sussex. These people cannot be helped.
Are Harry and Meghan truly attempting a homecoming? According to multiple reports, the Gruesome Twosome will travel to the UK — with their children — for a visit in July. Amazing, really, considering that Harry has been banging on for years about how unsafe his home country is for his wife — to say nothing of his endless court battles over taxpayer-funded security.
…Apparently, things have changed. What those things are, however, remains a mystery. Reports that King Charles has agreed to fund security for the Sussexes are untrue, says the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English. She also reports that Harry, Meghan and the children are said to have been offered royal accommodations, but that the Sussexes have not yet responded to that offer — though a meeting with the King just may happen. No William, notably. Just Charles.
What could possibly have precipitated this about-face? And can one actually execute an about-face when they wear at least two faces, as Meghan and Harry seem to? One face is prideful and speaks of rising above the British Royal Family, living their best lives free in Montecito, able to mope about at various professional sports outings and meaningless award ceremonies. The other is angry, vengeful, speaking of resentment and grudges while spilling all manner of royal secrets in books, Netflix documentaries, podcasts and interviews. Which of these faces will Harry and Meghan wear as they crawl back to the UK?
Do they understand that they are unwanted? Doubtful. Self-awareness is not among Harry and Meghan’s defining traits.
…As for Meghan: This is a woman who seemed shocked that she and Harry were heartily booed one of the last times they set foot in the UK together. Her disdain for the UK and the British Royal Family is well-documented. Omid Scobie, her lapdog, claimed in his book Endgame that Meghan never felt at home in the UK and ‘never wants to set foot in England again.’ It’s ostensible contradictions like these that really damage a person’s authenticity. A brand’s authenticity.
Here’s what I think is going on: Meghan is staring down what’s become known as her own jar-mageddon. She’s sitting on mounds of unsold As Ever jarred jams, tea bags and flower sprinkles — perishables that have a literal shelf life. If Meghan can’t move this merch, she will reportedly take a $5 million-plus loss.
She also got a bracing look at her reputational damage, at the widespread antipathy she’s generated, when she arrived in a public plaza in Geneva to give a speech outside the United Nations headquarters last month. Barricades had been set up to control a vast crowd — who apparently had much better things to do, such as laundry and scrubbing the tub. For our Duchess of Endless Despair reportedly found herself lecturing a mere gaggle of stragglers and rubberneckers about the dangers social media poses to children — mere hours after posting a photo of her daughter Lili (back to the camera, but nonetheless) to Instagram.
The offers have dried up. The big money is no longer coming in. Harry, sans Meghan, was relegated to the eighth row while Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee sat courtside during Game 5 of the NBA Finals — and no one cared.
Call me cynical, but it would be hard to believe the real purpose of this trip is heartfelt reconciliation — and not about filling the coffers, catching some of that royal stardust, and gathering intel to share with Oprah, Netflix and whoever else cares to hear it. And that’s an audience dwindling to zero.
“Catching some of that royal stardust…” Is the royal stardust in the room with us now? Because the struggle-Trooping made news for the protests, the royal glares and the sparse crowds. As I said, one of the big stories of the week is the plummeting British support for the left-behinds. The heir is currently rocking in a padded cell and having a breakdown over his father wanting to see his grandkids. The queen consort is constantly half-in-the bag. Harry and Meghan ARE the royal stardust, and the left-behinds are desperate to attach themselves and get some of that sparkle. And if Harry and Meghan truly were “unwanted,” then Daily Mail columnists wouldn’t be howling 24-7, trying to create increasingly asinine conspiracies about them.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This woman lives in New York, has never left New York, is not English or a Uk citizen. Who is “we” and “our”? She’ll put her name to anything.
Ahh, yes, the Sussexes, who were famously spurned and ignored in Australia.
Oh, wait, that was the Waleses in the Caribbean.
And the loud booing — that was also the Wales. And the angry, vengeful grudges — that’s also the Wales.
Do these creatures realize Meghan does not sell her jam in the UK and uses only the name Meghan and As ever which was associated with Meghan long before she married Harry? The language is so spiteful, petty and puerile. They are literally name-calling.
It’s positively vile and encouraging violence. It sounds like they are upset that the Sussexes will get protection and will not be put in danger. I don’t understand having so much hatred and vitriol towards people you’ve never met and who don’t effect your life in any discernable way.
Not only that but do they understand that the Sussexes are coming there to perform charitable work, and make sure that the events and venues are ready and competitors are not injured during Invictus. How do you treat people like that, even if they were there just to visit?
All these unhinged people at the Fail, the Scum and similar products are the reason why Meghan and Harry will always need a tight cordon of security.
I don’t only hate them, I truly despise them and their disgusting misogynoir, classist, envious rants.
The British media loves this. All the clicks and money they’ll get from pumping out thousands of stories about a two week visit. It’s really weird how obsessed some of these “royal reporters” are with Meghan. It’s baffling to give so much professional focus and attention to a woman they claim is so inherently vapid, irrelevant and worthless.
Definitely about clicks and money by fueling outrage and appealing to those who need to judge and hate in order to feel better about themselves.
For a minute there I thought I was on some deranger page scrolling with all the negative headlines about Meghan 😳 capitalism, everything is for sale 😳
It never ceases to amaze me how they report as if you can’t see exactly what they see. In what ways does Meghan need ” royal stardust” for As Ever? How does someone who is being invited to conferences, to be keynote speakers, and who has several successful ventures since leaving the Royal family need their stamp of approval to be respected?
Are they really telling themselves that the people that support Meghan, only do so because of a tentative connection to the Royal family? Would it not stand to reason at this point that the people that support her probably despise the Royal family?
And this new narrative about the shelf life of perishable products cracks me up. Because they behave as if the shelf life is dependent on when products were first announced not created. Do they think that As Ever produced a bunch of jam and tea in 2024 and have not created any new ones since? And that the shelf life can’t possibly be pass 2027 for any other things that they have produced? And that like businesses with common sense they are shipping the ones that expire first out now, and next year you’ll start to see the expiration date for 2028 and 2029? They just made 1 million jars of jam in 2024 and have shut down the line. Dumbasses.
Royal stardust-
Royal stardust died in a Paris tunnel. The big my king signs are evidence of royal stank!
You can bet if the products had a non-expiration date, or even a much longer one, they’d be screaming how M is trying to poison everyone with additives and preservatives!
Imagine if Meghan just said bet, well I guess me and the kids will stay in Cali then. I almost wish she would bc the BM does not deserve the engagement and stardust that she brings.
Same! It would be hilarious 🤣
I need the UK squadies to show up and show out when H&M come, so the Royals fully understand what they lost, even though I know the British media will call their visit a failure.
I still think Meghan and the kids might sit this out. They haven’t confirmed anything… maybe they’re watching the press and basing the decision on how crazy it gets?
I hope you’re right!
They were not booed. But the senior royals were…I notice the negativity is going up in some in the media and from derangers.
If Meghan and their kids come it is because of Harry. I just wish they stay at home. Those beautiful kids do not need to be taken from such a thriving environment to such a hate filled press pack, . Waiting to pounce on their every breath.
Can you say bot farms? Good grief. I went to the link (usually try to avoid giving the Fail clicks, I but did it this time). The top comment has 2.4k likes and the next two top comments are all around 2k likes. But the responses to these top 3 comments, and all the comments 3+, don’t even break 100 likes.
This would be truly embarrassing if KP had any capacity for self-reflection or embarrassment.
The bots are all over the place now.
Welp I just checked and my comment (“Holy bot farms, Batman!”) has been removed and the likes on posts 4-10 now exceed 1,000 too. I don’t want to claim credit for something that blatant and maybe it wasn’t my post anyway, the bots were just working their little bot algorithms.
May the Notrious JTB …drag her for ABSOLUTE filth🤬
I second that motion!!!!@
The “gruesome twosome,” really? Does that phrase come from the old American sitcom The Munsters, which I loved as a kid? The nastiness and hate ARE deranged. And words can encourage violence (think of Trump’s words outside the Capitol Building when he psyched up his invited derangers to commit an insurrection in the People’s House. People did die, of course). To get back to England, though, maybe Harry should tell his father to stop the journalistic incitement set up by William, no doubt, or Meghan and the kids won’t come. Can you imagine the uproar if Kate were coming to the U.S. with her kids and American journalists called her and the kids nasty names like gruesome, selfish, greedy liars? The UK would NOT put up with that and they should not put up with (and certainly not encourage) inciting discourse against the Sussexes. So stop it William, you ass hole. And Charles, sic Camilla on Will and Kate. She’s a woman who knows how to get the job done and in this case, the recipients of her actions deserve it!
Sometimes when I read articles about Harry and Meghan I wonder if the writers are schizophrenic. Meghan and Harry haven’t really spoken of the royals since the Oprah interview and Harry’s book promotions. Most of these articles are based on something that happened years ago or someone imagining what Harry and Meghan are thinking. It’s crazy!
Harry has been back to the UK several times and has on occasion met with his father. What seems to terrify these people the most is that Charles will reconcile with Harry and they will run out of rage baiting content to publish. I’m not understanding why people don’t want Harry to reconcile with his father but want Meghan to reconcile with hers.
I’m curious about this “royal stardust”. At the very least, there are Duchy products (whatever Duchy Originals is now) and Highgrove branded products that include teas, preserves, biscuits, and wine and such. That’s in addition to the royal warrants, as well as all sorts of financial arrangements between the BRF and their efforts to make more money. Do Prince Charles’s branded products get the attention that Meghan’s do? Is he criticized for his money making ventures with the same level of scorn? Has anyone done a head to head to see whose marmalade tastes the best or sells more? Do his products have expiration dates?
I’m assuming that a lot of these screeds are more about racism than about jam, still, it’s odd that Meghan is so often castigated for things that other royals have done for decades. Is some of the anger and resentment because Meghan’s own “stardust” simply sparkles brighter?
The Sussexes get crowds and standing ovations everywhere they go. They left behind royals get boos and protest. How do the Sussexes need them? If anything Brand Windsor could tarnish Brand Sussex if Harry and Meghan spend an extended amount time with certain members of that family. Fortunately the Sussexes will only be doing private visits with that family.
Up is always down with those people.
Maureen Callahan is American and does not live in the UK. So she doesn’t know what she’s talking about as evidenced by her piece being basically a cut and paste of old DM articles.
That means Maureen is the unwanted one! Since the Mail doesn’t want her there. The UK wanted to host the Invictus Games, whose founder is …let me check, oh it’s Harry.
Archie and Lili have been deprived of Diana as a grandma – chased to her death by the media, remember – but now they’re old enough to visit her at Althorp. Old enough to start funning around with the Spencers and have relationships with them…WHICH THE ENTIRE SUSSEX FAMILY INCLUDING MEGHAN ARE ENTITLED TO. Sorry, this c word has gotten on my last nerve today to write this filth.
@Jais and @Smart&Messy 💯 these parasites don’t deserve any of the money they make viciously maligning the Sussexes and esp the abuse they heap on M. I would love it if the Sussex spokesperson issued a statement that bc the BM is reporting that the Sussexes are unwanted in the UK, the upcoming trip for M, A, & L has been cancelled. Now what 😂
These morons irk my nerves with their constant barrage of bs! The Sussexes should thwack these idiotic balls of hate right back into the BMs laps, esp when its regarding their businesses and their children.