Ilona Maher’s look at the ESPYs was from TJ Maxx



The ESPY Awards were held in New York City on Wednesday night, hosted by SNL’s Marcello Hernandez. The big winners were Jalen Brunson, A’ja Wilson, and Alysa Liu. The New York Knicks won Best Team over both Team USA hockey teams. You can see the full list of winners here.

Ilona Maher, who won Best Breakthrough Athlete last year, was there to present the award for Best Female Athlete alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. She walked the red carpet in a Retrofête column gown featuring a silver sequined bandeau bra top with a cutout and a long white skirt. She paired it with long, sparkly earrings, metallic platform sandals, and Maybelline makeup. While talking with USA Sports, Ilona revealed that her dress was from TJ Maxx. Here’s more from E! News:

Ilona Maher didn’t drop the ball when it came to finding her ESPYs 2026 dress. After all, the Olympic rugby player sourced her stunning Retrofête gown—which featured a silver sequined bandeau bra top with an eye-catching cutout and a long white skirt—from a beloved discount department store. After braving the rain outside of New York City’s Lincoln Center, Maher exclusively told USA Sports’ Renee Montgomery at the July 15 sports award show, “This is T.J. Maxx, and yes, it is very wet.” But that didn’t put a damper on the 29-year-old’s spirits. As she put it, “It’s so cool to be in a room of such greatness, of really like-minded individuals who want to be great.” Maher added, “What a night!”

[From E! News Online]

I really liked Ilona’s overall look, especially the sparkly effect from the sequins on the bandeau top. It looked like a disco ball! It was very different from the fierce black cut-out dress she wore to last year’s ESPYs. Ilona told Elite Daily that her 2025 look was all about “muscles and power,” so she wanted to go with something softer and more “ethereal” this year. Ilona brought her mom, Mieneke Maher, as her date. Mieneke was also dressed by TJ Maxx and wore a long, silver sequined gown that complemented Ilona’s dress.

It makes sense that Ilona would wear a TJ Maxx dress to the ESPYs. She’s been a brand ambassador since she co-sponsored their “You Sponsored” initiative last year and considers herself a “Maxxinista.” The gown is Retrofête’s Esmerelda dress, which originally retailed for $898. I’ve found some great deals at TJ Maxx before, but nothing like this dress. It must be from their Runway collection, which features premium labels and is only available online and in select stores. There’s one near my parents’ house. I’m curious to go check out their higher-end items.

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