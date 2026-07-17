Ilona Maher’s look at the ESPYs was from TJ Maxx

The ESPY Awards were held in New York City on Wednesday night, hosted by SNL’s Marcello Hernandez. The big winners were Jalen Brunson, A’ja Wilson, and Alysa Liu. The New York Knicks won Best Team over both Team USA hockey teams. You can see the full list of winners here.
Ilona Maher, who won Best Breakthrough Athlete last year, was there to present the award for Best Female Athlete alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. She walked the red carpet in a Retrofête column gown featuring a silver sequined bandeau bra top with a cutout and a long white skirt. She paired it with long, sparkly earrings, metallic platform sandals, and Maybelline makeup. While talking with USA Sports, Ilona revealed that her dress was from TJ Maxx. Here’s more from E! News:
Ilona Maher didn’t drop the ball when it came to finding her ESPYs 2026 dress.
After all, the Olympic rugby player sourced her stunning Retrofête gown—which featured a silver sequined bandeau bra top with an eye-catching cutout and a long white skirt—from a beloved discount department store.
After braving the rain outside of New York City’s Lincoln Center, Maher exclusively told USA Sports’ Renee Montgomery at the July 15 sports award show, “This is T.J. Maxx, and yes, it is very wet.”
But that didn’t put a damper on the 29-year-old’s spirits. As she put it, “It’s so cool to be in a room of such greatness, of really like-minded individuals who want to be great.”
Maher added, “What a night!”
I really liked Ilona’s overall look, especially the sparkly effect from the sequins on the bandeau top. It looked like a disco ball! It was very different from the fierce black cut-out dress she wore to last year’s ESPYs. Ilona told Elite Daily that her 2025 look was all about “muscles and power,” so she wanted to go with something softer and more “ethereal” this year. Ilona brought her mom, Mieneke Maher, as her date. Mieneke was also dressed by TJ Maxx and wore a long, silver sequined gown that complemented Ilona’s dress.
It makes sense that Ilona would wear a TJ Maxx dress to the ESPYs. She’s been a brand ambassador since she co-sponsored their “You Sponsored” initiative last year and considers herself a “Maxxinista.” The gown is Retrofête’s Esmerelda dress, which originally retailed for $898. I’ve found some great deals at TJ Maxx before, but nothing like this dress. It must be from their Runway collection, which features premium labels and is only available online and in select stores. There’s one near my parents’ house. I’m curious to go check out their higher-end items.
This post contains affiliate links. If you make any purchases we get a small percentage and appreciate it!
Ilona’s mom looks lovely and so excited to be there.
That dress is great on her! I’m glad she’s sponsored by TJ Maxx, it looks like a fruitful partnership. It might be on the impossible side for her to find red carpet looks otherwise since she’s not size 0. Like, she’s fit AF, but fashion houses (aside from Christian Siriano) act like anyone not tiny is beneath them, and the cost of buying red carpet gowns yourself would easily be astronomical.
I’ve recently started listening to her and her sisters’ podcast and it’s a delight!
I think she looks beautiful too!
I had no idea that TJ Maxx had designer clothes for sale. But I really came here to say I just love Ilona so much. She is an amazing role model for women and girls and radiates positivity all around.
I’ve routinely seen designer formal dresses like MacDuggal, but they’re just left on the rack to get tangled up and ruined.
Yep, in their Runway collection, although I noticed lately my nearest TJ Maxx no longer has the section. Bummer.
Back in the days when he was broke, Prince Harry has said that he shopped at TJ Maxx.
Thats cool but when I read this title I thought she went to TJ Maxx with her sisters and were able to pull together a cute look on their own, not styled specially by corporate, oh well.
Same. It sounds like they probably chose the looks for her and her mom. Oh well is right,
I’m in Dallas, the store near the fanciest mall has the high end section. I do find theory anda few other good brands consistently too. I love Ilona and she and her sisters are hilarious. I worked at TJ Maxx in college and still enjoy shopping there.
Thus is a great look on her, she does a good job of finding things that highlight how she wants to feel.
Oh, I found a Celine bag in mine once, and a Givenchy (both still too expensive for me), too, oh, and a Lanvin. They also have the pricey luxury sunglasses.
I love her energy and attitude! She is lovely in this dress!
How refreshing.
TJ Maxx on line is one of my go-to shopping spots. I go to the store too, but it’s easier to find jeans and shoes that are my size on line. Went to a wedding in Italy recently and my dress was from the on-line site. It retailed for $800 and I got it for $200. No, I did not look as fab as she does but I was pleased with it.
She looks fantastic. Keep on winning, girl!
She looks fab as does her mom!
Just have to say that, as a huge hockey fan who doesn’t watch a ton of basketball, I’m really glad the Knicks got that award. And esp that the US Mens hockey lost.
Also, these two ladies do look gorgeous. TJ Maxx, who knew?