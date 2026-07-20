Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were loved up at the World Cup final

Timothee Chalamet has been a workaholic for years, but it feels like this man has not had a job in months. Did he clear his schedule so he could spend months attending sporting events? First off, he truly spent months supporting the Knicks, and I believe he attended every game of the NBA Championships. The Knicks even brought Timmy into the locker room after they won, and he got to hold the trophy. Then, just weeks later, Timmy attended the World Cup final! Not just attended – he brought his girlfriend/partner Kylie Jenner, and Timothee brought out the “World Cup Final ball.” Is Chalamet just America’s sports mascot now??
As for Kylie, she’s really discovering a whole new world of sports and fandoms. She probably had no idea all of this stuff existed – tennis, the Knicks, the World Cup, Spain, Argentina. Kylie has been to so many sporting events in the past three years, she now knows how to dress for comfort. Kylie wore black capri pants, a simple black v-neck and flip-flops. Queen sh-t with the flip-flops, truly. She was like… if I’m going to New Jersey, I’m not wearing heels. Timothee and Kylie were also caught making out a little bit in their VIP seats. The things she does to spend time with her man…
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York City, NY A star-studded crowd of global celebrities, dignitaries, and royalty gathered in the VIP stands at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to witness Spain’s thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, 2026. Among the high-profile spectators in attendance were actor Timothée Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The Spanish Royal Family showed strong national support from the luxury suites, with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía celebrating as La Roja claimed the championship title. The world-famous sporting event also drew an array of major political figures and football legends, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former U.S. President Donald Trump, French football icon Thierry Henry, and legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, all watching international football’s biggest match unfold on the pitch. Pictured: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen leaving the FIFA World Cup Final in New York City after Spain secured victory in the tournament’s championship match. The high-profile couple joined a star-studded crowd for the highly anticipated final before making their exit following the dramatic conclusion. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen leaving the FIFA World Cup Final in New York City after Spain secured victory in the tournament’s championship match. The high-profile couple joined a star-studded crowd for the highly anticipated final before making their exit following the dramatic conclusion. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY A star-studded crowd of global celebrities, dignitaries, and royalty gathered in the VIP stands at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to witness Spain’s thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, 2026. Among the high-profile spectators in attendance were actor Timothée Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The Spanish Royal Family showed strong national support from the luxury suites, with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía celebrating as La Roja claimed the championship title. The world-famous sporting event also drew an array of major political figures and football legends, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former U.S. President Donald Trump, French football icon Thierry Henry, and legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, all watching international football’s biggest match unfold on the pitch. Pictured: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York City, NY A star-studded crowd of global celebrities, dignitaries, and royalty gathered in the VIP stands at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to witness Spain’s thrilling 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19, 2026. Among the high-profile spectators in attendance were actor Timothée Chalamet and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The Spanish Royal Family showed strong national support from the luxury suites, with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor of Asturias, and Infanta Sofía celebrating as La Roja claimed the championship title. The world-famous sporting event also drew an array of major political figures and football legends, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former U.S. President Donald Trump, French football icon Thierry Henry, and legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimović, all watching international football’s biggest match unfold on the pitch. Pictured: Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I don’t begrudge them their love, but I have no idea why the media (or their publicists) expects me to care about this coupling.
They’re not the most glamorous coupling I would want to look at. I do recognize other people are probably interested in them. I just want to register my own boredom with them.
Thoughts: a. I can’t believe they are still together, and they must really have a connection, so I’m happy for them; b. She looks like his sexy aunt–he has this boyish look and she has this older-than-her-years look, it comes off so oddly/incongruously; c. She has worn the same kitten heel flip flops for the past four months on repeat, are they comfortable?, and d. Yes, I read all the snark and commentary about them–but it must work on some level beyond just a “PR” relationship and his love of her private jet. Her children looked adorable with their friend/nanny at the World Cup final yesterday.
These two, shilling for AI surveillance tech and an insidious gambling company – I remember when they got together, everyone was like “what a crazy pairing!” but now we see that they are both at their core just vacant, greedy capitalists. I can’t stand them.
I admit I am surprised they’re still together. Good for them I guess?
There were a lot of celebrities there yesterday, which makes sense in general and makes more sense when you consider it was in New York. (sorry, New Jersey, lol. My NJ husband constantly reminds me lol.)
Matt Damon was there and it amused me because first the announcers said it was Brad Pitt (uhhh, no? lmao) and second he just seemed so casual and laid back – “just starred in a movie that brought in a quarter of a billion dollars in one weekend, no big deal.”
Matt Damon’s wife is from Argentina and they were there to support her team. And considering the World Cup final is literally the largest sporting event on the planet, the number of famous people in attendance dwarfed anything ever seen at the Superbowl. There were lots of Spanish speaking celebs on Telemundo, including Sophia Vegara who I don’t think I’ve heard speak her native language before.
Ha yes, I know that she’s from Argentina. She was wearing an Argentina jersey lol. (he was not.)
It’’s probably got a lot to do with my own preferences, but it’s so weird to me that they’re always kissing at these sporting events. The US Open, Knick’s games, the Witkd Cup. Sure, PDA once in a while, but ALWAYS doing it seems so performative.
Nice that she’s dressing for confort but she could have also worn some fashionable sporty ballerina flats or something.
I just can’t with flip flops. It’s beach wear only for me. The ground in most places is so dirty and they give your feet literally no support. The worst is when I see people wear flip flops in the airport. Yuck for them, ewwww for me.
Those flip flops are all I can see. I go to a lot of sporting events, and the thought of having my toes that near beer/sweat/cheezwhiz/human waste is horrifying. SNEAKERS girl! Even from the limo to the VIP box is too much exposure. Blech!
Thank you MMolly for understanding my flip flop pet peeve. Even VIP it’s gross
I can’t believe they’re together. Literally. I thought they were over when he didn’t win the Oscar. So the showmance goes on?
It’s not a showmance. They are very compatible and well suited for each other. Take that as a negative or a positive
I absolutely LOATHE this guy and his grimy dirt lip. He’s so freaking overexposed at this point. Seemed like he’s in every other ad right now. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, my friend.
As for her, I’m no fan of anyone within the Kardashian clan!
I only see Zizou behind them and I actually think that Chalamet didn’t see him because I’m pretty sure he would have fangirled the entire game. Come save our French team, Zizou !