Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were loved up at the World Cup final

Timothee Chalamet has been a workaholic for years, but it feels like this man has not had a job in months. Did he clear his schedule so he could spend months attending sporting events? First off, he truly spent months supporting the Knicks, and I believe he attended every game of the NBA Championships. The Knicks even brought Timmy into the locker room after they won, and he got to hold the trophy. Then, just weeks later, Timmy attended the World Cup final! Not just attended – he brought his girlfriend/partner Kylie Jenner, and Timothee brought out the “World Cup Final ball.” Is Chalamet just America’s sports mascot now??

As for Kylie, she’s really discovering a whole new world of sports and fandoms. She probably had no idea all of this stuff existed – tennis, the Knicks, the World Cup, Spain, Argentina. Kylie has been to so many sporting events in the past three years, she now knows how to dress for comfort. Kylie wore black capri pants, a simple black v-neck and flip-flops. Queen sh-t with the flip-flops, truly. She was like… if I’m going to New Jersey, I’m not wearing heels. Timothee and Kylie were also caught making out a little bit in their VIP seats. The things she does to spend time with her man…