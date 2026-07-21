Japan changed their royal succession rules, but women are still ineligible to inherit

The British royal family only changed their succession rules in 2013, when Prince William and Kate were expecting their first child. It was like it suddenly occurred to everyone that Kate could be pregnant with a girl, so they changed the rules to say that if the first-born is a girl, she can inherit the throne. The rule change was made, but as we all know, William and Kate welcomed Prince George and so it didn’t matter in the end. But that’s how recently these succession rules changed in the UK. In Japan, they’re even further behind. Emperor Naruhito’s only child is a girl, and she is completely ineligible to inherit the throne. The Imperial family is quite clearly running out of male heirs. But instead of clearing the way to allow women to inherit the throne, they’re just expanding the way they can recognize distant male relations. Japan’s parliament also made some much-needed changes about how they kick out blood princesses as soon as the princesses “marry commoners.”
Japanese parliament recently made a major change to the country’s rules of succession, but one major restriction remains in place.
On July 17, the upper house passed a bill allowing distant male relatives over 15 to be adopted into the imperial line of succession. The rule change — the first amendment to the main text of the Imperial House Law since 1949 — comes amid concern about dwindling male heirs.
However, no changes have been made to the law that prevents women from inheriting the throne, meaning that Emperor Naruhito’s only child, Princess Aiko, is still ineligible to succeed her father on the throne. Currently, the emperor’s 60-year-old brother, Fumihito, also known as Crown Prince Ashikino, is in line to inherit, followed by his 19-year-old son, Prince Hisahito.
The new bill, which already cleared the lower house and will now move through the final legal procedures, will allow male descendants of 11 former imperial branches to rejoin the royal family, increasing the number of family members available to attend to royal duties and public appearances. The branches of the royal family were initially culled down following Japan’s defeat in World War II.
Another major change made by the parliamentary ruling is that female members of the imperial family will also be able to retain their royal status if they marry commoners.
In 2021, Princess Mako, the niece of the emperor and eldest child of Crown Prince Ashikino and Crown Princess Kiko, renounced her royal titles and left the imperial family in order to marry her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro. They later moved to the United States, where they work as lawyers, and welcomed their first child in May 2025.
I still remember the controversy around poor Princess Mako. The Japanese media was incredibly cruel to her, and there was a very real pressure campaign to break up Mako and Kei. They still got married, with Mako giving up her titles and royal life. She and Kei moved to New York, welcomed a child and we barely hear about them. I doubt they go back to Japan very often. But that’s how the Imperial system is designed, with nothing but sorrow for the women. A whole-ass royal family would rather welcome distant second-cousins into the dynasty rather than rightful-heiress daughters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I recently read a quite extensive article about this. And in this case it is the government that wanted this change. The emperor was actually as open as rarely before that he would have preferred the government listen to the people‘s wishes on this. And the people‘s wish was apparently that his daughter who is very popular can succeed him. This is also what he and his wife, and most other political parties want.
I think Wank pushed for it just in case they *only* had girls; otherwise Harry would be next. And Scoots was already harboring a life-long jealousy and resentmet over Harry. JMO…¯\_(ツ)_/¯
No? If Will and Kate had only had daughters, their eldest daughter would have inherited the throne, same way QEII did from her father.
the change was because someone realized it was a bad look in 2013 if the first born was a girl, and then the second was a boy, and she moved down in the line of succession for her younger brother (as happened to Anne.) This is also why QEII issued new letters patent making all of William’s children HRH prince/ss. With the change to the line of succession, a first born girl would have been the heir, but only Lady, whereas her younger brother would have been HRH Prince. (since under the old LP only the oldest son of the oldest son of the prince of wales was entitled to HRH Prince.)
Re: Japan, this seems like they’re trying to seem like they’re modernizing but not really. They’re so desperate to avoid a female heir that they’ll allow more males into the royal family.
@2131Jan That’s not true. Just as Elizabeth II was next after her father in the line of succession instead of his younger brother (while she and he, her uncle Prince George, the Duke of Kent, were both alive,) any children of William and Kate would be ahead of Harry, regardless of sex. They just didn’t want the situation of a girl getting supplanted by a younger boy anymore.
Thank you for taking up this issue. In Japan, opinion polls show that 70% are in favor of a female emperor. Princess Aiko is very popular. The current Emperor and Empress are faithful to the constitution, and their daughter Aiko shares her parent’s strong desire for peace. Upon graduating from junior high school, she wrote an essay titled “Wishing for World Peace.” It is said that the ruling party, which seeks to amend the Constitution that renounces war, dislike this. Under the amended law, even if Aiko marries and retains her status as a member of the Imperial Family, her husband and children would not be able to become members of the Imperial Family or receive security protection.
The last two princesses to leave the family gave birth to FOUR BOYS after they left. Clearly parliament noticed.
Also, adding all those families back to the fold will be significantly more expensive than simply letting Aiko be Empress. Just sayin.
It’s so funny that they’re willing to have a woman as head of government, but are doing so much to avoid having a woman as head of state.
I think the article is wrong about the princess that recently left. Only her husband is a lawyer. She had some sort of museum job at first in NY and I haven’t heard that she is working outside the home since having her first baby.
Fascinating! That’s it, that’s all I’ve got!
How are those birth rates workin’ fer ya?
Does the rule apply retroactively, to Mako?