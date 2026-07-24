Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend comes from a very conservative Catholic family

A few years ago, Bella Hadid bought a home in Texas and decided to go all-in on a quieter, Texas-based life. She started dating a real cowboy named Adan Banuelos and they gradually became quite serious. I actually wondered if she wanted to marry him. Well, that relationship ended in January. Reportedly, Bella was and is really broken up about it. But she’s hanging out with someone new, and he’s a super-conservative guy from a wealthy family in Colorado. Bella’s in her Aspen era??
For Bella Hadid, it seems the way to heal heartbreak over one cowboy is to seek the solace of another. When the supermodel reportedly split from professional equestrian Adan Banuelos in January, there was no public announcement to mark the collapse of two years together. Theirs was an ending dealt with in silence.
And it appears Hadid, 29, is deploying that same quiet tactic when it comes to who she’s chosen to help her move on. For the famously liberal Hadid, a dyed-in-the-wool supporter of Palestine and staunch advocate for trans rights, has been hanging out with a very conservative Christian cowboy, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.
Intrigue was first sparked back in February when the sylphlike model was spotted strolling through Milan with a Stetson-clad, mustachioed mystery man on her arm. That man is Nathan Lacy, a 38-year-old equestrian-loving project manager from the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Lacy hails from a well-known local family who have a reputation for being ‘very Catholic, very conservative and very red,’ one well-placed insider tells us. The powerful Lacy clan own a construction company in Crested Butte, the small ski town not far from ritzy Aspen and with a population of just 1,692 that they have called home for five generations.
According to our insider, Lacy – whose family also own land in Texas – has earned a reputation as a ‘local heartthrob’.
And, despite recent rumors of reconciliation efforts between Hadid and Banuelos – with the pair seen together as recently as this spring – Hadid has been spotted lately around Crested Butte.
‘She does have someone she’s hanging out with, but he’s just someone she’s getting to know,’ said a second source. ‘So don’t get too excited about it. I think she’s just trying to have a companion, she’s not trying to get married, she’s not trying to make this more than it is. The Adan thing took a lot out of her, she really loved him, he loved her, it didn’t work. She was hurt and it took some time for her to get past it. She had said she wasn’t going to get into a relationship for at least a year, just to keep herself from going through it again.’
If I’ve learned anything from covering celebrities, it’s that the overwhelming majority of them don’t actually care about dating within their (alleged) political belief systems. Money is the great equalizer among celebrities – “rich” is always going to be more important than “we share similar politics.” They don’t even cancel their friends when those friends turn out to be right-wing losers. So, no, I’m not surprised that Bella is dating some guy from a very conservative and very wealthy family. Fork found in kitchen, you know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
When money is more important than morals..
😉Morals? Err you remember who their Momma is right??
The gross thing is that she won’t realize he didn’t see her as a full person until he feels comfortable being mask off. Sorry, but anyone who’s “conservative” in 2026 is in it for the full fascist, women controlling outlook, it’s one of their big uniting ideologies. Gross.
This. What people call ‘conservative’ now, we used to call neo-Nazi. And inevitably also misogynist.
She sure likes cowboys.😏😏😏
There’s a fun book of short stories titled “Cowboys Are My Weakness” that I bought in college. Someone should send her a copy.
Pam Houston (the author) is AMAZING and has several other books available I also highly recommend!
Like you said we keep seeing this over and over. Money likes hanging out with money
Anand Giridharadas is covering this phenomenon as part of his new book on the Epstein class. For anyone who doesn’t get his newsletter, he’s been doing an anthropological review of the Epstein files that have been released and pulling out key insights.
Some crazy and actually terrifying implications, one of which is exactly as described above: the Epstein Class takes care of their own, they are very permissive within the class.
Anand is great.
If they’re schtupping… he’s not that conservative….
ultra conservative = hypocrite when it comes to men having sex outside of marriage. It’s always been that way. I went to college in the bible belt in the late 80s and was shocked that a lot of the women in YoungLife/Campus Crusade were hypocrites about pre-marital sex when it came to themselves. I think hypocrisy is the primary hallmark of religious fundamentalism
As for Hadid dating a conservative, I wouldn’t be surprised if she voted for Trump despite speaking out against his proposal to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza
“sylphlike”…I love learning new words! Thank you 🙂
None of the boyfriends last long. And it’s her life. Whatever.