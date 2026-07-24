Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend comes from a very conservative Catholic family

A few years ago, Bella Hadid bought a home in Texas and decided to go all-in on a quieter, Texas-based life. She started dating a real cowboy named Adan Banuelos and they gradually became quite serious. I actually wondered if she wanted to marry him. Well, that relationship ended in January. Reportedly, Bella was and is really broken up about it. But she’s hanging out with someone new, and he’s a super-conservative guy from a wealthy family in Colorado. Bella’s in her Aspen era??

For Bella Hadid, it seems the way to heal heartbreak over one cowboy is to seek the solace of another. When the supermodel reportedly split from professional equestrian Adan Banuelos in January, there was no public announcement to mark the collapse of two years together. Theirs was an ending dealt with in silence.

And it appears Hadid, 29, is deploying that same quiet tactic when it comes to who she’s chosen to help her move on. For the famously liberal Hadid, a dyed-in-the-wool supporter of Palestine and staunch advocate for trans rights, has been hanging out with a very conservative Christian cowboy, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal.

Intrigue was first sparked back in February when the sylphlike model was spotted strolling through Milan with a Stetson-clad, mustachioed mystery man on her arm. That man is Nathan Lacy, a 38-year-old equestrian-loving project manager from the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

Lacy hails from a well-known local family who have a reputation for being ‘very Catholic, very conservative and very red,’ one well-placed insider tells us. The powerful Lacy clan own a construction company in Crested Butte, the small ski town not far from ritzy Aspen and with a population of just 1,692 that they have called home for five generations.

According to our insider, Lacy – whose family also own land in Texas – has earned a reputation as a ‘local heartthrob’.

And, despite recent rumors of reconciliation efforts between Hadid and Banuelos – with the pair seen together as recently as this spring – Hadid has been spotted lately around Crested Butte.

‘She does have someone she’s hanging out with, but he’s just someone she’s getting to know,’ said a second source. ‘So don’t get too excited about it. I think she’s just trying to have a companion, she’s not trying to get married, she’s not trying to make this more than it is. The Adan thing took a lot out of her, she really loved him, he loved her, it didn’t work. She was hurt and it took some time for her to get past it. She had said she wasn’t going to get into a relationship for at least a year, just to keep herself from going through it again.’