Bond: One day, Duchess Meghan ‘will have to curtsy’ to ‘Queen Catherine’

Given British commentators’ fixation on “humbling the Duchess of Sussex,” it’s interesting that there was absolutely zero commentary on whether Duchess Meghan curtsied to King Charles and Queen Camilla when they met at Highgrove on July 10th. Commentators have tried, for years, to “put Meghan in her place” while also making it clear that Meghan Never Fit In, so why hasn’t some royalist or royal reporter caught onto that particular subject: upon seeing Charles for the first time in nearly four years, did Meghan curtsy to her father-in-law? They won’t ask that question, because they’re too busy dreaming up scenarios where Meghan will be forced into curtsying to her awful sister-in-law.

Speaking about their relationship, royal expert Jennie Bond said she thinks the problem between them was that Meghan did not like that Catherine was a more senior royal than she was. Ms Bond then said that Meghan will most likely dislike curtseying to Catherine when she one day becomes Queen when her husband Prince William takes to the throne. Jennie Bond told New Magazine: “I think a key problem in any relationship between them is the power balance. Catherine is a future queen – she will always take priority over Meghan.” The expert continued: “One day, the duchess will have to curtsey to her, and we know that Meghan finds that rather comically absurd.”

[From The Daily Express]

Someone ask Jennie Bond when exactly Meghan will *see* Queen Keen? It would mean that Charles has passed away and there’s a state funeral, and in Bond’s “dream scenario,” Meghan would attend the funeral of her deadbeat father-in-law, and be forced (!!!) to curtsy to Queen Keen? And what would happen if Meghan skips the funeral, as I hope she does? And what happens if she goes to the funeral and completely ignores Kate? Would it be an international incident? Or would people just think “who cares, no one wants to curtsy to these people.” Beyond all of that, it’s remarkable to watch, in real time, how Kate’s very open and obvious fixation with Meghan has become twisted in the royalist narrative as “Meghan couldn’t handle Kate’s power as future queen!” Y’all, Kate wanders around in blonde hairpieces and her carefully-selected Meghan cosplay. Meghan could not care less about that woman.