Bond: One day, Duchess Meghan ‘will have to curtsy’ to ‘Queen Catherine’

Given British commentators’ fixation on “humbling the Duchess of Sussex,” it’s interesting that there was absolutely zero commentary on whether Duchess Meghan curtsied to King Charles and Queen Camilla when they met at Highgrove on July 10th. Commentators have tried, for years, to “put Meghan in her place” while also making it clear that Meghan Never Fit In, so why hasn’t some royalist or royal reporter caught onto that particular subject: upon seeing Charles for the first time in nearly four years, did Meghan curtsy to her father-in-law? They won’t ask that question, because they’re too busy dreaming up scenarios where Meghan will be forced into curtsying to her awful sister-in-law.
Speaking about their relationship, royal expert Jennie Bond said she thinks the problem between them was that Meghan did not like that Catherine was a more senior royal than she was.
Ms Bond then said that Meghan will most likely dislike curtseying to Catherine when she one day becomes Queen when her husband Prince William takes to the throne.
Jennie Bond told New Magazine: “I think a key problem in any relationship between them is the power balance. Catherine is a future queen – she will always take priority over Meghan.”
The expert continued: “One day, the duchess will have to curtsey to her, and we know that Meghan finds that rather comically absurd.”
[From The Daily Express]
Someone ask Jennie Bond when exactly Meghan will *see* Queen Keen? It would mean that Charles has passed away and there’s a state funeral, and in Bond’s “dream scenario,” Meghan would attend the funeral of her deadbeat father-in-law, and be forced (!!!) to curtsy to Queen Keen? And what would happen if Meghan skips the funeral, as I hope she does? And what happens if she goes to the funeral and completely ignores Kate? Would it be an international incident? Or would people just think “who cares, no one wants to curtsy to these people.” Beyond all of that, it’s remarkable to watch, in real time, how Kate’s very open and obvious fixation with Meghan has become twisted in the royalist narrative as “Meghan couldn’t handle Kate’s power as future queen!” Y’all, Kate wanders around in blonde hairpieces and her carefully-selected Meghan cosplay. Meghan could not care less about that woman.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659549, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
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The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the lying-in-state.
William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.
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Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724112260, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
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Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen
Members of the Royal family follow the Queen’s coffin leaving Westminster Abbey
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724169424, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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80 Responses to “Bond: One day, Duchess Meghan ‘will have to curtsy’ to ‘Queen Catherine’”
No she will not.
No one, NO ONE, is legally required to bow or curtsy to any of these idiots.
Meghan doubly not, as she is a US citizen.
Just another reason why Meghan should never be around these evil people who seem to want to gloat about who has to bow/curtsey to who.. it’s rather insulting especially how much delight they seem to get out of targeting Meghan having to be the one forced onto her bow in a curtsey in submission to their whiteness, that is what these articles are and they are as vile as what JC wrote imo. Meghan doesn’t have to curtsey her abusers and hopefully never has to see them again.
I read that headline and thought, “LMAO no she will NOT.”
Meghan is still and American Citizen, we don’t have to bow to foreign dignitaries, even if they’re our nasty AF SIL and BIL.
This all the way. Even if they ever end up in a room together, no. Those archaic traditions don’t apply to people living in the modern world.
Meghan didn’t go to the Coronation. Why would she attend the funeral?
She would go to support her husband, who (for God only knows why) still loves his father and is trying to have a relationship with him. HOWEVER…. if she is not guaranteed security, she may not go to the actual funeral, but would, as this last visit, stay “behind the curtain” and just not be seen by the public. JMO, of course!
At the point of Charles’s death, William will be king and we all know that he might allow Harry but he definitely wouldn’t allow and provide the necessary security for Meghan to attend. I say that’s a blessing because I was happy that she didn’t attend the Coronation.
She’d go to support her husband who would have lost his last parent, even though he’s a crappy one. He’s still his Father.
Given the argy bargy about the recent High grove meeting I am not even sure Harry let alone Meghan, will be invited to attend Charles funeral. I mean I remember “laughing boy” briefing that he would next speak to Harry at their father’s funeral but that was years ago! I don’t think Meghan is ever going to be in Kate’s presence ever again so the courtesy isn’t going to happen. Anyone know if Camilla has to courtesy to either Will or Kate when he inherits the throne?
Married-ins have no rank unless they are with their royal spouse. No matter what Charlie says, Camilla is only Queen Consort and is not a reigning monarchy in her own right.
Yes, IF Billy becomes king, Camilla will have to curtsy to William. She will only have to curtsy to Kate if Kate is with William.
This whole system is just insane. They truly believe they are special because of their bloodline? How embarrassing for them.
The precedence changes when the son becomes King, The wife takes on Charles’s rank and every one is supposed to curtsey or bow to Camilla, apart from Charles. Of course nobody actually has to do it if they don’t want to.
The spouse only has rank when with the born-royal monarch. Married ins have no rank while without their spouse.
That’s why the derangers got so mad that Kate has to curtsy to Beatrice and Eugenie if William isn’t there, because B&E are in the line of succession and KeenBot isn’t. Also why they got so upset when Harry, Gloucester, and Keen attended a church event. Kate had no rank, she was seated below Gloucester.
I suspect that’s why Anne disappeared for a bit after Charlie became king. She was negotiating a deal to not have to curtsy to her sisterwife Camilla. (Both of them were bedding APB at the same time, Anne’s cheating on Tim with APB now).
Irisrose, you’re correct, for everyone except the Queen Consort. She still has her rank even when Charles isn’t present. Kate only outranks Anne when William is present, until he’s king and she’s his consort. Then she outranks everyone but William, all the time.
Nobody has to curtsy or bow. It’s not some kind of legal requirement. Meghan didn’t curtsy to Camilla when she first met her because Harry told her it wasn’t necessary. This is confirmed in ‘Spare’. She curtsied to Charles but just shook hands with Camilla. Many people didn’t bow or curtsy to Prince Philip. Women choose to either bow, which just means a brief lowering of the head, curtsey, which can be a little bob rather than the full sweeping curtsey or just shake hands if a handshake is offered. Female clergy don’t usually curtsy, it looks too much like genuflecting.
Omg all this talk about rank and technicalities, but can we just all stop for second and remind ourselves that this is all just pretend? These reporters gleefully imagine a scenario where Meghan “has to” curtsey to Kate and my immediate response is “or what?” This is all just made-up nonsense.
I’m with you, @Rural Juror, what a lot of hooey. These scenarios just ain’t gonna happen & on the odd chance one does, Meghan doesn’t have to do a damn thing.
It’s their ongoing wet dream that the gorgeous, charismatic, successful Black American woman will someday have to grovel to the homely, boring, lazy, mean-spirited English Rose.
Too bad it will never happen.
This, times a thousand.
Plus, as irisrose said above, Meghan is a U.S. citizen and isn’t obligated to curtsey to anyone. She curtsied at QEII’s funeral out of respect for the late queen, and did so entirely voluntarily.
You could threaten me with violence to get me to curtsey to one of the left-behinds and I would choose violence.
These people just love the idea of the Black duchess being not merely humbled, but humiliated. It’s gross.
It’s funny though that there are no such stories about Kate curtsying to Camilla. Apparently, they don’t seem to care about that picture but, with Meghan, they are salivating at the thought. I’d would invite them all to cross their fingers, hold their collective breaths, and wait for that (Meghan’s curtsy to Kate) to happen.
Kate didn’t curtsey to Camilla during her coronation. There was a small story about it but considering she and William were so late they messed up the procession too, they didn’t do much with this breach of courtesy.
I don’t see Camilla curtseying to Kate on her own though.
No one has to curtsey to anyone. This is ridiculous.
Agree. It’s only tradition, not law so no one is obliged to do it. I can see Willnot and Cannot being obsessed about it as a way lord it over the Sussexes. I’d hope that even Harry wouldn’t put himself in the position to bow to W&K after everything that’s happened. It would be the ultimate humiliation/ subjugation and he has nothing to prove anymore, especially not to them IMO!
What power as future queen? She can’t force Meghan to attend events. Can’t force Meghan to release photos of her children. She can’t force Meghan to give up her commercial endeavors. What power?
She can’t even force her to curtsy, because really how can she? Is it law that people have to curtsy to the king and queen, even if they are members of the Royal family? Or is that another”protocol” thing that was being honored because they respected the person that they were in front of?
I think this highlights the real issue that a lot of these royalists also share in addition to Kate’s obsession, they know that she doesn’t compare. She can’t compete intellectually, she can’t compete personally, she can’t compete when it comes to achievements and accomplishments pre and post marriage
So all they have is, yeah but one day you’ll have to literally bow to me. But, actually she won’t. If she does curtsy (HA!), it’ll be solely because it’s her choice to do so, which even Bond admits here slightly. And I think that pisses them off even more.
There is no law that people have to bow or curtsy to the monarch. It is a personal choice. Many choose not to.
Among the family, the monarch creates an Order of Precedence that determines who would bow/curtsy to whom IN PRIVATE. Anne and Alexandra bitched so much about Diana, Sarah, Sophie, and Camilla? QEII wrote rules that people in the line of succession do not bow/curtsy to married ins unless the married in is with their spouse.
Bill, should he become king, will write his own rules. I’m sure he’ll demand Harry and Meghan bow and curtsy to him and all his children in private. Maybe Kate if she’s still around. Harry and Meghan have the choice not to follow those directions in private or frankly in public either. But we know they’re not going to accept any Billy invites anyway.
I mean that’s just the thing though. He can demand all he want, they can just say nah. What is he going to do throw them in prison? Demand that Parliament strip their titles because they won’t bow to him? Okay, I could see him going for something like that, but I could also see Parliament being like you need to get a life.
And that’s the point, they don’t have to do anything. They choose to do this stuff which means that there’s no actual power there. So it’s just a fantasy that they will humble her by making her bow, when they know that it can’t be enforced.
Has Meghan ever curtsied to charles or camilla in the past? I know she did out of respect for the elderly queen…but I hope curtsying will go the way of the dodo in this day and age. None of the leftovers deserve a gesture of submission. Not that the queen did either but Meghan was respectfully humoring Harry’s grandma.
Or perhaps humouring Harry. Giving it some though I may do it for the late Queen although I don’t know why, probably years of living in the UK but never for the rest. Although I would love a hug from Harry.
I’m sure if she ever sees Kate, Meghan will give her a nice, little, polite curtsy and quickly move away. And folks will complain about it for the next year.
Meghan has had enough of that racist bitch. She’s not kowtowing.
No one is required to bow or curtsy. I doubt Meghan will nor will she and Harry have their kids bow to Billy and Keen.
Even a quick curtsey is going too far.
I think a nod with no eye contact would suffice. Although Meghan is too nice and would probably grant the eye contact.
Harry and Meghan attended the Queen’s funeral and neither one gave Kate the courtesy of an acknowledgement, despite her desperate attempts to make eye contact with Harry, who completely blanked her and simply inclined his head, indicating to his brother that he should tell his wife to get out of the way.
I think they are far more likely to look straight past them with smiles on their faces as they acknowledge people they are genuinely pleased to see. And the media will spin it as the Sussexes being delighted to be “reunited” with the Sussexes, the way they lie about William and Kate giving each other romantic looks when they are clearly looking at other people and right past each other.
Spin it as “Delighted to be reunited with the *Waleses*”, I meant. 😀
When QEII bowed her head as Diana’s coffin passed in front of her, it was a blink-and-you-missed-it moment. The same will greet Kate when she takes over for Camilla: short, non-commital gestures that signal neither respect nor reverence.
The funniest part of all of this is that her haters are so consumed with this idea of Meghan being humbled by curtseying to Kate, while Meghan has moved on and any acknowledgment by curtsey, wave, simply saying hi or anything else wouldn’t be any skin off of Meghan’s back. Because no matter what, Meghan knows her worth. She knows, even though she would never admit it, that Meghan’s worth, power and influence long surpassed Kate’s even before marrying Harry. That’s why Kate’s fans always crying about her someday becoming queen consort and never realizing that what they are saying is that even they don’t see Kate as being worthy now and it’s only through a title she may get one day after being a man’s submissive doormat that she will have people curtsey to her. Like girl, please. They are amounting her worth to a dream about a certain woman of color being “forced” to greet her. That is the saddest part about her supporters. Even they don’t see her worth beyond being William’s white wife to racially abuse a specific woman of color with. The irrelevance of Kate to her fans is embarrassing.
Excellent point, I never thought of it that way. Boy, wait til Kate’s queen, then you’ll get it! So childish.
Waity’s wet dream won’t happen.
Meghan will do what is right and proper, depending on the situation.
Meghan as a free human will make the decision that is best for herself and her children.
Bowing and curtseying to people who have spent 10 years driving you to suicidal ideation and trying to kill your children? “right and proper” doesn’t figure in here.
She gave a deep curtsey at Elizabeth’s funeral and if she attends Charles’ funeral, she’ll most likely do the same as his daughter-in-law, Her Royal Highness, Duchess of Sussex and out of respect for Harry. As for William and Kate, I imagine she’ll do what’s right there, too – as in, what is right for her.
I hope she remembers she’s an American, and Billy and Katie are not and will not be her king and queen. Just my opinion but youre right, she’ll make the right decision for her, which might include not going.
Side note, I would make direct pointed eye contact, give a kind possibly pitying smile and not curtsy or anything as they went past. But I’m remarkably petty
Oh, no, no, give her the once over, eye contact down to toes & back again, then turn away with zero expression.
This reminds me of a Noel Cowerd when told that only Lady So and Sos expected her inferiors had to bow to her to which he witheringly inquired, Where does she find them!?
Even British people dont have to curtsy right? Im sure the ones we see are in formal settings and its just better to curtsy then not get the wrath off any courtiers and turn your life upside down.
I think that if Meghan ever does encounter Kate after William takes the throne, she shouldn’t curtsy. She should go in the total opposite direction and give her a totally exaggerated version of a ‘Black’ experience and give her a huge tight hug, dap her up, give her a pound, and very loudly ask Kate, “What’s up my n-word (with the hard r)!” Then whisper in Kate’s ear (that’s how we do it Compton). – Purely to see the look of horror on Kate’s face.
It should be exaggerated as if she’s channeling Dave Chapelle or Tracy Morgan in a skit.
But I’m petty like that….I’m sure Meghan has way more class than to do this.
Here’s my thing. I don’t even care if Meghan ever did curtsey to Kate. Bc who cares. Meghan did not have an issue with Kate taking priority as future queen. The issue was with how she was treated by the BM and the RF. Kate can have all the curtseys in the world and it doesn’t have a thing to do with happiness. And that’s what Meghan knows. She takes priority with her husband and kids and friends as should any person.
Jais that is what they will keep avoid talking about because they know that they have no idea what Meghan feels or thinks besides what she has publicly told us and her issue has never been about royal seniority or having to curtsey to anyone. As an American who has worked the majority of her life and has been very successful in various areas, respecting bosses or people who have authority or influence over you is part of the job. So her problem has never been with Kate one day getting what aligns to another undeserved raise. We’ve all experienced that in the workplace with coworkers. We say “hi” and keep it moving because no matter what it doesn’t diminish who we are or what we have accomplished.
The only reason they left was because of the unfair, biased and often racists treatment they and Archie were dealing with while having no support or defense. They left because William and Kate’s egos and belief that they are better than the Sussexes was what was driving them to use their staff and media to attack them with lies and racist tropes and stereotypes.
Meghan’s gorgeous curtsey to the Queen and her and Harry’s continued praise of the Queen and Philip showed that Royal seniority was never the issue.
I wouldn’t bow to her and I’m British.
Fellow Brit I don’t bow to anyone and ovations for turning up at Wimbledon!? Duke and Duchess of Kent behaved with dignity and decorum as patrons and centred the competitors and match officials and ball girls and boys.😊
You can tell their whole thing of Meghan curtsying to Kate is based on racist submission because as soon as Meghan married they started in on this line and Tatler’s disgusting 2019 hit piece on Meghan had a line about curtsying to Kate. They even did it about Lilibet having to curtsy now she’s turned 5.
And yet how come there weren’t really articles about Kate will curtsey to Camilla when she’s queen or Sophie and Anne will curtsey to Kate one day? If it’s about the idea of feuding relatives why isn’t Jennie bond writing about Harry bowing to William?
It’s mainly racists who are obsessed with the idea of Meghan (and now her children) having to curtsey ie in their view lower herself to Kate. I guess it’s a way for them to feel some superiority on behalf of Kate.
I hope in the slim event Meghan is in same room as the wales again, she always does like William does to Charles & Camilla on occasion – shows complete disregard for all this royal protocol bs 😌
Ding ding ding! All I have to say is (to paraphrase the late, great Toni Morrison), “if Kate Middleton can only be tall when Meghan is on her knees then Kate Middleton has a very serious problem. She needs to do something about her problem and leave Meghan out of it.”
Yes this needs to be said so many times. It is racist the way they want to take joy from this.
Meghan will do what she wants. But I can guess she won’t even be in a position where she is alone with Kate. That woman was already aggressive to her in full public view.
Nope. They all have to curtsy to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen of All the Land. They also have to kiss Meghan’s tasteful wedding ring stack, the soles of her now-sold-out designer shoes, and her well-toned biracial ass. Those are the rules, I didn’t make them.
🤭
I dont think we will ever see Meghan curtsy to Kate or William in public. Mayyyyybe at Charles’ funeral if they process in last and everyone curtseys or bows to them? I can’t remember how it went at QEII’s funeral with that. I dont think she will attend William’s coronation even if invited so that’s a non-issue. But even in the funeral scenario I think she would just bow her head and that’s it.
And besides that I don’t think we will ever see her greeting Kate in public (when a curtsy is expected) and even if we do, I don’t expect to ever see her bend the knee in any way shape or form to Kate. She curtseyed to the late queen out of respect for Elizabeth and out of respect for Harry’s love and respect for her.
That’s not there with William and Kate.
Here’s the thing about being American: no. We may have a lot to be ashamed of as a nation right now, but we can still hold our heads high and never bow or curtsy on the basis of someone’s title.
We all know that’s what the 🐁 want is the picture of California bowing to the person whose trying desperately AND failing miserably to be Meghan.
It’s a sickening trait that both William tried to be Harry and makes it his mission to see Harry humbled
While Catherine just wants to be Meghan and tries to desperately dress and act like her, uses her mannerisms yet still is ten times behind her.
Both of the 🧱 want to get the respect, and the 📱 calls to visit other countries, to get the honors that California has received without having to work hard for anything. Just because of a non-existent title that means nothing in this day and age
Camilla is the same way always utilizing and going behind More successful and talented women like Diana and the real 👑 because what is she really known for
They wanted and want to see both Harry and Meghan humbled and put in their place which has yet to be done.
The energy that they’re putting into seeing that could be used to make the future heir and queen consort just as equal or a little bit better than what they are now since everyone is seeing now what they’ll do when the time comes. Absolutely nothing
A bit of a non-story, royal protocol dictates that Meghan and other royal in-laws should curtsey to Kate just now when she is Princess of Wales if she is accompanied by William. All royal women below the Princess of Wales should curtsey to her and this was the rule for hundreds of years until QE2 changed it so that “blood princesses” didn’t curtsey to married-ins. This allegedly was because Anne was not happy having to curtsey to Camilla and Kate.
Personally, I think having to bow and curtsey to royals is a joke and shouldn’t be forced on anyone.
Just thought about your comment, Lilibet is a blood princess and Kate isn’t. Got to laugh.
LOVE that! 💕
Meghan and Harry used to curtsey and bow to Charles when he PoW so they won’t have any issue bowing to Kate. I just don’t think there will be opportunity to do so. I don’t think Meghan will go to Charles’ funeral or William’s coronation.
Yeah, no. They’re not going to bow or curtsey to Billy the Basher and KKKHate.
Keen Is a married in. She should not be curtseyed to
As a German I don’t curtsy to anyone. Ok, I might to Pope Leo, if I’d meet him in person. But that’s about it! Meghan will not curtsy to Kate. And you cannot do a thing about that, Jenny! Or do you plan to point a gun to her head? You know what a curtsy does express, don’t you? Obedience, acceptance of higher rank, respect. Kate would probably be the last person Meghan wanted to publicly show respect or even obedience. And Harry wouldn’t want her to!
Respect is earned and not just given to you because she has a title. These rota rats want a humiliation ritual of Meghan curtsying to Kate, a woman who has done NOTHING to earn the respect in deeds or title. Miss me on this foolishness.
Meghan is so unbothered.
No way should she curtsey to keen
I know its futile to ask but why are they like this?? They sound deranged
Jenny Bond is making it very clear, as do anyone who only seems to focus on Meghan one day “being forced to curtsey to Kate” that this has never been about seniority as royals or about Meghan making fun of herself not knowing how to curtsey the first time she curtseyed to the late Queen. This is all about their racist fixation of the biracial woman who they decided from the start didn’t belong and her having to be humbled and reminded that this one white woman is somehow superior and more powerful than her because of a title. We know this is about racism because if this was really about seniority there would be constant talks about other more senior royals, like William who if Meghan were to see Kate after William becomes king, she would also see him who would be the most senior of all of them. We know this is about racist fantasies because they didn’t write one article before the meeting with Charles and Camilla or after the meeting on whether or not Meghan AND Harry bowed or curtseyed to Charles and Camilla. There was no mention in any article before or after of whether or not Archie and Lilibet bowed or curtseyed to Charles and Camilla during that meeting two weeks ago. There hasn’t even been a single mention of whether or not Archie and Lilibet bowed or curseyed to the late Queen when they met her. They are showing how racist they are that it’s never about anyone else but about the woman of color needing to show through this frankly degrading and shameful act of curtseying to this one white woman who’s only accomplishment (per them) is who she married. It’s the runaway slave needing to be whipped, branded and shamed for daring to leave a place where racists wanted to have the freedom to abuse and mistreat them as they see fit.
Oh Kate, be careful what you wish for. IF Meghan ever again willingly gets in the same room as you, all eyes are going to be on her for the rest of the event no matter what you do. You’ll be lucky if any camera stays on you long enough to see you receive this mythical curtsey.
And that’s also assuming that Kate actually manages to trade in her foil-wrapped floral headpiece for a real coronation crown by staying married to an incandescent, workshy manchild.
This is not even worth discussing.
Not My King also Not My Queen either.
Hell will freeze over first… I doubt Meagan OR Harry ever sees either of the Wails in person again. Harry made it clear in Spare that his relationship with Willy was over. The main story around Willy’s con-a-nation (and probably Charles’s funeral) will be Harry’s absence. Meghan has removed herself entirely from her husband’s families nonsense. QE’s funeral was the last chance Keener will ever have to show her full @$$ in Megan’s presence. The rota’s desperation to embiggen Keen at Megan’s expense is nauseating. On no level is Meghan inferior to Keen or anyone else. She (nor anyone else) should not have to grovel to those grasping treasonous scam artists.
Hell will freeze over first… I doubt Meagan OR Harry ever sees either of the Wails in person again. Harry made it clear in Spare that his relationship with Willy was over. The main story around Willy’s con-a-nation (and probably Charles’s funeral) will be Harry’s absence. Meghan has removed herself entirely from her husband’s families nonsense. QE’s funeral was the last chance Keener will ever have to show her full @$$ in Megan’s presence. The rota’s desperation to embiggen Keen at Megan’s expense is nauseating. On no level is Meghan inferior to Keen or anyone else. She (nor anyone else) should not have to grovel to those grasping treasonous scam artists.
Seeing as curtseying in a dress or skirt would give one ample opportunity and excuse to “accidentally” flash one’s ladyparts or upper thighs, I would think KKKate would want to curtsey to others every chance she could get.
Just like getting out of the car for that Korean state visit.
Honestly, why would Meghan “like” anything about K, up to and including curtsying to her, after years of froidure and unfriendliness? But whatever Meghan does, curtsy or no curtsy, she will be gracious and show composure. She’s not going to be dying a thousand deaths of humiliation like they think – what’s more hurtful, having your sister-in-law lie about you and ice you out with hostility for years or having to curtsy to her for 10 seconds? Please. Those stupid writers are obsessed with rank so they think everyone is.
You don’t have to curtsey
to her at all If you don’t want to there is no law that said you had to
Meghan posted pics from their vacation, they were in Portugal!
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