Us: King Charles & Camilla wanted time with ‘their grandchildren,’ Archie & Lili

Us Weekly has a curious exclusive about the July 10th Highgrove Summit, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their children Archie and Lili to Highgrove, to see King Charles and Queen Camilla. We’ve heard that Charles only informed Camilla of the meeting last-minute, and she had to drive from Ray Mill to Highgrove quite quickly. We’ve also heard that the Daily Mail was staked outside Highgrove and they’re very mad that they didn’t get any photos of Meghan and the children. Suffice to say, Camilla is clearly briefing her media allies. I also think Prince William and his office are doing a lot to sow chaos in the reporting around the Highgrove Summit for their own angry-egg reasons. So, let me know who is behind this story, because I think it’s a mixture of palace briefings. Some highlights from Us Weekly:
The Highgrove Summit: According to a source, details of the meeting were carefully planned in advance, with privacy being a top priority. “The staff [at Highgrove] was dismissed before Harry and Meghan and the kids arrived,” reveals the source, noting that only a couple of Charles and Camilla’s closest aides were allowed to remain. “Details were kept under wraps. They didn’t want anything to get out.”
Off limits: The gathering was more low-key family get-together than official sit-down. “Certain topics were off limits,” says the source. “They [all] agreed beforehand that they would not discuss any topics making headlines in the press,” adds the source, “including the court case.”
The main focus was Archie and Lilibet. “The king and queen wanted personal time with their grandchildren, and they wanted it to be lighthearted and positive,” the source reveals. “The point of the meeting was to spend time with them, and that was the only thing on the agenda,” adds the source, noting that having Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, in attendance was a nonnegotiable. Charles and Camilla, 79, “would only agree to the meeting if the kids were coming.”
How Harry wasn’t allowed to stay at Buckingham Palace: “Everything the Palace does is planned at least two months in advance,” says the source. “There’s no way they could plan for a guest last minute, and Harry knows that.”
The lack of security for the Sussexes: “[King Charles] has to walk a very fine line,” says the source. “He is Harry’s father and would like to do almost anything to make his son feel comfortable. But as king, he knows even the appearance of influencing security decisions could create political controversy. He sees himself as protecting the family and the crown, but those two goals don’t always align.”
Cautious, scaredy-cat William: Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, was watching how things played out during the Sussexes’ time in the U.K. Though they were separated by roughly 12 miles at one point — on July 7, Harry attended an Invictus event at Chatham House in London around the same time as William visited The London Welsh School in Hanwell, West London — the siblings did not interact. “William has become cautious,” says the source, adding that rebuilding trust between the brothers is going to require more than a simple conversation.
Kate appreciates that Archie & Lili were in the UK: Still, the source says William and his wife, Princess Kate, both 44, appreciated Meghan’s gesture to bring the kids to meet with Charles. “Kate values harmony, but she also supports where William is emotionally,” shares the source. “She would love for things to come together and be repaired, but will support William and his timeline.”
A very Sussex Christmas?? Given that things went well with Charles and Camilla, there is a chance Harry and Meghan could score an invitation to the royal family’s holiday celebrations. “That idea has been floated as a possibility, so that William and Kate and their kids could see them at the next visit,” says the source. But it remains to be seen whether Harry and William can make progress. “There’s still a lot of hurt, and it’s going to take time to heal,” notes the source. “Meetings can be reassuring, but they won’t change things too dramatically. The relationship between Harry and William will never be what it used to be.”
[From Us Weekly]
“The king and queen wanted personal time with their grandchildren…” If this side chick doesn’t get out of my face, I’m going to scream. Camilla is NOT Archie and Lili’s grandmother. They are not HER grandkids. Camilla has no real connection to the Sussexes other than her years-long campaign to disrupt her husband’s relationships with his sons and their children. Camilla has always been a snake in the grass.
Meanwhile, all of the stuff about William and Kate is… interesting, I guess. One might even say that Kate lets William’s incandescent anger lead the way. “Kate values harmony, but she also supports where William is emotionally.” But I thought Kate was angry too? Something something Netflix! Lip gloss! Hugging! Baby brain! How dare Meghan! “The relationship between Harry and William will never be what it used to be.” Well, William physically assaulted Harry, so one would hope that things have changed since then.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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(left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, Queen Camilla and King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760059, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III (right) and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, The Princess of Wales, gestures as she speaks during her visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital in London, Monday, July 6, 2026.,Image: 1114829510, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL PHOTO, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles enjoys a pint next to Queen Camilla in the Hall and Woodhouse Badger Brewery bar as the brewery celebrates its 250th anniversary in Blandford Forum, Dorset, Britain, July 16, 2026.,Image: 1116846037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles holds a pint next to Queen Camilla in the Hall and Woodhouse Badger Brewery bar as the brewery celebrates its 250th anniversary in Blandford Forum, Dorset, Britain, July 16, 2026.,Image: 1116846044, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Britain’s Queen Camilla fans herself as she and Britain’s King Charles III (not pictured) meet with various personnel working at charities across Dorset, on display in the Main Hall during a visit to the Blandford Forum Town Hall and Corn Exchange in Blandford Forum, Dorset, south-west England on July 16, 2026.,Image: 1117025658, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: JUSTIN TALLIS/Avalon
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King Charles III during a visit to the new Whittle Laboratory, at the University of Cambridge. Picture date: Monday July 20, 2026.,Image: 1117602970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Joe Giddens/Avalon
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hastings, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Princess of Wales watches as the Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
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37 Responses to “Us: King Charles & Camilla wanted time with ‘their grandchildren,’ Archie & Lili”
Charles and Camilla are terrible people who will use anything and anyone for clout. Even little kids and that’s what they are trying to do with Lily and Archie.
Harry needs to give up trying to convert his father to logical thinking. He’s a lost cause and his mental health as well as his wife’s will suffer if he doesn’t move forward in my opinion.
Agree. It’s great that he managed to squeeze this meeting out of his dogshit father and he can say at least KC saw the kids. But if he keeps pulling Meghan into these situations that won’t be good. His family have been abusing her non stop.
And they seem to be talking about this quick meeting NON-STOP after complaining about how much Harry supposedly “leaks” info about the dogcrap royal family. The royals are getting tons and tons of stories out of this quick private visit. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are appropriately private about it all.
Disrespecting diana again.camilla did not give birth to william and harry and had no part in raising them. Charles is close to camillas grandkids but never calls them his grandchildren. Andrew p b is not overlooked.
Camilla also disrespects harry and megha n
Charles and Camilla are quite literally the most two-faced, self-absorbed, sanctimonious hypocrites on the planet. Like, for reals.
IKYFL about ” their” grandchildren! THEIR?!!! You can absolutely have that sort of relationship with a step parent, one who doesn’t turn your bedroom into a closet, mock your wife in public, and generally treat you as an obstacle to their happiness.
And it cracks me up how this briefing always tries to make it seem like things that clearly are none negotiables from Harry and Meghan, were Charles and Camilla’s ideas. Not having the staff there, the kids having to be present, not discussing certain subjects, no photos? Yeah that all sounds like typical BRF behavior.
I think most of this is from Camilla, and maybe some of the, Kate Continued Warrior for Family Harmony stuff is from a courtier that is on Kate’s side from KP.
Charles putting Charlotte over to the other side and the male children sit with him.odd
Charlotte should have sat next to charles
I always felt the composition would have been better with Charlotte in the middle. At the very least Camilla could have put an arm around her. She looks like an afterthought.
Camilla ignored those kids and is pals with a man who wrote a nasty comment about their mother. So horrid
The children. Will eventually learn about how camilla and their granddad treated grandmother diana
I think they will be more concerned with how their grandfather and step grandmother treated their parents…
Agree . And they did stay with the Spencer’s so uncle charles would talk about Diana and what she was like which would override what camilla has to say.
Harry and Meghan could score an invitation to the royal family’s holiday celebrations”
Hahaha 🤣
That coveted royal xmas invitation, that W and K barely tolerate for an hour or two. That Carole once upstaged with her own xmas shooting. But of course H and M could finally catch up with Uncle Andrew or accidentally run into JMiddy’s dogs in the hallway.
If my parents did all this briefing to the press about seeing their grandkids i would literally never speak to them again. Especially i am hellbent on protecting my children’s privacy.
I thought Harry wanted his children to meet their grandfather, so what is this nonsense that having the children there was a non-negotiable for Charles and his wife?
If this was all confidential, where is this information coming from? Everything that is being mentioned in that article are about plans made by Charles and Camilla’s staff because they are the only ones who would know what happened beforehand regarding Charles and Camilla. There is no way I would have a staff that gossipy.
I’ve noticed a slight shift in a few of the recent articles where William’s stance is no longer 100% raging that he never wants to see Harry again and he’s being presented as almost resigned to the fact that a soft reconciliation is inevitable.
I’m speculating about whether someone in the institution has finally gotten through to him that this estrangement with the Sussexes is not a good look and the rage briefings make him look unbalanced, plus he’s probably been made aware that removing the titles is a non starter and needs to kill the “I’m going to remove the titles when I’m King” narrative before he does ascend to lessen the expectations of his most rabid fans.
Oh, to witness Sykes in full meltdown if William does meet with Harry would be such a treat.
I am reminded of what omid said that when he worked for us weekly the fluffy family stories were the most popular. It’s been a while since they could do fluffy fan fiction as the story of the BRF for the last few years has mainly been about alleged sex offences, association with convicted paedophiles, arrests, corruption, death, illness, estrangement, rifts, racism, mental health crises etc. and of course dominated by targeting Meghan especially with hate at every turn.
So I think this piece is fan fiction to appeal to a certain crowd in the us & globally about the brf as a family brand. That’s why you have the nonsense about wanting to see grandchildren when we know Charles evicted the family from a secured home in the uk & is blocking security in the uk. That’s why they can’t totally overlook the brothers feud but still have nonsense about Kate the peacemaker who wants harmony despite evidence of how she was a big factor in the disharmony in the family with her crying lie
There’s been pretty much no real insight on this meeting- I can tell most of what has come out has been fiction and anything that’s been in the press has been centred around Camilla’s role at the meeting (such as vanity fair claiming she raced down to be there or people mag saying she’s a non negotiable part of any reunion) so if anything it’s Camilla that’s been at the PR forefront of this meeting.
Something about the way that Camilla is centring herself in reports about this meeting whilst being uncharacteristically tight lipped about it to her press friends is making me doubt that she was even there. It’s like when Harry raced to see his father after the cancer announcement in 2024 (?) and initial reports were that it was Harry and Charles before some press claimed Camilla was also present. It’s also similar to how William’s PR always puts out that he won’t be meeting Harry during any of his uk trips despite no indication that Harry has tried to meet him.
We all know the palace lies and I can see it as being an extension of Camilla’s pr we saw for years about Camilla and Diana’s sons getting along etc before Spare revealed the true insight, for the palace to claim Camilla was present. so if the Sussexes ever discussed this meeting directly in years to come I wouldn’t be at all surprised to find out that Camilla wasn’t present at all or wasnt present for the entirety of the meeting.
Harry’s team would never allow BP to lie like that; they have issued statements refuting BP’s claims. If Camilla hadn’t been there, Harry’s team would have clarified things long ago. Camilla was also present in 2024; she even left Clarence House with Charles. The only time she wasn’t there was last year, when she was in Scotland. But even then, the Daily Mail still got inside information after that meeting. Clearly, Charles himself was leaking information.
Harry doesn’t care whether they brief that Camilla was there or not. For him, she is irrelevant, so he would not issue any statements about her presence or absence.
What he WILL speak out about is if they make any statements which denigrate his wife, his children or himself. That is why the leakers at BP and KP are being so careful with their insinuations and suppositions, though it appears that the media are becoming impatient at the lack of details and are filling in some of the blanks themselves.
Harry isn’t about to let Camilla touch his children. They know who their grandmother is.
First, the hot take was that Meghan wasn’t there. Now the counter story is that Camilla wasn’t there. Is this really the driving narrative either side wants to champion? Next it will be that only Archie was there while Meghan and Lillibet waited in the car. And for the record, they are ‘the grandkids’.
I have no doubt that US Weekly spoke to a British reporter for this story but for the most part this piece is a fantasy. I think the only interest Camilla had in Archie and Lili is what they look like and that’s why she was there. The rest about William and Kate is delusional as they have no interest in those children and I don’t think Christmas at Sandringham will ever become a reality.
I agree! This is fanfiction. I don’t believe the royal family is leaking to US weekly. This is a bored Uk reporter selling fanfiction to a US outlet, by pretending they have an insider.
I don’t believe a word of it!
Their grandfather had not seen them in 2 years, and barely before that, I doubt he would have seen them if they had not come to the UK.
Their “grandparents” could give less of a f**k about them, this is all about crossing it off the list so they can rehabilitate their awful image and talk about it for weeks instead of all the other awful shit in that family.
Weird. It definitely seems as if they are saying that Harry and Meghan with the kids will be back, but he has to be King so he doesn’t care if he can’t stay with them? I don’t know. What a weird article.
My takeaway? That a staff of hundreds cannot manage … a last-minute overnight guest. That’s some crack team ya got there, Charlie.
The narrative that Charles can’t be seen as having influence on Harry’s security is such a lie. We know his rep sits on the board of RAVEC. He, along with William, is the one blocking it and then claiming he can’t be seen as having influence.
Archie and Lili *Camilla’s* grandchildren??? How grotesque.
I’m glad it’s obvious the leaking is coming from the palace(s). I’m surprised they didn’t break this up into multiple articles, considering how desperate they are. Harry’s next visit, at least, will presumably be in September.
I thought the main condition on both sides was that there would be no briefing to the media about the meeting. So where did this briefing come from? Doesn’t sound like the Sussexes.
All the argy bargy over yanking back a pathetic offer of one night stay at BP and above all, not securing security for Sussexes caused a real backlash here. Hence the sudden desire to see his grandchildren after FOUR years! I was disgusted with Charles on ever level. Given how 78 year old Sam Neill has unexpectedly died of pneumonia despite being successfully treated for cancer, I am relieved for the Sussexes that they did succeed on meeting Charles despite the unnecessary lead up and now these briefings. It is so sad Charles seems unable or unwilling just to have a wholly private relationship with the Sussexes. It really isn’t any body else ‘s business but if you have a contract with BM they do indeed think they own you body and soul.
Charles had every opportunity to visit the kids for years. His poor me attitude is tiresome
I seriously hope there are ghosts and that Diana haunts Camilla to the end of her days. The audacity of Camilla claiming to be a grandparent of Archie and Lili.
There are step-grandparents who have honestly earned their status by loving the little ones in their blended family, but Camilla is not one of them. In fact, she’s done everything in her power to harm Archie’s and Lili’s parents.
Queen Jump Off has got a ton of gall, they are NOT her grandchildren. They have one living grandma and that’s Doria. The audacity of that woman.
This is going to be an unpopular take on the whole Camilla as their grandparent. My bio grandchildren call my ex’s wife (his former side chick) “grandma” and it isn’t a big deal. Also my bonus grandchildren from my second marriage call me grandma not a big deal as well. Technically Camilla is their step grandmother because she is married to their grandfather. Is she a horrible human being? Yes. But so is Charles.
I hope Harry knows that his father can’t stand his (Harry) children and he only agreed to meet them because he was getting heat about the security issue and he also knew they were going to visit Uncle Charles Spencer. Charles is a horrible person. Imagine pulling security from under your grandchild at a critical time. Imagine a father telling governments around the world not to give his son protection when he visits other countries. I’m not going to be gaslit into thinking that Charles cares anything about Harry’s kids. Miss me with that story.
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