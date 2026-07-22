Jobson: Queen Camilla attended the Highgrove Summit as a ‘witness’

Robert Jobson is a longtime royal biographer/commentator, more closely aligned with King Charles and Camilla. I wouldn’t call him an unofficial mouthpiece for Charles and Camilla, but I do get the feeling that the bulk of his briefings come from their side of the street. So it’s interesting to see Jobson out and about right now, huffing and puffing about Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry. The Sussex family met with Charles and Camilla on July 10th, with Charles’ office controlling the messaging around the visit. That’s Charles’ big precondition for any meeting with Harry – Buckingham Palace must control what’s said (and not said) about the meeting. Last year, BP was caught leaking about Harry’s solo visit with his father, and Harry called them out publicly. My point? I think someone (Camilla) wants Jobson out here, saying all of this crap. Jobson made sure to explain why Camilla was invited to the Highgrove Summit:
King Charles made sure to have a “witness” at his July 10 reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Page Six is told. When Charles met with Harry, Markle and their kids at his country estate, Highgrove House, Queen Camilla was right by his side.
“The queen was there for a reason,” royal writer Robert Jobson told us: “To make sure that everything was witnessed.”
Jobson told us this week that no one apart from those present will ever know what really went down at Highgrove. “The only people who know were inside the room,” he said.
The question is: Will Harry and Meghan tell the world?
Despite everything, Jobson explained, Charles, 77, agreed to the meeting with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren — including Prince Archie, 7 — so that he has “no regrets.”
“He’s living with cancer, he’s had a lot of meetings lately with people,” said Jobson, whose latest book, ‘The Windsor Legacy’ is out now.
“The question is: Will Harry and Meghan tell the world?” in a story with a royal commentator parroting gossip he heard from Camilla’s liquored-up mouth. And if having a witness was so important, why did Charles meet Harry solo last September? I honestly think Charles wanted Camilla there so they could talk about Archie and Lili after the meeting. We all know that C&C were terribly worried about the kids’ skin color. What else? Jobson appeared on Tom Sykes’ Royalist podcast to talk about how Charles needs to “wise up” when it comes to Harry.
Prince Harry has found a new way forward—and it’s through his father. The exiled prince is inching closer to Buckingham Palace thanks to the generosity of King Charles, the royal biographer Robert Jobson has revealed on The Royalist podcast.
“I think that he’s been blinded by a father’s love of the son,” Jobson, 60, told Royalist host Tom Sykes. “I think he’s impacted by the fact that he’s living with cancer, without doubt. And that the emotion is there to see his grandchildren.”
“I think at this moment, I think that the king has got to wise up,” Jobson said. “Now, because he needs money, and because he needs brand and because he needs exposure, he’s sucking up to his father again,” he went on, slamming it as a “very dangerous situation.”
He added, “His father has to realize he’s not just Pa, he’s not just grandpa, he is the king. And he is there as a guardian and also a steward to the crown for his other son, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne.”
“His slow creep of allowing back Harry back into the fold is not what the public in this country want,” Jobson said. “They feel Harry has trashed the monarchy…..cashed in on the monarchy.”
Still, the biographer, who was once dubbed the “godfather of royal reporting” by the Wall Street Journal, recalled that the king once said he does not pay attention to polls, preferring instead to “play the long game.”
“But look at the, look at the long game as well as the polls sometimes, your majesty,” he added.
Well, my questions have been answered. Camilla is furious that Charles wants to spend time with his son and grandkids. Buckingham Palace’s courtiers are furious that they can’t control Harry OR Charles in this situation. “Now, because he needs money, and because he needs brand and because he needs exposure, he’s sucking up to his father again…” Completely asinine. Lies!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The mistress/wife sure seems to be spilling everything about that meeting ever since it happened so she was a witness just to fill the empty space in articles fed to the tabloids… funny how that happens every time she is attending something “private” that involves the Sussex’s.
There seems to be non-stop leaks about this “private” meeting and 100% of them are either made up by the rota or coming from the leftovers who were in the room. It’s gross and I hope that Harry gets the message that he will always just be a source of gossip and positioning for dear old dad.
I would suggest she appeared out of nosiness because she will eventually embellish what she witnessed.
What was the UK reaction to Charles meeting with Harry, Meghan and the kids? Were they truly furious about it? Or is “the public” a euphemism for Camilla and William?
Except there was a public backlash when Charles refused Harry a place to stay and wasn’t planning on seeing his grandkids. So to say the public doesn’t want the slow creep of Harry back in the country just doesn’t ring true at all. Most people don’t mind if Harry returns for visits. Just visiting does not make him half-in and I’m pretty sure a lot of the public gets that.
Queen Side Piece was not there as a “witness,” she was there as a chaperone to make sure Chuck didn’t say or do anything she didn’t approve of.
That’s been the problem all along. Camilla is so determined to erase Diana from Charles’s life that she’ll actively block him from having a relationship with his sons and smear the one who looks like her in the press.
And the press and the whole palace staff goes along with it. And Charles.
” A witness” how do they know that? They don’t, like everything else. I find the suggestion insulting not only to Harry but to Charles as well.
So Jobson, who is promoting HIS BOOK ABOUT THE MONARCHY, is whining that H has “cashed in on the monarchy”??? Does he not see the irony? The hypocrisy?
These people who make a living writing made-up narratives, smears and downright lies about the Prince have the actual audacity to be upset that the man took control of his own story and decided to tell it in his own words.
As to “leaks”: to show how tight a ship Harry and Meghan run and how much they keep close to their chests, do these vipers realise that despite the royals having scuppered her chances of wearing the Spencer tiara at her wedding, the months Meghan spent working with her dress designer on the veil and with her hairdresser mean that there are TONS of photographs of Meghan wearing the Spencer tiara which she could have released years ago if she had wanted to? 😀 I mean, we still don’t know where they went on their honeymoon!
Leaks only ever come from two places: Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, even when they claim to be “sources close to H+M” yet always manage to be slagging them off and embiggening William and Charles and Camilla and Kate.
Way to confirm the obvious Jobson: Camilla was there “as a witness” (spy, mole) to ensure that she had information to feed to her contacts in the British media.
Charles should wise up about what? And now? After almost 10 years of mismanaging the Sussex situation? What will change if Charles “wises up”?
Looks like it’s Jobson who’s trying to refresh his brand. Not exactly the ‘godfather of royal reporting” anymore, spouting this line of garbage to the totally despicable Sykes.
Jobson is correct in one respect, though – Charles needs to wise up. The backlash about his recent treatment of Harry should be a warning. The IG next year are going to be a very big deal, that’s already clear with the talk about how essential Birmingham has been in the recovery of the nation’s service people, and as the real birthplace of Invictus. Charles can choose to swim with the tide and get some positive PR, or play the same power games he attempted this year, in which case, he’ll lose again, and bigger this time, as he’s the CIC. That he finally deigned to meet with the Sussexes won’t erase the negative impression the public has from his earlier antics.
If he’s starting to consider his legacy, he needs to consider that his treatment of his son and his family is already a major blight. Time to poke his head out of the bubble and realize much of the rest of the world sees Harry and Meghan for what they are, successful, philanthropic, hard-working people who’ve made their way despite the roadblocks the RF put in their way. Of course, having sold his soul to the media, to his counsellors, and helped create the monsters that are Camilla and Will, Charles will find any course change uphill going.
Well, yeah. But that’s the opposite of what Jobson means. Of course, what Jobson means is stupid because neither Charles nor Harry want the Sussexes “back in the fold.”
Oh, I know it’s not what Jobson meant, that’s why I said he was spouting a line of garbage to Sykes. But Charles needs to wise up is still the one thing he said that’s correct, even if he was talking about something entirely different.
@windyriver – It’s like watching some kind of weird play in Hell, isn’t it? With two people spouting a line of garbage to each other – they know it’s garbage, they know they’ll probably say the complete opposite garbage the next day, but they’re condemned to keep doing it for the rest of eternity.
“Waiting for Harry” with grotesques – forever disfigured by narcissism, ambition, jealousy, anger, entitlement, and unacknowledged ignorance and incompetence – as King “Didi” Vladimir and Queen “Gogo” Estragon, and featuring William Pozzo and Lucky Middleton. “We always find something, eh Didi, to give us the impression we exist?”
have the king and his consort been outside since the visit? how long did the good will last? havin been to a few of these summits with a step monster present she is there to make sure he dosent go off script and promise his son anything. which doesnt look good for charles no matter which wahy you slice it. i take it she was divested of her phone before she entered the room so she couldnt take any photos to publish. i wonder if charles was making an effort to include his wife in discussions and it wasnt working?
She was a ” witness” because she likes gossip and wants to gossip. And jobson is one of her favorite mouthpieces.You can tell she absolutely hates it when Charles does not include her. Especially when it comes to Harry and Meghan. I’m sure she was disappointed that Archie and Lili were perfectly kind and well-behaved children, because I can’t imagine them being anything differently.
It amuses me how people like Jobson will talk about cashing in on the monarchy, but the palace will literally hire former tabloid reporters to run their communications team, and do authorize biographies with people like him and Valentine Low. But Harry speaking on the record about his own lived experience is verboten.
And I thought Charles told Harry six years ago he isn’t a bank? So why would Harry ask him for money? And since they literally have zero idea about how much money Harry and Meghan have, what their security costs, how much they have in investments, how much As Ever has earned, or how much Harry makes from Better Up, how exactly do they know they need money? This is just like how As Ever isnt doing well because website traffic is down, or Netflix being disappointed with the ratings of the shows. Speculation as fact.
A witness? A “royal source”, “source”, “aide close to the king”, … ?
For Charles, himself and Camilla are the only things he cares about; Camilla is more important to him than his two sons, and I think Harry has accepted that. She wasn’t there when Charles and Harry met last September because she was too lazy to fly back from Scotland; whenever she’s in England, Charles always wants her to come along. So I’m not at all surprised she was there that day. Tom Skyes, this so-called “journalist,” is KP’s mouthpiece, and KP is clearly very angry about that meeting. You’ll find that all the leaks about this meeting are from pro-KP journalists; clearly William is furious and doesn’t know what happened, he’s having his mouthpiece pretend to be a source.
I’m not surprised she was there either. Honestly what I think happened is that Charles wanted to meet Harry and the kids without Meghan, Harry put his foot down, and so Charles said okay then Camilla is there as well. or maybe Harry tried to say “no Camilla” and Charles refused. either way I think her presence was a requirement on Charles’ part for the meeting.
But I still find it hilarious that she was told at the last minute about it lol.
Weren’t the initial talks about Harry, Meghan and the children all meeting with Charles and Camilla, then once the Sussexes said that there would be a meeting without any photos of the children, suddenly Camilla’s story changed to her not being there at all? I think that Camilla was only there once it was confirmed that the Sussex children would be there, which is why she was in a rush to get to the meeting. I don’t see any reason for her to be late to a meeting that she knew was actually happening and one that he wanted her there as a witness. To me, it’s her being late or rushed for a meeting that shows that her plans quickly changed and the only times that she had been confirmed to be at any meeting between Charles and the Sussexes has always been when the children were to be there. I think that they were probably doing everything in their power through the media to prevent Meghan from being there, but there wasn’t any way that Meghan was going to allow her children to be face to face with those people without her being there also.
Oh, pulleeeaaassse.
If anything, Charles needs the Sussex shine, what with “Not My King” protesters filling the streets outside his appearances, and his younger brother Andrew being a global pariah.
As for Camilla, of course she wanted to be in the room where it happened. That nosy crone knows that gossip is her currency and the source of her influence.
Charles needs the Sussexes a lot more than they need him, PR wise.
Very true. Suspect Charles will never be able to admit that to himself though, though it’s becoming more and more obvious as time goes on.
The truth about the BRF is that none of them “need” anyone else to strengthen their reputation. The exception is of course babies and young children who can always be counted on to soften the edges around whatever scandal they’re currently embroiled in. As for Charles and Harry, they’re at a stalemate. Fans of either are enemies of the other and never the twain shall meet.
To me this reads like Jobson’s opinion, not a fact pattern. “I think” is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, so I don’t really see the basis for the thought that “Camilla is behind it.” I think he may be promoting his new book.
So far, all the reporters who have come forward pretending to know what happened at the meeting are pro-KP journalists. It’s quite obvious to me that these are all from KP.
These people are deluded and out of touch. The main reason why Charles met with Harry and his family is because of the backlash he received over the refusal to provide accommodation at BP to Harry.
Camilla was not there.
Remember, the very first report about the reunion was by Rebecca English, who stated that the king met with Prince Harry and his family. Then, quickly, Camilla was added.
This is the 4th or fifth report insisting she was there… why?
It is odd that she is trying to place herself at the centre of a reunion between father and son. Almost like when she insisted on placing herself between a husband and his new young wife. A weird controlling tactic.
If Camilla was in that room then we would know what was said, what Meghan was wearing and what was eaten and the exact number of minutes they met. The press still doesn’t know because she was not there.
I honestly dont know why you keep insisting she wasn’t there. It’s clear she was. Rebecca English would only know what KP told her – she’s not a go to for Charles and Camilla.
By this point, if she wasn’t there, the Sussexes would have clarified it. By insisting she wasn’t there, despite the official statement from BP saying she was, you’re saying that H&M are going along with the lie, which they would not do.
No, they would not have clarified it because they would be accused of “LEAKING”. Also, since no specifics have been leaked about the reunion, there is nothing to complain about. Last time, she leaked that Harry had given Charles a picture of the kids, and he immediately corrected the lie.
During the Sandringham summit, Harry’s comms person was being texted follow-up questions from the rota while the meeting was still underway. Palmer was giving a blow-by-blow of the meeting as if he were watching it live.
I think it is a good thing Camilla was not there and that Charles is keeping his mouth shut. It shows she is not in control as she thinks she is and why she is trying to claw back the narrative.
I think Charles needed Cammie there because he’s terrified to face the music on his own. And he knows — he knows — that he has accumulated a huge moral debt to Harry which he will never repay. He can’t even look at the interest coming due monthly. To say nothing of the way he’s treated Meghan. The guy is just what his own mother called him — hopeless. Cammie has enabled him for years and propped him up because she was a boozy housewife with a compulsively philandering husband who was absent for long stretches of time, whilst she lived in a style she could no longer afford after she lost all her capital invested with Lloyd’s when the names were wiped out. Charles is her lifeline, financially, logistically, socially, pragmatically. And she was always his go-between with the tabloids. She burnished his image and trashed his estranged first wife. They are a codependent nightmare.
Fck her. And soon her lying details will come out. Did Archie spit on her? Did Lili slap Camila’s face? I’d like to do both, but will testify right now that ALL of the Sussexes were polite and well-behaved. I don’t have that assurance about Camila and Charles, to be honest.
Isn’t it ironic and hypocritical that this man makes a living from writing and talking about gossip or made up BS about the Royal FAMILY but a family member has no right to write or talk about his own life and the impact media briefing causing false narratives has had on him!?
The Highgrove “visit” was hastily thrown together when it was made public that the Sussexes would be at Althorp House with the Spencers for a couple days. Chucky3 couldn’t have that!!
People forget that H&M have two little brains asking questions … when an opening came they made it happen for their KIDS. Otherwise I would doubt Meghan would have bothered given that leaks are almost always coming from the palaces.
Charles apparently does not insist on being witness when Camilla meets with her children.
If the intention was for Charles to have Camilla there as his witness to see his son, DIL and grandchildren, that is a poor representation of who he is as a father, FIL and grandfather that he would allow such a person who has encouraged such hate and vitriol against Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to be a witness for what should be a joyous occasion. It’s also a representation of his projection and paranoia when it has been BP that has leaked about these visits, even before they even happened. It doesn’t make sense that he would want her to be his witness when a week prior they told us that she wouldn’t be there at all. It also makes no sense that he wanted her to be his witness when he didn’t bother to tell his witness in time for her to be there without having to rush. As for Jobson being their mouthpiece, it is only a clear sign of who both Charles and Camilla are when it comes to Harry, Meghan and their children. Charles and Camilla allowing someone who suggested dangling Archie from a balcony to be in close circle of media mouthpieces just like allowing Clarkson who suggested pummeling a naked Meghan with feces, is not only a bad choice but a real reflection of how deplorable and evil Charles and Camilla really are. No grandparent should ever dismiss such vile and disgusting things to be said about their family members and then think it’s okay to maintain any type of relationship with such people.
I think it’s time someone ask Camilla the same question she asked Diana all those years ago, “What more do you want?” She’s got the King, the palaces, crowns, the jewels, all of it. She’s won it all, and yet she’s still a miserable human being.
Here me out, she was not invited, it was not meant for her to be there but someone called her and she raced over there to make her presence known and to meddle.
-Charles life is wild. When this first happened someone, on this blog, wrote “charles probably tried to exclude camilla and as soon as she found out she ran over”. Its becoming obvious that happened. Only other option is charles couldn’t get pictures so he called camilla to leak. I don’t believe that. Was she hiding at Highgrove and then popped out? I dont think that. She was excluded. Lol.
-charles is getting the hint that the public sees him in a better light than camilla. It really was seen in africa when camilla had to wait in the car. Charles has been kicking her out frequently. Lol. When he was prince she would lurk at the sides. Lol.