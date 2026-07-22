Jobson: Queen Camilla attended the Highgrove Summit as a ‘witness’

Robert Jobson is a longtime royal biographer/commentator, more closely aligned with King Charles and Camilla. I wouldn’t call him an unofficial mouthpiece for Charles and Camilla, but I do get the feeling that the bulk of his briefings come from their side of the street. So it’s interesting to see Jobson out and about right now, huffing and puffing about Charles’ relationship with Prince Harry. The Sussex family met with Charles and Camilla on July 10th, with Charles’ office controlling the messaging around the visit. That’s Charles’ big precondition for any meeting with Harry – Buckingham Palace must control what’s said (and not said) about the meeting. Last year, BP was caught leaking about Harry’s solo visit with his father, and Harry called them out publicly. My point? I think someone (Camilla) wants Jobson out here, saying all of this crap. Jobson made sure to explain why Camilla was invited to the Highgrove Summit:

King Charles made sure to have a “witness” at his July 10 reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Page Six is told. When Charles met with Harry, Markle and their kids at his country estate, Highgrove House, Queen Camilla was right by his side. “The queen was there for a reason,” royal writer Robert Jobson told us: “To make sure that everything was witnessed.” Jobson told us this week that no one apart from those present will ever know what really went down at Highgrove. “The only people who know were inside the room,” he said. The question is: Will Harry and Meghan tell the world? Despite everything, Jobson explained, Charles, 77, agreed to the meeting with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren — including Prince Archie, 7 — so that he has “no regrets.” “He’s living with cancer, he’s had a lot of meetings lately with people,” said Jobson, whose latest book, ‘The Windsor Legacy’ is out now.

[From Page Six]

“The question is: Will Harry and Meghan tell the world?” in a story with a royal commentator parroting gossip he heard from Camilla’s liquored-up mouth. And if having a witness was so important, why did Charles meet Harry solo last September? I honestly think Charles wanted Camilla there so they could talk about Archie and Lili after the meeting. We all know that C&C were terribly worried about the kids’ skin color. What else? Jobson appeared on Tom Sykes’ Royalist podcast to talk about how Charles needs to “wise up” when it comes to Harry.

Prince Harry has found a new way forward—and it’s through his father. The exiled prince is inching closer to Buckingham Palace thanks to the generosity of King Charles, the royal biographer Robert Jobson has revealed on The Royalist podcast. “I think that he’s been blinded by a father’s love of the son,” Jobson, 60, told Royalist host Tom Sykes. “I think he’s impacted by the fact that he’s living with cancer, without doubt. And that the emotion is there to see his grandchildren.” “I think at this moment, I think that the king has got to wise up,” Jobson said. “Now, because he needs money, and because he needs brand and because he needs exposure, he’s sucking up to his father again,” he went on, slamming it as a “very dangerous situation.” He added, “His father has to realize he’s not just Pa, he’s not just grandpa, he is the king. And he is there as a guardian and also a steward to the crown for his other son, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne.” “His slow creep of allowing back Harry back into the fold is not what the public in this country want,” Jobson said. “They feel Harry has trashed the monarchy…..cashed in on the monarchy.” Still, the biographer, who was once dubbed the “godfather of royal reporting” by the Wall Street Journal, recalled that the king once said he does not pay attention to polls, preferring instead to “play the long game.” “But look at the, look at the long game as well as the polls sometimes, your majesty,” he added.

[From The Daily Beast]

Well, my questions have been answered. Camilla is furious that Charles wants to spend time with his son and grandkids. Buckingham Palace’s courtiers are furious that they can’t control Harry OR Charles in this situation. “Now, because he needs money, and because he needs brand and because he needs exposure, he’s sucking up to his father again…” Completely asinine. Lies!