Gen Z are embracing ‘grandma hobbies’ like sewing, quilting and knitting

Gen Z are a curious, at times confounding bunch. With one hand they deride grammar and spelling as “limiting,” yet with the other they seek to resurrect retro technology and vintage arts. The latter was the focus of a recent New York Times article, specifically Gen Z’s love of what’s referred to as “grandma hobbies.” We’re talking sewing, quilting, knitting, print-making, anything that takes you out of your head and into your hands. Renewed interest in these crafts (too often written off as quaint) has grown so robustly that folk schools across the country are seeing huge upticks in enrollment. The author of the NYT piece, Kate Brennan, reported from the field as she visited the Green Door Folk School in Cedar, Michigan for a two-day quilt workshop. A snapshot of her time with those crafty Gen Zers:
“Grandma hobbies reconnect us to ourselves,” said Cal Newport, a professor of computer science at Georgetown University who writes about technology, focus and productivity. “These activities are hard, in that they require time and concentration to master. But they also offer clear and fulfilling rewards.”
Mari Sanborn, the communications coordinator for the Folk School Alliance, a nonprofit that supports folk education across the United States and Canada, said learning handicrafts offers a way to reclaim a sense of community as well as traditional skills.
“It’s a way of holding onto things that might one day be lost,” she said.
The folk school movement emerged in Denmark in the 1840s, when educator Nikolaj Frederik Severin Grundtvig championed learning rooted in lived experience, rather than rote study. He envisioned “schools for life” that would strengthen rural societies through craftsmanship and lifelong learning. The model spread through Scandinavia, and then to the United States in 1878. Today, more than 100 folk schools operate across the country.
…Susan Luckman, a professor of culture and creative industries at Adelaide University in South Australia and the author of “Craft and the Creative Economy,” said that analog pastimes give “a little bit of self-empowerment back in a world that can often feel overwhelming.”
“At a very basic level, I think people are looking for something to do recreationally that doesn’t involve a screen,” she added.
Grandma hobbies are all over the internet. On Instagram and TikTok, users have embraced “WIP Wednesday” (short for “work in progress”), a weekly ritual of sharing updates on projects like knitting and needlepoint. Pinterest searches for beginner sewing projects have quadrupled over the past year, driven largely by users under 34. Several of Green Door’s Instagram reels — storybook-like scenes of barn dances, plein-air painting and maple syrup tapping — have amassed tens of thousands of likes.
…After a brief sewing machine demonstration by Cody Cook-Parrott, the class instructor, students sifted through bins of fabric and fanned out across the property. Some, including Claire Erwin, 30, set up their machines at picnic tables outside. Ms. Erwin was the first student to enroll in Green Door’s inaugural class: wooden spoon carving. She and her fiancé keep coming back for more workshops, despite the fact that she accidentally stabbed herself in the hand.
“Remember I got that infection?” she said to her friend, Maura Fitzgerald, also 30, who laughed and nodded without looking up from her quilt. “I just kept going because I was having so much fun making my spoon.”
…Anne Kirketerp, a Danish psychologist and longtime folk school instructor who wrote a book called “Craft Psychology,” calls this phenomenon “meaningful self-forgetfulness.”
“When we create something that requires full attention, the part of our brain called ‘default mode network’ is diminished,” Dr. Kirketerp said. “The constant inner noise or negative ruminating thoughts are absent.”
She added, “That is what we need desperately.”
“I just kept going because I was having so much fun making my spoon.” I’ll have what she’s having! I never thought such a spoon-happy sentence was even possible, but the fact that it was uttered earnestly in the aftermath of stabbing herself and getting an infection?? Bananas! I love everything this folk school movement is about… while at the same time reserving the right to think this could be the setting for a horror movie. Because really, what makes a person so enamored with a spoon that they ignore bodily injury? Or have I just not encountered the right wooden spoon yet? And before you start saying, “Oh wow, Kismet’s really gone off the deep end this time,” may I point out that one of Green Door’s class offerings is: Chainsaw Milling! Among a roster of admittedly delightful crafts like Carve and Print: Block Printed Tea Towels, Beginner Sock Knitting (which can later be followed up with Whimsical Holiday Socks), and Large Willow Herb Tray/Irish Skib Weaving, to name but a few.
In all sincerity, it makes me giddy that the youngins are finding joy in detailed, handmade artistic pursuits. Hobbies that require full concentration — but softly, joyfully — are so important. In my life, it’s been watercoloring, which yes, Green Door does have a class in for botanicals. Maybe I’ll make my way to Michigan this year; brush up on my painting, and see for myself what that damn spoon is all about.
photos credit: Gustavo Fring, Miriam Alonso, Sam Lion on Pexels
47 Responses to “Gen Z are embracing ‘grandma hobbies’ like sewing, quilting and knitting”
This is so awesome. I really think there has been an effort by big tech over the last 20 years to disconnect people from language and skills like making their own clothes, home items etc. Nothing wrong with technology but one of the greatest things about being human is using your brain in conjunction with your hands to create something in 3D.
Co-sign all of this! As a kid I made my own paper dolls and wrote short stories. Maybe not as useful as knitting but e-commerce has propelled us into a late stage capitalist society of mindless consumerism. Being creative, learning skills, and doing anything but scrolling or shopping is good for the soul.
I agree completely! We are easier to control if we have to rely on them for everything.
Wall-E is one of my very favorite movies for a reason – I feel like we are living in the beginning of it now. Well that and The Terminator.
I am Gen X and re-learning how to knit. I dabble in water color and I’m going to take a class. My husband and I just did a ‘date night’ ceramics class where we threw pots – these types of things are so soul-filling.
I also re-learned how to knit recently. So much fun 🙂
I was at a BTS concert recently in Europe and LOTS of people had made all kinds of things by crafting and were handing them out to other fans.
There was a big variety too of self-made things. It really inspired me.
Love Wall-E.
One of my goals is learning to be a good gardener, a really good one. Goals include adding permaculture to the yard and learning food preservation. Home food production is crucial.
Too late to edit. I took a course in beekeeping years ago but didn’t have a yard at the time. Now I want to retake that and add beekeeping to my list of skills. Not just honeybees, but things like minor bees who need our help too.
@irisrose: I was listening to a podcast the other day that had Eleanor Spicer-Rice on it (she’s an entomologist). She was saying how in North America, honeybees are not endangered and never have been. They were brought here by the colonists specifically to pollinate various fruits & trees they also introduced. It’s the native bees that were and are in trouble.
I’ve been noticing this trend in my own Gen Z kids – I have one who has switched back to a flip phone and is building a CD collection that he listens to in his car and everywhere. Just last night I got to teach him about burning a CD so he can have a “mixtape” of different songs instead of having to just listen to one artist at a time. He was enthralled lol. Everything old is new again it would seem!
I love all of this!
That is delightful! I saw a headline yesterday about the resurgence of CDs, and it makes sense. You buy a CD, and you OWN it. It can’t be pulled from your digital library on you. And they’re a heck of a lot more portable than vinyl!
Tip for anyone considering starting. Check your local thrift store and garage sales. You may find knitting and crochet needles in many sizes, yarn, etc.
I know, knitting is more enjoyable with good needles. But if you’re just starting out, why spend hundreds to find out you don’t enjoy a hobby.
If you really get into it, also look at thrift stores for sweaters you can rip apart and reknit. Enough yarn for a sweater is hella expensive. There are tutorials online about what type of sweaters to look for, which seams to avoid, how to unravel.
Good tips! Some people buy beautiful tablecloths that aren’t stained and make clothing items out of them. There is a woman that I watch on Instagram who does that.
That’s a great idea. I’d be looking for beautiful linen tablecloths to make into clothing too.
Sheets, too, I’m thinking–lots of cloth with little seaming.
My 21yo does a few local markets weekly where people her age are getting together to sell their handmade stuff. just little pop-ups at punk shows and bars. They get together and trade materials and clothes and stuff, too. It’s really cool. My kiddo does applique work on thrifted items. She’s autistic, so it’s just enough interaction to keep her happy and healthy without the stress that would come with a jobby job. And we’re in a relatively small city. (Not that every hobby has to be monetized, but for her it’s more the sense of community and the autonomy of really running her own business. She also sells on depop.)
This IS really cool!
This is really awesome. Two of my young adult kids knit, crochet and forge. Forging is super expensive but there is a fantastic folk school near us that my son saves up for and he’s brought home a ladle, spatula and super cool and sturdy hooks for coats near the door. The third child is totally uninterested in it all though 🙂
The technology is making everyone run back stuff where you’re away from a screen. I think it makes sense they’d be interested in these hobbies. I hate my phone so much. If it wasn’t a requirement for working, I’d throw it into the ocean.
yeah, I think it makes sense that these hobbies are making a comeback. I know for me, I spend a lot of time in front of a screen – all day at work, and then I often make the mistake of zoning out on my phone (I’ll sit down for “five minutes” and its a half hour.) So I do like to have things that aren’t screen related – reading is my big one, but I do like crocheting and cooking/baking. I think there’s an appeal in being able to do a project start to finish and say “I made this.” There’s a sense of accomplishment there that you don’t get by scrolling your phone.
I’m in a weekly knitting circle at my local yarn shop – almost all are Gen Z and I’m pretty much the grandma (though not actually a grandma). They’re all knitting, crocheting, sewing their own clothes, chatting – and for 2 hours the only use of smartphones is to share photos of their projects. I’ll admit there was a bit of ageist attitude at the beginning, but I let it slide and they’ve come to realize that I’ve acquired a lot of skills and information in my lifetime of knitting. And it’s been interesting to listen to their Gen Z conversation and concerns – jobs, relationships, books, pets, the right kind of dental floss…
I love all of this! I’m Xennial, and I have done wooden spoon carving. It’s fun and meditative, although I get that it’s probably not for everyone! I do a lot of hobbies that have potential for stabbing or cutting myself – I don’t consider it a proper project until I’ve bled on it, so I totally understand the “yeah, I kept going, despite bleeding” XD
Waving my scarred hand from lino cutting and printmaking.
Oh, fun (minus the scarring part, she says looking her own hand and arm scars)! That’s on the list of things I am kicking around getting into!
This is such happy news. The manual skills the GenZs are developing will stand them in good stead. They’ll develop problem solving and manual dexterity while honing their creativity, and find that these skills are transferable to other crafts. They’ll also begin to see how things are actually constructed, how time consuming making can be and perhaps appreciate well made, quality goods over our throw away culture., which may have a knock on effect for the environment. When I was a teenager I thrifted for clothes which led me to learn to sew and make jewelry. Those skills later transferred to stained glass, embroidery, metalsmithing, furniture restoration and reupholstering. Each of these crafts has its own community and are so rewarding. It makes me so happy to see a younger generation exploring these crafts.
I feel like that’s something a lot of people don’t realize – just how much skills transfer across different mediums. Learning to mark wood for cutting? Actually very much like using a rotary cutter for quilting. Scoring sheet glass? Basically the exact same motion. You stack and build and it’s exciting to hear the youngins are learning this! (I also want to get into metalsmithing!)
I’ve watched a couple of YT channels, one a woman who picks up furniture set out for the grappler and a young man who scours thrift shops all for furniture to repair, refinish and sell. It’s thrilling to watch woman working with power tools
My grandma’s hobby was slot machines
I mean… there are definitely Gen Zs who also share that hobby XD
My gramma raised rabbits. For sale, for food & fur. 😑
I love this! I was 12 when I learned to crochet. I used to make scarves and hats for myself and blankets and capes for my Barbie ( she was a cape wearing goddess and I was a late teen bloomer because I played Barbies well into my 13th year). I also wrote poetry ( bad), short stories ( not quite as bad), and did pencil sketches ( really bad). Being creative is good for the mind.
I totally get the appeal. It’s to get off screens and out of your head for a while. Don’t get me wrong, I still love my technology that makes everyday life easier, but I find myself getting angry with myself when I get stuck in a doomscrolling loop. I have bought a lot of hobby material like colored pencils, acrylic markers, nail art so I can turn to that instead.
My mother was always telling me I needed more hobbies. Back then my kids were young, I was working, volunteering, etc. and told her who has the time? THEN kids grew up, and I just wasn’t as busy. I’ve since taken up, first knitting, then crocheting, now I’m on to needle felting which I learned during COVID. In fact COVID may be a factor in a lot of people starting these kind of hobbies. Anyway, I needle felt almost exclusively now. It’s basically painting or sculpting by stabbing wool with the “needle”. Besides it being creative, it is also very satisfying feeling the bit of crunch with the stab. ASMR? Also, I stab felt so I don’t feel like stabbing people…..as much.
Laughing because this exact same article has been written every few years for the last quarter century. Young women move out on their own and take up crafts their mothers didn’t teach them. They find other young people online and in person to craft with. All good!
The bad? As someone who’s been knitting for over forty years, this framing actively encourages new crafters to see themselves as superior to the older women who’ve been doing this for a long time. Yeah, not you and your friends, but it is very real. Long time yarn shop closed down nearby. New “young and cute” one opened up a short time later. They hired zero of the women who’d worked at the old shop, with knowledge and experience and long term ties to the knitting community. The new shop has nice product and great classes, but the workers are hip and cute and will actively ignore older women (who spend enormous amounts of money at fiber festivals) when they come in to buy something. Turning designing and dyeing into a lifestyle influencer gig, sold via social media hasn’t helped.
There are places where all generations craft together, but too many are siloed into either greying retirees or dismissive newbies.
‘Laughing because this exact same article has been written every few years for the last quarter century.’ Oh, longer than that. Every generation ‘discovers’ something that’s already been known.
This is the kind of news that I like. My father sewed out of necessity as a young man when he was in National Service after WW2 and then for pleasure for a number of years afterwards. Seeing his few embroidered tablecloths (nothing fancy but still beautiful) piqued my interest and led me to cross stitch, quilting and most recently knitting. These are all great for getting out of your head and I think they’re necessary skills, you don’t need to know how to sew to a haute couture level but knowing how to repair a tear, insert a new pocket, darn some holes in socks etc are skills worth knowing.
Lol, they’re superior until they realize they don’t know how to fix a mistake. Or they put their work down and don’t know where they are in the pattern. Or how to substitute yarns, or how to make a garment fit. Videos can be great, but they’re generic. I have a student who is an engineer from China – it’s been interesting to teach him in a way that clicks in his brain.
Sorry, this was a response to @ Tis True, Tis True
My Gen Z daughter is into handmade things. She doesn’t make them but sometimes buys them on Etsy. She’s a nurse and works with her hands every day, which is something that is important to her. She’s always preferred to learn by doing rather than reading, too. Also a very good cook. I think cooking is her way of staying rooted in the practical, creative and kinetic.
My daughter, a nurse, embraces knitting, embroidery, crochet, and sewing. As a distraction from the daily news and current events, I have combined some favorite things–gardening, crafting, flowers, and folklore– into one niche activity: making blank greeting cards from pressed flowers. Put those wildflowers to work. You can assemble a regular bouquet on the card, or one where each flower has a symbolic meaning (eg, red poppy=consolation, or pansy=thoughts). End-stage capitalism makes me feel guilty I’m not making these for money, but grandma hobbies are their own reward. Working with your hands can keep you sane!
So much better than screen time. There is hope.
There are a lot of young people crafting. So why are the stock images of people who don’t know what the heck is in their hands or how to hold it? Why not a picture of a proud young woman who made her beanie instead of buying it?
I’ll see my grumpy self out…
Seconded – first thing I noticed. They aren’t knitters! (Also showing myself out.)
I love grandma craft hobbies! I’m currently into cross stitch and diamond painting. I used to knit a lot but had to stop due to a repetitive stress injury. My mental health is noticeably better when I work with my hands instead of scrolling for hours on my phone.
Gen X here. I’ve been sewing, knitting, embroidering etc. for years now and every now and then someone will write an article like this, but…as a teacher I do see more and more crafty teenagers, significant numbers and I hope this article is onto a real development here.
I’m sorry (no I’m not), but this cracked me up: ‘“At a very basic level, I think people are looking for something to do recreationally that doesn’t involve a screen,” she added.
Grandma hobbies are all over the internet.’
Did the writer not catch the irony of their own statement?!
Do it! Sign up for the class you’ve been considering, you won’t regret it. Or use YouTube University: I thought myself to crochet on YouTube videos when I got the flu – now I’m actually quite accomplished! Jump in
This is awesome! I’ve loved to sew, although not until the pandemic made an effort to cultivate skills. Recently I’ve found taking my time – hand stitching instead of using a machine – brings so much satisfaction. I can understand why these sorts of hobbies would bring joy to so many others. Long live the grandma hobbies!
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