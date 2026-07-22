“Olivia Rodrigo is apparently dating a Wall Street banker” links

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating a Wall Street banker. While it’s cool to see pop stars dating “normal” guys, I feel like Olivia will be singing about the SEC soon enough. [Just Jared]
Drake almost definitely has a gambling problem, but it’s worse than that – he has terrible instincts so he almost always bets on the loser. [Pajiba]
Matt Damon’s stunt double was a lady! [Hollywood Life]
Carlos Alcaraz’s hair is soooo good right now. [RCFA]
Clavicular claims he didn’t really OD. [Socialite Life]
Colman Domingo is a great TV host. [LaineyGossip]
Emmy Rossum has great hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Vincent Cassel stars in Charli XCX’s latest music video. [OMG Blog]
I really miss John Ritter. [Seriously OMG]
It feels like Love After Lockup is more about recidivism than love. [Starcasm]
Funny tweets of the month. [Buzzfeed]
Can’t wait for Olivia’s single “buy low sell high”
Or her next one “Riding the bull”
And then of course her breakup anthem “the piker”
Thats a brave man. He knows he will be in a song. It wont be flattering. She isnt ready to retire so this will end bad for him. Good luck to him.
I believe clavicular did od. I know fake streams are common but I watched a few clips from him. I dont think he fakes to fakes. Like 2 of the guys around him seem to be acting but the rest are just hangers on. I firmly believe they all are in over their heads. Their parents need to visit their kids.