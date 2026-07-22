“Olivia Rodrigo is apparently dating a Wall Street banker” links

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly dating a Wall Street banker. While it’s cool to see pop stars dating “normal” guys, I feel like Olivia will be singing about the SEC soon enough. [Just Jared]

Drake almost definitely has a gambling problem, but it’s worse than that – he has terrible instincts so he almost always bets on the loser. [Pajiba]

Matt Damon’s stunt double was a lady! [Hollywood Life]

Carlos Alcaraz’s hair is soooo good right now. [RCFA]

Clavicular claims he didn’t really OD. [Socialite Life]

Colman Domingo is a great TV host. [LaineyGossip]

Emmy Rossum has great hair. [Go Fug Yourself]

Vincent Cassel stars in Charli XCX’s latest music video. [OMG Blog]

I really miss John Ritter. [Seriously OMG]

It feels like Love After Lockup is more about recidivism than love. [Starcasm]

Funny tweets of the month. [Buzzfeed]