Love Island’s Olandria & Nic broke up one year after they started ‘dating’

I rarely invest in reality shows or reality-show storylines, on-camera or off-camera. For the past year, though, even I became aware of Olandria and Nic, two Love Island USA contestants who found love during their season in 2025. While they didn’t win their season, they easily got the most attention out of any Love Island contestant. They were everywhere. No, scratch that – Olandria Carthen was everywhere, while Nic Vansteenberghe mostly stayed at home. Olandria went to charity galas, she went to the MTV Movie Awards, she went to the Golden Globes, she went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, she went to the BET Awards. She was famemaxxing to a crazy degree. She almost always looked like she was stepping out of a pool, glistening and moist, but with perfectly applied makeup. People were really invested in Olandria and Nic’s love story. Too bad it looks like they were taking part in some kind of one-year fuaxmance contract.
Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have gone their separate ways. The fan-favorite Love Island USA season 7 couple has broken up, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively, adding that they “decided to part ways” just over a year after they departed the Fiji villa together.
“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” says the source. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”
Their relationship on the hit Peacock series began during a surprise Casa Amor twist that gave them both second chances at finding love. But Carthen previously told PEOPLE she “didn’t allow myself to feel that spark” at first, out of respect for Cierra Ortega, who had been coupled up with Vansteenberghe since early on.
It was only after Ortega was removed from the villa that Carthen, 28, was able to “make my own selfish decision” and give in to her chemistry with Vansteenberghe, 25.
[From People]
“Busy schedules”- i.e., Olandria attending every single event she was invited to. I’m not blaming her – she’s clearly a hustler who saw an opening to become pretty famous, and she milked that opportunity for all it was worth. No one got hurt, no one got arrested, and it was all in good fun, right? I really hope that people aren’t taking any part of this seriously.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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New York, NY Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen proved why they’re fan favorites, stepping out in matching black looks for the US Open after-party at the Boom Boom Room in NYC.
Pictured: Nic Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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21 November 2025 . Beverly Hills, California – Olandria Carthen At Femme It Forward’s 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.,Image: 1053894981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: No Sales through Cover Images/Cover Media EVER, Model Release: no , Credit line: Sadou Faye/Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 21: American model, influencer, and television personality Olandria Carthen wearing Amor Garibovic arrives at the 4th Annual Femme It Forward ‘Give Her FlowHERS’ Awards Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1053965396, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Olandria Carthen , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Olandria Carthen at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1065397105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Olandria Carthen wearing Pajtim arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083833262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Olandria Carthen , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Olandria Carthen at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113209794, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Olandria Carthen , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JUNE 28: Olandria Carthen wearing custom Teophilio, styled by The Reismans arrives at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113590565, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Olandria Carthen , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York City, NY Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe were spotted arriving at the Today Show for an exciting appearance in New York.
Pictured: Olandria Carthen, Nicolas Vansteenberghe
BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen proved why they’re fan favorites, stepping out in matching black looks for the US Open after-party at the Boom Boom Room in NYC.
Pictured: Nic Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen
BACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Good for her. She seems smart and likeable. She gained exposure from the show and then built even more opportunities for herself. Wish her well.
Wow. A Black woman can’t be pretty and have fun without being called out for it. Nor can anyone comment on it. Xx
Being characterized as a hustler that milks every opportunity…where have I heard that before? Oh yeah, Tom Bower and Tina Brown come to mind. I really respect how olandria has moved through everything. I remember even zendaya going out of her way to meet her. But I’m not one who watched the show or ever cared if they were a “real couple” or not. Idc if they were or weren’t.
Girl. And the narrative that Nic was just sitting at home is unreal. He has been all over the country working as a DJ and Olandria would go to some of his gigs. And the fashion shows he attended with her is him staying at home? Odd.
I was actually surprised. Bc olandria was just characterized in the same way that Meghan has been by the tabloids. Ofc she’s been taking opportunities and showing up to so many events but she also does more than just that… and look, she does have hustle and that’s a positive but the way this was worded was off for me.
Not surprised by this at all. In fact I expected this to happen sooner than it did.
Can I say I hate this narrative that is was all fake? I say that because we never get on white women from this show that break out and then break up in less than a year. Huda couldn’t make it six months. But the successful black woman – totes fake. No way that guy was actually into her huh?
Woof.
The racist dog whistles in this piece are loud…