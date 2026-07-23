Love Island’s Olandria & Nic broke up one year after they started ‘dating’

I rarely invest in reality shows or reality-show storylines, on-camera or off-camera. For the past year, though, even I became aware of Olandria and Nic, two Love Island USA contestants who found love during their season in 2025. While they didn’t win their season, they easily got the most attention out of any Love Island contestant. They were everywhere. No, scratch that – Olandria Carthen was everywhere, while Nic Vansteenberghe mostly stayed at home. Olandria went to charity galas, she went to the MTV Movie Awards, she went to the Golden Globes, she went to the Vanity Fair Oscar party, she went to the BET Awards. She was famemaxxing to a crazy degree. She almost always looked like she was stepping out of a pool, glistening and moist, but with perfectly applied makeup. People were really invested in Olandria and Nic’s love story. Too bad it looks like they were taking part in some kind of one-year fuaxmance contract.

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have gone their separate ways. The fan-favorite Love Island USA season 7 couple has broken up, a source confirms to PEOPLE exclusively, adding that they “decided to part ways” just over a year after they departed the Fiji villa together.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” says the source. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

Their relationship on the hit Peacock series began during a surprise Casa Amor twist that gave them both second chances at finding love. But Carthen previously told PEOPLE she “didn’t allow myself to feel that spark” at first, out of respect for Cierra Ortega, who had been coupled up with Vansteenberghe since early on.

It was only after Ortega was removed from the villa that Carthen, 28, was able to “make my own selfish decision” and give in to her chemistry with Vansteenberghe, 25.

[From People]

“Busy schedules”- i.e., Olandria attending every single event she was invited to. I’m not blaming her – she’s clearly a hustler who saw an opening to become pretty famous, and she milked that opportunity for all it was worth. No one got hurt, no one got arrested, and it was all in good fun, right? I really hope that people aren’t taking any part of this seriously.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

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8 Responses to “Love Island’s Olandria & Nic broke up one year after they started ‘dating’”

  1. Jais says:
    July 23, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Good for her. She seems smart and likeable. She gained exposure from the show and then built even more opportunities for herself. Wish her well.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 23, 2026 at 8:06 am

    Wow. A Black woman can’t be pretty and have fun without being called out for it. Nor can anyone comment on it. Xx

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 23, 2026 at 9:10 am

      Being characterized as a hustler that milks every opportunity…where have I heard that before? Oh yeah, Tom Bower and Tina Brown come to mind. I really respect how olandria has moved through everything. I remember even zendaya going out of her way to meet her. But I’m not one who watched the show or ever cared if they were a “real couple” or not. Idc if they were or weren’t.

      Reply
      • ThatGirlThere says:
        July 23, 2026 at 9:48 am

        Girl. And the narrative that Nic was just sitting at home is unreal. He has been all over the country working as a DJ and Olandria would go to some of his gigs. And the fashion shows he attended with her is him staying at home? Odd.

      • Jais says:
        July 23, 2026 at 10:34 am

        I was actually surprised. Bc olandria was just characterized in the same way that Meghan has been by the tabloids. Ofc she’s been taking opportunities and showing up to so many events but she also does more than just that… and look, she does have hustle and that’s a positive but the way this was worded was off for me.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    July 23, 2026 at 8:44 am

    Not surprised by this at all. In fact I expected this to happen sooner than it did.

    Reply
  4. Oh_hey says:
    July 23, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Can I say I hate this narrative that is was all fake? I say that because we never get on white women from this show that break out and then break up in less than a year. Huda couldn’t make it six months. But the successful black woman – totes fake. No way that guy was actually into her huh?

    Reply
  5. BGB says:
    July 23, 2026 at 10:07 am

    Woof.
    The racist dog whistles in this piece are loud…

    Reply

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