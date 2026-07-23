P6: Angelina Jolie ‘hasn’t been fighting & isn’t angry… she wants everyone to heal’

This week, we learned that Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has filed the legal papers to change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, with Brad Pitt’s surname completely removed. Zahara and Maddox are already months into the same process to drop “Pitt” from their surnames, and Shiloh removed “Pitt” from her name in 2024. Incidentally, I’ve seen some bizarre commentary on this in my mentions, so let’s set out some facts: changing your legal name is a public record, and that’s how TMZ and People Magazine get their hands on this information – they submit FOIA requests for the legal filings. Now, is it possible that someone is nudging the media to go and look for these records? Possibly. But from what I can see, Angelina Jolie’s team is basically only standing up for the kids to make their own decisions, and Jolie is also clapping back on the wall of bulls–t from Brad’s cracked-out team of crisis managers. Speaking of, Page Six had some strangely pro-Angelina quotes:

Angelina Jolie is focused on healing as daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt becomes the latest of her children who has legally filed to drop Pitt from her last name. “Angie hasn’t been fighting and isn’t angry. She just wants everyone to heal,” a source close to the “Maleficent” actress exclusively told Page Six. “If people knew the whole truth they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them,” the insider claimed. “The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency.” Representatives for Pitt and Jolie did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. Vivienne, 18, submitted paperwork July 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that her legal name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Marcheline Bertrand is the name of Jolie’s late mom, who died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian and breast cancer. In court docs obtained by Page Six, Vivienne lists the reason as “personal.”

[From Page Six]

“The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency….” I agree with this – the kids are clearly done with Brad, but they aren’t giving interviews or blasting him online (minus Pax, who blasted Brad online several years ago). The kids are letting their actions speak for themselves. Now, my question is: is that the right move? Long-term, I guess it’s the right move to just keep it moving and remove Brad and his name out of their lives forever. But in the short-term? I sort of wish one of the kids would just give an interview and burn it all down. I also wonder if Angelina has encouraged them NOT to do just that, especially with all of these idiotic Chateau Miraval lawsuits hanging over her head.