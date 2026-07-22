Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 18 years old, filed to drop ‘Pitt’ from her legal name

Shiloh Jolie was the first of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids to go the legal route to change her name. In 2024, on Shiloh’s 18th birthday, she hired a lawyer and began the process to drop the “Pitt” surname from her legal name. Brad was furious. Then, in April of this year, Zahara and Maddox both began their name-change process too, after years of dropping “Pitt” from their names socially and academically. Brad was also furious about that. Then, just two weekends ago, Knox and Vivienne turned 18 years old. Angelina is finally free of any and all custodial arrangements, and all of her kids are now legal adults. Well, not even two weeks after her 18th birthday, Vivienne has now filed to change her name too.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne is seeking to legally remove “Pitt” from her last name. The 18-year-old has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting that her legal name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The reason for the name change is listed as “personal,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
A hearing on Vivienne’s petition has been scheduled for Nov. 2, according to the court documents.
The filing marks the latest indication that Vivienne has distanced herself from the Pitt surname. In May 2024, Vivienne was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, which she helped produce alongside her mother.
Vivienne also isn’t the first of Jolie, 51, and Pitt’s six children to take steps toward dropping “Pitt” from her name. Zahara is seeking to legally change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie, while Maddox is requesting to become Maddox Chivan Jolie. In 2024, Shiloh filed to drop Pitt from her name and change it to Shiloh Jolie.
“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” a source close to Pitt previously told PEOPLE.
Shiloh’s petition was granted in August 2024. Zahara and Maddox’s petitions remain pending, with Zahara’s hearing scheduled for Sept. 28 and Maddox’s set for Sept. 14, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE.
[From People]
It’s worth noting that when Knox graduated from high school, he used the name “Knox Jolie,” so he’s dropped “Pitt” in his personal life too. I actually think the fact that the kids are doing this in their own time indicates that Angelina is not coordinating it or directing her children to do it. Reportedly, Shiloh didn’t even tell her mom at first, she just went out and hired a lawyer herself, with her own money. Zahara waited until this year, the year she graduated from Spelman. Maddox waited until now, and he’s 24. And Vivienne was like… let’s just get this done right this year, less than two weeks after my 18th birthday. These kids haven’t been “alienated” from Brad, they’ve spent the last decade seeing what Brad has done to their mother. And they were all on that plane in 2016 as well.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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New York, NY – Actress Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend the Hades Town Broadway Show at the Walter Kerr Theater in Times Square Manhattan.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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New York, NY – Actress Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend the Hades Town Broadway Show at the Walter Kerr Theater in Times Square Manhattan.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2023
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Los Angeles, CA – Celebrities at the opening night of Reefer Madness The Musical at The Whitley Whitley in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2024
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New York, NY – Celebrities from the world of theater and entertainment grace the red carpet at the 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony.
Pictured: Vivienne Jolie
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Angelina Jolie at The Outsiders Broadway Opening
Featuring: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Apr 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Angelina Jolie is seen attending the opening night of ‘The Outsiders’ at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Featuring: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Apr 2024
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
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Angelina Jolie is seen attending the opening night of ‘The Outsiders’ at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Featuring: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 11 Apr 2024
Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages
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Opening Night of The Outsiders on Broadway
Featuring: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Opening night of “The Outsiders” at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Featuring: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 10 Apr 2024
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
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Opening night performance of ‘Reefer Madness: The Musical’ at The Whitley Los Angeles
Featuring: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Kristen Bell
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 30 May 2024
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
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Reefer Madness: The Musical’ Opening Night Performance held at The Whitley.
Featuring: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 30 May 2024
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Angelina Jolie at The Outsiders Broadway Opening
Featuring: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Apr 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
29 Responses to “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 18 years old, filed to drop ‘Pitt’ from her legal name”
As expected.
Brad must be FUMING that he can’t do anything about all of the kids doing this, lmao. This is one of my favourite reclaiming their lives story I’ve heard, I have nothing but respect for how they have all handled this in public. I wish them all joy and peace.
Side note, Vivienne kinda has a touch of Jodie Foster about her, right?
Now that you mention it, YES!!
She looks a lot like her mom
I think she actually looks like her Grandmother, Angelina’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Angelina has a lot of her father’s features. Maybe less so as she ages, but definitely when she was younger. But Vivienne has always looked different than her biological siblings. I thought it was Brads side she favored but as she’s matured I realized it was Marcheline. 🥰
Even though Shiloh gets all of the comments/attention for being the perfect mix of her parents (which she absolutely is) I actually think Vivienne is the most striking, especially as her looks have matured.
As far as the name-dropping…it’s sad but obviously they have their reasons, and none of us were there and have had to live with the aftermath.
All the children made up their own minds. Now that they’re adults, I hope they live happy and healthy lives away from Brad’s influence, money and fame.
What is brad going to respond now 😂
When is someone going to ask him directly why is this happening, what did YOU do?
Cue up the “parental alienation” script…blahblahblah…lots of (mostly) men stirring the pot as far as hating a woman who has managed to transcend abuse for herself and on behalf or her children.
Plus, I suspect that we will see Ines and Brad “loved up” by the end of this weekend. Those pre-Taylor Swift wedding snaps of him leering and lunging at Ines were especially creepy.
He is sending the wrong message to his kids, if that is even his intent. Mainly, his intent is protecting his image, and punishing Angelina when he can.
Time to take flight, Angelina! You’ve earned it… leave LA behind!
She actually signed the petition on the day of her 18th birthday, per the documents, so she did the exact same thing as Shiloh.
Just goes to show how eager they were to do it.
They didn’t waste a single second.
To have the majority of your children legally drop your name says everything about who you are as a person/parent.. there are a lot of horrific parents out there but how many children feel so strongly that they legally choose to delete you from their name? I have a feeling that it will be all six children soon and Brad has earned every single thing that’s happened.
Children can be so forgiving especially with their parents. It’s been 10 years. Brad has had 10 years to atone. That’s more than half of Vivienne’s life. He’s spent that time continuously attacking their mother instead of trying to be a good father. He’s showing up at events with his new girlfriend when he should be hiding in shame. Your children do not want your name. Publicly for the world to see. He must be a monster.
Seriously. I can’t imagine having to read my father’s “sources” attacking my mother and older siblings for 10 continuously years. I would love to know what Brad and his team thought would happen? Did they really think there would be zero pushback from the kids as they aged to young adults?
Excellent point, Oxie.
Exactly. Actions speak louder than words. First Brad’s, now resultingly, Vivienne’s.
Brad and Brad’s PR team must be apoplectic with rage they have no idea how to spin this to favor Brad.
Neither Angie or the kids “published” this change, by law name change requests have to be published in a local paper for x amount of time.
Just as it happened with Johnnie Lee and Billy Bob, Angelina will one day get talked about without her ex being mentioned. The kids however will always be referred to as Brad and Angie’s children.
I continue to be irritated the Brad Pitt has suffered no social consequences of being outed as an abusive husband and lousy father.
His Hollywood pals continue to act as if this was all in the imagination of Angelina and their kids.
Looking at you, George Clooney.
The source close to Brad should have told him to try to make amends with his children and stop fighting with them, instead of saying, “It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent.” I guess he thought that he could continue to abuse their mother in the courts, and they had had enough of him. They were on the plane and saw everything that he did. I wish them all a successful life full of happiness and love.
This is so irritating: “It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent.”
From all the articles, to the idiot comments about the articles online, people say this. It is the LAW in CA that you have to advertise for 1 month when you request a name change. For every single person who changes their name. Angelina has exactly nothing to do w/ this.
Exactly. Harla said the same thing above. It’s the LAW. How ignorant are reporters (I refuse to call them journalists) these days that they cannot do basic research and are so lacking in basic knowledge and principles that they do not know or care to find out about the laws governing the things they are writing about?
Brad and his comms team need to cut their shit. Those children are now adults. So far, they haven’t said anything public about him. That could change.
To be commended.
Parental alienation (rejection of a parent without legitimate justification) and realistic estrangement (rejection of a parent for a good reason) are both concepts that the law and psychology recognize, and both have the same outcome – an estrangement between parent and child.
BUT – when there is a rupture in the parent child relationship, for good reason because a parent’s illness/substance use/personality disorder creates an unsafe situation for a child, that is not alienation. The DARVO playbook used by a child’s father to turn legitimate estrangement into a bogus claim of alienation is what’s sad in this situation. I absolutely agree that it is sad to see someone – especially a father – use his successful alienation of his children as a PR stunt. What a grifter.
Right? I looked tmz comments and comments on DM and like nearly 95% were hollering parental alienation. Smh. These kids are adults plus there’s 6 kids. Six. All of them have steered clear for years. Like they didn’t even ask them to their graduations. Even for nostalgia, that’s a point where many that have feuding parents and they say hey look can you put it aside for this just for the night? Not these kids. Dunzo. He terrorized them, got physical and verbally abused them that night on the airplane and no telling what he’s done over the years. But yeah let’s blame Angie smh.
Bless Angelina and the children on their next adventure.
I asked this question a while ago, then I forgot to go back and read any responses. And now I can’t find the story.
Anyway, I’m racking my brain over the last ten years. After the plane assault, Brad had supervised visits with the kids. He was in therapy, quit drinking, smoking, gave interviews about his wrongs in parenting…etc. I remember all this, then it all poof disappeared. When did this all go away?? Does anyone know what happened over the years? Did the kids pull away?
Thanks in advance for any responses! I’ll remember to come back and check.
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