Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 18 years old, filed to drop ‘Pitt’ from her legal name

Shiloh Jolie was the first of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids to go the legal route to change her name. In 2024, on Shiloh’s 18th birthday, she hired a lawyer and began the process to drop the “Pitt” surname from her legal name. Brad was furious. Then, in April of this year, Zahara and Maddox both began their name-change process too, after years of dropping “Pitt” from their names socially and academically. Brad was also furious about that. Then, just two weekends ago, Knox and Vivienne turned 18 years old. Angelina is finally free of any and all custodial arrangements, and all of her kids are now legal adults. Well, not even two weeks after her 18th birthday, Vivienne has now filed to change her name too.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne is seeking to legally remove “Pitt” from her last name. The 18-year-old has filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court requesting that her legal name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. The reason for the name change is listed as “personal,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. A hearing on Vivienne’s petition has been scheduled for Nov. 2, according to the court documents. The filing marks the latest indication that Vivienne has distanced herself from the Pitt surname. In May 2024, Vivienne was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders, which she helped produce alongside her mother. Vivienne also isn’t the first of Jolie, 51, and Pitt’s six children to take steps toward dropping “Pitt” from her name. Zahara is seeking to legally change her name to Zahara Marley Jolie, while Maddox is requesting to become Maddox Chivan Jolie. In 2024, Shiloh filed to drop Pitt from her name and change it to Shiloh Jolie. “It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” a source close to Pitt previously told PEOPLE. Shiloh’s petition was granted in August 2024. Zahara and Maddox’s petitions remain pending, with Zahara’s hearing scheduled for Sept. 28 and Maddox’s set for Sept. 14, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

[From People]

It’s worth noting that when Knox graduated from high school, he used the name “Knox Jolie,” so he’s dropped “Pitt” in his personal life too. I actually think the fact that the kids are doing this in their own time indicates that Angelina is not coordinating it or directing her children to do it. Reportedly, Shiloh didn’t even tell her mom at first, she just went out and hired a lawyer herself, with her own money. Zahara waited until this year, the year she graduated from Spelman. Maddox waited until now, and he’s 24. And Vivienne was like… let’s just get this done right this year, less than two weeks after my 18th birthday. These kids haven’t been “alienated” from Brad, they’ve spent the last decade seeing what Brad has done to their mother. And they were all on that plane in 2016 as well.