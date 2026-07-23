Does Holly Willoughby’s new YouTube lifestyle show remind you of anything?

Holly Willoughby is a British television personality and former host of This Morning. She’s a household name within the UK and nowhere else, basically. Well, she’s launching a “comeback.” This comeback is a YouTube series called Holly Willoughby Together. This week, the series trailer dropped and would you look at this:

It’s really insane, right? This looks like a Temu version of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s popular Netflix lifestyle series. As the Independent noted, “Together’s many pillars certainly seem Meghan Markle-esque, and simultaneously like a glossier, less tabloidy version of This Morning. And the show’s sleek, purpose-built, home-style set certainly evokes both too.”

But because no British media outlet is capable of writing or saying the words “can white women stop copying and colonizing every single thing Meghan does,” they’re also trying to push Holly as the better, more “relatable” version of Meghan. The Independent also notes: “Perhaps having learned a vital lesson from the former Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, Willoughby said ahead of Together’s launch that she had to ‘unlearn all the telly stuff’ and be more ‘normal’ on screen. Fingers crossed she’ll manage what Meghan didn’t, and strike a relatable tone.” Got it – a Black woman cooking and crafting is not relatable, but a white British woman doing a cheap imitation of WLM on a set IS relatable. Wonder if anyone will criticize Holly for not filming in her own home??

PS… Duchess Meghan called her Grenfell-community-supporting cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook. Years later, the Princess of Wales started calling her Christmas piano recital “Together at Christmas.” And now Holly’s show is “Holly Willoughby Together.” These are not coincidences.