Does Holly Willoughby’s new YouTube lifestyle show remind you of anything?

Holly Willoughby is a British television personality and former host of This Morning. She’s a household name within the UK and nowhere else, basically. Well, she’s launching a “comeback.” This comeback is a YouTube series called Holly Willoughby Together. This week, the series trailer dropped and would you look at this:
It’s really insane, right? This looks like a Temu version of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s popular Netflix lifestyle series. As the Independent noted, “Together’s many pillars certainly seem Meghan Markle-esque, and simultaneously like a glossier, less tabloidy version of This Morning. And the show’s sleek, purpose-built, home-style set certainly evokes both too.”
But because no British media outlet is capable of writing or saying the words “can white women stop copying and colonizing every single thing Meghan does,” they’re also trying to push Holly as the better, more “relatable” version of Meghan. The Independent also notes: “Perhaps having learned a vital lesson from the former Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, Willoughby said ahead of Together’s launch that she had to ‘unlearn all the telly stuff’ and be more ‘normal’ on screen. Fingers crossed she’ll manage what Meghan didn’t, and strike a relatable tone.” Got it – a Black woman cooking and crafting is not relatable, but a white British woman doing a cheap imitation of WLM on a set IS relatable. Wonder if anyone will criticize Holly for not filming in her own home??
PS… Duchess Meghan called her Grenfell-community-supporting cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook. Years later, the Princess of Wales started calling her Christmas piano recital “Together at Christmas.” And now Holly’s show is “Holly Willoughby Together.” These are not coincidences.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Copycats copykeening…
Btw can you imagine if a man had gone ‘that’s me!’ after someone said about them that they’ll take their clothes off in front of everyone
I will say it again YOUR CRITICS WILL EVENTUALLY COPY YOU 🤣🤣🤣 AND THIS IS SUCH A BAD COPY, I GUESS THIS IS HER REAL KITCHEN 😃
Pathetic. Those gutter rats have no shame.
Is it even a day that ends in y where a white woman is not ripping off Meghan’s ideal or style?
The obsession with Meghan is pathological, and her critics still don’t come close 💅🏾
What exactly was so unrelatable about WLM?
And even if it was unrelatable, why do we want escapism tv to be relatable?
I can’t be upset about this. Meghan is a major influencer – of course, people will copy her. And people will try to take credit for her work just as copycats do all over social media every day.
That is true, but it does not mean we should accept or tolerate it. Intellectual property theft is a crime. There is a difference between copying or imitating material you admire for private use and large-scale corporate theft.
People lacking ideas, flair, or talent, whose sole life goal is to make a name for themselves, are a genuine plague and scourge for truly talented, creative individuals. It’s one thing when something is as widely known as Meghan’s program—in that case, knock-offs are spotted immediately—but such parasites exist in every field and profession; a single moment of inattention by the original creator is all it takes for someone else to present their project to the bosses as their own. Such talentless, ambitious types operate ruthlessly and aggressively because they have nothing to lose—they are incapable of coming up with anything themselves.
In Meghan’s case, it’s all happening in the public eye, so the copycat attempt gets spotted and dealt with—or at least, it ought to be.
It is disheartening to see a major newspaper like *The Independent* engaging in gaslighting rather than reporting facts. They disparage Meghan and try to diminish her status (“former duchess”—seriously, *Independent*?) while giving the copycat a free pass. It’s disgusting… and don’t expect any donations.
Side-eyeing Stanley Tucci, again.
I’m not. He’s part of British establishment.
This doesn’t feel like Meghan’s show at all to me. Feels more like The Chew, that daytime cooking show on ABC, but with one host and no studio audience.
Has the writer from The Independent only ever seen Meghan’s cooking show? Everything she did someone had done before. Which is fine! Sandra Lee did crafty. tablescapes on her show. Cooking shows are about taking a well worn formula and putting your own spin on it.
The reuse of the word Together is wild. I’m curious to see how this lands for Brits. Bc it’s really is like Meghan’s and in that regard feels more American.
All these white British women envy Meghan but can’t admit it. I have no doubt that if a white woman was doing Meghan’s show they would have found it relatable.
I can’t wait for the British press to rant and snark about how she’s not filming in her real kitchen.
When I saw this yesterday, those were my thoughts exactly: Meghan , I stopped myself and thought okay let me just not overthink this, maybe …..maybe I’m wrong but it’s clear Meghan is the Queen of England. What will these woman do without Meghan… what I hate mostly about this?!? They know they will be praised and Meghan will be bullied. I hope they sleep well at night.
Holly from This Morning to this, feels like a downgrade.
I thought BBC would poach her and lock her down to a massive Claudia Winkelman style contract.