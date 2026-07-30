In Touch: Duchess Meghan ‘feels she’s done her bit to help’ Prince Harry

This In Touch Weekly story is a reminder that the British and royalist media tends to set the increasingly absurdist talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I actually appreciate it when an American tabloid like In Touch isn’t yammering about “but Harry and Meghan are broke, they need the monarchy, how dare they!” In Touch’s sources have a much more reasonable and (I believe) accurate assessment about how Meghan probably feels after the Highgrove Summit and the craziness around the family’s recent trip to the UK. Their sources claim that Meghan went out of her way to do this thing for Prince Harry’s sake, and she really wants to completely cut her ties with all things Windsor.

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to put his battles with the royal family aside and let her needs take precedence for a little while, a source tells In Touch. “Meghan feels she’s done her bit to help him,” the source explains. “She went to England, kept out of sight, and abided by all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.” As In Touch previously reported, the Duke, 41, and Duchess, 44, of Sussex and their two young children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were finally reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their recent visit to the U.K. “But now that they’re back home, she’s saying it’s time to forget about the royals and put their energy back into the life they’re building in America,” says the source, “which really means focusing on her and her brand.” Earlier this month, With Love, Meghan was awarded its first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Series — a major feat for the since-scrapped Netflix show and one that the As Ever founder celebrated on Instagram with her 4.7 million followers. “It’s no secret her team worked some magic behind the scenes to make it happen and she has no intention of squandering the opportunity,” reveals the source, adding that she’s “very excited about Emmy night,” which will take place on Friday, October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium. “She’ll be with all sorts of power players and her peers so it will be an amazing chance to network,” the source says, “and she wants Harry by her side for that.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

I think the part about the trip is probably more accurate than anything published in the Daily Mail or the Sun. Meghan put herself and her children in a terrible position, all because Harry wanted his father to see the kids. It wasn’t safe and her deadbeat father-in-law is the reason why it’s never been safe to visit during his reign. But she still did it for Harry’s sake and she’s totally and completely over it now (note: she’s over the Windsor part of it, not the Spencer part – she loves the Spencers). I hope Harry understands that too – that this recent trip changed everything and not in a good way. It was a week of national humiliation rituals and Harry simply needs to move differently going forward. And I hope Meghan and the kids never have to deal with any of the Windsors going forward.