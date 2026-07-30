In Touch: Duchess Meghan ‘feels she’s done her bit to help’ Prince Harry

This In Touch Weekly story is a reminder that the British and royalist media tends to set the increasingly absurdist talking points about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I actually appreciate it when an American tabloid like In Touch isn’t yammering about “but Harry and Meghan are broke, they need the monarchy, how dare they!” In Touch’s sources have a much more reasonable and (I believe) accurate assessment about how Meghan probably feels after the Highgrove Summit and the craziness around the family’s recent trip to the UK. Their sources claim that Meghan went out of her way to do this thing for Prince Harry’s sake, and she really wants to completely cut her ties with all things Windsor.
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to put his battles with the royal family aside and let her needs take precedence for a little while, a source tells In Touch.
“Meghan feels she’s done her bit to help him,” the source explains. “She went to England, kept out of sight, and abided by all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.”
As In Touch previously reported, the Duke, 41, and Duchess, 44, of Sussex and their two young children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were finally reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their recent visit to the U.K.
“But now that they’re back home, she’s saying it’s time to forget about the royals and put their energy back into the life they’re building in America,” says the source, “which really means focusing on her and her brand.”
Earlier this month, With Love, Meghan was awarded its first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lifestyle Series — a major feat for the since-scrapped Netflix show and one that the As Ever founder celebrated on Instagram with her 4.7 million followers.
“It’s no secret her team worked some magic behind the scenes to make it happen and she has no intention of squandering the opportunity,” reveals the source, adding that she’s “very excited about Emmy night,” which will take place on Friday, October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.
“She’ll be with all sorts of power players and her peers so it will be an amazing chance to network,” the source says, “and she wants Harry by her side for that.”
[From In Touch Weekly]
I think the part about the trip is probably more accurate than anything published in the Daily Mail or the Sun. Meghan put herself and her children in a terrible position, all because Harry wanted his father to see the kids. It wasn’t safe and her deadbeat father-in-law is the reason why it’s never been safe to visit during his reign. But she still did it for Harry’s sake and she’s totally and completely over it now (note: she’s over the Windsor part of it, not the Spencer part – she loves the Spencers). I hope Harry understands that too – that this recent trip changed everything and not in a good way. It was a week of national humiliation rituals and Harry simply needs to move differently going forward. And I hope Meghan and the kids never have to deal with any of the Windsors going forward.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (right) attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex listen to a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“She’s done her bit” is 100% a British phrasing. When I first went over to work there, getting used to people saying “bit,” instead of “part” (among many other things like that) took a little time. (“That’s the tricky bit, isn’t it?” “Ooh, but that’s the best bit of the book!” etc.)
I GUARANTEE you: no one British is speaking or leaking on Meghan’s behalf. They’re telling on themselves again
This isn’t Meghan. She has been focused on her business. Harry isn’t focused on the royals he knows for the next year he’s visiting the UK or not participating in the Invictus Games. They clearly took extreme measures because they aren’t sure when they arrived or how long they stayed. Some think they were already there, but many also thought they didn’t go until the photos were released. I’m sure they support each other and want what’s best for their family and they’ll work it out privately not to friends or tabloids.
I can’t believe that you even think any part of the story from that tabloid is true! Which sources do they have in Meghan and Harry’s camp? It is all conjecture.
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Totally agree. Meghan isn’t saying, “H, what about MEEEEEEEEEEEEE and MY brand???!!!!” And YOURS??? Plus, I think Lillibet and Archie benefited greatly from this trip. I’m sure they loved seeing their grandfather and where their Papa grew-up. Getting there was a shit show—and of course Duchess Meghan likely had her reservations—but if the kids were as thrilled about that part of the trip as I suspect they were, she’d be happy they went.
Yea, NO! No “source” close to Meghan is chatting with Not So In Touch Weekly that has a very low credibility ranking. No “source” close to Meghan would say anything about Harry needing to focus on her brand. WTAF! Might be wrong, not familiar with Meghan EVER saying anything about brand.
They support each other’s individual endeavors, charities and philanthropy.
LOl. They also forget Harry’s position with BetterUp. A$$hats.
Do people forget that Meghan was the one who intially ‘gave up’ everything. Her career,her life as she knew it and basicly her freedom. She did try,its not like they met and she demanded he move to the US,her treatment was awful and she still loves her man enough to go to that vipers nest. I actually like the fact that she was like hell nah ‘I’m not pushing my brand or showing my face to these salty hooligans’ and bounced again.
Ooh!…”viper’s nest”! Absolutely spot on 🙂
When an agency writes something you agree with, that does not make it truth. In Touch is another gossip rag that draws conclusions the same as we do. They have zero insider information.
Yeah this just sounds more in line with what we personally may think, than anyone having some insight into Meghan’s thoughts, or actual sources. I think it’s just an indication that American tabloid media, outside of the right wing, understands the optics and what sells to an American audience better then what the British tabloids try to pass.
A reasonable reaction to how Harry’s Windsor family behaves, is, I’m totally over this. So it’s no real huge insight that his independent, resourceful, self-sufficient American wife would think that. An American magazine knows that, in a way what the Sun or Mirror just refuses to get or ever print.
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I have been saying this for a long time. Some among us who should know better seem to fall for the tabloid bs. How does on decide when to believe and not believe liars? In the same way the derangers help to boost the Sussexes numbers, many of the Sussexes so-called supporters are also boosting the derangers numbers by consuming just about all the bs they put out.
It would be nice if this were true and Meghan wants Harry to focus on their life here. It would be even better if Harry agreed. But I take all these unsourced stories with a large grain of salt. Meghan really has gone the extra mile for Harry.
Agree—I don’t think this is a real source with insight from Meghan. However, I think it would be eminently reasonable for her to decide she’s done enough and want to cut off the Windsors. In any case, I hope this trip was a wake up call for Harry—I really believe it’s time for him to focus on his new life, move on from his family and stop hoping for things they can’t give.
She might hope he is done with the Windsors. But she would never tell him to “stop, and concentrate on me and my brand”. Never.
He supports her, she supports him, and neither would speak with the press about the RF and their feelings about them. Their friends don’t leak, their spokesperson didn’t make a statement.
This is gossip just, for a change, gossip which sounds positive for the ones thinking Harry should ghost his paternal family.
Except this part gives them away:
“But now that they’re back home, she’s saying it’s time to forget about the royals and put their energy back into the life they’re building in America,” says the source, “which really means focusing on her and her brand.”
Making it all about her and her brand? That’s the old nasty “Megain” and her “dimwitted handbag”.
What has Harry been doing? He’s gone to England once after the cancer diagnosis and the only other times have been for Wellchild, Invictus, and court. To say that he hasn’t been focusing on his life in America is insulting and I think untrue. It’s impossible to know what went on behind the scenes because Harry doesn’t talk and for all the drama no details from “sources”.
I don’t trust magazines like this with any celebs, but I wouldn’t be surprise if it’s true. Of course she would feel this way. The whole visit was predictable they were going to mess him round. A part of her must find Harry’s public takes about wanting a relationship with his father embarrassing. Yes she said in the doc that she doesn’t want him to lose his father. But this same father contuines to humilate her, proves time again and again he doesn’t care about her children safety, yet she’s expected to smile and have tea with these people for Harry’s sake. The idea of having tea with Camillia after the clarkson saga, jeez Meghan say no, no more.
💯 my sentiments. I know that this is a tabloid story but I hope it’s true and they can both move on and focus on their own life going forward.
Unpopular opinion, and I’ll probably get flamed for this, but I think a lot of H&M’s issues surrounding the royals had to do with Harry’s naïveté about his family and who they truly are. He seriously thought they would go out of their way to protect Meghan when the royals had Harry in the basement shopping out of TK Maxx, while William and Kate were ensconced in a palace. Harry was always treated as second best prior to Meghan, even though he was more dependable than William. Harry made decisions thinking that once he was married, the RF would go all in on their support of Meghan when it was clear to everyone on this site that H&M would be in for a rough ride. Charles straight up told Harry that there was no money for Meghan and she should keep acting and Harry still had his blinders on.
If I was Meghan, I would find Harry’s faith in his abusive family very frustrating. Fortunately for everyone, I’m not Meghan. Because if I was, I would have noped on out of that whole situation a long time ago, leaving Harry to figure it out for himself.
No reason to flame you, this is probably true. Naivete or just plain hope that his family will finally do right by him. If not him, then his child. He did not realise how vile they are.
I remember their engagement interview they were so happy and excited, talking about hitting the ground running. Looking back at that interview it seems Harry either was naive,delusional and/or just hopeful. Meghan had no clue,I dont think anyone knew even they press didnt anticipate having to turn on her in such a ferocious way.
Agree. I don’t think he’s naive, but he has hope. I would have been told them to kick rocks.
I absolutely think harry thought the family would support Meghan the way the family publicly supported Kate (maybe not so much behind the scenes but publicly.) The palace kept most of the bad press away from W&K (except when it couldnt be helped, ahem dad dancing in Switzerland or wherever.) Even the Rose articles have been mostly scrubbed and that was more recent.
I think Harry thought the press onslaught would quiet after the wedding bc of the way the Firm changed gears to protect Kate the instant the engagement was announced.
and instead…..the Firm threw meghan to the wolves to provide cover for the problematic heir and his wife. And I don’t think Harry anticipated that, at least not at the level that it happened. i think by the time Meghan was suicidal when pregnant with Archie he realized it was never going to change and that Archie would be next and that’s when the serious discussions started about getting out of the UK.
It’s a little late in a long day to tackle this, but there’s one other consideration people may be overlooking that kept Harry from making an earlier break, and that’s TQ. Remember, Charles wasn’t monarch until the end of 2022. Recall earlier that year, when H&M made a quick secret visit to see Liz before the Hague IG, and Harry told Hoda afterwards, he wanted to make sure she had the right people around her. Dial back to January 2020, before the official break. H&M are on a flight to England, having been told by TQ she was free and they should plan on staying the night, only to have that invitation rescinded once they arrived. In Spare he reports his phone conversation, where she says she’s now been told she’s busy all week. Harry asks “is he (presumably Young) in the room with you?”, and is met by silence.
Suggested to me this wasn’t the first time he and TQ had talked about the games her courtiers were playing. Harry would likely have known or suspected what Charles had in mind when he helped get rid of Geidt after Philip retired. (As an aside, if it’s true Charles had help from Andrew in replacing Geidt with Young, and engineering what certainly appeared to be a shadow/defacto regency in TQ’s last years, this could be why Charles “owes” Andrew, and why he’s willing to give him luxury lodgings at Sandringham, and pay for his full security.)
Harry always made clear his love and respect for both his grandparents. Explicitly said after the Oprah interview they were not who he and Meghan were referring to. Told James Corden he communicated with them both regularly. There was a reason he included Young among his dastardly trio of the Wasp, Bee and Fly. He knew what a menace AK-47 was from at least the time of their wedding. Finally, at one point, don’t remember exactly, maybe after being accused of blindsiding TQ with their proposals for half in/half out, potentially taking up residence in another Commonwealth country, he made clear they’d been discussing their options with Liz for quite a while. They ultimately left when they had no choice, but that secret visit in April 2022 shows Harry was still concerned about her.
A little bit of rambling, maybe some food for thought, with one or two tinfoil tiaras thrown in. Makes me wonder again about those other 400 pages of Spare…
I think any remaining naiveté Harry had was eliminated with the multiple insults directed at him and Meghan by the Firm in the two weeks they remained in the UK around QEII’s death.
However, Charles is his only remaining parent, and he developed cancer, which seemed very serious initially. Not unreasonable if Harry was concerned and open to connecting with him; he has to live with himself, and an error of commission rather than omission can be easier to look back on. Likewise, Charles is his children’s grandfather, a symbol of an important part of their heritage. Also reasonable to want his children to at least meet him. Whether that would have happened without the additional reason to be in England for the IG event – very possibly not. In theory, that should have been the ideal opportunity for the meeting to take place, as it finally did once the public registered its disgust with BP’s behavior.
Which raises an interesting question, considering recent information about a likely tug of war behind the scenes at BP between Alderton and Rycroft factions. What if after last July’s get together of representatives from both Sussex and BP, and Harry’s visit to his father last September, Harry was given assurances the way would be clear for him to safely bring his family to England earlier this month. But at some late point, someone halted the RAVEC review, without letting Harry know, then publicized the withdrawl of the offer of accomodation at BP, and basically went out of their way to humiliate Harry and make England a dangerous place for Meghan and the children. This makes the most sense to me, and it’s particularly interesting that the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s visit has been the announcement of Alderton’s (eventual) departure.
Good points, and I would add that the kids were likely thrilled to meet their grandfather–the King of England! At their ages, I don’t know how fully they comprehended the significance of that, but still…what an AMAZING experience.
I wouldn’t even say that Harry was treated as second best, more like he was treated like a useful employee who worked in the back and only brought out if extra help was needed, given a suit and tie while dealing with the customers, and having to give it back when he was through.
I will never forget reading about how Harry was expecting Will and Kate to invite him over and they never did. That hurt ME! Then I read about the TK Maxx shopping, the holes in his shoes, Meghan having to buy a sofa for Nottingham Cottage, and Nottingham Cottage itself. When I heard they were living in Kensington Palace, I assumed it was as grand as the other apartments there, I was shocked when I learned the truth. I live better than that and I’m not even royalty.
Harry was hurting for a long time and he did warn Meghan about his family. I don’t think Meghan understood the British public. She probably told herself that it couldn’t be that bad. Americans are perpetually optimistic. Most Americans think Brits are nice until they actually visit the UK. In my experience, the French are much nicer even on their worst days and they have a much better attitude towards Americans.
I believe Harry thought things would get better once he was married and no longer the carefree bachelor. It turns out that’s all the royals actually wanted him to be. He was supposed to be the court jester to future King William and nothing more. He was there to take the blows and ridicule and keep the people entertained. Keep their focus off of Williams faults. The royals didn’t care because once William had three children, there was little to no chance of Harry ever becoming King.
I don’t think anyone would have been ready for the massive onslaught of hatred and vitriol leveled at Harry and Meghan. I still can’t figure out why it’s so fierce in nature. I wish a major university would do a study on it.
@JT: I agree with you. Perhaps that’s the royal entitlement in him.
I think now Harry is navigating more with the issues of dealing with his only living parent. Even if treated poorly it is a hard relationship to cut off entirely for most people.
That said I think initially he assumed that the family would welcome Meghan because he thought she was amazing and assumed the family would think so too. It also took some time for him to realize that some of the biggest leakers attacking Meghan were not tabloids but his own family, including his brother and sister in law.
The fact that there are no stories of him trying to meet with William and that his last on the record comment about William was the Oprah interview where he said there was space tells you he has accepted at some point that his brother and sister in law are just write offs.
His focus is on his wife and kids. Meeting with Charles was in relation to them more than anything else.
@ Siri he was absolutely treated as second best despite busting his a** doing all those royal tours while William was pretending to be an air ambulance pilot in Wales.
After Meghan had to buy a couch with her own money and Charles saying he wouldn’t pay for her. Harry should’ve wised up then. That should’ve been the sign that things weren’t going to go as smoothly as he thought. Harry still operated in good faith with his family when all the signs were showing that they weren’t going to be supportive. They weren’t even going to let Meghan wear a tiara until they found out the Spencers were lending her theirs. I wish Meg would’ve worn the tiara she intended to; it’s so symbolic of what’s going on now. They’ve come out on the other side but had Harry took those rose colored glasses off in the beginning, they could be taken a much different path.
@Becks the would never protect Meghan they they did Kate because they didn’t even protect Harry from the press. So many stories about him were directly leaked by the royals. Harry went in with his eye closed and ear shut.
Harry was not humiliated. He lost a court case. Yet had a wonderful productive trip with Invictus and his other charities. They found a way to safely meet Charles & the Spencers without one photo being taken. In Touch has no Meghan sources. This article is pure rubbish conjecture.
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Agree!
I’m also not aware of Meghan making EVERYTHING about her. VERY familiar with the BRF/BM/RRs/tentacles claiming such nonsense.
The Sussesex’s summer of fun Carousel of fun really has the b*tches in a tether.
I agree that this is some writer speculating about the Sussexes, just like we do. That being said, I really despise the framing that Meghan has come home and wants them to focus on her brand. She wants them to come home and focus on their life together, which means their philanthropy, businesses, and most of all their kids. The media just will not stop the caricature of her steering poor Harry in the direction that she wants to go of crassly making money. How do you miss that they are a power couple who works closely together to understand each other’s priorities and works together as a family to achieve them?! Honestly, they’re #couplegoals
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Exactly! They’re also saying this because Meghan is back at work promoting her business and out doing visible events for the film Cookie Queens. I don’t know what the expectations were of her in the UK once security was denied. It was definitely to sideline her so she couldn’t participate in events with Harry, so part of this is sour grapes that she chose not to be visible at all and protect her children. She herself said she’ll never trust those people again to keep her safe, and they have proven her right..
There’s no way she said this. I think we all feel this because everyone was upset when they found out she and the kids still went. And I would say, if that’s what they feel is right for their family, it is what it is.
My own projection, but I think it’s more nuanced than this. It’s not just about helping Harry. It’s also about not letting Archie and Lili be erased by the RF. Just because H&M are in California now doesn’t mean Meghan didn’t marry into the royal family and her children aren’t directly related to the king.
Totally reasonable, and in that context the visit was successful plus likely cemented a nice memory for the children.
It’s funny how the article ignore that Harry is going to be back in the UK in September and then again next year for the Invictus games. I expect Meghan will be at the Invictus as well regardless of the security shenanigans
I actually disagree with probably 75% of this. i think Meghan went to the UK and met with Charles because that was important to Harry. I think she stayed out of sight because of safety concerns and she was willing to do that so that Harry could attend the Invictus events. I do think she’s over the Windsors.
but the whole tone of “now its time to focus on her brand” is gross and just not how those two operate. I cant even imagine Meghan saying “I did my part to help you now its your turn to help me.” they’re a partnership and I doubt there’s any explicit quid pro quo. And Harry attending the Emmys with her has zero to do with the royals. I also think she will support Harry in what he wants in terms of a relationship with his father – and we know that because she has said that.
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“but the whole tone of “now its time to focus on her brand” is gross and just not how those two operate”
Totally agree.
I agree. Well said!
These “royal commentators” must have really shitty marriages or be in awful relationships the way they constantly attempt to describe H+M’s marriage as transactional. They are a true partnership and they make decisions about the steps they take together. Hell, we saw Harry literally show Meghan the vile text that William sent him while they were being filmed for the Netflix documentary. They are a united couple.
And for those who don’t think Harry has wised up, or that Meghan doesn’t know what’s what regarding the awful Windsors: Ms. Doria may not have given Meghan “the talk” re racism and how far some white people will go to erase and even harm her, but they are SURROUNDED by influential and successful Black people who they consider to be true friends. Do you honestly believe that these people have NOT sat them both down, either together, or separately, and given them several REAL talks??? Don’t you think that even Harry’s adoptive family, Teej and Mike, would have done so at some point? Heck, I bet they had some serious talks with him before and especially after that fire broke out in Archie’s nursery. He may have been trusting, perhaps too naïve before, but he knows what he’s dealing with now, he’s got all those discovery details from his three lawsuits. He knows.
The article DID make their relationship (and the way they dealt with one another) appear to be callous and very transactional, didn’t it?
They say they always try to make Meghan the mercenary one because having a job is such a crime for these weirdos.
Meanwhile the only ones focused on a brand are the taxpayer supported ones struggling to catch up.
This part! They have each other’s backs and do what’s best for their family.
I agree with the others that, even though we might agree with the article’s premise that Meghan might be fed up with the Windsors, it’s highly unlikely that this publication has any real insight or sources into the Sussexes and their thinking. But I also consider that, outside his personal feelings, Harry might have a strategic basis for his continued quest to establish a relationship with his father. His father is the king, after all, and Harry has explicitly stated that he wants to have the freedom to continue to visit the UK (he *has* to come back, for Invictus). That’s no small thing. I don’t think the messiness of the security negotiations were an unqualified humiliation for Harry; rather, they highlighted the incompetence of Buckingham Palace and possibly percolated enough to the general British public that we can now see Charles acknowledging his need to adopt a more conciliatory tone towards the Sussexes. There’s possibly going to be a real changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. So that’s potentially a win for Harry, though it has come at a great cost.
Yeah the whole thing showed that BP was petty and terrible and people were ticked at them for this whole thing. Charles had to meet with them at that point because I think the RR was even upset. They couldn’t abuse Meghan and Harry they way they wanted because of what Charles pulled.
“She went to England, kept out of sight, and abided by all the rules because she knew how important the trip was.”
That actually makes me sad and angry. Yet again the Windsors demanded that Meghan make herself small, even invisible. She shouldn’t have to do this ever.
That is a BM talking point feed to American outlets. They are trying to make it sound like she had to fit herself into their rules, even making it sound virtuous on her behalf. This article is very shady.
I think the Windsors demand the public view Meghan conducting herself on her own terms through the BRF paradigm, after the fact.
Meghan would never speak on Harry’s family a) she respects his feelings, b) she is WAY over them, they know it and they don’t like it. This is some ROTA planted nonsense, Americans don’t say ” did their bit” we’d say, “did our time”.
Harry is British and a prince of the United Kingdom. I think he will always continue to support causes and the people of the UK. He recently donated a large sum of money to a Nottingham organization. He was doing major work in that city before he and Meghan were forced out of the UK, and was it not the first city that Meghan visited after her engagement. He is patron of Invictus and all of its affiliated organizations, patron of WellChild, and the ambassador for Scotty’s Little soldiers. He fights hard for security and at least a working relationship with his father so that he can continue the work he was doing in the UK before having to leave. I think that Megan supported Harry’s need to reconcile with his father and to have their children meet him so that they would have some memory of him. She might even see the High Grove meeting as a box being ticked off. But they have said that they are a team and shown time and time again that that always work together and support each other in their individual initiatives. This article is not flattering to Meghan. It makes her look egotistical and lacking in understanding of her family’s (family as in her family with Harry and their children) unique situation. That she is expecting Harry now to focus on her and her business is an absurd statement and I see this whole article as still a subtle but trash of Meghan’s character even though they seem to figure out the significance of the meeting with Charles. It still pays the “Sussex Tax.” In Touch, from what I can see from scanning their titles on supermarket shelves, is a trashy tabloid.
I agree that the part about the Windsor sounds plausible. This is a woman who has decided to cut ties with her own father. I believe if it were up to her she would’ve done the same to the Windsors. She basically said she was not getting involved with the situation with William on the docuseries.
In the Netflix doc, I think you are talking about the scene where they learn Jason Knauf provided testimony on behalf of the Fail and they knew he couldn’t have done so without Williams’ blessing.
She says something like “it’s your brother so something something…..” and it clicks that she has written William off. Rightfully so.
By jumping through hoops to meet with Tampon and Cam at Highgrove, Meghan fulfilled an obligation that she assigned to herself out of love for her husband. That assignment is now complete and she can rest easy.
I believe that may have been the last hurrah in dealing with the Windsor branch of the family. Her time with the Spencer branch is an ongoing relationship.
Prince Harry’s press statement in 2016 about the online and press bullying of his then girlfriend Meghan was unprecedented. It sent shockwaves through the Palace and the UK Press. They’ve never got over it.
She certainly has.
“Meghan put herself and her children in a terrible position, all because Harry wanted his father to see the kids.”
Say what? That meeting with Charles was not even on their agenda so this makes no sense.
Anyway, this article was clearly written by a Brit. The campaign to destroy their marriage is ongoing and obvious. Anyone believing this clearly is onside with the palace’s game.
I question outsiders who do not think a husband and wife do not communicate with one another. There is so much resentment in the article and editorial. Smh
They keep projecting the dynamics of the other couple on Harry and Meghan.
I’m sorry, I know this is satisfying on one level for those of us who support and sympathize with the Sussexes, and Meghan especially, but this In Touch article is trash.
The Sussexes don’t leak, they don’t speak to tabloids, and they’ve been very clear about their priorities.
Those who say Harry is naive about his family — I think they’re not paying attention. I think he misses and loves most of his relatives to some extent. Why is that surprising? If he didn’t have such a huge heart, he’d be just like the rest of them, instead of their exact opposite. Which he is.
As for Meghan, I have little doubt she’d cut them off completely if it were just up to her, as she did with her horrible father. I’m that way too. I will love and trust you with all my heart, until the day you finally push me too far, and then that’s it, I’m done, it’s over.
I also have little doubt Meghan recognizes that she and Harry are somewhat different in this way, and part of why she loves him so much is that huge heart of his. And she will support him to the very best of her ability because that’s what you do for your soulmate.
But all of that is pure speculation on my part. The reality is the only knowledge we have or anyone has about what Meghan and Harry really think or feel, is to listen to what they have to say. Nothing more, nothing less.
“ if he didn’t have such a huge heart, he’d be just like the rest of them.“ Well said, really good point.
Yeah, like everyone said this article is bullshit. No way is Meghan thinking that “Now Harry should focus on her and her business” when she knows Invictus will be consuming the bulk of his attention for basically the next year. She’s known from the beginning of their relationship what’s involved in planning the games and I think Harry’s involvement has only grown since they met because he has said that he never expected the games to be an ongoing event like they’ve become.
As for Harry and his family, people act like he’s camping outside one of the palaces waiting to get inside. He’s done the bare minimum for his father, three visits in two years since his illness was announced? So I don’t think Harry is breaking a sweat to reconcile with Charles. He knows his father is weak and selfish and can’t be counted on for anything, not even a room to rest his head. Harry said he didn’t need his father’s help with accommodations, he wanted security which should have been handled strictly by the government. IMO, I think his real wrath is reserved for his brother and that is where his biggest disappointment lies. He believes William’s betrayal is the biggest cut. If he was naive about anyone it was William and his jealousy and selfishness.
Aside from the problems with this article that others have mentioned, saying that Meghan and her team “worked hard behind the scenes” to secure an Emmy nomination is just a sly way of implying she didn’t earn the nom on merit but instead did some shady maneuvering to receive the recognition. It not only casts a negative look on Meghan but also implies that the Emmys accepts bribes. No way was this someone from her camp speaking.
Good catch.
majority of these negative nancys writing stupid articles are from the UK-today I counted close to 40 articles about Harry, Meghan, or both-yahoo has too much yellow journalism on this site-Meghan was out yesterday giving support for Cookies and Cream and those Uk vultures still talking about when they were in the UK-Almost three weeks ago-there are other topics and people doing things since then-intelligent people see this hateful narrative very clearly-When they are here in the USA doing things that are not related to the royal family there is dark evil sickness that takes over the media in the Uk because they are doing something other than rpyal related issues-when they are in the UK I get it-when they are not there then the give reading public and them a break. putting words in people’s mouths that they did not say will be the death of this type of journalism. God bless and give the Sussex family peace and quiet-one more thing I saw the other from someone in the UK made a veiled threat towards Archie and Lilibet -I don’t care if he is crazy or not very wrong on all levels of humanity.
Look how many people think Harry needed rescuing and never listened to his own words. There are few people in the world who achieved what Harry did in his 20s. But to so many he’s still the dumb loser. He said many times, he wouldn’t be with Meghan had he bot PREVIOUSLY done the work. Yes, There more to do. Harry beats 99.9% of even the 1% with what he achieved. Yet even people here judge him very harshly but what have they achieved?