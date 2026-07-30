Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate hearing was an utter Republican clownshow

Yesterday, former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci was hauled before the Senate yet again, even though that poor man retired from public service in 2022. Yes, Republican lawmakers are still dangerously and stupidly obsessed with Dr. Fauci. I found a succinct explanation for the Republican conspiracies about Dr. Fauci and the Covid pandemic: “The overwhelming right wing sentiment is that COVID was an engineered bioweapon that was also harmless. Trump overreacted to it by shutting down the country, then engineered a drive to create a vaccine that was the real bioweapon that killed millions, and it’s Joe Biden’s fault.” That is literally the boiled-down right-wing argument. Republican voters wouldn’t even allow Donald Trump to campaign on his sole legitimate achievement, Operation Warp Speed, because they were all so conspiracy-pilled about how vaccines are bad and Covid didn’t really exist but it was all Biden’s fault.

So, Wednesday’s Senate hearing was an utter clownshow, a circus engineered to provide clips and soundbytes of Republican senators cursing at Dr. Fauci and throwing their unhinged conspiracies in his face like a “gotcha.” Dr. Fauci repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment, I would assume because he’s totally over all of this and he’s hoping that these morons just punch themselves out. Even Harvey Levin, who has never been a bastion of thoughtful political or scientific discourse, made a statement which boiled down to “Stop doing this to Fauci.” Andy Cohen also spoke up for Fauci and reminded everyone of Fauci’s actual credentials.

🚨🎥 TMZ's Harvey Levin calls the attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci "one of the most heartbreaking things" he’s witnessed in government, comparing the push to jail him to the fear and persecution of the McCarthy era. pic.twitter.com/NavLyfEC4S — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

This Fauci hearing is the biggest explosion of right wing brainworms I've ever seen. Years of debunked and absurd antivax and "gain of function" conspiracy theories expressed as incoherent screaming at an 85 year old man. It's absolutely demented and embarrassing to watch. https://t.co/vcH6Nng3ok — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) July 29, 2026

Tonight's Mazel of the Day goes to Dr. Anthony Fauci! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/VMubWpiZuI — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2026