Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate hearing was an utter Republican clownshow

Yesterday, former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci was hauled before the Senate yet again, even though that poor man retired from public service in 2022. Yes, Republican lawmakers are still dangerously and stupidly obsessed with Dr. Fauci. I found a succinct explanation for the Republican conspiracies about Dr. Fauci and the Covid pandemic: “The overwhelming right wing sentiment is that COVID was an engineered bioweapon that was also harmless. Trump overreacted to it by shutting down the country, then engineered a drive to create a vaccine that was the real bioweapon that killed millions, and it’s Joe Biden’s fault.” That is literally the boiled-down right-wing argument. Republican voters wouldn’t even allow Donald Trump to campaign on his sole legitimate achievement, Operation Warp Speed, because they were all so conspiracy-pilled about how vaccines are bad and Covid didn’t really exist but it was all Biden’s fault.
So, Wednesday’s Senate hearing was an utter clownshow, a circus engineered to provide clips and soundbytes of Republican senators cursing at Dr. Fauci and throwing their unhinged conspiracies in his face like a “gotcha.” Dr. Fauci repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment, I would assume because he’s totally over all of this and he’s hoping that these morons just punch themselves out. Even Harvey Levin, who has never been a bastion of thoughtful political or scientific discourse, made a statement which boiled down to “Stop doing this to Fauci.” Andy Cohen also spoke up for Fauci and reminded everyone of Fauci’s actual credentials.
🚨🎥 TMZ's Harvey Levin calls the attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci "one of the most heartbreaking things" he’s witnessed in government, comparing the push to jail him to the fear and persecution of the McCarthy era. pic.twitter.com/NavLyfEC4S
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026
This Fauci hearing is the biggest explosion of right wing brainworms I've ever seen. Years of debunked and absurd antivax and "gain of function" conspiracy theories expressed as incoherent screaming at an 85 year old man. It's absolutely demented and embarrassing to watch. https://t.co/vcH6Nng3ok
— Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) July 29, 2026
Tonight's Mazel of the Day goes to Dr. Anthony Fauci! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/VMubWpiZuI
— Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 30, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Anthony Fauci is a brilliant physician, true patriot, and American hero. The GOP is a bunch of ignorant, racist, misogynistic, xenophobic, fascist clowns. ‘Nuff said.
Amen. I’d like public hearings on how Trump and his administration bungled the US government response to the pandemic, and outright lied to the American public, costing the lives of millions of Americans needlessly.
A reminder of Bob Woodward’s *recorded* WH interview w/ trump in Jan 2020 where the president can be heard saying “It’s airborne” & acknowledging the new virus posed a danger & was more deadlier than the flu.
This comment needs a Like button.
Absolutely true.
They are prosecuting the scientists. They are trying to destroy the museums. GOP = Fascist AF
My mother (Republican) kept trying to tell me yesterday that Fauci was hiding something by pleading the fifth. It’s weird because I know she believes in vaccines and even got the Covid vaccine and booster because she has COPD. The disconnect is real for these people. I did not have the energy to deal with her as I literally had surgery a few hours before.
He invoked the fifth to preserve the pardon he was granted by President Biden on the way out the door. To answer even one “question” from these lunatics would have negated his right not to self incriminate and put him at risk of being accused of lying to Congress. The pardon does not cover any new charges against him. Hope that helps with your mom.
Yes, I read this is what his attorney’s strategy is. Rightly so, the republicans are just trying to use his words against him to come up with something they can charge him with. They are truly evil and have puny brains. Also what millions of people is that fool Tubervile or whatever the hell his name is talking about?
What does she think about the times Trump took the 5th?
During a single, 4-hour deposition, held August 10, 2022, with NY AG office attorneys, tRump invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 440 times. He only answered one question to state his name.
Not everyone who invokes the fifth has something to hide. Trump undoubtedly did and still does.
Sorry to hear that. Hope the rest of your healing from surgery progresses more smoothly. Found myself watching a Heather Cox Richardson (YT) explainer yesterday about pollster ‘categories’ of Republicans: traditional, moderate, or MAGA. As much as I probably benefited from the longer-view history lesson, I just wound up shaking my head, pessimistically thinking they’re all MAGAts these days. Even my own mother (R), who died ~30 yrs ago, would have been susceptible.
While watching snippets of the Fauci attack, I couldn’t help thinking it was just distraction theater — a coverup for their own incompetence and niggardly CDC budget cuts resulting in widespread, unattended, uncontrolled, explosive diarrhea. Oh, and tRump’s war on Iran.
No offense, but people like your mom is exactly who this whole clown show is for. The GOP is trying to unite their fractured base by resurrecting the COVID Madness, anti-science conspiracy theories from 6 years ago. All to distract from a disaster of a war, record-high cost of living, and the Epstein Files. It would be pathetically transparent and frankly, laughable if it didn’t hurt Dr. Fauci so much. I feel so terrible for him and it enrages me that the optics of an entire political party besmirching this man’s reputation and bullying him for cheap political points isn’t more upsetting to Republican voters.
Yesterday’s hearing was abusive. Such questioning and insinuation would never be allowed in a court of law.
I only saw excerpts and the circus of it all upset me to the point that I got emotional. And mad. So. Fucking. MAD that they attempted to threaten and humiliate him. There is no low too low for these assholes.
I have taken to calling the local offices of various misbehaving Republican Senators late at night and leaving messages to the staff expressing my condolences that they have no other career options than to work for an unethical pile of skunk excrement.
I read that they threw his lawyer out of the room because they didn’t want him helping. I also read a legal analysis that said Fauci received a Biden pardon, which should mean that he has to testify because theoretically that means there is no 5th amendment protections needed. The legal analysis was that they were going to try to rattle him into misremembering, or slightly veering off from documentation, anything to turn it into a “lie” to Congress, which would be prosecuted as perjury by these cretins. The lawyer was addressing it to the absolute monsters in the current administration, letting them know that their time will come, and per their own precedent, they will be sitting ducks because investigators will easily find someone in the offices who don’t have a pardon and doesn’t want to go to jail to testify.
The pardon doesn’t protect him against criminal charges going forward. However, if these fascists actually wanted him to answer their nutty questions, they could have granted him immunity. They are absolutely bent on putting an 85 year old career public servant in prison for not supporting their conspiracy theories. It is shameful to this country.
I hope,once there is a sane person in the white house, that all those who went after Dr. Fauci are themselves tried and jailed.
The man deserves a congressional Medal of Honor for services to this country. He does not deserve this sh*tshow. Shame on all taking part.
Don’t we all have better things to do than to re-litigate this??? How about the war in Iran?? The economy??? Health insurance??? What is the government doing to make our lives even a little bit better? Oh wait. Nothing.
there’s an election coming up and people who know they are dangerously close to not being re-elected are desperate for sound bites.
And we have nothing to protect us from the next pandemic, thanks to the services that got DOGED.
I have a college friend who went off the deep end during the Covid vaccine conspiracy hey day. She is now fully RFK’d into the “wellness” movement. I think it’s a combination of mental immaturity and mental illness to believe in these conspiracies.
Where’s Rand Paul’s neighbor when you need him? sorrynotsorry
Always #TeamRandPaul’sNeighbour.
Rand Paul had it coming. I’m sure he’s a POS neighbor because a POS.
Yes we all understand even better why his neighbour hated him.
The Republicans are calling Fauci a murderer while gutting Medicare Part D. Senoirs in this country will die next year because they will no longer be able to afford their medications.
The audacity and immorality of Dr. Oz (does he still hold a Turkish citizenship?) openly, smugly causing harm to people while his boss’s goons attack a patriot who actually saved millions of lives is evil, plain and simple.
Vote Democrat in November and every November after.
I’ll add no unicorns, no third party. Now is not the time to split the vote.
Vote blue mainstream up and down the ticket.
It’s absolutely bonkers that Trump could have claimed credit for the genuinely remarkable achievement of the Covid vaccine but instead he panicked and gave in to his idiot followers.
Actually, I give more credit to the remarkable scientists who developed the technology over decades in conjunction with a search for a cancer cure. But it is pretty ironic that MAGA is now sh**ting all over any respectable legacy Trump might have had.
Yes, agree with you 100 percent about the scientists. But he could have gotten some mileage out of it. The one thing that went right during his term and he demonized it.
And he’s gotten the vaccine himself! And the boosters!! And I’m willing to bet you every R senator in that room has gotten them as well.
Republicans are the most evil, low IQ people that have ever existed.
So true. And Dr. Anthony Fauci is a national treasure.
Republicans (which I could call them something else) are hoping they can recreate how angry everyone was at at Biden during COVID. Though they all memory hole how Trump did nothing and how many millions died of it. I loathe Rand Paul especially and anyone up there who has gone to medical school. Fauci provided advice and followed the science. These jerks up there still saying dewormer and other crap could have worked are setting me off again. They are why so many Americans won’t get vaccinated! We have the highest known amount of measles cases in this country right now and everyone is shrugging about it.
One thing republicans are too stupid to understand (or too bigoted to admit) is that Trump is responsible for the Covid inflation that they blame on Biden. Trump wanted his name on checks sent to households to gain votes, so he dumped massive amounts of money into the stream of commerce. And this printing of more money happened when supplies were cut short. Massive amounts of more money chasing fewer commodities lead to runaway inflation.
Then Trump left office and idiot republicans blamed Biden for the damage Trump caused.
But people deserve what they vote for. It’s a form of Darwinism.
Yeah, but the rest of us don’t deserve it.
He’s smarter asleep, than they are awake!
Dr. Fauci rightly called Rand Paul “unhinged.” The moronic Republicans grandstanding at the hearing are all unhinged — and so incredibly cynical, because they know their party is going to get roasted in November and they are desperate for anything to rally their dispirited base.
Fauci is a freaking hero.
It is absolutely wild how many Republikkkans magically “forget” that mango was president during the start/worst of covid. The hardcore magats are so emboldened by mango’s racism, misogyny and LGBT hatred that they do not care about the truth because they get to punch down. Oh well. Gas prices/winter heating prices are going to explode, the economy is crashing, tourism is stagnating, inflation is completely out of control, the food/water supply isn’t safe, multiple genocides and forever wars are being enabled to launder money to the .001%, the healthcare system is on the verge of complete collapse, the Epstein class are still thriving and prescription drug prices are going to explode for seniors next year. But. Hey. Magat morons can drag an 85 year old in front of congress and the magat knuckle dragging supporters will eat it up. I am so sick of this timeline. I cannot believe I agree with Harvey Levin on anything…
So odd to be watching this hearing while I was in the cancer getting re-vaccinated for everything. Again. Third time in case anyone’s keeping track. I get 3 every 3 months for 18 months and, while it sucks, and I lose a solid 36 hours to post-vaccination misery, you know what stinks more? Shingles, pneumonia, hep-8, diphtheria, measles… I was terrified I’d have to go overseas to get all the vaccinations because of these uneducated clowns and their undisguised loathing of the people they are supposed to serve. We should be heaping medals on Fauci and instead he has to endure this treatment. Seriously, this is the worst timeline ever.
I hope some place like the UN hires him and gets his family safely to Switzerland.
WHO in Geneva
Let the man enjoy his retirement!
Frankly, I think he should’ve gotten the f*ck out of dodge shortly after 2024. He’s a renowned doctor who has money. He would’ve had more problems finding a place that wouldn’t take him than not. (Personally, I think the Obamas should do the same, but I see why they’re not.)
In a way, he should’ve seen this coming. These people are craven and miserable. It doesn’t matter that they won it all, they’re still unhappy and want everybody else to be unhappy with them because they can’t take responsibility for their choices. It’s basically rule by vicious, bitter little children.
They are returning to this because its just another distraction from Epstein, the Iran war and all of the other vile stuff that they continue to do/have done/will do in the future.
This man saved so many lives in this country and these vile fools treat him like this. He has served many presidents from both parties.
We now have an anti-vax nut job in charge of our country’s health and food supply. We’re on our own.
They are ghouls.
I cannot wait until we conduct our own hearings and trials with these people in the hot seat. Watch ’em melt.
Be well, Dr. Fauci. You were and remain one of this planet’s superheros.
There is a great book by michael Lewis about politics and public health and pandemics called the premonition.
After reading it I will never think of NHS in the same way again (nhs bad) and public health officials as heroes.
Alabama by itself is a red flag, so I didn’t even need to read Tommy’s insane post to know it would be ignorant, arrogant, false and vengeful.
It’s like they’ve forgotten that Covid was a global pandemic. It wasn’t just the US, it was everywhere.
THIS!
I believe the true meaning of this whole clown show is meant to be a very public warning to scientists/leaders/everyone who has not, or will not, co-sign on the MAGA Republican conspiracies to keep the general public under control and complacent.
I haven’t been able to watch even clips of this hearing, it’s too infuriating. These republicans have no shame. And I actually watched the TMZ guy’s video & he’s absolutely right–Rand Paul wants Fauci in a jail cell (why??????????????) and it wouldn’t matter what Fauci said they’d twist it into something actionable so pleading the Fifth on everything was the smart & right thing to do. Of course, I expect nothing less from Fauci. He deserves better.
Wasn’t Rand Paul in a physical/violent fight with his neighbor and one of them was injured badly? I don’t want to look it up, but Paul is obviously repping a shit state, as Mitch McConnell is (Kentucky). I’ll look it up later, but Rand Paul would never have become a Senator in a normal, law-abiding state. I guarantee it.
Rand and Mitch are both from Kentucky so, yes, they voted for the worst people possible. Def something wrong with the state to do that.
Puzzled as to how Dr Fauci ‘killed millions of people’. Is he being held responsible for every Covid death? That still isn’t millions in the US, though it was far too many who are bizarrely almost publicly forgotten. Or is he suggesting that millions of people died by being vaccinated and following advice? Utter nonsense.