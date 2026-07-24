“Happy 57th birthday to Jennifer Lopez, the biggest Leo out there” links

Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez, one of the biggest Leos out there. She turns 57 years young today and I hope she’s happy & thriving. [Hollywood Life]
Lena Headey said that it feels like #MeToo never happened. [Pajiba]
Belmont Cameli got a haircare campaign (good). [Socialite Life]
Katie Holmes & her new man were out and about in NYC. [LaineyGossip]
Minka Kelly looks great! [Go Fug Yourself]
Michelle Yeoh is in the new Blade Runner? [OMG Blog]
Stella Lefty is the latest heiress/nepo-baby songstress. [Just Jared]
Teyana Taylor wore a great Saint Laurent suit. [RCFA]
Turning bandages into temporary tattoos is… actually cute? [Seriously OMG]
The OCD community is mad about 90 Day Fiance. [Starcasm]
Men explain why they “settled.” [Buzzfeed]
Minka Kelly was my go to beauty icon.
Katie’s beau is cute but her street style remains dismal.
That camisole/leather pants outfit is fuuuuuuuug!
So bad! She’s always flaunted her saggy b00bs! Which, actually, is kind of boss now that I think about it.
@ Jezz – I am all for her wearing anything she wants, so I’m with you on the letting in all hang loose, I just get so sick of the many articles that have tried to suggest that she has amazing street style and we should all take notice. I cannot figure out who is so invested in pretending that she has great street style.
Stella Lefty, I was wondering who she was. I recently got a new car which came with a Sirius XM trial, and just about every time I listened to a particular channel (coffee house, maybe), they play her song. Multiple times a day. It’s okay, but I was like “what’s up with that? Why are they pushing her and this song so much?”
Nepo-baby of billionaire explains it.
Also any time I hear her song “Boston” I wind up with a particular Noah Kahan song stuck in my head, i realized her song borrows heavily (chord progression, some of the melody) from it – Stick Season.
JLO is five years older than me, so I know I’m still dewy and youthful!
Well, she does look great. Not a fan, but she always looks fantastic.
Good for Belmont. He’s got great curls. Fun fact, he shares the same hair groomer as Hudson, Aika Flores. Love her.
Lena Heady needs to go full Cersei on the perpetrators, please and thank you.
Have a fabulous day!
She has such a beautiful smile, why does she do that weird open mouth thing all the time?