“Happy 57th birthday to Jennifer Lopez, the biggest Leo out there” links

Happy birthday to Jennifer Lopez, one of the biggest Leos out there. She turns 57 years young today and I hope she’s happy & thriving. [Hollywood Life]
Lena Headey said that it feels like #MeToo never happened. [Pajiba]
Belmont Cameli got a haircare campaign (good). [Socialite Life]
Katie Holmes & her new man were out and about in NYC. [LaineyGossip]
Minka Kelly looks great! [Go Fug Yourself]
Michelle Yeoh is in the new Blade Runner? [OMG Blog]
Stella Lefty is the latest heiress/nepo-baby songstress. [Just Jared]
Teyana Taylor wore a great Saint Laurent suit. [RCFA]
Turning bandages into temporary tattoos is… actually cute? [Seriously OMG]
The OCD community is mad about 90 Day Fiance. [Starcasm]
Men explain why they “settled.” [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Happy 57th birthday to Jennifer Lopez, the biggest Leo out there” links”

  1. Jegede says:
    July 24, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    Minka Kelly was my go to beauty icon.

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    July 24, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    Katie’s beau is cute but her street style remains dismal.

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      July 24, 2026 at 1:04 pm

      That camisole/leather pants outfit is fuuuuuuuug!

      Reply
      • Jezz says:
        July 24, 2026 at 2:31 pm

        So bad! She’s always flaunted her saggy b00bs! Which, actually, is kind of boss now that I think about it.

      • Josephine says:
        July 24, 2026 at 4:42 pm

        @ Jezz – I am all for her wearing anything she wants, so I’m with you on the letting in all hang loose, I just get so sick of the many articles that have tried to suggest that she has amazing street style and we should all take notice. I cannot figure out who is so invested in pretending that she has great street style.

  3. North of Boston says:
    July 24, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    Stella Lefty, I was wondering who she was. I recently got a new car which came with a Sirius XM trial, and just about every time I listened to a particular channel (coffee house, maybe), they play her song. Multiple times a day. It’s okay, but I was like “what’s up with that? Why are they pushing her and this song so much?”

    Nepo-baby of billionaire explains it.

    Also any time I hear her song “Boston” I wind up with a particular Noah Kahan song stuck in my head, i realized her song borrows heavily (chord progression, some of the melody) from it – Stick Season.

    Reply
  4. mightymolly says:
    July 24, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    JLO is five years older than me, so I know I’m still dewy and youthful!

    Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    July 24, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    Well, she does look great. Not a fan, but she always looks fantastic.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    July 24, 2026 at 2:43 pm

    Good for Belmont. He’s got great curls. Fun fact, he shares the same hair groomer as Hudson, Aika Flores. Love her.

    Reply
  7. Sue says:
    July 24, 2026 at 3:59 pm

    Lena Heady needs to go full Cersei on the perpetrators, please and thank you.

    Reply
  8. Nev says:
    July 24, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    Have a fabulous day!

    Reply
  9. CrazyGirl says:
    July 25, 2026 at 1:15 am

    She has such a beautiful smile, why does she do that weird open mouth thing all the time?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment