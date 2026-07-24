Duchess Meghan posted a lovely carousel from her family’s summer vacation

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex posted an incredible “spring into summer” photo dump on her Instagram. The photos were amazingly random – a basket of veggies with a strategically placed jar of As Ever jam, Meghan in the grass with her face hidden behind a hat, Prince Harry & Archie playing with a huge soccer ball, Mamma Mia snoozing in the shade. I expressed hope that this would become a regular thing, where Meghan would just suddenly reappear and give us some great photos. Well, it’s possibly becoming a regular thing? She waited until the dust settled on the humiliation rituals of the UK visit, and then posted this carousel on Thursday.
This one is called “summer holiday,” and she’s clearly showing us what her family has been up to since the kids got out of school. There are photos which I believe are from their home in Montecito – I think the one of Harry tossing Lili into a flip in the pool is surely their Montecito pool, right? And the one of Meghan and Mamma Mia is from their home, obviously. I think all of the beach photos are from Portugal, as is the one of Meghan from behind, in what looks like a cute little shop. This definitely seems like a confirmation that they were in Portugal before they visited the UK, and I’m taking it as a confirmation that they bought a home in Portugal too. Some place on the coast. Now, some of these photos are from neither California nor Portugal. Honestly, some of those trees and mountain ranges look like Virginia, but I think those pics are from England? Specifically, the grounds around Althorp. The photo of Lili and Archie carrying flowers… I’m almost positive that’s Althorp.
If those pics are from Althorp, that means Meghan completely left the big Highgrove reunion unrepresented in this carousel. LMAO. They were so worried that Meghan would post a photo of the sacred king and his side-chick, and she was like “check out this pic of the beach and Lili doing acrobatics!” The left-behinds are going to be SICK.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
Honestly, the way I cackled when I saw this land last night. Our Duchess is an epic troll; I can only imagine (with great relish) the kind of frothing at the mouth going on in certain quarters.
Hahaha…they’re already accusing her of stealing George’s birthday thunder!!!! lol
Absolutely! Left behinds and derangers screaming, crying, and throwing up. It’s a delight.
Ahahaha, made me spit out my coffee. The first picture with the two of them cracking up laughing is a pointed chef’s kiss. Love them!
I glanced at People’s comments from the hate filled salty tears fans. It was so ugly and negative, I left the site after a few openly racist comments. It was foul. How do those people not see that the only thing they hate is that a biracial woman married a Prince born to Diana. Not them or their daughters.
A beg, why are people that are not interested in the people negative commentary being told this? I’m sure if people wanted to know they would just click on People no? Just sayin
Duchess Meghan, so clever, as usual, with her photos. The pool Pic with her beagle especially so. Take that Chuckles and his classless, vile side chick! The entire Sussex family are having a wonderful summer despite the Windsor wanna bes trying to ruin it.
🥰🥰🥰
And they are so fired up criticizing “only seeing the back of the children’s heads with unruly, unbrushed hair.” They are truly sick. Bravo Meghan. Touché.
Looks like the entire family is having a great summer, despite what the media wants you to believe. Meghan also probably waited the ” event +/-3 days” around George’s birthday so their favorite overshadowing stories couldn’t be dusted off.
They could have bought a home, could have been staying with someone, could have rented who knows. But they’ve definitely had a packed June and July. And those kids are water babies to the extreme.
And it’s funny that she posted these because the usual suspects ( who did always believe they came to the UK) we’re just crowing about how it’s evidence that Charles had put Harry and Meghan in their place about how things were going forward since no photos have been shared.
You all know better than me if that is Althorp, but there’s going to be some grumbling articles next week if they spent a bunch of time there while in England. Hanging out with the extended Spencer family. They’re already being totally normal about MasterChef.
Yeah, the Windsors did their utmost to ensure that M wouldn’t be seen publicly only for her to turn around and release this carousel of her family’s summer vacation. Checkmate! I’m glad she continues to defy the Windsor’s dictum that she be 50% of her true self.
They definitely spent time at Althorp, and not just to visit Diana’s grave, which the tabloids are now realising. There are photos of the deer park at Althorp and others online have recognised other areas of the estate. I love this for them, that they were able to hang out with real family, as Earl Spencer memorably said at his sister’s funeral, and from the looks of it, have an absolute blast, shutting out the noise, as Meghan would say.
Spot on, Magdalena.
Earl Spencer is living up to his promise that he will do whatever he can to ensure Diana’s son, his nephew’s beloved wife, and Diana’s grandchildren don’t share her fate at the hands of C&C and the press.
The picture of Meghan sunbathing was taken in Montecito. If you look at the background, you see Charles Spencer and his new wife. He got married in the US and evidently spent time with Harry and Meghan at their home. Take dat Chuckie! Now I understand the sudden need to see the youngest grandchildren.
Love to see this family out and about enjoying themselves together. Emotional seeing Archie and Harry with the flowers, heading towards Harry’s mom resting place.
I love it. They are happy and thriving. Let the left behinds seethe.
I think People confirmed some of the pox are from Althorp.
Yeah the pic with them carrying the bouquets is definitely althorp.
Yes but i think the spencers might have also visited them in California. If you look at the picture with meghan on the lounge bed with mamma mia, you can see the earl and his new wife in the background.
@Chloe, damn good eye! I would never have caught that.
Love the photo of Lili strutting along behind all loaded up with special things .
She looks so delightful .
I loved seeing these photos land this morning , Meghan is so random , it’s funny .
I love her little purse!
I was just going to say the same! It’s too adorable, like mother, like daughter 🥹
her little purse is sooo cute!
Y’all, the little purse got me, too! Don’t even know why, but it’s just so cute. I don’t think I had a purse until…hmm, my 20s? Not ever interested, I guess. I had a couple of clutches I used in high school, but that’s it.
Richard Eden posted this wacko post on threads about this carousel – that Meghan had not yet posted pictures of Archie and Lili visiting Diana’s grave. WTAF!
I can just imagine what Eden would write if Meghan did post a photo at the gravesite, it would be off the charts imo he’s always going to find fault and target Meghan with his hatred and lies.. best part of my morning was opening Celebitchy and seeing the photos, I just love to see the Sussex’s enjoying life despite the BRF non-stop hate campaign they continue to run.
Yep, he was immediately called out for having already written a bunch of articles about “how dare Meghan post pictures of Diana’s resting place” and must be so disappointed now that she didn’t. All his effort in vain! LOL.
Complete strangers visit Diana’s resting place and take pictures, It is open to the public. Harry and his family have more right to take pictures than the general public.
What beautiful photos, I absolutely love them. So glad they had an awesome summer vacation.
I think the photo of Meghan and Mia might be from Althorp. It looks like Charles Spencer and his wife are in the background.
It does look like it might be Charles Spencer but maybe it was taken at one of his visits to California.. it sure makes me smile thinking it is him shaded out enough that we have to guess is a brilliant way to troll the haters.
I’ll bet that’s going to put the BM in fits, either the Sussexes were in Althorp for that shot or the Spencers were visiting California in that pic.
Great catch Gina!! I missed that completely, I was so enthralled by Mama Mia.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they traveled with their dog, lots of folks do. They also probably flew private so the comings and goings wouldn’t be tracked, I don’t find it weird if they had their dog with them .
Aren’t there some pretty strict quarantine rules about bringing dogs into England? If those are still on the books, any pictures including the Spencer fam and Mamma Mia likely indicate a visit to CA (or maybe Portugal?) by Spencers.
When Britain was in the EU we needed rabies jab and passports for our cat to take her to France. So yes it is still difficult.
I’m leaning toward the Spencers visiting CA. Mia is an older dog & I don’t see them putting her through the stress of such a long flight.
That’s their pool in Montecito. They wouldn’t take an old dog like Mamma Mia on an 8 hour flight, that’s too stressful.
We got pictures of Portugal, England, and home sweet home. If the eagle eyes spotted Charles Spencer in the background then very likely he came visiting.
Yes, that is definitely Montecito. The stone pavers and stairs are exactly the same.
Oops! Just said the same thing just above!
Also, I flew to Lisbon from NYC & it was an 8hr flight; it’s gotta be even more from CA.
Maybe this was a visit after the wedding earlier this summer? The timing would make sense because they were so close to CA at that point. 🙂
Isn’t it heartwarming that Harry and Meghan have built a wonderful, happy life together with their young children full of sunshine and laughter. No one seeing these photos can deny how happy and delightful they are as a family on holiday and at home.
They’re just lovely! The photo of their daughter, mid flip, in the pool is such a carefree fantastic image and seeing Harry and his son bringing flowers to Diana’s resting place is poignant.
The Altrop photo and visit is so poignant because Diana would have been bursting with love and pride at Harry and Meghan and her grandchildren visiting her had she lived. It is special that the Spencers has always been so loyal and supportive because Harry and Meghan and the grandchildren are family and loved and welcomed with warmth and generosity. What a contrast to the wrangling over the High grove visit. Who is meagre and time limited with endless restrictions about time, location and condition of a visit by a son, daughter in law and grandchildren after an absence of four years?
Pretty sure the mountain and lake photo is somewhere in Scotland? These are all so cute. Boy, Meghan looks so humiliated. Please, she looks healthy, blessed and joyful.
I agree, that photo looks like Scotland, possibly the Highlands.
Someone else said it was by a Loch in Scotland also, and they posted pictures of the Loch, and the pictures looked identical.
It amazes me how they were able to be in both Scotland and Portugal without any bystanders taking photos.
Was thinking the same thing – so humiliated (not)! Tee-hee.
This looks like an amazing summer for the family. Pool time, beach time, casual shopping in Portugal, visiting family. And the tabloids didn’t get a single pap
Shot of any of it.
(Interesting that the Portugal thing is somewhat confirmed.)
Did anyone doubt that Harry would be the dad throwing his kids around the pool and leading the way into the waves??
don’t have my words this morning but there’s something I love about the fact that the only face you see in these pics is Harry. protect you and your babies’ peace Meghan!
I am convinced that Meghan and the children and Harry stayed at Althorp for longer than the Windsors and tabloids would like to admit (or would like the public to realise), and they also travelled around the UK as well. I suspected that they may have visited Scotland, or somewhere else “up North”. But I do think that Althorp was their base.
The Fail actually changed a headline from “stayed at Althorp” to “visited Diana’s grave” (as though that’s the only reason they would be at Althorp) because they can’t have the public making the connection between the welcome by the Spencers and the rejection by the Windsors. They are so bitter about the photographs that they are calling People Rag, which keeps calling Meghan “Markle” and publishes reams of garbage embiggening William and especially Kate and recycling the smears against Meghan on a weekly basis, “pro-Sussex” 😀 .
Lovely photos. I don’t know how anyone could look at them and still believe that Harry and Meghan are desperate to return to royal life. Of course the royalists are upset that Meghan posted photos of them at Althorp but who cares? Meghan is free to post what she wants and I’m so happy that they have freedom from the Palace. At least the likes of Tom Syko now have proof that Meghan and the children were in the UK.
The picture of Meghan with Mia is at Althrop. You can see Charles Spencer and his bride in the corner of the picture.
Or it’s the Earl and his new wife in Montecito. Maybe before or after their wedding?
Nice photos. I really love the black & white ones especially the one with Lili flipping in the pool. That’s a fantastic photo.
Love Lili with her little bags and Archie doing what so many little kids I know love and getting a turn in the cockpit
I may spy Earl Spencer and his new wife in the background of the pic of Meghan and Mama Mia which is nice- as well as excluding Doria the press (and some fans) love to act like the Windsors are the only family the Sussexes have .
And i agree one photo was in Scotland. I love it for them that they were able to visit the uk privately especially as the tabloids were salivating at the idea of snatching pics of the kids on uk turf. I’m sure Harry was thrilled to outsmart the press 😆The bbc even had a report from althorp but seems there were no sightings.
I’m sure it was so meaningful to take the kids to althorp especially 🥺. It’s why I don’t understand some just expect Harry to give up on the uk & idea of being able to visit safely.
How soon until the tabloids send their travel writers and crazy royal commentators like Tom Sykes head to the Portuguese spots in the pictures.
Lili looks like a miniature Diana as a child and that’s going to drive not only the rota but Kate around the bend.
@QuiteContrary
Hope it drives the racist off a ledge.
Reddit thinks Lili flipping in the pool is at Althorp. All I can say is holy back muscles Harry! I love when Meghan does posts like this… they’re so normal! Yes, they’re gorgeous shots, but it’s just her memorializing her normal life like all the rest of us. Can’t wait to hear the sobbing and rending of clothes from Salt Isle. How dare she enjoy her summer vacation, we didn’t give her permission to do that!!!?!!
Also nice little “isn’t my husband a SNACK” vibe on that one.
Yes I think that pool picture is Althorp and the picture of Meghan and Mia is Montecito.
Yep. I noticed that when he was wearing the black tee on the podcast. That man is fit and fine right now.
I dunno. Is Althorp near any hillsides? It’s pretty flat there, isn’t it?
The Spencers are an aristocratic family and normally I wouldn’t give two beans about them. But I do have to give credit where credit is due. They are in stark contrast to the Windsors in how they have treated Harry and his family. They have supported them, visited them, protected them (including their privacy), and generally been there for them through all the storms and upheavals created by the Windsors. Charles Spencer has been as good as his word at Diana’s funeral. And Diana’s sisters have stood with Harry through it all as well. They understand the true meaning of family. Good for them! I’m sure Harry and Meghan appreciate their love and support, especially considering the cruelty and abandonment shown by the Windsors. Here’s to the Spencers! 🥂
Love and family fun on a Summer holiday is fairly universal, I would hope. We have discussed this as recently as yesterday with the lovely snap of George at 13. Love and family happiness isn’t a competition. The tabs and RR create false narratives of winners and losers and place Harry against William and Meghan against Kate. I think the RF propaganda make the mistake of all or nothing. Official RF working members are the Most hard working, intelligent, authentic, dignifed and dutiful. They lead perfect lives, have perfect marriages and perfect children. Templates, narratives are too limiting and restrictive. We are all flawed human beings and made mistakes, learn from experiences, do better, learn resilience from bad experiences: accidents and disease are universal and can be devastating. Sometimes lovely family snaps are just that: capturing a happy time. Not PR or a curated image just a happy snap.
The pic of Meghan and Mia, has Charles Spencer and his new wife in the corner of the pic.
I must admit to performing a reverse image search of the picture showing a lake and it’s definitely in the Scottish Highlands, on the road alongside Loch Glascarnoch – they may have been on their way further into the Highlands after a visit to Loch Ness?
I don’t think the picture of Harry and Lilibet is in the pool at their home- could be Althorp – but the picture of Meghan and Mia is.
Seeing them happy brings me so much joy.
It’s kinda fun–if a little weird–trying to figure out where these pix were taken!
Social media’s abusive treatment of Meghan inadvertently gave her the one thing WanK will be unable to duplicate. M stayed away from SM so long, when she did return to Instagram her feed resumed that latter day, old school IG style, the ‘show pictures of what your up to’ style that even the platform Instagram itself is trying to train people out of, pushing video and AI on its users.
Real moments curated with an eye for style. ‘The Tig’ style, picking up where she left off.
KP will never be able to replicate that appealing sort of content. WanK are too mired in all their secretive behaviour to be able to do that effectively and they don’t hire the sort of staff that can twist them into a believable facsimile of it even as they try their best to project ’happy families’.
Looks like such a wonderful vacation- full of sun, sea, laughter and family. I think the shot of Meghan and Mia might be in Montecito unless they took their dogs on holiday and the travel logistics are probably pretty complicated as it is. My eyes definitely aren’t sharp enough to notice two shadowy figures in the background until I read the comments here, and even then, I still can’t really make them out. I think Lili in the pool might also be from Montecito. There’s another person in the pool, and it looks like an adult. They might be the same day.
All the pictures are great, but Harry’s smile in the first is so lovely.
Such epic photos!
Love the one where Harry tosses Lili into the pool and she looks like an expert gymnast with her arms in the right position…
Plus in the one of Archie the pilot, you can sense the warmth and affection radiating from the three pilots even without seeing their faces.
I love the pictures. The visit at Althorp shows Archie and Lili will learn of their British heritage through Diana’s family. They don’t need the Windsors. It also shows the Wales kids may not have a close relationship with the aristocratic Spencers, just the middle class but broke Middletons. A visit to Scotland, where Harry amd Meghan are the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, sounds like a great time.
That cracks me up, Harry got the Spencers and William got the Middletons!!!
Sooooo sweet!!!
Beautiful – Meghan’s photos of her family always manage to look so natural, unpretentious, and lively, like she is sharing her camera roll with me! That’s a skill in itself and honestly not something that I think can be taught or successfully imitated.
My fave is Harry flipping Lili in the pool, it just brought a wave of memories of me doing the same thing with my dad😍
lol. One could say Meghan really has left those salty batches behind 😄😄😄😄
Glad she and her family had a great summer . Those people that harry is related to don’t deserve her energy so I hope she can finally close that door shut for her and her kids and tell harry he is on his own. Choosing peace is better for her .
I often wonder if Doria sits there and think like some of us do in regards to harry family. Like she would love to tell them go f themselves but she would never do that but boy would it feel amazing. And does she also look at harry and think how the f do you not slap those b-itches every time you see them ? And I can imagine she probably says to her daughter, Flower , it could not be me, you are a saint because those demons would make an angel loose their wings . However Doria is class and classy and clearly she isn’t thinking the shit I think about those people but I do wonder .
Lovely. And I have to say they always look normal and relatable in their pictures, unlike the other brother and his family. But it’s actually K. and W. who signal/are abnormal. Because they are. Nothing normal or relatable from those two ever.
How happy they look! So glad they’re living their best lives now matter what the saltines are crying and throwing up over.
I’m petty, so I hope The Other Brother and the Royal Racist are seeing what a joyful family and happy kids look like. I hope “pillows” and glassware are being thrown!
Peg and KKKhate can try, but they’ll never be able to copy these photos. The camera reveals all. The Wales are stuck up, arrogant, unattractive, useless…and they can’t stand each other. The Sussexes are in love, enjoying life and each other.
Cry harder, rota rats. You backed the wrong royals.
The Wales cannot produce a picture that hasn’t been photoshopped to h*ll and gone. It’s truly amazing.
Beverley, I agree with you. But they will NEVER praise the Sussexes, even if they try (unsuccessfully) to copy them later on. I see the Sussex parents as extroverts, with real caring and sincerity. However, the left-behinds will say the Sussexes are “show-offs,” (of course, an insult). But when the Wails try to copy (and fail), then the Wails will be praised the way the Sussexes should have been praised in the first place. Again, it’s not what you do, but who you are, or however others (sincerely or not) think you are or say you are. Of course, it’s always about an agenda of hatred for the Sussexes and “love” for the Wails. The racism works in the same ways sexism does, I think. A man will have leadership qualities and a woman will be “bossy.”. No one is being judged on a fair playing field. Maybe no one ever was.
There seems to be an avenue at Althorp between the house and Diana’s Island
Skull& Bones photo drop in 3, 2, 1…!! LOL
William is probably afraid of getting told off by his uncle Spencer for besmirching his late mother’s character, calling her paranoid.
Earl Spencer is a goodun, though. William is still his sister’s son, and he vowed to stand by both boys whenever they are in need. William will have initiated the pulling away from the Spencer clan, doubtless livid that his uncle “chose to side with Harry” in the ongoing grudge match/zero sum game of allegiances that only exists in Billy’s head.
Daily Fail has already written several articles attributing Lili’s love of swimming to Princess Diana, Meghan’s clothes, jewelry, and swimsuit to Princess Diana, on and on and on. They never miss an opportunity to latch on to the Sussex Shine and present it as a “nod” to the Windsors.