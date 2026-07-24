Duchess Meghan posted a lovely carousel from her family’s summer vacation

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex posted an incredible “spring into summer” photo dump on her Instagram. The photos were amazingly random – a basket of veggies with a strategically placed jar of As Ever jam, Meghan in the grass with her face hidden behind a hat, Prince Harry & Archie playing with a huge soccer ball, Mamma Mia snoozing in the shade. I expressed hope that this would become a regular thing, where Meghan would just suddenly reappear and give us some great photos. Well, it’s possibly becoming a regular thing? She waited until the dust settled on the humiliation rituals of the UK visit, and then posted this carousel on Thursday.

This one is called “summer holiday,” and she’s clearly showing us what her family has been up to since the kids got out of school. There are photos which I believe are from their home in Montecito – I think the one of Harry tossing Lili into a flip in the pool is surely their Montecito pool, right? And the one of Meghan and Mamma Mia is from their home, obviously. I think all of the beach photos are from Portugal, as is the one of Meghan from behind, in what looks like a cute little shop. This definitely seems like a confirmation that they were in Portugal before they visited the UK, and I’m taking it as a confirmation that they bought a home in Portugal too. Some place on the coast. Now, some of these photos are from neither California nor Portugal. Honestly, some of those trees and mountain ranges look like Virginia, but I think those pics are from England? Specifically, the grounds around Althorp. The photo of Lili and Archie carrying flowers… I’m almost positive that’s Althorp.

If those pics are from Althorp, that means Meghan completely left the big Highgrove reunion unrepresented in this carousel. LMAO. They were so worried that Meghan would post a photo of the sacred king and his side-chick, and she was like “check out this pic of the beach and Lili doing acrobatics!” The left-behinds are going to be SICK.